Summaries Of The News:
Cost Is Next Hurdle To Clear For Newly-Approved Alzheimer's Drug Leqembi
The Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval Friday for Leqembi, developed by Eisai, for use in Alzheimer's patients with mild cognitive impairment or who at the mild dementia stage of the disease. The drug is priced at $26,500 annually and current Medicare rules would restrict coverage.
Stat:
FDA Approves New Alzheimer's Drug Leqembi
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a new Alzheimer’s disease treatment that moderately slows cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease. The drug, called Leqembi, was developed by Eisai, the Japanese pharmaceutical company that also developed the first symptomatic treatment for Alzheimer’s 25 years ago. (Feuerstein, 1/6)
NPR:
FDA Grants Alzheimer's Drug Leqembi Accelerated Approval
"This is a milestone for people eligible for this treatment, for their families, for the research community," says Maria Carrillo, chief science officer for the Alzheimer's Association. (Hamilton, 1/6)
USA Today:
FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab From Eisai, Biogen
Eisai and Biogen sought the Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval for the amyloid beta-busting drug, lecanemab. Sold under the brand name Leqembi, the drug is priced at $26,500 per year for biweekly dosing. The treatment is intended for patients in early stages of the disease, which was the population studied in clinical trials. (Alltucker and Hassanein, 1/6)
On how the new drug is triggering worries over cost, access —
Stat:
The FDA Has Approved A New Alzheimer's Drug, But Wide Access May Depend On CMS Easing Restrictions
Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to the widely anticipated Alzheimer’s drug from Eisai and Biogen, a key question is the extent to which payers — private and public — will cover the treatment. (Silverman, 1/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
New Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi Will Be Out Of Reach For Most Patients
A sweeping Medicare rule issued last year will keep the newly approved Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi out of reach of most U.S. patients for months to come. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc.’s Leqembi, known generically as lecanemab, for the treatment of people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, the vast majority of whom are insured by Medicare. However, Medicare won’t pay for the drug unless patients are enrolled in government-sanctioned clinical trials, and no such studies are ongoing or planned. (Walker, 1/7)
In news on questions over the drug's abilities —
The Washington Post:
Alzheimer’s Drug That Slows Cognitive Decline Gets FDA Approval
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Alzheimer’s drug that slowed cognitive decline in a major study, offering patients desperately needed hope — even as doctors sharply debated the safety of the drug and whether it provides a significant benefit. (McGinley, 1/6)
AP:
EXPLAINER: New Drug Slows Alzheimer's But Comes With Caveats
A new Alzheimer’s drug is hitting the market — the first with clear-cut evidence that it can slow, by several months, the mind-robbing disease. It’s a long-needed new treatment, but experts also are voicing a lot of caution: The drug isn’t a cure, it’s only intended for early-stage patients, requires IV doses every two weeks, and comes with some safety concerns. (Neergaard and Perrone, 1/7)
Childhood Obesity Guidelines Updated: Now Consider Medications, Surgery
News outlets report on new guidance out from the American Academy of Pediatrics addressing the treatment of children who deal with obesity. The recommendations emphasize early intervention, including the consideration of weight-loss drugs for kids 12 and older, and surgery for kids 13 and older.
NBC News:
New Guidelines For Treating Childhood Obesity Include Medications And Surgery For First Time
For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released new guidelines for treating childhood obesity, emphasizing a need for early and intensive treatment. (Sullivan, 1/9)
ABC News:
Children With Obesity Should Get Proactive Treatment: American Academy Of Pediatrics Guidelines
The guidelines note that treatments, including medications and weight loss surgery, can be effective and can help reduce the risk of developing other health conditions. The AAP also said childhood obesity is a disease with genetic, social and environmental factors — not something caused by individual choices — and that it shouldn't be stigmatized by health care providers. (McLean and Manier, 1/9)
AP:
New Guidance: Use Drugs, Surgery Early For Obesity In Kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity on their own only worsens the problem that affects more than 14.4 million young people in the U.S. Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. (Aleccia, 1/9)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pediatricians Recommend Weight-Loss Drugs For Obese Children
Children 12 or older who are obese should be offered medications for weight loss alongside lifestyle and behavioral counseling, according to guidelines published on Monday by the largest professional association of pediatricians in the U.S. The association also recommended that doctors offer to refer severely obese children 13 or older to surgeons to assess whether they would be good candidates for bariatric surgery. It said pediatricians should screen obese children for high cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension. (Toy, 1/9)
Highly Contagious XBB.1.5 Races To Dominance In Northeast
The CDC said Friday that the omicron variant XBB.1.5 makes up 72 percent of new cases in the Northeast of the U.S. The "most transmissible" strain to date is making quick inroads both nationally and globally, further fueling concerns of a winter covid surge.
