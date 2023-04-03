- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 3
- States Step In as Telehealth and Clinic Patients Get Blindsided by Hospital Fees
- Minnesota Overhauled Substance Use Treatment. Rural Residents Still Face Barriers.
- 'An Arm and a Leg' Podcast: A Doctor’s Love Letter to ‘The People’s Hospital’
- Medicare 2
- CMS Eases Expected 2024 Payment Rate Cut To Medicare Advantage Insurers
- Medicare Fund Projected To Run Out By 2031; Social Security By 2033
- Lifestyle and Health 2
- Research Reverses Idea That Moderate Drinking Is Good For You
- Syphilis On The Rise Among Newborns In US And Canada
From Kaiser Health News - Latest Stories:
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
States Step In as Telehealth and Clinic Patients Get Blindsided by Hospital Fees
At least eight states have implemented or are considering limits on what patients can be billed for the use of a hospital’s facilities even without having stepped foot in the building. (Markian Hawryluk, )
Minnesota Overhauled Substance Use Treatment. Rural Residents Still Face Barriers.
A recent policy change in Minnesota promotes quick evaluations and care for people with substance use disorders. But because of gaps riddling rural treatment systems nationwide, the promise of swift care isn’t reaching rural Minnesotans. (Christina Saint Louis, )
'An Arm and a Leg' Podcast: A Doctor’s Love Letter to ‘The People’s Hospital’
Could a charity hospital founded by a crusading Dutch playwright, a group of Quakers, and a judge working undercover become a model for the U.S. health care system? In this episode of the podcast “An Arm and a Leg,” host Dan Weissmann speaks with Dr. Ricardo Nuila to find out. (Dan Weissmann, )
Summaries Of The News:
Justice Department Appeals Judge's Block Of ACA's Free Preventive Care Measure
The White House said Friday that the Justice Department is appealing a Texas judge's decision to strike down the Affordable Care Act's requirements that insurance plans cover preventive care, such as some cancer screenings and drugs like PrEP. Meanwhile, news outlets examine the impact on public health and patients if the ruling stands.
CNBC:
Biden Administration Appeals Texas Court Decision Striking Down Free Obamacare Coverage Of Preventive Care
The Biden administration on Friday appealed a Texas federal judge’s decision to strike down free Obamacare coverage of preventive health-care services ranging from screenings for certain cancers and diabetes to HIV prevention drugs. ... “Preventive care is an essential part of health care: it saves lives, saves families money, and improves our nation’s health,” said Kamara Jones, a Health and Human Services spokesperson, on Thursday evening after the judge’s ruling. “Actions that strip away this decade-old protection are backwards and wrong.” The case will now go to U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. A majority of the judges on that court were appointed by Republican presidents. (Kimball, 3/31)
Reuters:
US Justice Dept Appeals Obamacare Ruling Blocking Coverage Mandate- White House
The legal challenge was brought by eight individuals and two businesses, all from Texas. They argued that the free PrEP requirement requires business owners and consumers to pay for services that "encourage homosexual behavior, prostitution, sexual promiscuity and intravenous drug use" despite their religious beliefs. (3/31)
How will the ruling affect health care? —
The New York Times:
How Federal Judge’s Ruling On Obamacare Could Change Health Insurance
Health policy experts describe free preventive care as one of Obamacare’s most transformative policies because it took away a financial barrier to needed care for tens of millions of Americans. It is also one of the law’s more popular provisions, with 62 percent of the public recently saying it is “very important” that it stay in place. The new court ruling has already brought the Affordable Care Act back into the political fray, as Democrats quickly vowed to protect the law. (Kliff, 3/31)
NBC News:
ACA Ruling: What It Could Mean For Cancer Screenings
A federal judge’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act this week means that patients would have to pay for some cancer screenings that are currently free — a ruling that, if it holds, could make the potentially life-saving tests unaffordable for many, experts say. On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor struck down provisions of the ACA that requires insurers to provide certain preventive health care services free of charge. (Edwards and Lovelace Jr., 3/31)
Colorado Sun:
How A Big Court Ruling On Health Insurance Could Impact Colorado
federal judge in Texas threw health insurance for more than 100 million Americans into disarray last week when he ruled that certain preventive coverage requirements are unconstitutional. That ruling — if it survives the forthcoming appeals — could ripple into Colorado, but its impacts here will likely be more muted than they are elsewhere in the country. That’s because Colorado lawmakers have written many of the same coverage requirements into state law, where at least most of the judge’s ruling won’t apply. (Ingold, 4/3)
The Boston Globe:
Texas Decision On Obamacare Could Imperil Coverage Of Preventive Services In Massachusetts
A Texas court decision on the Affordable Care Act could eliminate full coverage of a number of preventive health care services, a development that legislators and advocates say could affect the health of millions, including patients in Massachusetts. (Bartlett, 3/31)
Also —
Axios:
Obamacare Ruling Gives Democrats New Political Ammo
Defending the ACA has been a tried-and-true strategy for Democrats since the GOP tried to repeal it in 2017. Judicial threats to the law easily fold into messaging about right-wing extremist judges that the party has been building on since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. And while Republicans may still not be huge fans of the law, its preventative care provisions weren't exactly topping their list of grievances. (Owens, 3/31)
CMS Eases Expected 2024 Payment Rate Cut To Medicare Advantage Insurers
Medicare Advantage providers face a 1.12% average cut in next year's reimbursement rates, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Friday — lower after intense industry lobbying than the 2.3% drop regulators had previously proposed. Additional changes aimed at combatting overbilling by providers will be phased in over a 3-year period.
