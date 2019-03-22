- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 4
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
State Laws Ban Surprise Medical Bills. She Got One for $227K And Fought Back.
No one told a Washington state woman she was racking up massive out-of-pocket charges during a month-long emergency stay in an Oregon hospital. For six months, she and her husband were haunted by looming debt — and bill collectors. (JoNel Aleccia, 3/22)
FDA Chief Calls For Stricter Scrutiny Of Electronic Health Records
In an interview, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb reacts to a KHN/Fortune investigation of the drawbacks and risks of electronic health records. (Fred Schulte and Erika Fry, Fortune, 3/21)
Aspiring Doctors Seek Advanced Training In Addiction Medicine
Once a tiny specialty that drew mostly psychiatrists, addiction medicine is expanding its accredited training to include primary care residents and "social justice warriors" who see it as a calling. (Will Stone, KJZZ, 3/22)
Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health’ Surprise! Fixing Surprise Medical Bills Is Harder Than it Looks
Joanne Kenen of Politico, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News and Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss the efforts to curb “surprise” medical bills to patients who inadvertently get out-of-network care; a look at where the 2020 presidential candidates stand on health; and the Trump administration’s efforts to end HIV in the U.S. Also, Rovner interviews Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who is leaving his job in early April. (3/21)
Political Cartoon: 'Online Opinion?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Online Opinion?'" by Rina Piccolo.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THE THIRD WAVE OF THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC
CDC highlights
The exponential growth in
Fentanyl-linked deaths.
- Maya Elana
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Miss. Governor Signs Restrictive Fetal 'Heartbeat Bill' Designed To Challenge Roe V. Wade
The new Mississippi bill prohibits the abortion of a fetus with a detectable heartbeat, before the point where a woman may be aware she is pregnant. Although similar "heartbeat bills" have failed in court countless times, the measure is part of a wave of restrictive state-level legislation that is geared toward challenging Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in the federal House, there's no longer a single Republican who supports abortion rights.
Reuters:
Mississippi Governor Signs 'Heartbeat' Abortion Ban
Mississippi's Republican governor signed one of America's strictest abortion bills on Thursday banning women from obtaining an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can often occur before a woman even realizes she is pregnant. Dubbed the 'heartbeat bill,' this is the second legislative attempt in less than a year aimed at restricting abortions in a state with a single abortion clinic. In a tweet earlier this week, Governor Phil Bryant thanked the state's legislature for "protecting the unborn" by passing the bill and sending it to him for his signature. (3/21)
The Washington Post:
Mississippi's New Fetal-Heartbeat Law Bans Most Abortions At About 6 Weeks
Mississippi’s new restrictions are part of a reinvigorated nationwide effort to limit access to abortion, propelled by Republican-dominated state legislatures and an increasingly conservative Supreme Court. This year alone, 12 states have introduced so-called heartbeat bills, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Missouri — some of the country’s most populous states. (Thebault, 3/21)
The Associated Press:
Glance At What Some State Legislatures Are Doing On Abortion
Mississippi's governor signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country on Thursday. The bill outlaws abortions after the heartbeat of a fetus can be detected, around roughly the sixth week of a pregnancy. The ban is set to take effect on July 1, but abortion-rights advocates have already pledged to file lawsuits to stop it. Actions taken on abortion by legislatures across the United States. (3/21)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Federal Judge Partially Blocks Ohio Law Tightening Abortion Restrictions
A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order late Thursday that partially blocked an Ohio law banning an abortion method called dilation and evacuation — the most common method of second-trimester abortions. Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati listed several portions of the law, which then-Gov. John Kasich signed in December, that he barred from being enforced. He did not fully block the implementation of the law, which is set to go into effect Friday. (Heisig, 3/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
House Republicans Now Unanimous In Opposing Abortion Rights
The start of a new Democratic-led House this year also marked the end of an era, as the House Republican caucus now doesn’t have a single lawmaker considered a supporter of abortion rights. The unanimity on opposing abortion rights followed the retirements of centrist Republican Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey. Their ranks could continue to diminish in the Senate, where only GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine remain as supporters of abortion rights. (Peterson, 3/21)
And in other news on abortions and family planning funding —
Politico:
Blue States Threaten To Drop Family Planning Program Over Trump Abortion Rule
Some Democratic states plan to withdraw from the main federal family planning program if they can’t win a court challenge to stop the Trump administration from steering the money away from health providers who offer abortions or make abortion referrals. Oregon and Washington already have said they would opt out of the Title X program, which steers $286.5 million for birth control and reproductive health services for low-income women, if the new rules take effect in early May. Maryland could soon join them, and other states may follow. They say the new restrictions would undermine medical care for patients, and, in some cases, violate state laws. (Roubein and Ollstein, 3/21)
U.S. Prison System Hasn't Adapted To Unique Health Challenges Brought By Large Increase Of Incarcerated Women, Report Find
Amid reports on women giving birth while shackled to hospital beds, a new report tries to give solid data that looks at the reality of women who are behind bars. "The fact that nobody had collected this data before signals just how much this population is neglected," said Dr. Carolyn Sufrin of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
The Associated Press:
Study: About 4 Percent Of Women Are Pregnant When Jailed
About 4 percent of women incarcerated in state prisons across the U.S. were pregnant when they were jailed, according to a new study released Thursday that researchers hope will help lawmakers and prisons better consider the health of women behind bars. The number of imprisoned women has risen dramatically over the past decades, growing even as the overall prison rates decline. (3/21)
NPR:
What We Do And Don't Know About Pregnancy And Incarceration
The correctional system hasn't adapted to the large increase in incarcerated women, according to study author Dr. Carolyn Sufrin, an OB-GYN at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. And there are profound health and social consequences for the children of incarcerated mothers. She says the report provides the first data that could inform policy changes to address the health and well-being of incarcerated women who are pregnant, and the children born to them. (Lambert, 3/21)
The Eye-Popping Price Tags On Life-Saving Air Ambulance Rides Are Spiking Despite States' Efforts To Rein In Costs
Sixty-nine percent of the 20,700 air ambulance transports--which cost up to $40,600--taken in 2017 by privately insured patients were out of network, meaning that the costs may not be fully covered, a Government Accountability Office report finds. And it will only get worse: Companies have hiked their prices by 60 percent, despite states' efforts to put controls in place. In other health care costs news: the price tag on treating sepsis, surprise medical bills, and what the U.S. is spending on health care.