The New York Times:
Health Experts Warily Eye XBB.1.5, The Latest Omicron Subvariant
Three years into the pandemic, the coronavirus continues to impress virologists with its swift evolution. A young version, known as XBB.1.5, has quickly been spreading in the United States over the past few weeks. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that it made up 72 percent of new cases in the Northeast and 27.6 percent of cases across the country. (Zimmer, 1/7)
The Washington Post:
New Variant XBB.1.5 Is ‘Most Transmissible’ Yet, Could Fuel Covid Wave
More than 70 percent of cases in the Northeast are believed to be XBB.1.5. While there is no evidence so far that XBB.1.5 is more virulent than its predecessors, a recent swirl of misinformation linking the rise of new variants to vaccination has cast a spotlight on this latest strain and raised concern among some health experts that it could further limit booster uptake. (Nirappil and Weber, 1/9)
CIDRAP:
US COVID Markers Rise; XBB.1.5 Keeps Fast Pace
In CDC tracking of infections as of Jan 4, the 7-day average for new daily cases is 67,243, up 16.2% compared to the previous 7-day average. Over the same period, the 7-day average for new hospital admission rose 16.1%, and deaths increased 8.3%. Likewise, test positivity is increasing and is at 16%. (Schnirring, 1/6)
On how an important drug in the fight against covid may not work on the new variant —
San Francisco Chronicle:
COVID In California: FDA Warns Crucial Drug May Not Work Against XBB.1.5
The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to immunocompromised Americans on Friday that the agency does not anticipate the drug Evusheld will effectively neutralize XBB.1.5, the coronavirus omicron subvariant that is currently estimated to account for 28% of circulating variants in the U.S. (Vaziri, 1/6)
The Hill:
AstraZeneca’s Preventative COVID Treatment Likely Not Effective Against XBB.1.5: FDA
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that AstraZeneca’s preventative monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is likely ineffective against the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant due to its similarity to other mutations of the virus that are also not neutralized by the treatment. In a statement, the FDA said it “does not anticipate that Evusheld will neutralize XBB.1.5.” (Choi, 1/6)
Post-Holidays Covid Surge Sends More To Hospital Across US
The Boston Globe also reminds us that the virus "everyone wants to forget" is still killing people, with data showing a jump in deaths in Massachusetts. But in more upbeat news, the San Francisco Chronicle reports the percentage of adults experiencing long covid symptoms is declining.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Cases, Hospitalizations Jump Nationwide Following Holidays
The seven-day average of weekly new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. increased 16.2% to 67,243 compared with the previous average of 57,847, according to data published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Vaziri, 1/6)
The Boston Globe:
Latest Numbers Show Jump In COVID-19 Deaths As Expected Winter Surge Arrives
The virus that everyone wants to forget is surging, reminding us that life is not yet back to normal. During the week that ended Wednesday, 129 Massachusetts residents died of COVID-19, double the toll during the last week of November. Sixteen people died on Christmas Day, and eight on New Year’s Day, according to the latest data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. (Freyer, 1/6)
In news concerning long covid —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Percent Of Adults Experiencing Long COVID Is On The decline
The proportion of American adults who say they are currently experiencing symptoms associated with long COVID is decreasing, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Vaziri, 1/6)
Stat:
A Writer Gives Voice To Long Covid And Mothering From Bed
Kristin Houlihan, 38, got sick in March 2020 with a virus she assumes was Covid. She wasn’t sick, in a flu-like sense, for long. But then, some symptoms never went away: night sweats, extreme temperature swings after meals. She spent the next year or so living life, raising her children, but also noticing that some things were different. She’d come home from doing groceries and be “unusually tired,” or be shaky after taking her kids to the park. (Cueto, 1/9)