Reuters:
US Softens Cut To Medicare Advantage 2024 Payments
The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower than expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers that offer coverage through the Medicare Advantage program, boosting shares of the market's largest players. It improved the rates it would pay insurers after pushback from the industry, which contended the government was cutting reimbursement rates by too much for them to adequately serve older people enrolled in their plans. (Aboulenein, 3/31)
Bloomberg:
Medicare Moderates Cut For Health Insurers In Final Rate
The final rate notice for 2024 will mean a 1.12% cut for Medicare plans, after stripping out the expected impact of how plans report patient illnesses. The rate is slightly more favorable than what regulators proposed two months ago, which would have meant a 2.3% cut without the adjustment for patient illnesses. When including the effect of that adjustment, Medicare says average payments to plans will increase. (Tozzi, 3/31)
The New York Times:
Medicare Delays A Full Crackdown On Private Health Plans
The Biden administration on Friday finalized new rules meant to cut down on widespread overbilling by private Medicare Advantage insurance plans, but softened the approach after intense lobbying by the industry. Regulators are still moving forward with rules that will lower payments to insurers by billions of dollars a year. But they will phase in the changes over three years, rather than all at once, and that will lessen the immediate effects. (Sanger-Katz and Abelson, 3/31)
Axios:
Medicare Advantage's Complicated Tradeoffs
A fiscal 2024 Medicare Advantage rule released on Friday aims to crack down on what experts say are inappropriate — and at times potentially fraudulent — insurer billing practices, and could force plans to decide between cutting benefits and lowering their own profits. (Owens and Goldman, 4/3)
And on fraud —
Axios:
Medicare Signals Crackdown On Hospice Fraud
Medicare administrators are cracking down on hospice fraud, releasing a proposal to require physicians who order hospice services to be enrolled in or validly opted out of Medicare in order to get paid. ... The proposal could strengthen the integrity of physician certifications for Medicare beneficiaries going into hospice services, CMS said in the rule. (Goldman, 4/3)
Medicare Fund Projected To Run Out By 2031; Social Security By 2033
An annual report by the Boards of Trustees of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds warns that both could become insolvent within the next decade without congressional action. If the Medicare Hospital Trust Fund falls short, recipients would face automatic cuts to benefits.
AP:
Medicare, Social Security Could Fall Short Over Next Decade
The financial safety nets millions of older Americans rely on — and millions more young people are counting on — will run short of money to pay full benefits within the next decade, the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Friday warns. Medicare, the government-sponsored health insurance that covers 65 million older and disabled people, will be unable to pay full benefits for inpatient hospital visits and nursing home stays by 2031, the report forecast. And just two years later, Social Security won’t have enough cash on hand to pay out full benefits to its 66 million retirees. (Seitz and Hussein, 3/31)
Reuters:
U.S. Social Security Fund Seen Depleted In 2033, Year Earlier Than Previous Estimate
The U.S. Social Security system's main trust fund's reserves will be depleted in 2033, one year earlier than estimated last year, while Medicare's finances have improved slightly, reports from the programs' trustees showed on Friday. The Medicare Hospital Trust Fund reserves are now expected to be depleted in 2031 compared to an estimate of 2028 made last year, due in part to new estimates showing higher revenue data. (3/31)
The Washington Post:
Social Security Funding Crisis Will Arrive In 2033, U.S. Projects
Benefits won’t stop when the programs reach insolvency, but the government will be able to pay only a portion of the amount to which people are entitled. The trustees report predicts that, starting in 2033, Social Security’s old age and survivors insurance trust fund will be able to pay 77 percent of that amount. Starting in 2031, Medicare’s hospital insurance will be able to pay 89 percent of the scheduled benefits for hospital services, the report states. (Stein and Goldstein, 3/31)
Bloomberg:
Will I Get Social Security? Insolvency Seen Coming 2033, Year Sooner Than Before
Congress has assorted options—like increasing taxes and reducing benefits—to reduce or eliminate both programs’ long-term financing shortfalls, but lawmakers have made it clear action isn’t imminent. Some Republicans initially called for a debt-limit deal this summer to also address entitlement solvency, possibly setting up a bipartisan panel to negotiate policy changes. But President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have since said changes to Social Security and Medicare aren’t under discussion in debt-limit talks. (Pugh and Fitzpatrick, 3/31)
How government cuts are hurting Americans —
The Washington Post:
As Pandemic Benefits Wind Down, A Reckoning For Households And Economy
Rhonda Smith is already struggling to get by on her fast-food salary. She’s behind on rent and cellphone payments, and she can no longer afford fresh fruits or vegetables. Now the 54-year-old in Bristol, Va., is among millions of Americans who may lose Medicaid coverage in the coming months, following a rollback in pandemic-era policies on Friday that adds uncertainty and strain to her finances. “My insulin’s $3,000 a month and, without Medicaid, that’s just not possible,” Smith said. “I’m barely getting by as it is, eating hot dogs and oatmeal most days. There’s nowhere left to cut.” (Bhattarai, 4/2)
Mlive.com:
Making Due On $23 A Month For Food: SNAP Drop Leaves Michigan Families Scrambling
Steep cuts to food benefits hit Michiganders this month as a pandemic program wound down. Some saw their benefits drop to the minimum $23 a month. Some are turning to food banks to fill their cupboards. And others are planning to rework budgets and use coupons to stretch their grocery dollars as food prices have skyrocketed. (White, 4/1)
'Kraken' Variant Surging In India Might Be Most Infectious Covid Strain Yet
World Health Organization experts say XBB.1.16 is fueling a steady rise in cases and is "one to watch." Meanwhile, a treatment called a stellate ganglion block might help people with long covid who are suffering from loss of smell and taste.
