Global Health Watch

WBUR: Amid Coronavirus Fears, Senators Call For Suspension Of Rule That Could Discourage Immigrants From Seeking Care Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants the Trump administration to immediately suspend implementation of a new public charge rule, which makes it harder for some immigrants to get green cards if they use public benefits. This comes as public health and legal experts across the country are raising concerns about making sure documented and undocumented immigrants feel safe accessing health care as fears increase around the new coronavirus. (Dooling, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Capitol Hill Stays Open As Lawmakers Fret About Working In ‘Petri Dish’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there are no plans to close the Capitol building to tourists or members of Congress in the event of a coronavirus outbreak, as lawmakers prepared contingency plans for their offices. “We’ll be ready should something come along,” said Mrs. Pelosi, citing efforts by Capitol staff to ensure lawmakers and staff could work from home as needed, and encouraging hygiene practices such as hand washing for officials and visitors. But she noted the limitations of the approach. (Andrews and Wise, 3/5)

Stat: Progressives Push Trump To Ensure Coronavirus Vaccine Is Affordable Progressive Democrats are pushing to constrain how much drug makers can charge for a coronavirus vaccine. A group of lawmakers held a press conference Thursday to pressure the Trump administration to impose price controls on any coronavirus-related treatment, and to call on their colleagues to reconsider some of the ambitious drug pricing legislation they have put forward this Congress. (Florko, 3/5)

Politico: How The Drug Industry Got Its Way On The Coronavirus The drug industry is showing that even in a crisis, it can use its influence in Washington to fight off efforts to cut into its profits. Industry lobbyists successfully blocked attempts this week to include language in the $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus spending bill that would have threatened intellectual property rights for any vaccines and treatments the government decides are priced unfairly. (Karlin-Smith, 3/5)

Politico: Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Package "This is an awfully robust start," said Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), top Republican on the House panel that funds the Department of Health and Human Services. "I'm pretty pleased that this has been accomplished in a bipartisan way in the middle of an election year, with very intense polarization. So we can still get some things done around here in the interest of the American people." The debate over a national response continues to be tinged, however, with partisanship and criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the crisis as federal departments prepare to put the newfound billions to use in combating the outbreak. (Scholtes and Emma, 3/5)

NBC News: Senate Passes $8.3 Billion Emergency Bill To Combat Coronavirus The legislation would provide more than $2 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for public health funding for prevention, preparedness and response. It also would allocate more than $3 billion to a public health emergency fund and the National Institutes of Health to research and develop vaccines, treatment, and testing of the coronavirus. The bill would also provide nearly $1.3 billion to help protect the health of Americans living abroad from the virus. (Shabad, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Senate Passes Coronavirus Spending Bill, Sending Package To Trump The legislation, which passed the House overwhelmingly on Wednesday, funds research efforts to develop a vaccine, allocates money to state and local governments to battle the outbreak and sends dollars overseas to assist response efforts. It also eases requirements on Medicare beneficiaries receiving telemedical services and provides $20 million to fund an increase in U.S. small business loans. (Duehren, 3/5)

CNN: Coronavirus: Senate Approves $8.3 Billion Response Package The finally tally for the Senate vote was 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the lone senator to vote against the measure. Ahead of the vote on final passage, the Kentucky Republican also offered an amendment to the coronavirus funding package that would offset costs by canceling some foreign aid spending. But the Senate voted to table, or kill, the motion. (Foran and Barrett, 3/5)

CNBC: Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Spending Package That speedy action by an otherwise bitterly divided Congress underscored just how seriously the government is taking the threat of the coronavirus. A slew of new cases have been confirmed in the U.S. in recent days, and health officials have warned that the virus is on the verge of becoming a pandemic. (Hirsch and Breuninger, 3/6)

The Associated Press: Trump Signs $8.3B Bill To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak In US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the U.S. and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat. The rapid spread of the virus has rocked financial markets, interrupted travel and threatens to affect everyday life in the United States. (Taylor, 3/6)

Lawmakers from both parties have stressed that Congress is “going to watch where the money goes.” Each state will be getting at least $4 million in assistance and HHS has also been ordered to use $3.1 billion of its quota on medical supplies, vaccine-making and ensuring health systems are up to handling the outbreak. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry was able to secure a win on vaccine price controls but progressives are still pushing the issue.

