‘You’re Always In My Heart’: Mother And Daughter Among First Families Separated At Border Still Countries Apart

The courts have ordered the government to reunite separated families. But in many cases, the months have turned to years as they wait for action.

The Washington Post: A Guatemalan Family Was Separated In 2017. They're Still Apart.

She tries to avoid the word. What she says is that her mom is in Guatemala. Or that her mom has been deported and will try to come back soon. But when her teacher, or her social worker, or her best friend Ashley asks, Adelaida sounds it out — one of the first words she learned in English. “They separated us.” Adelaida Reynoso and her mother, María, were among the first migrant families broken up by the Trump administration, on July 31, 2017, long before the government acknowledged it was separating parents and children at the border. (Sieff, 2/17)

In other immigration news —

San Francisco Chronicle: Worker, Student Visa Renewals Add Questions About Using Public Benefits

People seeking to renew or switch temporary visas, such as those for workers and students, have to jump through new hoops starting Feb. 24, answering questions about their use of public benefits during their time in the U.S. — even though they are not eligible for benefits such as Medicare and food stamps, and so could not have used them. But the new policy has already sowed fear and confusion, leading some people on temporary visas to eschew services they are entitled to, such as campus health care for students. (Said, 2/18)