Fortune:
‘Everyone Is Kind Of Tired And Has Given Up’ On COVID. But This New Variant Is ‘One To Watch,’ The WHO Says
The World Health Organization has its eye on a new COVID variant thought to be driving a new surge of cases in India—at a time when reported cases are down in much of the rest of the world. XBB.1.16, dubbed “Arcturus” by variant trackers, is very similar to U.S. dominant “Kraken” XBB.1.5—the most transmissible COVID variant yet, Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead for the WHO, said earlier this week at a news conference. But additional mutations in the virus’s spike protein, which attaches to and infects human cells, has the potential to make the variant more infectious and even cause more severe disease. For this reason, and due to rising cases in the East, XBB.1.16 is considered “one to watch,” Van Kerkhove says. (Prater, 3/31)
CIDRAP:
WHO Tracking Omicron XBB.1.16 Subvariant, Rising Cases In Some Countries
At a Mar 29 press briefing, Maria Van Kerkhove, PhD, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said XBB.1.16 has a similar profile to XBB.1.5 but has an additional changes in the spike protein. She said XBB.1.16 has replaced other circulating subvariants in India. So far, there are about 800 sequences from 22 countries, mostly from India. Van Kerkhove said in lab studies, XBB.1.16 has shown signs of increased infectivity as well as potentially increased pathogenicity. "So this is one to watch. It's been in circulation for a few months," she said. "We haven't seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that's why we have these systems in place." (Schnirring, 3/31)
More on the spread of covid —
Bay Area News Group:
COVID: Major Study Says Florida's Death Rate Is Lower Than California's
California officials boast that the state’s extended pandemic lockdowns and health mandates saved tens of thousands of lives from COVID-19, compared to states like Florida that reopened early. But a major study of all U.S. states’ pandemic performance found that while masks and social distancing drove down infection rates, they didn’t influence death rates, which were driven more by population age, health, poverty, race, education, health care access, vaccination and public trust. (Woolfolk, 4/2)
Stat:
White House Covid Adviser Calls On Docs To Combat Misinformation
The coordinator of the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response team called on doctors to take a leadership role with patients to battle medical misinformation and disinformation, linking the continuing death toll in part to such erroneous messaging. Speaking to an audience of physicians at a conference near Boston Friday, Ashish Jha reminded them they are skilled at dealing with uncertainty, just as when they explain to a patient they don’t know whether what a medical scan shows will be terrible or not, but that they will guide them through it. The uncertainty of the pandemic is no different, he said, but since people have so many different sources of information to consult now, doctors need to step up. (Cooney, 4/2)
San Francisco Chronicle:
There’s Now Only One Official COVID Protocol Left In California
Beginning Monday, California will no longer require masks for COVID-19 prevention in health care settings — leaving isolation for those who test positive as the last vestige of the state’s formerly mandatory COVID rules. (Echeverria, 4/2)
On long covid —
NBC News:
For Long Covid Patients Who Lost Their Taste Or Smell, A New Treatment Offers Hope
A numbing procedure usually used to treat pain and post-traumatic stress disorder is being tested as a way to restore smell and taste in people with long Covid. (Edwards and Dahlgren, 3/31)
CIDRAP:
Study: Long COVID Could Involve Factors Other Than SARS-CoV-2 Infection
Researchers who compared rates of long COVID symptoms in young people with and without a history of mild SARS-CoV-2 infection found prevalence was equally high in the control group, suggesting contributions of other factors. Researchers from Norway using a prospective cohort study design examined patients ages 12 to 25 from two counties who were enrolled between Dec 24, 2020 and May 18, 2021, a time when the Alpha variant was circulating. They included 404 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 105 who tested negative. The team published its findings yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Schnirring, 3/31)
Local Anti-Abortion Ordinances Blocked By New Mexico Supreme Court
AP explains that the legal move, in place pending the outcome of a case centered on constitutional rights, follows the state's recent adoption of a new abortion rights bill. An "expensive" court case deciding the future of abortion in Wisconsin is also in the news.