WBUR: After 'Troubled' Beginning, Coronavirus Testing Is Ramping Up In Mass. "I'm sure you've heard of the troubled story of rolling out testing to the state public health laboratories," Dr. Larry Madoff of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health told lawmakers Wednesday. "I'm happy to say that we've overcome those obstacles now, and that testing is going on, has been going on since last week at the state public health laboratory." That "troubled story" refers to widespread complaints that the supply of tests from the federal government has fallen far short of what's needed. Now, the federal criteria for testing have been broadened to allow doctors more discretion to order tests, and Madoff told lawmakers the supply is expanding. (Goldberg, 3/5)

NPR: When Coronavirus Struck Seattle, This Lab Was Ready To Start Testing It's been a busy week at the virology lab run by UW Medicine, which includes the University of Washington's medical school and hospitals. "We've already gone to three shifts," says Dr. Keith Jerome, a professor in the department of laboratory medicine who runs the lab. "People are going to be here basically all the time." (Hamilton, 3/5)

Reuters: U.S. Military Deploys First Kits For Coronavirus Testing But Capacity Limited U.S. military laboratories have started receiving their own testing kits to determine whether American troops have the new coronavirus, officials said, after relying on outside testing in the roughly two months since China reported the first cases. But capacity is still limited, as is the distribution of the test kits, they say. (Stewart, 3/5)

CNN: What Actually Happens During A Coronavirus Test? You have a fever. You're in respiratory distress. And you might even be hospitalized with pneumonia. Doctors worry you may have been infected with the novel coronavirus. What happens next? Ideally, you'll be tested for the virus, which has sickened tens of thousands of people worldwide and killed more than 3,000. (Azad, 3/5)

ProPublica: I Lived Through SARS And Reported On Ebola. These Are The Questions We Should Be Asking About Coronavirus. It doesn’t matter if boxes upon boxes of kits are available if labs are struggling to set up the tests or are short on staff to run them. At the end of the day, what I want to know (and I imagine, what everyone wants to know) is how many people can be tested. That’s the unit that I am pressing public health officials and lab directors for when I interview them. Here are some basics that may be useful to keep in mind: The CDC test kits can be thought of somewhat like a Blue Apron meal kit; there’s some assembly required before a lab can begin testing. It’s not like a protein bar, ready to eat straight out of the wrapper. As of Wednesday, the Association of Public Health Laboratories, which represents public health labs across the United States, told me that each CDC test kit can run about 700 specimens. (Chen, 3/5)

Reuters: U.S. Will Be Able To Test 400,000 People For Coronavirus By Week's End: Officials "Right now, it is a challenge if you are a doctor wanting to get somebody tested," Azar said, following a briefing with lawmakers, adding that physicians could only reach out to a limited network of public health labs. "That experience will get better over the next week, week and a half, two weeks. But do not be surprised if you hear concerns of doctors saying: 'I have a patient. I don't know how to get this done,'" Azar told reporters. (3/5)

The Associated Press: US Labs Await Virus-Testing Kits Promised By Administration Trump administration officials doubled down on their promise to deliver 1 million tests for the coronavirus this week as states reported limited testing supplies and federal lawmakers expressed doubts about the government's timeline. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters Thursday that a private manufacturer authorized to make the tests expects to ship the kits to U.S. laboratories by week's end. That amounts to the capacity to test roughly 400,000 people, given that it takes multiple test samples to a confirm a result. (Perrone and Stobbe, 3/5)

CNN: Pence Admits 'We Don't Have Enough Tests' To Meet Demands As Delay In Coronavirus Testing Persists Confusion and delays appear to persist in testing Americans for coronavirus even after an outcry from state and local health authorities that the United States was behind in determining the extent of the outbreak. Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, acknowledged Thursday there was a shortfall in the number of testing kits required to meet demand. "We don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward," Pence told reporters while touring 3M facilities in Minnesota. (Liptak, 3/5)

Vice President Mike Pence initially claimed the government would be able to provide testing "for those that we believe have been exposed, for those who are showing symptoms." HHS Secretary Alex Azar now says that the government will be able to provide testing for about 400,000 people by week's end.