On how RSV numbers are slipping —
NPR:
RSV Recedes And Flu Peaks As A New COVID Variant Shoots 'Up Like A Rocket'
The good news is the worst appears to be over from the RSV surge that has been making life miserable for many children and their parents. RSV cases have been falling steadily since the end of November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the same time, the flu — which also came roaring back this fall after mostly disappearing for the previous two years — looks like it's finally receding in most places, according to the latest data out Friday from the CDC. (Stein, 1/6)
CIDRAP:
US Flu Markers Decline Further, But 13 More Pediatric Deaths Reported
Flu activity is still high, but it continues to drop in most regions, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly report, which covers data ending Dec 31. Most markers declined, including the percentage of outpatient visits for flulike illness, which dropped from 6.1% to 5.4%. Also, the percentage of respiratory samples at clinical labs testing positive for influenza declined from 19.8% to 15.0%. (Schnirring, 1/6)
Meanwhile, China's covid wave could hit U.S. medical supply chains —
NBC News:
China’s Covid Wave Threatens Another Snarl Of U.S. Medical Supply Chain
U.S. hospitals, health care companies and federal officials worked to lessen their dependence on China for medical goods after the first wave of Covid infections in 2020 laid bare the major role China plays in manufacturing such crucial items as masks, latex gloves and surgical gowns, along with the key drugs and components in many medical devices. (Pettypiece, 1/8)
EPA Takes Aim At Respiratory Illness Growth With Tougher Air Standards
As cases of asthma and other respiratory diseases grow, the EPA announced Friday new rules aimed at reducing dangerous particulate matter in the air. Public health advocates air concerns that the standards don't go far enough, though.
Stat:
As Respiratory Diseases Rise, EPA Tightens Air Quality Standards
The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Friday more aggressive air quality standards for particulate matter, pollutants small enough to be inhaled and cause respiratory illness and other disease. The agency’s new rules would help clean the nation’s air and bring it more in line with the past decade of research on the harmful effects of particulate matter. (Cueto, 1/6)
On health insurance and medical care costs —
NBC News:
Epinephrine Costs Not Covered By Some High-Deductible Health Plans
For years, Meghan Neri paid $30 apiece for packages of epinephrine auto-injectors for her two adolescent children with food allergies. The price for four packs of the lifesaving medication was a manageable $120 a year. So Neri, 42, of Scituate, Massachusetts, was shocked when, in 2019, her family pharmacist said that each auto-injector pack would cost $600. (Edwards, Bauer and Thompson, 1/7)
CNBC:
How Health Insurance May Have Made Health Care More Expensive
Widespread medical debt is a uniquely American problem. Roughly 40% of U.S. adults have at least $250 in medical debt, according to a survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation. “The history of medical debt is basically a history of the changing answer to the following question: When the patient can’t pay the bill, who foots it?” said Dr. Luke Messac, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who is writing a book about the history of medical debt. (Morabito, 1/8)
Also —
The Wall Street Journal:
What Marketers Need To Know About The FTC’s Updated Guidelines On Health Claims
Federal Trade Commission guidelines for advertising health-related products just got a big refresh—and they could be a rude awakening for marketers making overzealous claims about products such as supplements or health apps. (Graham, 1/6)
KHN:
Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories And The CDC’s Policy On Remote Work
KHN and California Healthline staffers made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (1/7)
House Republicans Expected To Put 'Born-Alive' Bill High On Agenda
With the speakership fight finally settled, House Republicans are expected to move on anti-abortion bills. Separately, the FDA chief talks to Stat about new rules around abortion pills. And access and laws from the states are also in the news.