The Hill:
Government Watchdog: Costly Air Ambulances Can Put Patients At 'Financial Risk'
Air ambulances can be life-saving for critically ill patients who need to get to a hospital quickly, but they can also put patients in financial risk, according to a study conducted by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The median price charged by air ambulance providers in 2017 was from $36,400 to $40,600, and those costs aren't always covered by insurance, according to the report. (Hellmann, 3/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Emergency Air Transport Prices Hiked 60% While Adding Bases
The findings by the Government Accountability Office show how costs for patients and insurers have continued to jump despite state efforts to control balance billing for emergency flights. Regulation of emergency air transport falls to the Federal Aviation Administration, so the courts have so far largely struck down states' attempts to rein in the cost burden on patients. The median price charged in 2012 was about $22,000 for a helicopter transport and nearly $25,000 for a fixed-wing ride. Now it's more than $36,000 for transporting patients via helicopter and nearly $41,000 for fixed-wing ride, the GAO reported. (Luthi, 3/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Sepsis Cost Hospitals $1.5 Billion More In 2018 Than 2015
The cost of treating patients who develop sepsis in the hospital rose by 20% in just three years, with hospitals spending $1.5 billion more last year than in 2015, according to a new analysis. The report, published Thursday by Premier, found that although the number of patients who developed sepsis during their hospital stay declined by 15% from 2015 to 2018, those patients were more likely to get septic shock—the most severe form of sepsis—and therefore cost more to treat. (Castellucci, 3/21)
The Hill:
Senators Ask CBO To Review Options For Preventing Surprise Medical Bills
The leaders of the Senate Health Committee are asking the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to analyze possible options for protecting patients from getting hit with massive, unexpected medical bills. Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), the panel's top Democrat, sent options for analysis to the CBO, according to Senate aides. (Sullivan, 3/21)
Georgia Health News:
Change To Surprise Billing Measure Gains Ground But Draws Criticism
The legislative tug-of-war over surprise medical billing continued Thursday as a House panel approved a new version of a Senate bill that aims to curb these unexpected charges to patients. The vote on Senate Bill 56 came as lawmakers were taking action on several health care proposals over the past couple of days. (Miller, 3/21)
Kaiser Health News:
Even With Insurance, She Faced $227K In Medical Bills. What It Took To Get Answers.
The first surprise was the massive heart attack, which struck as Debbie Moehnke waited in a Vancouver, Wash., medical clinic last summer. “She had an appointment because her feet were swollen real bad,” said Larry Moehnke, her husband. “But she got in there and it was like, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe!’” Her life suddenly at risk, the 59-year-old was rushed by ambulance, first to a local hospital, where she was stabilized, and then, the next day, to Oregon Health & Science University across the river in Portland for urgent cardiac care. (Aleccia, 3/22)
The Associated Press:
Poll: More Americans Say Too Little Spending On Health
A growing majority of Americans want greater government spending on health care, and the increase is being driven by both Democrats and Republicans. That's according to new data from the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey that has been measuring views of government spending since the 1970s. An analysis by The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and General Social Survey staff reveals that Americans want to spend more money on a wide range of government functions. (3/21)
Transparency At Heart Of Recent Efforts To Curb High Drug Costs, But Economists Say That's 'Missing The Mark'
Economists say that part of the reason price transparency won't do much to the market is not only because consumers don't pay list prices but they also don't really choose which medication they're buying. And, unlike with toothpaste or soda, it's not easy for a consumer to switch brands of medicine. In other pharmaceutical news: pharmacy benefits managers will have their day getting grilled by lawmakers, how the NAFTA deal may hinge on intellectual property protections for pharma products, and more.
NPR:
How Best To Bring Down Prescription Drug Prices?
A new drug to treat postpartum depression is likely to reach the U.S. market in June, with a $34,000 price tag. The approval of the drug by the Food and Drug Administration comes on the heels of another approval, just two weeks ago, of a different antidepressant, whose retail price will be as much as $6,700 a month. Those giant list prices send shivers through the insurance industry and across the federal government and state governments, which pay for about 40 percent of prescription drugs sold in the United States. (Kodjak, 3/22)
The Hill:
Senate Panel To Hear From Pharmacy Middlemen On Drug Prices
The Senate Finance Committee said Thursday that it has secured commitments from executives of five major pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to testify next month about the high costs of prescription drugs. Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said executives from Cigna, CVS, Humana, OptumRx and Prime Therapeutics have agreed to appear on April 9. (Weixel, 3/21)
The New York Times:
Drug Company Protections Are Latest Stumbling Block For Nafta Rewrite
President Trump’s ability to get his revised North American Free Trade Agreement through Congress may hinge on a little-noticed provision governing intellectual property protections for new pharmaceutical products. Congressional Democrats have seized on measures in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that establish protections for drug companies, saying they are a boon to the pharmaceutical industry and could undermine efforts to make American health care more affordable. (Swanson, 3/21)
Reuters:
Kentucky Launches Probe Into Drug Overcharges By Pharmacy Benefit Managers
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said on Thursday he had launched an investigation into allegations that pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) had overcharged state health insurance programs for drugs and discriminated against independent pharmacies. The investigation comes against the backdrop of widespread criticism of rising costs of prescription medicines in the United States, with PBMs, middlemen who negotiate prices for employers and health insurers, coming under intense scrutiny. (3/21)
Chicago Tribune:
'It's A Struggle To Pay The Bills': Illinois Independent Pharmacies Say They're Being Squeezed By Middlemen
Since former Gov. Bruce Rauner expanded Medicaid managed care last year, more than a dozen independent pharmacies across the state have closed, with their owners blaming their demises, in part, on the program, which they say wasn’t paying them enough money for medications. The program is meant to save the state money, but the pharmacists say that instead of doing that, it has merely shifted the dollars that pharmacies once made to industry middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers. (Schencker, 3/21)
Hundreds Of Alzheimer's Drugs Targeting Amyloids Have Crashed And Burned. Why Is Pharma Still Obsessed With Them?
Drug after drug after drug that targeted a brain compound called beta amyloid have failed over the years. “We are running out of excuses” for why beta-amyloid treatments aren’t working, said Zaven Khachaturian, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia. But drugmakers “keep trying, hoping that the path they are on is going to give blockbuster drugs.”
Stat:
Alzheimer's And Amyloid: 'It's Time To Do Something Else'
If there is anything more certain than the failure of experimental Alzheimer’s drugs — nearly 300, at last count — it is the immediate reaction of many diehard supporters of the amyloid hypothesis: They insist that idea, which served as the basis for most of those compounds, is still sound. Roche pulls the plug on its anti-amyloid antibody crenezumab in January, after it has no chance of showing any benefit? Not enough to kill the amyloid hypothesis. Merck bails on verubecstat, which shut down production of toxic amyloid, in 2017? Still not enough. Eli Lilly announces in 2016 that its anti-amyloid solanezumab failed to show benefit in people with mild Alzheimer’s? (Begley, 3/21)
Bloomberg:
Alzheimer's Drug Fails And Scientists Ask, Is It Time To Move On?