Modern Healthcare: States, Health Insurers Address Coronavirus Costs For now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is covering the cost of coronavirus testing, but private labs will soon charge for their own tests. "Insurers would set a lot of people's minds at ease if they committed to covering coronavirus testing with no patient cost-sharing," Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said in an email. "Healthcare providers would still need to ensure that only people who are clinically advised to get tested do so to preserve limited testing resources. But, for the health of individuals and the community at large, cost shouldn't be a barrier to get tested." (Livingston, 3/5)

The Hill: Coronavirus Testing Could Cost Some Patients Extra It’s not yet clear how much the commercial tests will cost, but it's likely they will vary. Patients who are tested for the coronavirus might also face costs related to visiting the doctor, emergency room or urgent care. If they test positive and require hospitalization, they would face charges for that, too. Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told reporters Thursday that Medicaid and Medicare would cover testing, likely without cost-sharing requirements. But she acknowledged that people with private plans should ask their insurance companies if cost-sharing will be required. (Hellmann, 3/5)

Boston Globe: Legislators Press Baker To Waive Co-Pays On Coronavirus Testing More than 60 Massachusetts lawmakers signed onto a letter Thursday urging Governor Charlie Baker to require Massachusetts health insurers to waive co-pays for coronavirus testing.The 62 legislators, led by state senators Eric P. Lesser and Joanne M. Comerford and state Representative Mindy Domb, say in the letter that some patients around the country tested for the new COVID-19 virus have been “hit with large medical bills when they least expected it.” (Fox, 3/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Orders Insurers To Waive Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Coronavirus Testing The California Department of Insurance and Department of Managed Health Care ordered all full-service commercial and Medi-Cal plans to “immediately reduce cost-sharing — including, but not limited to, co-pays, deductibles or coinsurance — to zero for all medically necessary screening and testing for COVID-19, including hospital, emergency department, urgent care and provider office visits where the purpose of the visit is to be screened and/or tested for COVID-19.” (Pender, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: States, Insurers Move To Limit Coronavirus Testing Costs For Patients Other states are weighing similar moves. In Rhode Island, where at least two people have been confirmed infected, the state insurance regulator is considering whether to ask or potentially require insurers to waive cost-sharing for coronavirus testing, according to a spokesman. “We want to be sure we have an effective response,” he said. The regulator is meeting with insurers Friday. The states are taking action amid concerns that consumers, even those with insurance, might avoid getting tested or treated because they would face large out-of-pocket costs. In a poll in March of last year, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that more than half of U.S. adults said they or a family member had put off health care due to costs. Among those with insurance, 34% said it was difficult to pay the cost of their deductibles. (Wilde Mathews, 3/5)

Reuters: U.S. Insurers Working To Ease Coronavirus Out-Of-Pocket Costs America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) said its members, which include Cigna Corp (CI.N) and Anthem Inc (ANTM.N), will cover diagnostic testing when ordered by a doctor, ease network, referral and prior authorization requirements and/or waive patient cost sharing. The group also said it will “take action so that patients will have continuous access to their regular prescription medications.” Washington state on Thursday issued an emergency order requiring all state-regulated health insurers to waive co-payments and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the new coronavirus. (Beasley, 3/5)

The Associated Press: Insurers Will Cover Virus Tests, But Check If Costs Apply A day after Vice President Mike Pence assured Americans that lab tests for coronavirus would be covered by private and government health insurance, that promise appears to be less than airtight. The bottom line: Medicare, Medicaid, and “Obamacare” insurance plans will cover the tests, officials said Thursday. Major insurers also said they will cover such tests. But people with employer-provided insurance should check with their plan because copays and deductibles may apply. State health departments will test for free. (Alonso-Zaldivar and Murphy, 3/5)

As federal officials promise that Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans will have the costs of their tests covered, some private insurers promise they will cover diagnostic testing when ordered by a doctor, ease network, referral and prior authorization requirements and/or waive patient cost sharing. States have been taking steps to ease cost concerns over testing, as well.

The Hill: Pence, Inslee Greet Each Other With Elbow Bump Ahead Of Coronavirus Meetings Vice President Pence on Thursday greeted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) and other local officials with elbow bumps in lieu of handshakes as he traveled to the state to discuss its coronavirus response. The vice president stepped off Air Force Two in Tacoma, where he bumped elbows with Inslee and several members of Congress who were there to greet him. (Samuels, 3/5)

NPR: Public Trust Is Critical In Health Crises. Does Trump Administration Have It? During infectious disease outbreaks, public trust in the government and health agencies becomes critical. Officials need to convince millions of people that they are telling the whole truth, and that their guidance on what to do — and not do — should be followed. How's that going as coronavirus has begun spreading in some parts of the U.S.? (Simmons-Duffin, 3/5)