The 19th:
House Republicans May Soon Vote On A ‘Born-Alive’ Abortion Bill
House Republican leaders have vowed swift action on a number of measures related to abortion this year — including one that compels health care providers to provide life-sustaining care to infants born after an attempted abortion. But, reproductive rights advocates and physicians say, the rights of infants born by any method, including after an attempted abortion, are already protected by a bipartisan 2002 law that established that infants have the rights of a full human. (Barclay and Luthra, 1/6)
Stat:
Former FDA Commissioner On Loosened Restrictions On Abortion Pills
When the Food and Drug Administration lifted some — but not all — of its restrictions on an abortion pill this week, it raised questions about why these rules were there in the first place. Mifepristone, the drug in question, has been used by over 3.7 million Americans to end early pregnancies since its approval in 2000, is more than 97% effective, tends to have only mild side effects such as cramping, with severe ones occurring in fewer than 0.5% of patients. So why was it on a list of prescription drugs requiring extra precautions and red tape, alongside opioid painkillers? (Boodman, 1/7)
From the states —
USA Today:
Abortion Bans Challenged In State Courts: Cases To Watch In 2023
Dozens of cases related to abortion will make their way through courts nationwide throughout 2023. Federal lawsuits like one challenging the decadeslong FDA approval of an abortion medication are being closely watched by advocates on either side of the abortion access debate. But most eyes are on state courts, where the battle for abortion access has primarily shifted after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022. (Fernando, 1/6)
The Dallas Morning News:
Republicans Eye Tighter Enforcement Of Texas’ Abortion Ban As Legislature Starts
After ushering in a near-total abortion ban last year, the state’s GOP leaders are treading carefully on the eve of the upcoming legislative session and not openly saying how they will handle the hot-button issue. They face some division within their party about how to proceed. A handful of Republicans have signaled an openness to soften the law by adding exemptions for rape and incest. (Morris, 1/9)
AP:
Illinois House Approves Increased Abortion Protection
The Illinois House of Representatives voted Friday to shore up the state's already-expansive reproductive rights and shield the influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions in Illinois after the fall of Roe v. Wade. (1/6)
AP:
Georgia Lawmakers Eye Abortion, Other Social Fights For 2023
Abortion, sex education and transgender care for youth had mixed success on the Georgia Legislature’s agenda last year, and while lawmakers are getting another chance to tackle those issues in the session that starts Monday, it’s unclear how far they’ll go. (Amy, 1/6)
Raleigh News & Observer:
NC Laws Complicate New FDA Regulations On Abortion Pills
In an effort to make abortion pills more accessible, a new Food and Drug Administration regulation will allow retail pharmacies to dispense the medication for the first time. However, a state “informed consent” abortion law may prevent the change from improving access in North Carolina. (Rosenbluth, 1/9)
KHN:
Medicaid And Abortion Top Health Agenda For Montana Lawmakers
State lawmakers say their health care goals for the new legislative session are to lower costs and improve access to care. They’ll have to grapple with a full slate of other issues, as well. (Larson, 1/9)
In Suit, Seattle Schools Blame Tech Giants For 'Youth Mental Health Crisis'
Coverage of mental health also addresses changes happening at Texas schools following the Uvalde school shooting and mental health days off for students in New York. In other public health news: noise pollution, chest pads for young football athletes, alcohol liver disease among young people, and more.
Axios:
Seattle Schools Sue Tech Giants Over Youth Mental Health Crisis
Seattle Public Schools is suing social media companies including TikTok and Meta, saying the tech giants' "misconduct has been a substantial factor in causing a youth mental health crisis." "This mental health crisis is no accident. It is the result of the Defendants’ deliberate choices and affirmative actions to design and market their social media platforms to attract youth," the lawsuit states. (Doherty, 1/8)
The Texas Tribune:
Mental Health Initiatives Provide A New Approach To School Safety In Texas
In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, Texas school districts are once again rethinking how they respond to threats of violence. Round Rock Independent School District’s behavioral health and school police departments train and work together to provide a preventive approach. One of the ways they’re working to ensure safety is by referring students who have posed a threat to themselves or others to the district’s in-house social workers. (Chaparro, 1/9)
CBS News:
Students In New York Could Get Mental Health Days Off From Classes
Lawmakers in New York state are considering joining a dozen other states that allow students to take mental health days off from school. The proposal is expected to be introduced this month in Albany. The intention is to make emotional wellness a health priority. (1/6)
On the health impacts of noise —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Noise Pollution Is A Health Hazard — And California Is Beginning To Do Something About It