This week, Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. joined the ranks of frustrated companies that spent years nurturing expensive, experimental therapies that ultimately fell short. Many scientists and drug developers are now asking whether it could be time to find another approach to treat the pernicious memory-wasting disease. The brain has been a black box for drug developers, but focusing on beta amyloid has long been viewed as the best hope for treating the mysterious ailment that affects millions of Americans and their families. For many, the hypothesis became an article of faith, motivating billions of dollars in research spending and putting thousands of patients through clinical trials. (Langreth, 3/22)
Stat:
Alzheimer’s Drug Failure Leaves Biogen In A Precarious Place
Where does Biogen (BIIB) go from here? The announcement from the Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company that it is stopping two clinical trials of its Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab is certainly bad for patients, their families, and for anyone worried about developing this terrible, brain-destroying disease. It’s frustrating for researchers who believed medicines like aducanumab had some hope of slowing an affliction that has stymied all attempts at treating it for a decade and a half. (Feuerstein an dHerper, 3/21)
Boston Globe:
Biogen Halts Late-Stage Trials On Alzheimer’s Drug
The Cambridge biotech company Biogen announced Thursday that it is scrapping tests on an experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, dashing hopes among advocates and caregivers for a medication to tame the devastating illness. Biogen — the largest biotech based in Massachusetts — and its Japanese partner Eisai said they were halting two late-stage clinical trials of the drug after concluding it was unlikely to benefit patients. (Freyer, Saltzman and Feuerstein, 3/22)
Logistical Obstacles, Price Tag Of Postpartum Drug Will Likely Put It Out Of Reach For Women Who Need It
The drug costs $34,000 and women have to stay at a medical center for more than 60 hours to receive the injection. So while many researchers were excited about the new drug, other experts say it is unlikely to help many who need it.
NPR:
New Postpartum Depression Drug Zulresso Offers Promise, High Price Tag
One in nine women in the United States suffer from depression after childbirth. For some women, postpartum depression is so bad that they struggle to care for their children and may even consider or attempt suicide. This week, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug that can help, the first drug approved specifically for postpartum depression. While researchers and clinicians are excited about the drug's potential, some foresee obstacles to making it available to women who need it the most. (Chatterjee, 3/21)
Bloomberg:
Zulresso Postpartum Depression Drug Still Has High Hurdles
Zulresso, the world’s first-ever drug for postpartum depression, cleared a major hurdle when it won approval from the Food and Drug Administration this week. Even bigger challenges lie ahead for Sage Therepeutics Inc., the drug’s developer. Zulresso, the brand name for brexanolone, works much faster to treat the condition than anything currently available. Experts have hailed it as “groundbreaking,” a “game changer.” And postpartum depression affects as many as one in nine new mothers. These facts alone would suggest the drug is destined to be a blockbuster. Yet there’s a difference between a drug that works and a drug that sells. (Koons, 3/22)
Stat:
Sage's CEO Reflects On Progress Treating Postpartum Depression
On Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration approved brexanolone, the first drug specifically targeted to treat postpartum depression. To be marketed as Zulresso, it’s the first drug developed by and approved from Sage Therapeutics of Cambridge, Mass. Jeff Jonas, Sage’s CEO, recently chatted with STAT about the drug, its price, and how it’s administered. He also shared some thoughts on Biogen and the failure of its biggest hope for an Alzheimer’s drug. (Ambrose, Feuerstein and Herper, 3/22)
As Trump Administration Moves Forward At Full-Tilt With VA Privatization Efforts, House Dems Start To Resist
The move toward privatization of veterans health care has been a hot-topic issue for years on Capitol Hill. Now as the Trump administration is preparing for the shift, Democrats are pushing back, saying leaders have left them out of the planning process.
The Washington Post:
VA Is Gearing Up For A Massive Shift Of Health Care To The Private Sector. But Democrats Are Fighting Back.
President Trump’s signature policy for veterans — allowing more of them to shift their health care from the government-run system to private doctors and hospitals — is under attack from newly empowered Democrats and their allies on Capitol Hill. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is moving quickly to roll out new rules by June that would expand access to private care, especially for veterans in rural and congested areas, if they have a 30-minute drive to receive primary care. (Rein, 3/21)
In other news from the administration —
Stat:
Will Trump's New Free Speech Order Affect Research Funding?
The Trump administration on Thursday announced a plan to force universities that violate free-speech principles to forfeit billions of dollars in biomedical research and other scientific grants. It is unclear, however, whether any universities might actually be impacted — and whether the requirements, unveiled in an executive order, represent a massive disruption for the country’s research infrastructure or a political statement that will leave scientific work untouched. (Facher, 3/21)
CQ:
Little Decline In HIV Cases For Years, And Some Say For Decades
After President Donald Trump pledged to eliminate HIV in his State of the Union address in early February, he received support from AIDS activists for his promise to increase funds and resources for HIV research. But now his administration is facing backlash over a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about recent trends of HIV infection. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation says the report, in which the CDC claimed the number of newly reported cases of HIV transmission had recently stalled, is misleading. (Cardenas, 3/25)
De Blasio Has Deemed His $1 Billion Plan To Address Mental Illness 'Revolutionary.' A Closer Look Shows How It's Floundered
NYC Mayor and potential 2020 presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio is talking up his plan to tackle mental health issues in the city, but there is little concrete evidence to demonstrate that the expensive proposal has seen any success.
The New York Times:
$1 Billion For Mental Health: The Reality Of De Blasio’s ‘Revolutionary’ Plan
On his now-frequent tours of early presidential primary states, Mayor Bill de Blasio has taken to invoking a less-familiar aspect of his tenure: a nearly $1 billion plan to address mental illness in New York City. Mr. de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, has done the same, presenting the effort as a national model to audiences from Atlanta to Seattle. The mental health initiative, known as ThriveNYC, is crucial to Ms. McCray’s potential as a future political candidate, and has become increasingly important to Mr. de Blasio as he toys with a possible 2020 presidential bid. He now regularly names Thrive as one of his administration’s core achievements. (Goodman, 3/22)
The Dark Side Of Artificial Intelligence: Increased Efficiency Comes With Ominous Threat Of Vulnerability To Hackers
A report warns that artificial intelligence can be easily duped with tiny pieces of data. The authors say bad actors could hack into records and make it seem like there's an illness there that isn't. But more likely is that doctors, hospitals and other organizations could manipulate the A.I. in billing or insurance software in an effort to maximize the money coming their way. In other health technology news: a day of reckoning is coming for digital health, the FDA calls for tighter security of electronic health records following a KHN report, and data breaches from the states.
The New York Times:
A.I. Can Improve Health Care. It Also Can Be Duped.
Last year, the Food and Drug Administration approved a device that can capture an image of your retina and automatically detect signs of diabetic blindness. This new breed of artificial intelligence technology is rapidly spreading across the medical field, as scientists develop systems that can identify signs of illness and disease in a wide variety of images, from X-rays of the lungs to C.A.T. scans of the brain. These systems promise to help doctors evaluate patients more efficiently, and less expensively, than in the past. (Metz and Smith, 3/21)
Stat:
Digital Health Just Had A Record Year. But Is A Day Of Reckoning Ahead?
