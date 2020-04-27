Editorials And Opinions

Boston Globe: Poverty Wages In Nursing Homes Have Accelerated The Coronavirus Outbreak These figures will continue to rise, because although the virus can affect anyone, the residents of long-term care facilities are particularly susceptible to COVID-19, given dynamics such as age, underlying illnesses, and their proximity to one another (including shared rooms and bathrooms) and to their caregivers. But these commonly accepted factors are not the only reason COVID-19 is proliferating in our nursing homes: The poverty wages paid to caregivers and the understaffing of our long-term care facilities are also to blame. (Chas Walker, 4/25)

Stat: Remembering UpToDate Creator Burton 'Bud' Rose Ask any doctor, nurse, or other clinician about UpToDate and you’ll get some version of this answer: I use it all the time to stay current, and often pull it up when I’m talking with patients. For clinicians around the world, UpToDate is essentially Google for medicine, but smarter and based on evidence. The creator of this invaluable and now-omnipresent resource, Dr. Burton “Bud” Rose, a brilliant kidney specialist, entrepreneur, and our friend and colleague, died on Friday from complications of Covid-19 at age 77. (Martin Pollak, Mark Zeidel and Theodore Steinman, 4/25)

CNN: Disinfectants' Dark Medical History Pandemics, even as they cause untold suffering, do more than create new problems. They reveal long-held cultural attitudes, approaches to faith in governance and differing beliefs about individual rights and trust in science. Historically speaking, these myriad responses reemerge from pandemic to pandemic in recycling patterns of seemingly historical truisms. We ignore, we deny, we blame. (Jennifer Le Zotte and Jacob Steere-Williams, 4/26)

The New York Times: I Never Planned To Face The Coronavirus As A Worker At Dollar General I’ve been working at Dollar General here for more than two years. My manager is wonderful, and I have a great relationship with my customers. But when I took this job I never planned to become a worker on the front line of a pandemic. I close the register many nights, so I know my store’s revenue has practically doubled since the coronavirus hit. But we workers haven’t gotten any extra money, even though we’re risking our health, and our families’ health, to keep the stores running. Louisiana’s governor is expected to lift parts of the stay-at-home order soon. I don’t think our state is ready for that and I know my co-workers aren’t. (Kenya Slaughter, 4/26)

Modern Healthcare: Protecting The Unsung Healthcare Heroes During COVID-19 Telehealth has stolen the spotlight as the new way to deliver patient care following the overnight disruption of COVID-19. While the CMS and providers have encouraged broader use of telehealth tools to maintain regular visits and contain spread of the virus, many beneficiaries use another favorite handoff in the continuum of care—home health. (Aurora Aguilar, 4/25)

The Hill: It's Time To Address The Unprecedented Grief Surrounding The COVID-19 Pandemic Three times as many people have died in the United States from COVID19 than died on September 11, 2001, and we are not yet to the peak in most states. According to recent estimates, more Americans are likely to die in the coming weeks than in World War I, the Korean War or the Vietnam War — a scale of death many of us have never seen, and certainly not on American shores. (Wendy Cadge, 4/26)

Boston Globe: A New Chance To Close The Digital Divide Susan Morley runs the behavioral health clinic at the South Middlesex Opportunity Council, a nonprofit agency that serves poor people in Framingham. When the COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory began last month, preventing people from coming into the clinic for their therapy sessions, Morley and her staff struggled to keep tabs on their clients. Many of the clients can’t check in over video chat, because they don’t have broadband Internet at home and can’t go to the libraries where they sometimes get online. (4/26)

The Hill: People Have Increased Anxiety And Depression From Covid-19 — Telehealth Can Help Fears about the novel coronavirus, the economic meltdown, and prolonged self-isolation are taking an emotional toll on Americans. Calls to the federal mental health crisis hotline are 900 percent greater than this time last year. In normal times, one in five American adults deals with mental health issues. (Arielle Kane, 4/26)

Stat: Adolescents Are Paying A High Price For Covid-19 Prevention “How can he be so stupid?” a dad asked me in a telehealth visit. His voice shook with fear and rage as he described his adolescent son sneaking out to meet friends against legal and family orders to stay at home. As a child psychiatrist, I’ve been fielding many such calls. (Lisa Jacobs, 4/27)

Boston Globe: Can We Hold On To The Lesson Of Communal Responsibility That The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Teaching? Today we are just beginning to grasp the dislocations COVID-19 will wreak upon the nation. If a single untimely death like my grandfather’s can derail a family for decades, it’s stunning to think how painfully tens of thousands of COVID-19 fatalities will ripple through society. The anguish of lost jobs, the corrosive worry about falling ill or paying the rent, the deferred medical appointments, the disrupted educations, the social dislocation, the psychological toll of isolation and despair — these echoes of the coronavirus will be with us long after a vaccine is found. (Renée Loth, 4/24)

