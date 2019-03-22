State Watch

Los Angeles Times: Gov. Newsom May Prohibit New Death Sentences, Setting Up Possible Conflict With Becerra A week after issuing an executive order imposing a blanket moratorium on the execution of California death row inmates, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is considering a plan to prohibit any new death sentences in local criminal cases. Newsom’s pronouncement could create conflict with another top Democratic leader, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who has supported capital punishment, even though the governor said he wants to work collaboratively with the attorney general. (Willon and McGreevy, 3/21)

Miami Herald: FL House Lawmakers Approve Certificate Of Need Repeal House lawmakers voted largely on party lines Thursday to fully repeal certificate of need requirements, setting up a showdown with the more reluctant Senate over the state’s longstanding approval system for expanding or adding healthcare facilities. HB 21, which passed 77-33, would fully repeal the process hospitals, nursing homes and hospices must currently undergo with the state Agency for Health Care Administration to determine whether healthcare facilities can build or add beds. (Koh, 3/21)

The CT Mirror: For The Second Time, Health Program For CT Seniors In The Budget Bulls-Eye Elizabeth Brandt lives modestly on the income she receives from Social Security, drives a 16-year-old car and has to tap savings for unexpected costs, such as the hearing aids she needs to fully participate in conversations. But Gov. Ned Lamont says people like Brandt have saved too much money to benefit from a health program for low-income seniors. (Radelat, 3/21)

The CT Mirror: Committee Endorses Bill To Expand Health Coverage To Undocumented Youth The legislature’s Human Services Committee approved a measure Thursday that would expand state-sponsored health coverage to undocumented youth. Though legislative staff haven’t developed specific estimates on the numbers of children that might be served, advocates have suggested the total would be in the thousands. (Phaneuf, 3/21)

MPR: Legislation Would Provide Minn. Firefighters Help With Health Problems Legislation introduced in the state House and Senate would create an employee assistance program to help Minnesota firefighters facing mental health issues related to their occupation. In addition, any firefighter diagnosed with cancer or heart disease would be eligible for a $30,000 lump sum payment, administered by the nonprofit Minnesota Firefighter Initiative. (Wurzer, 3/21)

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa House Passes Children's Mental Health Proposal A bill that creates the framework for a children’s mental health system in Iowa passed the Iowa House of Representatives Thursday. It directs the state’s mental health regions, which administer the adult mental health system, to develop and provide services for children. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill after receiving recommendations from an advisory board. (Sostaric, 3/21)

Modern Healthcare: Amid Threat Of Federal Cuts, N.Y. Hospital Association Urges Contingency Fund The Greater New York Hospital Association is urging that a state healthcare contingency fund be created amid the threat of federal funding cuts. Because the recently released federal budget proposes healthcare cuts of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2020 and $11.2 billion in fiscal 2022, the association stated Tuesday that New York "should set aside contingency funds in case even a portion of them become a reality." (Henderson, 3/21)

Des Moines Register: Iowa House OKs Children's Mental Health Bill Amid Debate Over Funding The unnamed boy was among several children with mental health needs that Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell highlighted Thursday on the floor of the Iowa House of Representatives as lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a children’s mental health bill. If the legislation becomes law, it would create a behavioral health system for children who have been diagnosed with a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder. (Rodriguez, 3/21)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Bill To Create Louisiana’s ‘Do-Not-Sell’ Gun Self-Registry Posts Online A voluntary “do-not-sell” gun list in Louisiana would block people who fear they’re suicidal from buying a gun, while making it a crime to knowingly sell them a firearm, according to recently drafted legislation posted online Thursday (March 21). The bill, known as “Donna’s Law” after a New Orleans woman who killed herself with a gun last year will be introduced in the legislative session that begins April 8, said author and sponsor Rep. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans. (Webster, 3/21)