On paper, they are health care’s most promising upstarts — companies using data and software to detect the onset of debilitating diseases, deliver medical advice and treatments online, and monitor patients’ steps, sleep, weight, blood sugar, and heart function. In 2018, digital health firms had a record year, raking in $8.1 billion from investors buying into the industry’s efforts to re-engineer the delivery of medical services, according to the venture capital firm Rock Health. That’s a 42 percent increase over the prior year. (Ross, 3/22)
Reuters:
FDA Says Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Found In Some Medtronic Devices
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday said cybersecurity vulnerabilities were identified in Medtronic Plc's implantable cardiac devices, clinic programmers, and home monitors. But, the FDA recommended the usage of the devices and said the medical device maker was developing updates to further mitigate those vulnerabilities. The health regulator added it was not aware of any reports of patients being harmed. (3/21)
Kaiser Health News:
FDA Chief Calls For Stricter Scrutiny Of Electronic Health Records
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Wednesday called for tighter scrutiny of electronic health records systems, which have prompted thousands of reports of patient injuries and other safety problems over the past decade. “What we really need is a much more tailored approach, so that we have appropriate oversight of EHRs when they’re doing things that could create risk for patients,” Gottlieb said in an interview with Kaiser Health News. Gottlieb was responding to “Botched Operation,” a report published this week by KHN and Fortune magazine. (Schulte and Fry, 3/21)
In case you missed it: Death By 1,000 Clicks: Where Electronic Health Records Went Wrong
The Oregonian:
Oregon Reveals Data Breach Affected Hundreds In Welfare, Children’s Programs
The Oregon agency that runs the state’s foster care and welfare programs announced on Thursday afternoon that the personal information of more than 350 people in those programs might have been comprised, after a Jan. 28 data breach. An unidentified attacker gained access to the state’s records after nine employees at the Department of Human Services opened so-called “phishing” emails and clicked on a link that allowed the outside party to gain access to their state email accounts, according to a state press release. (Borrud, 3/21)
East Oregonian:
Data Breach Exposes Millions Of DHS Emails, Patient Records
The Oregon Department of Human Services Thursday disclosed that millions of agency emails had been breached in January, potentially exposing the personal medical information of hundreds of thousands. The agency said it discovered the data breach involving 2 million emails on Jan. 8 and by Jan. 28 realized the emails included personal medical information protected under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, otherwise known as HIPAA. (Wieber, 3/21)
The Associated Press:
Vermont Hospital Email Hack Exposes Info Of More Than 72,000
Officials at a Vermont hospital say the information of more than 72,000 people may have been exposed during an email hack. Rutland Regional Medical Center says the email accounts had information such as patient names, medical records and contact information, as well as more than 3,500 Social Security numbers. The breach was first discovered in December after an employee noticed a large number of spam emails sent from their account. (3/21)
House Democrats Want More Information On Sackler Family's Role In Opioid Epidemic
The family that found Purdue Pharma has come under intense scrutiny as of late after it was revealed just how deeply involved some of the members were in the early aggressive marketing tactics pursued by the opioid-maker. Meanwhile, an advocacy group is calling on the FDA to impose a moratorium on approving new opioids.
The Hill:
Oversight Committee Seeks Purdue OxyContin Documents
The House Oversight and Reform Committee is seeking documents from Purdue Pharma related to how the Sackler family aggressively marketed OxyContin, a powerful painkiller that has been blamed for its role in the national opioid crisis. In a letter to Purdue’s president and CEO, Craig Landau, Oversight committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) asked for a list of all members of the Sackler family who had served on the board of Purdue or worked as company officers. (Weixel, 3/21)
Stat:
House Democrats Request Purdue Pharma Opioid Documents
In a letter to Purdue CEO Craig Landau, Democratic Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the committee’s chairman, and Mark DeSaulnier of California asked for a list of Sacklers who had served on the board of Purdue or worked as company officers. The lawmakers are also seeking documents prepared for the Sackler family about the company’s marketing strategies for its medications and communications between company employees and family members. Purdue is fending off increasing accusations that it misled prescribers and patients about the safety of its drugs and helped ignite the addiction crisis. It is a defendant in hundreds of lawsuits from cities, counties, states, and tribes tied to the opioid epidemic.(Joseph, 3/21)
Stat:
FDA Panel Chair And Consumer Advocate Petition FDA To Halt Opioid Approvals
Arguing that the Food and Drug Administration is “culpable” in creating the opioid crisis, a consumer advocacy group and a leading academic — who also chairs an FDA advisory panel — are calling for the agency to impose a moratorium on approving any new or reformulated opioids. In a Citizen’s Petition filed with the FDA, Public Citizen and Dr. Raeford Brown, a professor of anesthesiology and pediatrics at the University of Kentucky, maintained the agency has displayed “dangerously deficient oversight” and that none of more than two dozen opioids approved between 2009 and 2015 provided benefits that outweighed the risks. Two drugs — Opana ER and Dsuvia — were singled out as examples. (Silverman, 3/21)
'A Huge Step Forward': Research Breakthrough Sparks Hope For Preserving Fertility Of Young Boys With Cancer
"Fertility issues for kids with cancer were ignored" for years, said University of Pittsburgh reproductive scientist Kyle Orwig. "Many of us dream of growing up and having our own families. We hope our research will help these young patients to do that." Until now, boys hadn't had a realistic option to preserve their fertility, but that may be changing.
The Associated Press:
Monkey Birth A Step To Saving Fertility Of Boys With Cancer
Scientists are closing in on a way to help young boys undergoing cancer treatment preserve their future fertility — and the proof is the first monkey born from the experimental technology. More and more people are surviving childhood cancer, but nearly 1 in 3 will be left infertile from the chemotherapy or radiation that helped save their life. (3/21)
The Washington Post:
Advance Offers New Hope For Fertility Preservation In Young Boys With Cancer
Susan Taymans, program director of the fertility and infertility branch of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), and who oversaw the funding of the study, said that while this experiment was small and limited to monkeys, it raises “a good bit of hope” that the technique can be further developed for use in regular medical practice — possibly even in the lifetime of today’s boys. (Cha, 3/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
New Hope For Fertility Of Young Cancer Patients Using Frozen Testicular Tissue
“I’m excited about this work because it truly addresses a need in human clinical care,” says Robert Brannigan, a professor of urology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine who wasn’t involved in the work, noting that the procedure is still experimental. “The proof of principle is one that’s very encouraging.” (Abbott, 3/21)
Precision Medicine Is Hot Field These Days, But It's Undermined By Lack Of Diversity In Genetic Research
An analysis finds that 78 percent of all individuals included in genomic studies of disease up to 2018 were of European descent. In other public health news: loneliness in teens, childhood trauma, trigger warnings, cancer and vaccines by mail.