Mike Thomson’s friends refuse to stay over at his house anymore. Thomson lives about 50 yards from a busy freeway that bisects California’s capital city, one that has been increasingly used as a speedway for high-speed races, diesel-spewing big rigs, revving motorcycles — and cars that have been illegally modified to make even more noise. (Bluth, 1/5)
In other public health news —
NBC News:
After Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest, Attention Turns To Chest Pads For Young Athletes
"Almost every family that I've seen in clinic since Tuesday morning has asked about this," said Moffatt, division chief of sports medicine at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. "They were worried about chest impacts." (Edwards, 1/7)
The Boston Globe:
Despite Federal Rules, HIV Prevention Drug Still Comes With Costs
For more than two years, most insurers in Massachusetts and across the country have been required to cover — for free — a medication that reduces the risk of contracting HIV, now a largely preventable virus. But several patients and advocates interviewed by the Globe said insurers have rejected such claims, forcing them to pay out of pocket or stop taking the drug. (Bartlett, 1/8)
The Hill:
Study: 1 In 4 Adults With Chronic Pain Turning To Cannabis
More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. (O'Connell-Domenech, 1/6)
NBC News:
Alcohol Liver Disease Rising Among Young People, Especially Women
Cirrhosis or severe liver disease used to be something that mostly struck people in middle age, or older. Increasingly, alcohol-related liver disease is killing younger people in the U.S. (Carroll, Martin and Essamuah, 1/8)
Also —
NPR:
VA Says It's Back On Track To End Veteran Homelessness
After several years of limited progress, an 11 percent drop since 2020 has encouraged advocates and VA officials. It's the biggest reduction in five years. There were 33,136 homeless vets in 2022 — down from 37,252 in 2020 according to the annual point in time count conducted by the VA, HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. The same count found 582,462 homeless people in America - the Biden Administration says it's aiming to reduce that number 25 percent by 2025. (Lawrence, 1/7)
KHN:
In PA County Jails, Guards Use Pepper Spray And Stun Guns To Subdue People In Mental Crisis
An investigation of records from 25 county jails across Pennsylvania showed that nearly 1 in 3 "use of force" incidents by guards involved a confined person who was having a psychiatric crisis or who had a known mental illness. (Sholtis, 1/9)
Animal Sedative 'Tranq,' The 'Zombie Drug' Worsens Fentanyl Crisis
News outlets cover tragedies of the opioid crisis, with a New York Times report highlighting how animal tranquilizer drug xylazine is being mixed with illicit fentanyl, making its impact "even more devastating." An expert quoted in the San Francisco Chronicle called the U.S. drug crisis a "national poisoning."
The New York Times:
Tranq Dope: Animal Sedative Mixed With Fentanyl Brings Fresh Horror To US Drug Zones
In her shattered Philadelphia neighborhood, and increasingly in drug hot zones around the country, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine — known by street names like “tranq,” “tranq dope” and “zombie drug” — is being used to bulk up illicit fentanyl, making its impact even more devastating. Xylazine causes wounds that erupt with a scaly dead tissue called eschar; untreated, they can lead to amputation. (Hoffman, 1/7)
The Washington Post:
A Teen Died Of A Fentanyl Overdose. The Man Who Sold The Pills Got 20 Years
“It should send a loud and clear message to drug dealers and drug traffickers,” Cole Finegan, the U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, said in a news release. “Our law enforcement partners will track you down and we will prosecute you if you peddle this poison in our communities. Lives are at stake, and we will use every available tool to combat this deadly epidemic and stop these tragic losses.” (Melnick, 1/9)
Bangor Daily News:
Daughter's Overdose Death Sends Maine Lawmaker Into Battle Against Opioids
Addiction is hitting virtually all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location, something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows personally. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. (Marino Jr., 1/9)
In California —
San Francisco Chronicle:
A ‘National Poisoning’: Expert On U.S. Drug Abuse Says Conditions In S.F.’s Tenderloin Are Tragically Familiar
Sam Quinones, one of the nation’s foremost chroniclers of American drug abuse, took a stroll around San Francisco’s Tenderloin last week to take a hard look at the beleaguered neighborhood’s street addict scene. Like anyone else who’s taken that stroll lately, he saw the brazen fentanyl and methamphetamine use — and the grim consequences of unchecked addiction — that’s become a dispiriting calling card for that part of town. Nothing much surprised him. (Fagan, 1/8)
Los Angeles Times:
In San Francisco, Regular People Carry Narcan To Prevent Fatal Overdoses
Monica Clayton was standing in line at a Burger King on Market Street in downtown San Francisco just before 7 a.m. when a frantic man ran into the restaurant. “Somebody call 911, my girlfriend is overdosing,” he yelled. (Arredondo, 1/7)
Drug Against Most Common Pediatric Brain Cancer Achieves Trial Success
The new treatment from Day One Biopharmaceuticals, called tovorafenib, shrank tumors by at least 50% in a majority of children with low-grade gliomas in a study. A new wheelchair from the inventor of Steadicam, honey as a sugar alternative, and more covid research are among other science news.
