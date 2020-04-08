Wuhan Lockdown Ends: Still-Fearful Residents Finally Spend Time With Parents, Go Outside

As China ended the lockdown Wednesday for 11 million residents in the city where the virus started, the rest of the world watches to see how and when lifestyles and economies will return to normal.

The New York Times: China Ends Wuhan Coronavirus Lockdown, But Normal Life Is A Distant Dream

China on Wednesday ended its lockdown of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus first emerged and a potent symbol in a pandemic that has killed tens of thousands of people, shaken the global economy and thrown daily life into upheaval across the planet. But the city that has reopened after more than 10 weeks is a profoundly damaged one, a place whose recovery will be watched worldwide for lessons on how populations move past pain and calamity of such staggering magnitude. (Zhong and Wang, 4/7)

The Associated Press: Masked Crowds Fill Streets, Trains After Wuhan Lockdown Ends

After more than two months indoors, Wuhan resident Tong Zhengkun was one of millions of people enjoying a renewed sense of freedom when the Chinese city’s 76-day coronavirus lockdown was lifted Wednesday. “I haven’t been outside for more than 70 days,” an emotional Tong said as he watched a celebratory light display from a bridge across the broad Yangtze River flowing through the city. “Being indoors for so long drove me crazy.” (McNeil, 4/8)

Reuters: China's Wuhan Ends Its Coronavirus Lockdown But Elsewhere One Begins

While China has managed to curb its coronavirus epidemic the measures to contain it have exacted a heavy economic and social toll, with many residents in recent days expressing relief as well as uncertainty and worry over lingering danger of infection. “I’m going to see my parents,” Wang Wenshu told Reuters as she waited to check in at Wuhan’s Tianhe airport, which reopened on Wednesday. (Goh and Suen, 48)

The Wall Street Journal: Fear Lingers In Wuhan As China Eases Lockdown

Epidemiologists, U.S. intelligence sources and Wuhan residents suspect that Chinese authorities substantially undercounted infections and deaths over the past several months, especially in Wuhan, in part to boost President Xi Jinping’s image. Such doubts, combined with the reports of new asymptomatic cases, are triggering fears of a potential second wave of infections that could undermine Beijing’s claim to have tamed the virus. The accuracy of China’s data—and how the virus behaves in Wuhan after April 8—is critical for many other countries looking to China for how to manage their crises, including what happens when lockdowns are lifted in hard-hit areas. (Page, Khan and Strobel, 4/7)

The New York Times: China’s Coronavirus Battle Is Waning. Its Propaganda Fight Is Not.

For months the Chinese government’s propaganda machine had been fending off criticism of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and finally, it seemed to be finding an audience. Voices from the World Health Organization to the Serbian government to the rapper Cardi B hailed China’s approach as decisive and responsible. But China could not savor the praise for long. In recent days, foreign leaders, even in friendly nations like Iran, have questioned China’s reported infections and deaths. A top European diplomat warned that China’s aid to the continent was a mask for its geopolitical ambitions, while a Brazilian official suggested the pandemic was part of China’s plan to “dominate the world." (Wang, 4/8)

The Wall Street Journal: To Curb The Coronavirus, Hong Kong Shows The World Masks Work

With the U.S. government recommending Americans wear facial coverings to curb the new coronavirus, this mask-obsessed city directly in the path of the pandemic’s first wave is an example of a community that started early—and remains convinced that masks helped slow the contagion. Hong Kong should have been slammed by Covid-19. The city of 7.5 million is among the world’s most densely populated and has the world’s busiest overland border crossings with mainland China. (Lyons, 4/8)

The Washington Post: Chinese Factories Go To Extremes To Fend Off Second Wave Of Coronavirus Cases

Disinfect hands and shoes at the factory gate. Bring your own towel. No sunny-side-up eggs. Chinese companies are going to extreme lengths to stave off new coronavirus outbreaks as they reopen for business. It will be a crucial test of whether a country can keep the infection curve flat after lifting social distancing. (Dou, 4/8)