NPR:
Minorities Neglected In Human Genetics Research That Focuses On White Europeans
Precision medicine promises to tailor the diagnosis and treatment of disease to your unique genetic makeup. A doctor may use the presence of certain genetic markers to diagnose a disease, or choose one drug for treatment over another. But the studies that link genetic markers with disease focus largely on white European populations and neglect other races and ethnicities, according to an analysis published in the journal Cell on Thursday. (Lambert, 3/21)
PBS NewsHour:
Genetic Research Has A White Bias, And It May Be Hurting Everyone’s Health
As of last year, 78 percent of the people included in the most prominent form of genomic research — genome-wide association studies (GWAS) — were of European ancestry. But worldwide, Europeans and their descendents make up just 12 percent of the population. (Stein, 3/21)
USA Today:
Loneliness Soars Among Teens Along With Social Media Use, Study Says
Teens whose face time with friends is mostly on their phones are the loneliest of all, but even those who mix real-world socializing with social media still are increasingly isolated, a report out Wednesday shows. Loneliness isn't just an age thing; it's generational, says the author of the study, San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge. The percent of high school seniors who said they often felt lonely increased from 26 percent in 2012 to 39 percent in 2017. The number of 12th graders who said they often felt left out also increased, from 30 percent in 2012 to 38 percent in 2017. (O'Donnell, 3/20)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
‘Change The Environment’, Reduce Kids Exposure To Trauma, Says California Surgeon General At University Hospitals
While the most common diagnosis for kids with attention and behavior issues is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, Burke Harris found that many of the kids who might normally receive this label had experienced high levels of adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, from extreme poverty and exposure to violence, to neglect or living with a parent who suffered from addiction to drugs or alcohol. (Zeltner, 3/21)
The New York Times:
Trigger Warnings May Not Do Much, Early Studies Suggest
For years, they have been the subject of impassioned academic debate: Trigger warnings, do they protect people from distress or encourage fragility? The warnings, which alert individuals to disturbing material, have been talked about, used and promoted on college campuses and elsewhere for more than a decade, but little was known about how well they work. Now, a pair of recent studies suggest that they may have little effect at all. (Chokshi, 3/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Despite Rulings, Farmers Remain Loyal To Bayer’s Roundup
Farmers are standing by Bayer AG’s Roundup herbicide despite rulings from two juries that the world’s most widely used weedkiller caused cancer in plaintiffs. The chemical, used on the vast majority of corn, soybean and cotton acres planted in the U.S., remains prized by farmers for its low cost and effectiveness. (Bunge, 3/21)
Reuters:
UPS Eyes In-Home Health Services With U.S. Vaccine Project
United Parcel Service Inc wants to get beyond U.S. doorsteps with a new push into healthcare. The world's largest package delivery firm is preparing to test a U.S. service that dispatches nurses to vaccinate adults in their homes, Reuters has learned, as the company and its healthcare clients work to fend off cost pressures and competitive threats from Amazon.com. (Baertlein and Erman, 3/22)
From The State Capitols: Lawmakers Plan 'Voluntary' Do-Not-Sell Gun Bill In Louisiana; Children's Mental Health Measure Moves To Iowa's Senate; And More
News from state legislatures comes out of Louisiana, Iowa, New York, Minnesota, Connecticut, Florida and California.
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Bill To Create Louisiana’s ‘Do-Not-Sell’ Gun Self-Registry Posts Online
A voluntary “do-not-sell” gun list in Louisiana would block people who fear they’re suicidal from buying a gun, while making it a crime to knowingly sell them a firearm, according to recently drafted legislation posted online Thursday (March 21). The bill, known as “Donna’s Law” after a New Orleans woman who killed herself with a gun last year will be introduced in the legislative session that begins April 8, said author and sponsor Rep. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans. (Webster, 3/21)
Des Moines Register:
Iowa House OKs Children's Mental Health Bill Amid Debate Over Funding
The unnamed boy was among several children with mental health needs that Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell highlighted Thursday on the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives as lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a children’s mental health bill. If the legislation becomes law, it would create a behavioral health system for children who have been diagnosed with a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder. (Rodriguez, 3/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Amid Threat Of Federal Cuts, N.Y. Hospital Association Urges Contingency Fund
The Greater New York Hospital Association is urging that a state healthcare contingency fund be created amid the threat of federal funding cuts. Because the recently released federal budget proposes healthcare cuts of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2020 and $11.2 billion in fiscal 2022, the association stated Tuesday that New York "should set aside contingency funds in case even a portion of them become a reality." (Henderson, 3/21)
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa House Passes Children's Mental Health Proposal
A bill that creates the framework for a children’s mental health system in Iowa passed the Iowa House of Representatives Thursday. It directs the state’s mental health regions, which administer the adult mental health system, to develop and provide services for children. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill after receiving recommendations from an advisory board. (Sostaric, 3/21)
MPR:
Legislation Would Provide Minn. Firefighters Help With Health Problems
Legislation introduced in the state House and Senate would create an employee assistance program to help Minnesota firefighters facing mental health issues related to their occupation. In addition, any firefighter diagnosed with cancer or heart disease would be eligible for a $30,000 lump sum payment, administered by the nonprofit Minnesota Firefighter Initiative. (Wurzer, 3/21)
The CT Mirror:
Committee Endorses Bill To Expand Health Coverage To Undocumented Youth
The legislature’s Human Services Committee approved a measure Thursday that would expand state-sponsored health coverage to undocumented youth. Though legislative staff haven’t developed specific estimates on the numbers of children that might be served, advocates have suggested the total would be in the thousands. (Phaneuf, 3/21)
The CT Mirror:
For The Second Time, Health Program For CT Seniors In The Budget Bulls-Eye
Elizabeth Brandt lives modestly on the income she receives from Social Security, drives a 16-year-old car and has to tap savings for unexpected costs, such as the hearing aids she needs to fully participate in conversations. But Gov. Ned Lamont says people like Brandt have saved too much money to benefit from a health program for low-income seniors. (Radelat, 3/21)
Miami Herald:
FL House Lawmakers Approve Certificate Of Need Repeal
House lawmakers voted largely on party lines Thursday to fully repeal certificate of need requirements, setting up a showdown with the more reluctant Senate over the state’s longstanding approval system for expanding or adding healthcare facilities. HB 21, which passed 77-33, would fully repeal the process hospitals, nursing homes and hospices must currently undergo with the state Agency for Health Care Administration to determine whether healthcare facilities can build or add beds. (Koh, 3/21)
Los Angeles Times:
Gov. Newsom May Prohibit New Death Sentences, Setting Up Possible Conflict With Becerra
A week after issuing an executive order imposing a blanket moratorium on the execution of California death row inmates, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is considering a plan to prohibit any new death sentences in local criminal cases. Newsom’s pronouncement could create conflict with another top Democratic leader, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who has supported capital punishment, even though the governor said he wants to work collaboratively with the attorney general. (Willon and McGreevy, 3/21)
State Highlights: D.C.'s Homeless Camps Paint Grim Picture Of Widening Inequality In Country; Houston's Monitoring Of Air Quality Continues As Warning Ends
Media outlets report on news from D.C., Texas, Rhode Island, New York, Wisconsin, Iowa, Arizona, Ohio, Florida, Minnesota, California, Missouri, Louisiana, Maryland and Massachusetts.