AP:
New Mexico Supreme Court Blocks Local Abortion Ordinances
The New Mexico Supreme Court blocked local anti-abortion ordinances Friday pending the outcome of a case centered on constitutional rights to equal protection and due process. The ruling granted a request by Democratic state Attorney General Raúl Torrez and follows the state’s recent adoption of a new abortion rights bill signed by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just weeks ago that overrides any local ordinances aimed at limiting access to abortion procedures and medications. (Bryan, 3/31)
The Washington Post:
Expensive Court Race Will Decide Future Of Abortion In Wisconsin
Tuesday’s election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court — the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history — has turned into a caustic, ideological brawl that will determine whether liberals or conservatives control the branch of government that will soon decide the fate of the state’s abortion ban. (Marley, 4/2)
The Boston Globe:
Ohio Is Gearing Up For What Could Be The Biggest Abortion Battle Of The Year
Thousands of red-clad fans teemed around downtown on the day the Cincinnati Reds were set to open their season against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Kathy, a volunteer, mingled among them. Armed with a clipboard and pen, the longtime Cincinnati resident saw the fans not as fans, but as voters who could help add a proposal to protect abortion rights to the November ballot. (Villa de Petrzelka, 4/2)
Seattle Times:
Idaho Abortion ‘Trafficking’ Bill Opens Pandora’s Box Of Questions For WA
Don’t vacation in Idaho. That’s the advice a Washington-based legal advocacy group is telling some abortion providers because of a just-passed Idaho bill criminalizing “recruiting, harboring or transporting” minors for abortions without parental consent. That’s not because this first-of-its kind bill — which calls such aid to minors “trafficking” and now sits on Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk — necessarily applies to Washington abortion providers or others who offer care and resources to minors crossing the Idaho border to end their pregnancies. But the bill has opened a Pandora’s box of questions as more abortion patients come to Washington from Idaho, as well as other states with bans on terminating pregnancies. (Shapiro, 4/1)
In Planned Parenthood news —
AP:
Missouri Planned Parenthood Sues Over Transgender Inquiry
Missouri’s state attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided by Planned Parenthood, according to a lawsuit filed Friday by the St. Louis health provider. Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded documents from Planned Parenthood after finding out that the clinic provides “life-altering gender transition drugs to children with any therapy assessment,” spokeswoman Madeline Sieren said in a statement. She described that as a departure from standard care. (Ballentine, 3/31)
Also —
The New York Times:
Are Abortion Pills Safe? Here’s The Evidence
More than 100 scientific studies, spanning continents and decades, have examined the effectiveness and safety of mifepristone and misoprostol, the abortion pills that are commonly used in the United States. All conclude that the pills are a safe method for terminating a pregnancy. (Walker, Corum, Khurana and Wu, 4/1)
Los Angeles Times:
Dutch Doctor Fights To Provide Abortion Pills To The U.S.
It was nearly three decades ago, as a young medical trainee in West Africa, that Rebecca Gomperts witnessed scenes that would set in motion her life’s work. Gruesome hemorrhages, perforated wombs, bloodied young women gasping out their lives: all the aftermath of botched illegal abortions. “The methods — oh, how invasive they were,” the 57-year-old Dutch activist-physician said, shaking her head at the memory of stricken women staggering or being carried into the hospital. “Sticks. Bleach.” (King, 4/3)
AP:
Activists' Network In Mexico Helps U.S. Women Get Abortions
Marcela Castro’s office in Chihuahua is more than 100 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, yet the distance doesn’t prevent her from assisting women in the United States in circumventing recently imposed bans on abortion. From the headquarters of Marea Verde Chihuahua, an organization that has supported reproductive rights in northern Mexico since 2018, Castro and her colleagues provide virtual guidance, as well as shipments of abortion pills for women who want to terminate a pregnancy on their own. (Hernandez, 4/2)
Los Angeles Times:
LAPD's Abortion Squad Went After Women, Doctors Before Roe Vs. Wade
Housed within the Los Angeles Police Department’s homicide division, the detail investigated what were often known then as “illegal operations.” Officers on the squad questioned young women who had gone to the hospital for antibiotics after an abortion and were reported to law enforcement. They interviewed loved ones of women who died from botched operations. They went on stakeouts and kept dossiers on hundreds of providers of illegal abortions. They posed as boyfriends or brothers to trap people into confessing. The team operated for decades, before the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision in 1973 gave women nationwide the legal right to terminate a pregnancy. (Mejia, 3/31)
Research Reverses Idea That Moderate Drinking Is Good For You
News outlets cover the results of a new analysis of alcohol research, which shows that a drink of alcohol or two per day is not healthier than no alcohol at all, different from what was once thought. Separately, the CDC has warned of the risks of eating raw cookie dough amid a salmonella outbreak.