The Washington Post: Governors Need More Than Hopes And Dreams To Reopen States

The daily increase in reported U.S. coronavirus cases — now approaching 1 million all told, with more than 54,000 fatalities — has not begun to fall, but some states’ governors are already trying to reopen businesses and relax restrictions. In making this life-or-death decision, these governors are running ahead of the science and just hoping for the best. On “Fox News Sunday,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) defended his new plan to reopen the state, beginning with personal care businesses such as salons and expanding soon to restaurants and sports venues. In making his case, Stitt leaned heavily on the fact that covid-19 hospitalizations in the state peaked on March 30. But he left out that on Tuesday the state’s health department reported the largest one-day total of cases since early April. “Even without widespread testing,” the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association told the Oklahoman newspaper last week, “Oklahoma has seen an ongoing growth in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the past week alone” — contrary to White House guidelines for reopening. When host Chris Wallace showed Stitt that quote, though, the governor replied, “I don’t know exactly who that is” — an incredible dismissal. (James Downie, 4/26)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Gov.’s Reopening Plan May Compound Georgia's Pandemic Risk

Last Monday, April 20, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the limited reopening of sectors of Georgia’s economy, effective April 24. The rationale includes the fact that documented cases of COVID-19 appear to have flattened, leading people to wonder: has the danger passed? The answer is simple: no. Georgia is familiar with the risk associated with natural disasters. About two weeks ago, a string of tornadoes passed through the state causing multiple fatalities and significant property damage. We understand that when a tornado has passed on in a fast-moving storm front, the danger has passed. But this is not how it works for a respiratory virus spreading in an immunologically naive population. (Joshua S. Weitz, 4/25)

The New York Times: There’s Really Only One Way To Reopen The Economy

The way forward in the coronavirus crisis keeps getting framed as a choice between saving lives or saving the economy. It’s a false choice. The only way to save the economy is to take the steps that will also save lives. A number of states are declaring that their economies are open for business. What they’re really doing is saying that it is permissible for many businesses that were closed by regulation to achieve adequate social distancing to open once again. It’s likely that many will. Small businesses have been devastated by this lockdown, and they’re eager to get going once again. (Aaron E. Carroll, 4/26)

The Wall Street Journal: America Needs To Win The Coronavirus Vaccine Race

The first nation to develop a vaccine for Covid-19 could have an economic advantage as well as a tremendous public-health achievement. Doses will be limited initially as suppliers ramp up, and a country will focus on inoculating most of its own population first. Even with extraordinary international collaboration among multiple companies, it could be years before a vaccine is produced at a scale sufficient to help the entire world. The first country to the finish line will be first to restore its economy and global influence. America risks being second. (Scott Gottlieb, 4/26)

Stat: The Covid-19 Pandemic Could Be The Start Of The 'Biotech Century'

If you had infinite foresight and knew a pathogen like Covid-19 was coming, what would you do to prepare? You’d certainly stockpile N95 masks and ventilators. But you’d also invest billions of dollars, or perhaps even trillions, in biopharma research and development to get ready to fight back. (Michael Mandel, 4/27)

The Washington Post: Nursing Homes During Coronavirus Deserve Our Prayers — And Serious Reforms

In the aftermath of the pandemic, aging in America may never be the same. The spiraling death toll in the nation’s patchwork of nursing home facilities has revealed just how broken the system already was — understaffed, unevenly regulated and economically challenged. And it has underscored the urgency of reexamining and improving the prevailing model of senior care. More than 10,000 residents and staff have died from covid-19 infections in long-term care facilities across the United States, according to an analysis of state data by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The actual death toll among nursing home residents is certainly higher because not all states release data. We will soon get a clearer picture with new federal rules that require weekly disclosure of coronavirus cases and a commitment to alert patients and families within 12 hours if a resident in a facility has tested positive. (Michele L. Norris, 4/27)

ABC News: More Than A Disease, COVID-19 Exposes Health Risk Of Food Insecurity

Maria suffers from diabetes, asthma, hypertension and depression. She needs to eat healthy to keep her glucose level stable and enhance her immune system. But she doesn't want to venture out to the grocery store. She lives alone, her husband passed away several years ago. Her son lives thousands of miles away and talks to her on FaceTime, fearful to visit and endanger her. (Jay Bhatt, 4/26)

Los Angeles Times: Discrimination Soon May Be Based On Coronavirus Immunity

Antibody tests that aim to show whether a person has been exposed to the coronavirus and presumably has immunity are expected to flood the market very soon. Such tests, if accurate, could help us understand the spread of the virus and the extent of immunity in the society as well as determine who can safely go back to work. Much is still unknown about the level of antibodies needed to make a person immune and most blood tests have not been reviewed by the government for accuracy. (Turley, 4/24)

CNN: Covid-19: Researchers Should Study How It Affects Women

As the Covid-19 pandemic overwhelms communities across the US, many of us in the scientific and medical fields can't help but remember the early days of the AIDS epidemic. In the 1980s, HIV was a mysterious, deadly new virus spreading quickly across our country. Fear and misinformation fueled outbreaks. Hotspots cropped up in New York City and California. (Susan Blumenthal, 4/26)