Before 10 a.m. on another cold Thursday, Monica Diaz stirred in her tent, filled with dread. It had been two weeks since the last cleanup, and city workers would again be here soon, with their dumpster truck and police cars, to clear out the encampment. Every morning was awful, but these were the worst of all, when Monica, who’d otherwise be resting before work, was forced to confront publicly what she did her best to hide: that she’s homeless. That she lives in a tent. That she just turned 40, and that this is somehow her life. “You ready?” Monica asked her husband, after a sleepless night at the base of Union Station, near CNN’s Washington bureau, where the noise never stopped and they’d huddled together with their dog, Sassy, against the cold. (McCoy, 3/22)

The Associated Press: Benzene Warning Lifted Near Houston-Area Petrochemical Plant

Residents near a petrochemical storage terminal in the Houston suburb of Deer Park were warned to shelter in place for several hours on Thursday after elevated levels of benzene were detected in the air. The warning was lifted around noon after air-quality readings improved, but health officials said air monitoring will continue as firefighters and company officials work to stop any risk of a flare-up and to clean up the site. (3/21)

ProPublica: Doctors, EMS Leaders Call For Changes To Rhode Island’s 911 System

As Rhode Island lawmakers consider ways to improve the state’s 911 emergency system, the head of the state police on Thursday pledged to conduct a thorough review of procedures and training provided to 911 call takers. The moves follow a report by The Public’s Radio and ProPublica on Wednesday about a 6-month-old baby in Warwick who was the subject of an emergency 911 call last year. (Arditi, 3/21)

Modern Healthcare: One Medical Plans NYC Expansion With Mount Sinai Deal

National and independent primary care provider One Medical has signed a partnership with Mount Sinai Health System. The deal makes Mount Sinai the preferred healthcare system partner of One Medical in the local market. Between the agreement and a $350 million investment from the Carlyle Group late last year, One Medical plans to double its presence in New York City. (Henderson, 3/21)

Des Moines Register: Wisconsin Residents Seek Answers About Health Risks Near Iowa Sand Mines

Researchers and citizens have become concerned in recent years about the health effects because fracking, and the frac sand mining that helps drive it, appeared on the national stage only in the last 30 years. Silica-rich sand is a key ingredient in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, acting as a structural support for water and chemicals pumped into natural shale reservoirs to stimulate the production of natural gas. (Highnam, 3/21)

Arizona Republic: Fifteen Arizona Hospitals Penalized By Medicare For Patient Safety

Medicare payments to 15 Arizona hospitals will be cut this year due to poor ratings in a patient safety scoring system that considers bed sores, hospital-acquired infections and in-hospital falls, among other factors. Three of those hospitals — Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, Maricopa Medical Center and Sells Hospital on the Tohono O'odham reservation — are among 110 in the country that have been penalized every year of the program, which is now in its fifth year. (Innes and Philip, 3/21)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: NE Ohio Is Third-Largest Region In Midwest For Healthcare Investments In 2018

Northeast Ohio is the third-largest region in the Midwest for total healthcare investment. Nearly $294 million was invested in 71 companies last year, according to the 2018 Midwest Healthcare Growth Capital Report, which tracks capital investments made in biomedical companies across in Midwestern states in medical device, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, and health IT sectors. (Washington, 3/21)

Miami Herald: Miami Hospitals Plan More Layoffs Amid Financial Pain

Citing financial pressures and operating losses, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Jackson Health System — among Miami-Dade’s largest employers — are expected to announce layoffs and other cutbacks in the coming weeks. In a memo to staff obtained by the Miami Herald, Nicklaus Children’s executives said they will eliminate pay raises this year for all employees, reduce pension contributions and limit new hires to workers who provide direct service to patients. (Chang, 3/21)

The Star Tribune: UnitedHealthcare's Rebates To Employers Jump To $146 Million

Rebates to employer groups from Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare increased by about 40 percent in 2017, according to a new report, and fit with a broader trend of slightly improved profitability for carriers compared with the previous year. The report this month from Mark Farrah Associates shows UnitedHealthcare for 2017 paid rebates to large and small employers worth $146.2 million — up from $104.3 million in 2016, according to the Pennsylvania-based market research firm. (Snowbeck, 3/21)

San Francisco Chronicle: Transgender Man Sues Over Eureka Hospital’s Refusal To Perform Hysterectomy