The Washington Post:
No, Moderate Drinking Isn’t Good For Your Health
Drinking moderate amounts of alcohol every day does not — as once thought — protect against death from heart disease, nor does it contribute to a longer life, according to a sweeping new analysis of alcohol research. The review, which examined existing research on the health and drinking habits of nearly 5 million people, is one of the largest studies to debunk the widely held belief that moderate drinking of wine or other alcoholic beverages is good for you. Last year, researchers in Britain examined genetic and medical data of nearly 400,000 people and concluded that even low alcohol intake was associated with increased risk of disease. (Cimons, 3/31)
NBC News:
Having A Drink Or Two Per Day Is Not Healthier Than None: Study
Researchers at the University of Victoria pooled the results of 107 studies involving more than 4.8 million participants and determined that, compared to lifetime nondrinkers, people who drink moderately — less than 25 grams of alcohol, or fewer than two drinks, per day — did not have a lower mortality risk. (Bendix, 4/1)
In other news about nutrition and health —
The Hill:
Put Down The Cookie Dough, CDC Warns Amid Salmonella Outbreak Affecting Multiple States
A salmonella outbreak that has sickened people in 11 states is renewing a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: stop eating raw cookie dough. The agency confirmed last week it has launched an investigation into the outbreak, noting 12 illnesses have been reported. Three individuals have required hospitalization. (Bink, 4/2)
NPR:
Red Meat Allergy Caused By Ticks May Cause Digestive Symptoms Only
"What's new is that we have patients who really just have GI symptoms," explains Dr. Sarah McGill, a gastroenterologist at the University of North Carolina. McGill says some alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS, patients feel sick to their stomachs after they eat red meat, but never develop more typical allergic symptoms, such as a rash, swelling or trouble breathing. (Aubrey, 4/2)
AP:
Pandemic Pounds Push 10,000 U.S. Army Soldiers Into Obesity
After gaining 30 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Murillo is finally getting back into fighting shape. Early pandemic lockdowns, endless hours on his laptop and heightened stress led Murillo, 27, to reach for cookies and chips in the barracks at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Gyms were closed, organized exercise was out and Murillo’s motivation to work out on his own was low. “I could notice it,” said Murillo, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed as much as 192 pounds. “The uniform was tighter.” (Aleccia, 4/2)
NPR:
Why A Conspiracy Theory About Eating Insects Is Gaining Ground
In mid-March, a far-right Dutch member of parliament named Thierry Baudet tweeted "WE WILL NOT EAT THE BUGS" accompanied by a photo of himself holding a microphone in one hand and pouring golden mealworms out of a bag in the other. Earlier in the month, Poland's ruling nationalist party Law and Justice falsely alleged that the opposition Civic Platform was trying to push citizens into eating worms, prompting the opposition to hit back with a similar accusation. (Jingnan, 4/2)
On global hunger —
AP:
UN Food Chief: Billions Needed To Avert Unrest, Starvation
Without billions of dollars more to feed millions of hungry people, the world will see mass migration, destabilized countries, and starving children and adults in the next 12 to 18 months, the head of the Nobel prize-winning U.N. World Food Program warned Friday. David Beasley praised increased funding from the United States and Germany last year, and urged China, Gulf nations, billionaires and other countries “to step up big time.” (Lederer, 3/31)
Syphilis On The Rise Among Newborns In US And Canada
Cases of syphilis, a disease easily controlled by antibiotics, is surging among babies born in the U.S. and Canada. Separately, a new study shows that ignoring social media can actually improve your general and mental health.
The Washington Post:
Why Syphilis Cases Are Soaring Among U.S. Infants
A decade ago, the United States stood on the brink of eliminating the scourge of babies born with syphilis. Now, cases are surging, a phenomenon that is underscoring deep inequities in the nation’s health-care system and reviving concerns about a disease easily controlled with routine antibiotics. The spike, driven in part by the nation’s drug and homelessness crisis, is especially apparent across the Sun Belt, according to public health experts and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Nirappil and Portnoy, 4/2)
Reuters:
Syphilis Cases In Babies Skyrocket In Canada Amid Healthcare Failures
The numbers of babies born with syphilis in Canada are rising at a far faster rate than recorded in the United States or Europe, an increase public health experts said is driven by increased methamphetamine use and lack of access to the public health system for Indigenous people. (Paperny, 3/31)
In other health and wellness news —
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Ignoring Social Media Can Improve Your Health, Study Suggests
Feeling stressed or just not well overall? Maybe you should put down your phone. A new study, from Swansea University, found reducing your social media use by just 15 minutes a day can not only improve your general health and immune function, but also can improve symptoms of depression and loneliness. (Clanton, 3/31)
Fox News:
Heart Disease Risk Could Be Affected By One Surprising Factor, New Study Finds
The shape of a person's heart could be a predictor of future cardiac disease, a new study from Stanford University in California found. Specifically, a heart that has a more spherical (round) shape could have a 47% higher likelihood of developing cardiomyopathy, which is a "disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body," according to the Mayo Clinic. (Rudy, 4/1)
USA Today:
What's The Key To Living Longer? New Study Suggests A Hidden Secret
Throughout history, brilliant minds have tried to figure out the secret behind living longer. Much of the research has credited diet and exercise, but a group of scientists expanded on previous data to suggest another theory. Researchers from Boston University and Tufts Medical Center found people who live to be 100 years old or older – called centenarians – may have a unique composition of immune cells that’s highly protective against illnesses, according to a study published Friday in the peer-reviewed journal Lancet eBiomedicine. (Rodriguez, 4/3)
Also —
AP:
Pope Francis Leaves Hospital; 'Still Alive,' He Quips
A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away that he’s “still alive.” Francis, 86, was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday following his weekly public audience in St. Peter’s Square after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. The pontiff received antibiotics administered intravenously during his stay, the Vatican said. (D'Emilio, 4/1)
Some Official Investigators At Ohio Train Incident Fell Ill, CDC Says
CNN, reporting the news, notes that seven U.S. government investigators briefly fell ill with sore throats, headaches, nausea, and coughing in March while studying health impacts of the toxic train derailment. Among other news, Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, was released from hospital.