Politico: White House Sidelines Azar From Coronavirus Response There will be a notable omission when Vice President Mike Pence visits Washington state Thursday as part of the Trump administration's coronavirus response: health Secretary Alex Azar. The White House on Wednesday also benched Azar from a coronavirus task force press briefing, the latest sign of diminished standing for an official who was the face of the U.S. response to the disease just a week ago. (Diamond, Owermohle and McGraw, 3/5)

The New York Times: In Rarity, A Top Coronavirus Official Is An Obama Appointee Working For Trump In the spring of 1983, even before the virus that causes AIDS had a name, a young Army doctor named Deborah L. Birx suffered excessive bleeding while giving birth. Moments before she passed out from pain, she screamed an order at her husband: “Do not let them give me blood!” She may have saved her own life. The blood she would have received was later discovered to be contaminated with H.I.V. “That was Debbie’s first brush with AIDS, and it literally changed her,” John Kerry, then the secretary of state, said in 2014, after President Barack Obama put Dr. Birx in charge of addressing the global AIDS epidemic. “It made her think hard not just about the perils of this new disease, but about her responsibility to fight it.” (Stolberg, 3/6)

The Washington Post Fact Check: Trump’s Bogus Effort To Blame Obama For Sluggish Coronavirus Testing The administration has been under fire for its failure to quickly expand testing for coronavirus across the United States; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had distributed flawed tests to state and local health departments. The lack of tests, compared with countries like South Korea that have tested tens of thousands of people, has meant the possible spread of the virus in the United States may be hidden. Trump suggested the problem instead was an “Obama rule” on testing that his administration had recently overturned. But this turns out to be completely wrong. Let’s explore. (Kessler, 3/6)

The Associated Press Fact Check: Trump's Mislaid Blame On Obama For Virus Test President Donald Trump and his officials are falsely asserting that they’ve accelerated coronavirus testing by easing a restrictive policy introduced by the Obama administration. Trump also appeared to suggest that people with the infectious disease should go to work as long as they feel OK, advice that defies the warnings of his health officials that such people shouldn't leave their homes unless they need care. (3/5)

The New York Times Fact Checker: Fact-Checking President Trump's Claims On The Coronavirus President Trump has made a series of rosy — and sometimes false — claims about the coronavirus, including the risks to Americans and how his administration is responding. Here is a timeline of some of his comments, placed in context and fact-checked. (Qiu and Bouchard, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Message On Virus Draws Scrutiny President Trump is trying to ease anxieties about coronavirus. Public-health experts say he may be sowing confusion in the process. Mr. Trump drew fresh scrutiny after an interview on Fox News Wednesday in which he questioned the death rate associated with the virus and the severity of its impact on the public. “A lot of people will have this, and it’s very mild,” Mr. Trump said to host Sean Hannity. “They will get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor.” (Lucey, 3/5)

Politico: 5 Ways The Global Coronavirus Is Entangling The Nationalist Trump President Donald Trump is stuck — caught between his nationalistic impulses and a globalist disease. The Trump playbook has long been to hammer an “America First” agenda, glossing over international cooperative organizations and focusing on internal safety. But that approach doesn’t map well onto the coronavirus, a disease that can hop borders with just a droplet on a plane. And it’s posing unusual challenges to Trump’s way of doing business with the world. (Heath and Okun, 3/6)

Politico: A Presidency Of Two For Coronavirus: Trump Hands His Sidekick The Job Of A Savior Donald Trump is finally securing the presidency he’s always wanted: He rallies the people. Mike Pence governs them. As Trump prepares to decamp to his oceanfront club in West Palm Beach this weekend, surrounded by GOP donors and top aides, the vice president will travel to Florida for a Saturday meeting with cruise ship operators about the rapidly evolving coronavirus crisis. The striking split-screen view that has played out this week and will continue in Florida — of a president dispensing questionable theories about the virus and prioritizing his 2020 campaign, while his hyper-focused deputy tackles a life-or-death problem of governance — has put a longstanding Trump practice in its starkest relief yet. (Orr and Kumar, 3/6)

The Washington Post: Trump May Be Greatest Obstacle To Sending A Clear Message On Coronavirus As leading public health experts from across the government have tried to provide clear and consistent information about the deadly coronavirus, they have found their messages undercut, drowned out and muddled by President Trump’s push to downplay the outbreak with a mix of optimism, bombast and pseudoscience. Speaking almost daily to the public about an outbreak that has spread across states and rocked the markets, Trump has promoted his opinions and at times contradicted the public health experts tasked with keeping Americans safe. (Olorunnipa, 3/5)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly misstated the number of Americans who have tested positive for the virus and claimed it would “miraculously” disappear in the spring, given a false timeline for the development of a vaccine, publicly questioned whether vaccinations for the flu could be used to treat the novel coronavirus and dismissed WHO’s death rate estimates. In a time when public faith in the government is critical to fighting panic and hysteria, experts worry the mixed messaging is doing anything but.