The Washington Post:
Homeless, Living In A Tent And Employed: The Changing Face Of Homelessness In The U.S.
Before 10 a.m. on another cold Thursday, Monica Diaz stirred in her tent, filled with dread. It had been two weeks since the last cleanup, and city workers would again be here soon, with their dumpster truck and police cars, to clear out the encampment. Every morning was awful, but these were the worst of all, when Monica, who’d otherwise be resting before work, was forced to confront publicly what she did her best to hide: that she’s homeless. That she lives in a tent. That she just turned 40, and that this is somehow her life. “You ready?” Monica asked her husband, after a sleepless night at the base of Union Station, near CNN’s Washington bureau, where the noise never stopped and they’d huddled together with their dog, Sassy, against the cold. (McCoy, 3/22)
The Associated Press:
Benzene Warning Lifted Near Houston-Area Petrochemical Plant
Residents near a petrochemical storage terminal in the Houston suburb of Deer Park were warned to shelter in place for several hours on Thursday after elevated levels of benzene were detected in the air. The warning was lifted around noon after air-quality readings improved, but health officials said air monitoring will continue as firefighters and company officials work to stop any risk of a flare-up and to clean up the site. (3/21)
ProPublica:
Doctors, EMS Leaders Call For Changes To Rhode Island’s 911 System
As Rhode Island lawmakers consider ways to improve the state’s 911 emergency system, the head of the state police on Thursday pledged to conduct a thorough review of procedures and training provided to 911 call takers. The moves follow a report by The Public’s Radio and ProPublica on Wednesday about a 6-month-old baby in Warwick who was the subject of an emergency 911 call last year. (Arditi, 3/21)
Modern Healthcare:
One Medical Plans NYC Expansion With Mount Sinai Deal
National and independent primary care provider One Medical has signed a partnership with Mount Sinai Health System. The deal makes Mount Sinai the preferred healthcare system partner of One Medical in the local market. Between the agreement and a $350 million investment from the Carlyle Group late last year, One Medical plans to double its presence in New York City. (Henderson, 3/21)
Des Moines Register:
Wisconsin Residents Seek Answers About Health Risks Near Iowa Sand Mines
Researchers and citizens have become concerned in recent years about the health effects because fracking, and the frac sand mining that helps drive it, appeared on the national stage only in the last 30 years. Silica-rich sand is a key ingredient in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, acting as a structural support for water and chemicals pumped into natural shale reservoirs to stimulate the production of natural gas. (Highnam, 3/21)
Arizona Republic:
Fifteen Arizona Hospitals Penalized By Medicare For Patient Safety
Medicare payments to 15 Arizona hospitals will be cut this year due to poor ratings in a patient safety scoring system that considers bed sores, hospital-acquired infections and in-hospital falls, among other factors. Three of those hospitals — Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, Maricopa Medical Center and Sells Hospital on the Tohono O'odham reservation — are among 110 in the country that have been penalized every year of the program, which is now in its fifth year. (Innes and Philip, 3/21)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
NE Ohio Is Third-Largest Region In Midwest For Healthcare Investments In 2018
Northeast Ohio is the third-largest region in the Midwest for total healthcare investment. Nearly $294 million was invested in 71 companies last year, according to the 2018 Midwest Healthcare Growth Capital Report, which tracks capital investments made in biomedical companies across in Midwestern states in medical device, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, and health IT sectors. (Washington, 3/21)
Miami Herald:
Miami Hospitals Plan More Layoffs Amid Financial Pain
Citing financial pressures and operating losses, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Jackson Health System — among Miami-Dade’s largest employers — are expected to announce layoffs and other cutbacks in the coming weeks. In a memo to staff obtained by the Miami Herald, Nicklaus Children’s executives said they will eliminate pay raises this year for all employees, reduce pension contributions and limit new hires to workers who provide direct service to patients. (Chang, 3/21)
The Star Tribune:
UnitedHealthcare's Rebates To Employers Jump To $146 Million
Rebates to employer groups from Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare increased by about 40 percent in 2017, according to a new report, and fit with a broader trend of slightly improved profitability for carriers compared with the previous year. The report this month from Mark Farrah Associates shows UnitedHealthcare for 2017 paid rebates to large and small employers worth $146.2 million — up from $104.3 million in 2016, according to the Pennsylvania-based market research firm. (Snowbeck, 3/21)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Transgender Man Sues Over Eureka Hospital’s Refusal To Perform Hysterectomy
In the lawsuit filed in Humboldt County Superior Court on Thursday, Oliver Knight says he was told just minutes before his scheduled hysterectomy that the hospital would not allow the procedure to happen. He says hospital staff told him that the surgery was called off because he was transgender. (Allday, 3/21)
Sacramento Bee:
ACLU: CA Catholic Hospital Canceled Trans Man’s Hysterectomy
Oliver Knight says he didn’t find out a Northern California hospital had canceled his hysterectomy until minutes before the surgeon was set to start operating. By that time, Knight had been at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for three hours and had already put on the pink gown a nurse made him wear instead of the blue gown Knight requested, telling him pink was required for “female” surgeries, according to a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed Thursday against the hospital on Knight’s behalf. (Gilmour, 3/21)
St. Louis Public Radio:
EPA Says Missouri’s Plan To Regulate Coal Ash Ponds And Landfills Is Too Weak
The Environmental Protection Agency notified Missouri environmental regulators this month that the state’s plan for overseeing the disposal of toxic waste from coal-fired power plants is not strong enough to protect human health and the environment. In a recent letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, EPA officials noted several provisions in the state’s plan that are weaker than the 2015 federal coal ash rule. (Chen, 3/22)
Kansas City Star:
Following Colonoscopy Death, Cass Regional Passes Inspection