CNN:
CDC Team Studying Health Impacts Of Ohio Train Derailment Fell Ill During Investigation
Seven US government investigators briefly fell ill in early March while studying the possible health impacts of a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to CNN on Thursday. The investigators’ symptoms included sore throats, headaches, coughing and nausea – consistent with what some residents experienced after the February 3 train derailment that released a cocktail of hazardous chemicals into the air, water and soil. (Goodman, 3/31)
In updates from Pennsylvania —
Politico:
Fetterman Released From Inpatient Treatment For Depression
John Fetterman has returned home after more than a month of inpatient treatment for depression, the Pennsylvania senator said Friday. “I am so happy to be home,” the Democratic senator said in a statement following his release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near D.C. “I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life.” (Howie, 3/31)
The Hill:
Fetterman Outlines ‘Downward Spiral’ That Led To Depression Diagnosis
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who was released from the hospital last week following treatment for clinical depression, detailed the “downward spiral” that led to him seeking help for his depression in February. “It’s like, you just won the biggest race in the country,” Fetterman said to CBS Sunday Morning in his first interview since checking into treatment. “And the whole thing about depression is that objectively, you may have won, but depression can absolutely convince you that you actually lost. And that’s exactly what happened. And that was the start of a downward spiral.” (Neukam, 4/2)
From Maine and Connecticut —
Bangor Daily News:
Mainers Are Waiting A Year For Dementia Evaluations
Roughly 600 Mainers around the state are waiting a year to get an evaluation at Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s Mood and Memory Clinic. That’s the average wait time that Dr. Clifford Singer, chief of geriatric mental health and neuropsychiatry at Acadia Hospital, estimated. But the range is anywhere from six months to three years, he said Wednesday. His colleague referred a person to the clinic recently who was told the wait would be 22 months, he said. (Royzman, 4/3)
The CT Mirror:
The CT Home Care Industry Is Growing. Oversight Is Lacking.
When the bank manager called Irene Loretto and told her that her 92-year-old friend Ruth Hughes, who suffered from dementia and lived in a Farmington assisted living facility, tried to cash $27,000 worth of checks and bought a $3,000 bedroom set, she knew something was amiss. Loretto, who had been granted power of attorney for her friend, immediately called Farmington police because she knew Hughes would not have spent that much money. During a seven-month investigation, Farmington police discovered that Hughes’ home care aide had not only stolen her identity but also that of another client living at a nursing home in Farmington and had cashed at least 20 of her clients’ checks, totaling nearly $40,000, according to police reports. (Altimari and Carlesso, 4/2)
On the drug crisis —
Anchorage Daily News:
Alaska House Advances Bill To Tackle Fentanyl Crisis With Longer Drug Sentences
An Alaska House committee advanced legislation last week to address the state’s fentanyl crisis with longer sentences for opioid convictions. The Dunleavy administration previewed the measure in October as a way to combat a staggering rise in fentanyl deaths in Alaska. Supporters said there are not harsh enough penalties for drug dealers, while recovery advocates said the bill is overly broad and that drug users would be swept up in the harsher sentences. (Maguire, 4/2)
KHN:
Minnesota Overhauled Substance Use Treatment. Rural Residents Still Face Barriers.
For nearly a decade, behavioral health providers in Minnesota pushed to increase access and reduce wait times for substance use disorder treatment for low-income residents. To do so, state officials reworked a system in place for more than 30 years — one that required low-income people seeking treatment to sometimes wait more than a month to receive state-funded care. (Saint Louis, 4/3)
Axios:
Why Over-The-Counter Narcan May Not Reach Those Most In Need
A life-saving opioid overdose treatment could soon be as common as Tylenol on retail store shelves. The question is whether making it more accessible will get it to the people who need it the most. Why it matters: Wednesday's FDA approval of Narcan for over-the-counter use has a financial cost. And if insurers or governments don't step up, addiction experts fear it could widen health disparities and undercut the FDA’s goals of addressing a "dire public health need." (Moreno, 4/2)
Biden's Salary May Impact Battle Over Health Executive Pay
A bid to limit hospital executives' pay in Los Angeles may pivot on an unusual point, the Los Angeles Times reports: the pay of the president himself. Also, "float pools," funding for community health workers, executive changes at CVS health care delivery services, UnitedHealth Group, and more.