States Scramble To Contain Outbreak As Coronavirus Cases In U.S. Sail Past 200

State officials across the country are asking thousands of residents to self-quarantine in a desperate hope of heading off an outbreak in the country. At least three states have declared emergencies to better ramp up their response efforts. Among the states that are confirming cases are California, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington and Texas.

CNN: Thousands Of US Residents Have Been Asked By State Governments To 'Self-Quarantine.' Here's What That Looks Like

With US coronavirus cases topping 220 across 19 states and the death toll climbing to more than a dozen, state governments have asked thousands of residents to seclude themselves from the rest of the community to help contain the virus. In New York alone, more than 2,500 people were instructed to self-quarantine as health officials scour for anyone who may have been exposed to the state's first coronavirus cases. At least 22 have tested positive and are in isolation. (Maxouris, 3/6)

The Hill: Coronavirus Fears Disrupt Daily Life

The steady spread of the coronavirus is disrupting basic aspects of daily life in the U.S. as health officials rush to contain the outbreak. Schools, businesses and places of worship near hotspots across the country are temporarily closing or scaling back gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Public events and private conferences have been canceled, and public health officials are warning against international travel. (Lane and Budryk, 3/6)

Reuters: King County, Washington Says 20 New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

Twenty new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in King County, Washington, health officials there said on Thursday, bringing the total to 51. "This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in King County. All King County residents should follow Public Health recommendations. Together, we may potentially impact the spread of the disease in our community," the county said. (3/5)

The New York Times: ‘It’s A Weird Feeling’: Seattle Hunkers Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Just after dawn on Thursday morning, a Microsoft shuttle bus idled at its regular stop in North Seattle — but no passengers were there to board. The day went on like that: Coffee shop sales were way down. Schools were closed in one suburban area. The downtown was oddly quiet. Traffic was a breeze. People were hunkering down. A new reality has set in for the Seattle area, the first region in the United States where the authorities have issued sweeping recommendations that people stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. (Weise and Johnson, 3/5)

The New York Times: ‘We Anticipate She Has The Coronavirus. We Do Not Anticipate Her Fighting.’

The hardest day of Debbie de los Angeles’s life had been the day she put her mother into a nursing home. That was before coronavirus. As fatal infections spread through the Life Care Center in suburban Seattle, where her 85-year-old mother lived, Ms. de los Angeles had tried not to worry. Nurses were monitoring her mother’s temperature. They reassured Ms. de los Angeles that her mother had no fever, cough or other signs of infection. But at 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a nurse called with troubling news. Her mother, Twilla Morin, had developed a 104-degree fever. They were giving her Tylenol. Then the nurse confirmed her do-not-resuscitate orders. (Healy, Weise and Baker, 3/5)

Reuters: Prepared Yet Vulnerable, A Battle-Tested New York Confronts Coronavirus

By the time the global coronavirus outbreak arrived in New York this week, the city was armed with hundreds of hospital beds, a growing stockpile of diagnostic testing kits and enough disinfectant to wipe down the entire subway system. Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaunted health department had honed its response to the potential crisis in recent years by tamping down swine flu, Ebola and other epidemics before they could paralyze the nation's financial capital and most crowded metropolis. (Allen and Layne, 3/5)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.: 2,733 People Are Under Quarantines In City

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in New York State doubled on Thursday to 22, with officials announcing eight new cases in Westchester County, one on Long Island and two patients in New York City who are critically ill. But the virus’s potential reach was underscored by a much larger number: The city Department of Health is keeping tabs on 2,773 New Yorkers currently in home isolation, most of them in self-quarantine, city officials said on Thursday. (Paybarah and Goldstein, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: New York State Coronavirus Cases Rise To 22

The two patients were confirmed to have the virus late Wednesday night, the officials said. One is a Manhattan man in his 40s, and the other is a Brooklyn woman in her 80s, the officials said. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the man had an underlying respiratory issue from smoking and vaping and the woman had age-related health issues. Meanwhile, a city teacher who had recently traveled to Italy and had shown symptoms of the virus tested negative, Mr. de Blasio said. (Honan, Vielkind and King, 3/5)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.J.: A Second Positive Test In The State