After a botched colonoscopy led to a woman’s death, a Kansas City-area hospital has passed a follow-up inspection and is no longer in danger of losing Medicare payments. But inspectors said they found several new infractions for poor hygiene and cleanliness that the hospital had to address. (marso, 3/21)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Dozens Of Pediatric Doctors, Nurses Have Moved From Tulane To Children’s Hospital Under New Partnership
Children’s Hospital of New Orleans recently added 120 new pediatric health professionals as part of a new affiliation with Tulane University Medical School. Tulane Medical School’s pediatric faculty, residents and medical students started seeing pediatric patients in the critical care units at Children’s Hospital’s Uptown campus and its specialty clinics on March 1. As a result, inpatient pediatric intensive care services at Tulane Lakeside Hospital, shifted over to Children’s Hospital this month. (Clark, 3/21)
California Healthline:
Crowd At Capitol Demands Immigrant Health Coverage
“Vivan los inmigrantes!” echoed through the halls of the state Capitol on Wednesday as immigrants and activists gathered to push for legislation that would extend full Medicaid coverage to adults in the country illegally. Sons and daughters clutched photos of their late parents. If they had had health insurance, maybe they would still be alive, they said. Others held “Health for All” signs and practiced the testimony they planned to give inside the fourth-floor hearing room. (Ibarra and Rowan, 3/20)
Modern Healthcare:
Ascension CEO Anthony Tersigni To Retire This Year
Ascension CEO Anthony Tersigni will retire at the end of the year, the Catholic health system announced Thursday. Tersigni, who will have led Ascension for more than 15 years when he retires, will continue to serve on the executive committee of Ascension's healthcare investment fund and help guide the 151-hospital system on a consulting basis. The board has begun a formal process to find his successor. (Kacik, 3/21)
The Associated Press:
CEO Of Maryland Medical System Taking Leave Of Absence
The president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System is taking a temporary leave of absence after reports that about a third of the system’s board has received compensation for their businesses through the network’s contracts, the chairman of the board announced Thursday. Board Chairman Stephen Burch said Robert Chrencik’s leave of absence will begin Monday. (Witte, 3/21)
Modern Healthcare:
U-Maryland Medical System CEO Put On Leave After Board Conflict Scandal
The University of Maryland Medical System has put CEO Robert Chrencik on temporary leave of absence following reports that nine of the system's 30 board members, including elected public officials, have substantial business deals with the system. Board Chairman Stephen Burch announced that the board, at an emergency meeting Thursday, also voted to hire an independent firm to review board members' contractual relationships with the system. (Meyer, 3/21)
Boston Globe:
Beyond Massachusetts, States Struggle To Limit Marijuana Behemoths
Massachusetts is not the only state struggling to limit the dominance of large marijuana companies. Maryland bars companies from owning more than one store, but several companies have publicly said they have multiple outlets there. (Wallack, 3/21)
Boston Globe:
These Are The Hidden Titans Of Mass. Marijuana
In a state where no firm is legally permitted to own — or control — more than three stores that sell recreational pot, Sea Hunter is poised to test that limit. It has boasted to investors that it operates or has significant power over a dozen or more marijuana retail licenses. But you won’t see the name “Sea Hunter” on the shops; instead, they will carry names like Herbology, Verdant, and Ermont. (Healy, Adams, Dungca et. al., 3/21)
Longer Looks: New York And Surprise Medical Bills; The Fertility Doctor's Secret; And Medicare For America
Vox:
Surprise Medical Bills: How New York Tackled The Issue With Arbitration, And Won
When Claudia Knafo needed spine surgery in 2012, she interviewed multiple surgeons and ultimately settled on one whose website claimed to take her health insurance. She called the doctor’s office and confirmed he was in network. At an appointment before her surgery, she handed over her insurance cards to be photocopied. Knafo’s operation was successful and her recovery smooth. But a few weeks later, she got bad news: The website was wrong and the surgeon wasn’t in network. He didn’t have any contract with her health plan. (Sarah Kliff, 3/19)
The Atlantic:
The Fertility Doctor's Secret
The first Facebook message arrived when Heather Woock was packing for vacation, in August 2017. It was from a stranger claiming to be her half sibling. She assumed the message was some kind of scam; her parents had never told her she might have siblings. But the message contained one detail that spooked her. The sender mentioned a doctor, Donald Cline. Woock knew that name; her mother had gone to Cline for fertility treatments before she was born. Had this person somehow gotten her mother’s medical history? (Sarah Zhang, 3/18)
Slate:
Beto O’Rourke Health Plan Is Not Medicare For All, But It Is Ambitious.
Beto O’Rourke may not be feverishly churning out policy white papers like some of his presidential rivals, but over the last few days, the hand-wavy former representative from Texas has at least started clarifying his position on health care. And for a candidate who seems to be carving out space in the Democratic field as a relative moderate, it’s strikingly ambitious. (Jordan Weissmann, 3/18)
New York Magazine:
Tia Is The Gynecologist For The Self-Care Generation
Tia, a new women’s wellness clinic in New York, wants to disrupt health care, and specifically, gynecology, by asking patients to track not just their periods, but their every physical and emotional fluctuation. (Katie Heaney, 3/20)
The Atlantic:
Measles Outbreaks Cost Workers Without Paid Sick Leave
In June 2014, Rex Archer, the director of health in Kansas City, Missouri, quarantined five families during a measles outbreak because several of the families’ members had contracted measles. The residents were told to stay in their home and avoid returning to work for several days. (Olga Khazan, 3/19)
The New Yorker:
A Battle For My Life
The actor Emilia Clarke tells the story of surviving two brain aneurysms that struck just as “Game of Thrones” was making her a star. (Emilia Clarke, 3/21)
Different Takes: Lessons On The Health Law's Success In Cost Control; Bernie's Onto Something About Women Being Better Off Giving Birth In Finland
Stat:
The Affordable Care Act Has Saved Billions In Health Care Costs
Even before the Affordable Care Act became law, about 90 percent of the conversation and criticism of it was about coverage. Little has been said about its ability to control costs. March 23, the ninth anniversary of the ACA’s passage, presents a good opportunity to examine its legacy on cost control — a legacy that deserves to be in the foreground, not relegated to the background behind the exchanges, Medicaid expansion, and work requirements. (Ezekiel J. Emanuel, 3/22)
The Washington Post:
Bernie Sanders Says It’s Better To Give Birth In Finland Than The U.S. He’s Right.