Los Angeles Times:
Fight Over Health Exec Pay Could Hinge On US President Salary
Should Los Angeles clamp down on how much hospital executives are paid? That decision could be put to Los Angeles city voters, under a ballot measure supported by a union representing healthcare workers. But whether that happens may hinge on another question: How much does the president of the United States make? (Alpert Reyes, 4/2)
More about health care workers —
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital Float Pools In Flux As Contract Labor Shifts
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, several provider organizations turned to so-called internal staffing agencies or float pools, through which workers are paid a premium to rotate to different facilities within the health system. The organizations using such strategies often do so when they aren’t able to bring on full-time employees. The practice allows them to shift individuals—usually nurses—to the areas of highest need, without having to pay a third party. (Devereaux, 4/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Community Health Workers Find Funding, Grants Through Medicaid
The Charleston County Public Library offers more than just books. With more than 19 locations along South Carolina’s Atlantic Ocean coastline, the facilities have become a hub of resources for area residents. There are sewing machines, cooking classes and free birth control, made available through partnerships with local organizations. A branch on Edisto Island, a 1,800-person community on the southern edge of the county, hosts health fairs to make up for a lack of infrastructure. (Hartnett and Tepper, 4/3)
Bloomberg:
CVS Health Care Delivery President Amar Desai Returns To UnitedHealth
The leader of CVS Health Corp.’s new health-care delivery business left after less than six months to return to his former company, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (Tozzi, 4/3)
KHN:
'An Arm and a Leg': A Doctor’s Love Letter To ‘The People’s Hospital’
Could a charity hospital founded by a crusading Dutch playwright, a group of Quakers, and a judge working undercover become a model for the U.S. health care system? In this episode of the podcast “An Arm and a Leg,” host Dan Weissmann speaks with Dr. Ricardo Nuila to find out. (4/3)
In corporate news —
Mississippi Today:
Holly Springs Hospital Ends Inpatient Care
Alliance Healthcare System in Holly Springs is Mississippi’s first rural emergency hospital – the first in a trend some say indicates the further decline of health care access in the one of the country’s poorest and sickest states. Hospitals were able to apply for the new federal designation mere weeks ago, when the Mississippi Department of Health rolled out its rules for “rural emergency hospitals.” The federal government finalized the program in November. (Bose, 3/31)
AP:
Wellstar Agrees To Takeover Of Augusta University Hospitals
Georgia officials have approved the takeover of the Augusta University hospitals associated with the state’s only public medical school. The state Board of Regents on Friday approved agreements to transfer control of the hospitals to Marietta-based Wellstar Health System, saying the deal may take effect in late summer. (Amy, 3/31)
North Carolina Health News, Charlotte Ledger:
Hospital Systems Get Millions In Property Tax Breaks
Every year, Terry Taylor-Allen and her husband, William, pay property taxes on their bungalow in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood. Although the bill has skyrocketed since they moved in 30 years ago, they know the money supports schools, police and other important services. The owner of the houses next door, meanwhile, don’t pay a cent on those homes. That’s because the houses on either side of them are owned by The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, a governmental entity otherwise known as Atrium Health. (Crouch, 4/3)
On health care costs —
The Washington Post:
They Pushed Back When Their Insurers Refused To Cover Costly Treatments
Shortly after I shared the story of my family’s struggle to obtain medicine for my 3-year-old son in The Washington Post, more than 200 readers wrote to us about their health insurance ordeals. Health insurance battles are a perennial hot topic — lawmakers in dozens of states have passed legislation aimed at reforming some of the barriers insurers erect, and for years, surveys and studies have detailed the administrative burden on doctors and nurses. (Johnson, 4/2)
KHN:
States Step In As Telehealth And Clinic Patients Get Blindsided By Hospital Fees
When Brittany Tesso’s then-3-year-old son, Roman, needed an evaluation for speech therapy in 2021, his pediatrician referred him to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. With in-person visits on hold due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Tessos met with a panel of specialists via video chat. The specialists, some of whom appeared to be calling from their homes, observed Roman speaking, playing with toys, and eating chicken nuggets. They asked about his diet. (Hawryluk, 4/3)
J&J Again Blocked From Using Bankruptcy Move Over Talc Payouts
A court ruled that a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary company cannot stay in bankruptcy, which was its intended strategy for dealing with tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products. Eye drops, cancer treatments, epidermolysis bullosa, weight loss drugs, and more are also in the news.