In the lawsuit filed in Humboldt County Superior Court on Thursday, Oliver Knight says he was told just minutes before his scheduled hysterectomy that the hospital would not allow the procedure to happen. He says hospital staff told him that the surgery was called off because he was transgender. (Allday, 3/21)

Sacramento Bee: ACLU: CA Catholic Hospital Canceled Trans Man’s Hysterectomy

Oliver Knight says he didn’t find out a Northern California hospital had canceled his hysterectomy until minutes before the surgeon was set to start operating. By that time, Knight had been at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for three hours and had already put on the pink gown a nurse made him wear instead of the blue gown Knight requested, telling him pink was required for “female” surgeries, according to a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed Thursday against the hospital on Knight’s behalf. (Gilmour, 3/21)

St. Louis Public Radio: EPA Says Missouri’s Plan To Regulate Coal Ash Ponds And Landfills Is Too Weak

The Environmental Protection Agency notified Missouri environmental regulators this month that the state’s plan for overseeing the disposal of toxic waste from coal-fired power plants is not strong enough to protect human health and the environment. In a recent letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, EPA officials noted several provisions in the state’s plan that are weaker than the 2015 federal coal ash rule. (Chen, 3/22)

Kansas City Star: Following Colonoscopy Death, Cass Regional Passes Inspection

After a botched colonoscopy led to a woman’s death, a Kansas City-area hospital has passed a follow-up inspection and is no longer in danger of losing Medicare payments. But inspectors said they found several new infractions for poor hygiene and cleanliness that the hospital had to address. (marso, 3/21)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Dozens Of Pediatric Doctors, Nurses Have Moved From Tulane To Children’s Hospital Under New Partnership

Children’s Hospital of New Orleans recently added 120 new pediatric health professionals as part of a new affiliation with Tulane University Medical School. Tulane Medical School’s pediatric faculty, residents and medical students started seeing pediatric patients in the critical care units at Children’s Hospital’s Uptown campus and its specialty clinics on March 1. As a result, inpatient pediatric intensive care services at Tulane Lakeside Hospital, shifted over to Children’s Hospital this month. (Clark, 3/21)

California Healthline: Crowd At Capitol Demands Immigrant Health Coverage

“Vivan los inmigrantes!” echoed through the halls of the state Capitol on Wednesday as immigrants and activists gathered to push for legislation that would extend full Medicaid coverage to adults in the country illegally. Sons and daughters clutched photos of their late parents. If they had had health insurance, maybe they would still be alive, they said. Others held “Health for All” signs and practiced the testimony they planned to give inside the fourth-floor hearing room. (Ibarra and Rowan, 3/20)

Modern Healthcare: Ascension CEO Anthony Tersigni To Retire This Year

Ascension CEO Anthony Tersigni will retire at the end of the year, the Catholic health system announced Thursday. Tersigni, who will have led Ascension for more than 15 years when he retires, will continue to serve on the executive committee of Ascension's healthcare investment fund and help guide the 151-hospital system on a consulting basis. The board has begun a formal process to find his successor. (Kacik, 3/21)

The Associated Press: CEO Of Maryland Medical System Taking Leave Of Absence

The president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System is taking a temporary leave of absence after reports that about a third of the system’s board has received compensation for their businesses through the network’s contracts, the chairman of the board announced Thursday. Board Chairman Stephen Burch said Robert Chrencik’s leave of absence will begin Monday. (Witte, 3/21)

Modern Healthcare: U-Maryland Medical System CEO Put On Leave After Board Conflict Scandal

The University of Maryland Medical System has put CEO Robert Chrencik on temporary leave of absence following reports that nine of the system's 30 board members, including elected public officials, have substantial business deals with the system. Board Chairman Stephen Burch announced that the board, at an emergency meeting Thursday, also voted to hire an independent firm to review board members' contractual relationships with the system. (Meyer, 3/21)

Boston Globe: Beyond Massachusetts, States Struggle To Limit Marijuana Behemoths

Massachusetts is not the only state struggling to limit the dominance of large marijuana companies. Maryland bars companies from owning more than one store, but several companies have publicly said they have multiple outlets there. (Wallack, 3/21)