A few years ago, personal finance writer Ester Bloom, faced with a four-figure health-insurance deductible and a narrow network of doctors to choose from, attempted to price out how much giving birth to her younger child would cost her. It turned out to be an all but impossible task. I thought about Bloom on Wednesday, when reviewing a Twitter dispute between Bernie Sanders and former Trump administration official Nikki Haley over the high cost of giving birth in the United States. (Helaine Olen, 3/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare’s Hospice Rules Could Make Your Doctor A Criminal
A doctor concludes that an elderly patient has less than six months to live. A second doctor disagrees. One of the predictions will be wrong. But was it false? For two years, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has wrestled with this question. The decision could ratify a trend of criminalizing medical judgments and jailing doctors based on disagreements with other doctors. (Kyle Clark and Andrew George, 3/21)
The New York Times:
Don’t Make Health Care A Purity Test
We’re now in the silly season of the Democratic primary — a season that, I worry, may last all the way to the nomination. There are many honorable exceptions, but an awful lot of reporting seems to be third order — not about the candidates, let alone their policy proposals, but about pundits’ views about voters’ views of candidates’ electability. It’s a discussion in which essentially nobody has any idea what he or she is talking about. Meanwhile, however, there are some real continuing policy debates. (Paul Krugman, 3/21)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Physicians As Border Guards — The Troubling Exam For Immigrants
Rules proposed by the Trump administration depend on physicians performing “exams” to spot immigrants who are sick enough to become reliant on the government for living costs. The impact would be devastating for immigrants who are denied visas. (Khameer Kidia, 3/20)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas Senate Should Approve Expanded Medicaid Expansion
The future health of those “real people” now rests in the hands of the Kansas Senate and Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican. Wagle is an opponent of Medicaid expansion. Surely, though, the vote in the Kansas House is enough to convince her and other senators that expansion should at least get a vote in their chamber. (3/21)
Viewpoints: Doctors Need To Stop Saying No To Patients Who Need Opioids; FDA's E-Cigarette Policies Could Make It Tough On U.S. Troops
Bloomberg:
Prescription Drugs Aren't To Blame For Rise In Addiction Deaths
Patients in pain have become collateral damage in the war on opioids. That’s the message of a letter from more than 300 medical professionals, including three former White House drug czars, to the Centers for Disease Control. In 2016, the CDC issued guidelines to discourage doctors from overprescribing opioids. The signatories believe that those guidelines are being misapplied in a way that keeps many patients in agony. (Ramesh Ponnuru, 3/21)
The Hill:
Proposed FDA E-Cigarette Ban Disproportionately Impacts Veterans And Service Members
In the politically-charged climate of 2019, there are very few things that our society can universally agree on. Some of the few things we can agree on, however, is that smoking cigarettes is bad for one’s health, and that even when we don’t support a war, we will support the troops. Therefore, it should logically follow that anything that aids active duty service members and military veterans to quit smoking in order to live longer, happier lives, should be encouraged. Unfortunately, this is where our politically charged climate returns. Despite scientific evidence that the use of electronic cigarettes, commonly known as “vaping,” are “significantly more effective than nicotine replacement treatments” such as patches, gum or other forms of oral nicotine in getting people to quit smoking, the FDA recently proposed a rule prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes to places where children under the age of 18 can enter. (Rory E. Riley-Topping, 3/21)
The New York Times:
Why Should Americans Be Grateful For $137 Insulin? Germans Get It For $55
This month, Eli Lilly and Company announced with some fanfare that it was manufacturing a generic version of its own best-selling insulin brand, Humalog, which it would sell for half off — $137.35 versus about $275. David Ricks, the chief executive of Lilly, said the company was making this seemingly beneficent gesture because “many patients are struggling to afford their insulin.” But they’re struggling, in large part, because since 2001 Lilly has raised the price of a vial of Humalog to about $275, from $35. Other insulin makers have raised prices similarly. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 3/21)
Bloomberg:
Justice Roberts Controls Future Of Gun Control
New Zealand banned semi-automatic rifles this week, and made the ban effective immediately to prevent “stockpiling of weapons while the legislation is being drafted.” The Kiwis are apparently not big on the “hopes and prayers” mantra that the U.S. Congress adopts after each gun massacre. (Francis Wilkinson, 3/21)
The Hill:
Housing And Health Care Go Hand-In-Hand
Over the past two presidential administrations, political fury has swirled around the nation’s health-care system. Health care is almost always at the top of the list of America’s domestic policy concerns. As well, it should be. But without addressing the nation’s growing housing crisis, an efficient and humane health system will stay out of reach. Health-care delivery systems recognize this. In a few cases, large hospitals, health plans and even insurance companies now are putting resources into housing for patients. It is time for public policy makers to recognize the absurdity of ignoring the most critical social determinant for good health outcomes: safe housing. (Robert M. Hayes, 3/21)
WBUR:
I’m A Doctor Who Sent 2,000 Texts To My Patients Last Year. Here’s Why
I’ve been sharing my cellphone number since I started my practice in 2009. Most of my paid clinical time is spent rushing through 15-minute visits and slogging through electronic paperwork. With texting, the rush disappears. Patients can text me when they want and there are no boxes to tick. (Clement Bottino, 3/22)
The Washington Post:
Elizabeth Holmes's Voice And Theranos: Solving The Mystery
Technically, the voice is a baritone. Some say it’s definitely fake — another part of the same old scam. Others say there’s no way of knowing. But the impossibility of an answer rarely stops the truly curious from trying to find one. And Elizabeth Holmes’s voice has become an obsession.No one has been able to crack Holmes so far. Not in a book, not in a podcast and not in two documentaries, the second of which came out this week. The accused Silicon Valley con woman, who lost investors hundreds of millions of dollars as she allegedly propelled a colossal lie to a $9 billion valuation, is a riddle wrapped in a blank-faced, unblinking enigma. Those who want to understand the woman have to start somewhere, and why not her most distinctive feature? (Molly Robert, 3/21)
Bloomberg:
Roundup Cancer Lawsuits Must Be Decided By Courts, Not Science
Scientists can’t, for the most part, prove that a given product caused a particular person to get cancer — not the way you can prove, say, that a car with faulty brakes caused a fatal crash. And so when a federal jury in San Francisco District Court decided that the weed killer Roundup was a “substantial factor” in causing someone to get a type of cancer called non-Hodgkins lymphoma, they didn’t actually have proof for the individual case. What they had was evidence that the product was a probable factor in the man’s cancer, based on studies that follow large populations.Of course science should be the deciding factor in such cases, but there’s no sense in implying that scientists can do the impossible. What scientists and society at large have come to agree upon is that it’s reasonable to award people compensation if it’s more likely than not that they would have avoided the cancer if they’d been able to avoid the product in question. (Faye Flam, 3/21)
Stat:
Canada's Legalization Of Marijuana Offers A Blueprint For The U.S.
When Canada legalized cannabis last fall, the country began blazing a trail that the U.S. should one day follow. There’s much to emulate about the Canadian government’s approach to legalization, and a few things to avoid, but having marijuana legalized on such a large scale so close to home will no doubt have a profound effect on America’s future treatment of the issue. Medical or recreational marijuana is now legal in 33 U.S. states, even though its possession or use is illegal under federal law. (Lyle Hauser, 3/22)
Bloomberg:
Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Flop Clouds Its Future
A train wreck that everyone sees coming still hurts. Biogen Inc. announced Thursday that it was discontinuing late-stage studies of its Alzheimer’s medicine aducanumab. That shouldn’t be a huge surprise: Every other drug attempting to treat Alzheimer’s the same way — by targeting the buildup of amyloid beta plaques in the brain — has failed. (Max Nisen, 3/21)