Reuters:
Johnson & Johnson Unit Loses Bid To Stay In Bankruptcy During Supreme Court Appeal
A Johnson & Johnson company cannot delay a court order dismissing its bankruptcy, a U.S. court said on Friday, despite the company's planned Supreme Court appeal to use bankruptcy to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products. J&J sought to use the bankruptcy of its subsidiary company, LTL Management, to halt more than 38,000 lawsuits alleging the company's Baby Powder and other talc products are contaminated with asbestos. J&J maintains its consumer talc products are safe and asbestos-free. (Knauth, 3/31)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The New York Times:
Drug-Resistant Bacteria Tied To Eyedrops Can Spread Person To Person
A highly drug-resistant bacteria that was linked to eyedrops imported from India and that spread from person to person in a Connecticut long-term care center has prompted concerns that the strain could gain a foothold in U.S. health care settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infectious disease specialists said the strain had not been previously detected in the United States, and that it was particularly difficult to treat with existing antibiotics. (Jewett and Jacobs, 4/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
Cancer Patients Choose Lifestyle Over More Aggressive Treatment
More cancer patients are making decisions about their own care, informed by evidence that some people with breast and prostate cancer can choose less treatment without hurting survival. The shift is sparing them from side effects, even as it presents risks of some cancers progressing further than they would have after more aggressive care. (Abbott, 4/2)
Stat:
Epidermolysis Bullosa Could Soon Get New Kind Of Gene Therapy
Wounds have been a constant fact of Aaron Owens’ life. His skin is so fragile that friction that would be trivial to others — rolling over in bed, weight shifting against the seat as the car turns — could scrape off his tissue. He didn’t like being in public sometimes because people would stare at the boy covered in bandages. When he enrolled in a clinical trial a few years ago, the teenager didn’t know which wound on his body was treated with the experimental medication, and which was dosed with a placebo. This trial wasn’t like so many others where some enrollees get the drug in question and others get a sham dose. Rather, Owens received both, but on different wounds. (Joseph, 4/3)
USA Today:
Downside Of Weight Loss Drugs: Side Effects, Mental Health, Big Pharma
Common side effects of these so-called GLP-1 receptor agonists – nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and constipation – can be significant. Nearly half of people with diabetes quit an earlier generation of the medications within a year, one real-world study showed, and 70% within two years. (Weintraub, 4/2)
The Boston Globe:
A Young Boy’s Nightmare Diagnosis, And The $3 Million One-Time Treatment That Will Likely Save His Life
When the long-awaited moment arrived, a nurse helped Adam Hess loosen a tiny plastic clamp on an intravenous line leading to the chest of his son, who lay asleep in a bed at Boston Children’s Hospital. (Saltzman, 4/1)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
Radiation Masks Find New Purpose Thanks To 911 4 HNC Artists
One cancer survivor and artist has found a way to turn a painful memory into something more beautiful. Cookie Kerxton, who resides in Chevy Chase, Maryland, spent five weeks undergoing radiation therapy for vocal cord cancer in 2008. For each 15-minute treatment, she wore the same stiff, custom-fitted radiation mask secured to a table to limit her movement so the treatment was as precise as possible. (Berryman, 4/3)
Viewpoints: Fungus May Cause The Next Pandemic; There Is An Interesting New Alternative To Conservatorship
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The New York Times:
‘The Last Of Us’ Is Right. Our Warming Planet Is A Petri Dish
Last October, the World Health Organization created a list of “fungal priority pathogens” for the first time. “Fungal pathogens are a major threat to public health,” the group wrote. This was an important symbolic gesture, but it does not give doctors what they need: better tools to fight these infections. (Neil Vora, 4/2)
The New York Times:
Britney Spears Called Out Her Guardianship. Supported Decision-Making Offers A Different Approach
Conservative Texans and liberal Californians disagree on much in politics. But legislators in both states agree on a new approach to giving people with cognitive impairments a greater chance for self-determination. It’s called supported decision-making, and it is shaping up to be the most consequential change in the care of older people and others with limitations in mental functioning since the rise of advance care directives in the 1990s. (Emily Largent, Andrew Peterson and Jason Karlawish, 4/3)
The Washington Post:
Teen Mental Health Crisis Requires More Access To Care In Schools
Responding to clamoring from parents, and dreadful stories of youth suicide and hospitalizations, leaders in both parties convey an increasing sense of urgency to address epidemic levels of teenage anxiety, depression, loneliness and lashing out. (4/1)
Bloomberg:
Virtual Reality From India Will Train Future Doctors
Using Meta Platforms Inc.’s Quest 2 headset, I was conducting the first nursing procedure of my life in a highly authentic virtual-reality setting, complete with gloves, cotton swabs, disposal bins and, yes, a patient waiting for me to draw blood to check its glucose level. The VR training program, which helped even a novice like me get it right the first time, has been designed by young techno-entrepreneurs from Chennai, in India’s south. (Andy Mukherjee, 3/2)
Modern Healthcare:
Abortion Restrictions Raise Clinician Training Concerns
Less than a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it’s already clear how severe abortion restrictions or bans in about two dozen states are influencing how medical professionals consider their futures. (Dr. Andrew Yacht, 4/3)
Scientific American:
New Research Points To Causes For Brain Disorders With No Obvious Injury
“Stop faking!” Imagine hearing those words moments after your doctor diagnosed you with, say, a stroke or a brain tumor. That sounds absurd but for many people diagnosed with a condition called functional neurological disorder (FND), this is exactly what happens. (Z Paige L'Erario, 3/31)
The Washington Post:
Texas Federal Judge Reed O'Connor Takes Another Shot At Obamacare
It is common sense — buttressed by numerous studies — that people are more likely to seek preventive care when they don’t have to pay out of pocket for it. This incentive, as Congress found in enacting the Affordable Care Act, isn’t just good for individuals — it’s good for society, helping to head off illness and lower overall health-care costs. (Ruth Marcus, 3/31)
Dallas Morning News:
Red States Are Waking Up To Medicaid Expansion. Why Won’t Texas?
Conservative states that once opposed Medicaid expansion are reversing course to expand health coverage to more low-income residents. Last week, North Carolina became the 40th state to expand Medicaid coverage, leaving Texas among just 10 states that have not done so. (4/2)