Officials in New Jersey announced Thursday that a second person in the state had tested positive for the new coronavirus, just one day after they said that a 32-year-old man in Fort Lee was the first in New Jersey to test positive for the virus. The announcement came as more than 150 cases of the virus were confirmed across the United States in 18 states. New Jersey’s Department of Health said it was waiting for a more detailed analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm “presumptive positive results” from both tests, which were conducted in a state laboratory. (Gold, 3/5)

Politico: Maryland Declares State Of Emergency As 3 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed

Maryland declared a state of emergency today as three Montgomery County residents tested positive for coronavirus, state officials said Thursday evening. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition and are isolated in their homes, state officials said. Two of the patients are a couple in their 70s, and the third is a single woman in her 50s. They returned to the U.S. on Feb. 20, officials said. (Goldberg, 3/5)

The Baltimore Sun: First Three Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Maryland, All In Montgomery County; Hogan Declares State Of Emergency

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday night that the state’s Public Health Laboratory in East Baltimore confirmed the cases, which are all in Montgomery County. Two are a married couple in their 70s and the third is an unrelated woman in her 50s who had traveled with them. They are all in isolation in their homes. Officials did not say where they had traveled, citing privacy reasons, but said they returned Feb. 20. Health officials had been in phone contact with people returning from several heavily affected countries, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified the state Tuesday that the three needed to be tested. All three had symptoms, which were not severe and are now abating, officials said. (Cohn and Wood, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: Deputies Called After Costco Customers Balk At Shortages

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Costco in Chino Hills on Thursday when a crowd of customers became unruly after finding that items such as water, paper towels and toilet paper were out of stock, presumably because of coronavirus-inspired buying, authorities said. San Bernardino County deputies sent to the store in the 13000 block of Peyton Drive at 10:15 a.m. were told that a large group of customers had become frustrated after learning certain products were not available, department spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said. (Money, 3/5)

The Hill: First Colorado Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Outbreak Spreads

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced Thursday that health officials have confirmed the first presumptive case of the coronavirus within the state. The patient in question is considered a “presumptive” case because they tested positive in a state-administered test but have not yet received results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Moreno, 3/5)

Reuters: Harris County, Texas, Confirms First Two Cases Of Coronavirus

The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Harris County, Texas, public health officials there said on Thursday, in a man and woman from an unincorporated area north of Houston. (3/5)

KQED: First Two San Francisco Cases Of Coronavirus Detected

The first two cases of novel coronavirus infection have been detected in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed announced at a press conference Thursday. The two patients are being treated in isolation at separate hospitals in San Francisco, and the cases appear unrelated. (Arcuni, 3/5)

Boston Globe: Team Of CDC Experts Now In Rhode Island Trying To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

Health officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now in Rhode Island to try to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus that arose from a private school’s trip to Europe during February vacation, state officials said Thursday. Five experts from the CDC’s epidemic intelligence service are “embedded” with state health officials, according to Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, “building our capacity to respond to the emergency event.” (Fitzpatrick, 3/5)

The Associated Press: Washington, DC, Gets Its First Coronavirus Pop-Up Shop

The nation's capital has pop up shops for food and drink, even marijuana. And now, coronavirus prevention supplies. As local stores sell out of masks and hand sanitizer, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it. Inside, her storefront, different models of face masks and hand sanitizer bottles in various sizes are displayed along a stack of information sheets from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, one man stopped by, asked how much the masks cost and then left. (Khalil, 3/6)

Kaiser Health News: Blood Drives — And Donors — Fall Off As Coronavirus Worries Grow

Mounting warnings that Americans should stay home and avoid crowds to stop the spread of a deadly new coronavirus are triggering an unexpected — and potentially ominous — downside: a drop in the nation’s blood supply. Dozens of blood drives have been canceled and regular donors are no-shows, industry officials said, especially in states like Washington and California, where the virus is spreading more broadly within communities and health officials are urging residents to avoid public gatherings to reduce risk. (Aleccia, 3/6)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Coronavirus: Milwaukee Health Officials Prepare For The Worst

Health officials are preparing for the novel coronavirus' arrival in Milwaukee by making changes to the 911 dispatch system, holding meetings to hash out roles and responsibilities, and determining how to best protect both workers and residents from the virus. When the virus might come to Milwaukee is unknown, but experts speaking at public meetings Thursday said there is little doubt it will come. (Dirr and Diedrich, 3/5)