Young Doctors Confront Long Hours, Terrifying Answers From Critical Care Veterans Saying ‘We Don’t Know’
NPR interviews medical residents about how the pandemic is impacting their lives and shaping their careers. Other news on health care workers reports on nurses and medical examiners, as well.
NPR:
Doctors In Training Learn Hard Lessons During The Pandemic
The coronavirus is leaving a lasting impression on a generation of young doctors. In the U.S., there are some 130,000 medical residents — doctors in their final years of training after medical school — who make up a vital part of the workforce. Now a global pandemic has become the centerpiece of their training. (Stone, 5/18)
The Washington Post:
Nurse Judy Wilson-Griffin Was The First Person In St. Louis County To Die From Covid-19
Long before Judy Wilson-Griffin became a perinatal clinical nurse specialist, her grandmother worked as a midwife caring for pregnant and postnatal women in Alabama. That ancestral legacy followed Wilson-Griffin’s grandmother to St. Louis, where Wilson-Griffin would further her family’s tradition of tenderly nursing black women giving life to future generations. Wilson-Griffin advocated for patients who had higher rates of infant and maternal mortality and championed her children and grandchildren through life’s vicissitudes and celebratory moments. (Beachum, 5/18)
Kaiser Health News:
‘Last Responders’ Seek To Expand Postmortem COVID Testing In Unexplained Deaths
Examining dead bodies and probing for a cause of death is rarely seen as a heroic or glamorous job. Rather, as the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded, all eyes have been on the medical workers and public health disease detectives fighting on the front lines ― and sometimes giving their lives — to bring the novel coronavirus under control. But as the crusade to test for the coronavirus and trace cases continues, medical examiners and coroners play a vital — if often unsung ― role. (Andrews, 5/19)