Stat:
Day One Drug Shrinks Tumors In Common Pediatric Brain Cancer
Day One Biopharmaceuticals said Sunday that a targeted therapy shrank tumors by at least 50% in a majority of children with the most common form of pediatric brain cancer, setting up a potential approval in a rare disease long overlooked by drugmakers. (Mast, 1/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
71-Year-Old Cancer Patient Broke Trial Age Limits For A Chance At A Cure
After Mikhail Rubin learned his lethal blood disease had progressed, he decided that he wanted a stem-cell transplant through a clinical trial. But there was an obstacle: his age. Mr. Rubin, who is now 72, was too old to participate. Many cancer trials cap enrollment at age 65. Even when trials for older people are available, oncologists are reluctant to enroll elderly patients because frailties might make them less resilient against side effects from toxic treatments, according to a 2020 study in an American Cancer Society journal. People over 70 represent a growing share of the cancer-patient population but are vastly underrepresented in clinical trials, the study said. (Dockser Marcus, 1/8)
CBS News:
A New Wheelchair From The Inventor Of The Steadicam
When watching TV or movies, smooth, steady shots are something some take for granted. They somehow move quickly across the floor without any bumps or a sense of vertigo. As it turns out, viewers can thank Garrett Brown and his groundbreaking invention, the Steadicam, for those shots. (1/7)
Fox News:
Honey As An Alternative To Sugar? New Study Indicates The Health Benefits
Consuming raw honey from a single floral source may improve blood sugar control and lower cholesterol levels when taken within the context of a healthy diet, according to a recent study published in Nutrition Reviews. (Sudhakar, 1/7)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds 'Major Reservoir' Of Resistance In Wastewater Of Southeast Asia, Western Pacific
Wastewater and wastewater treatment plants in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific could be potential hotspots for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to a study published this week in The Lancet Planetary Health. (Dall, 1/6)
In research news connected to covid and the pandemic —
CIDRAP:
Studies Detail Omicron Immune Protection After Infection, Vaccination
Researchers in Portugal mined a national COVID-19 registry for data on more than 9.3 million vaccinated people 12 years or older from Jan 1 to Sep 14, 2022, a period of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 predominance. The team compared previously infected people with their uninfected peers. In Portugal, virtually all people had received a vaccine booster dose. The research was published yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 1/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Bivalent Boosters Substantially Cut Hospitalizations In November, Data Show
American adults who did not receive an updated COVID-19 bivalent booster were nearly three times more likely to require hospitalization for a coronavirus infection in November, according to data published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Vaziri, 1/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Stanford Scientists Pinpoint Virus’ Entry And Exit Ports Inside The Nose
Stanford Medicine scientists have pinpointed the routes the coronavirus takes to enter and exit cells inside the nasal cavity. “Our upper airways are the launchpad not only for infection of our lungs but for transmission to others,” said Peter Jackson, a professor of pathology and of microbiology and immunology, who led the study co-funded by the National Institutes of Health and published Thursday in the journal Cell. (Vaziri, 1/6)
CIDRAP:
As More Organs Affected, Outcomes Worsen In Kids With Post-COVID Syndrome
A study of more than 4,100 US patients hospitalized with the post-COVID multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) suggests that deaths, length of stay, adverse drug reactions, and the proportion of Black patients rose along with the number of organ systems involved. (Van Beusekom, 1/6)
Nurse Strike In New York City: Thousands May Participate
News outlets note that although headway has been made with contracts for some unions, thousands of NYC nurses may strike today, against what they say are unsafe staffing levels. The "essential" designation for U.S. hospitals, and how it plays into federal funding, is among other industry news.
Bloomberg:
NYC Hospital Nurses Prepare To Strike
Another three New York City hospitals reached tentative contract agreements with unions overnight Friday, leaving about 8,700 nurses still prepared to strike on Monday to protest what they say are unsafe staffing levels. (Coleman-Lochner, 1/7)
CBS News:
Some 7,000 Nurses At Two Of NYC's Largest Hospitals Poised To Go On Strike
Nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals were set to go on strike Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations that has yet to produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout, set to begin at 6 a.m., would involve as many as 3,600 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and 3,500 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. (1/9)
In other industry news —
Axios:
Hospitals Vie For "Essential" Designation And More Money To Serve The Poor
With more than half of U.S. hospitals expected to lose money over the last year, some industry groups are pressing the Congress to decide which should be designated "essential" to qualify for more federal funds. Billions of dollars could be on the line. But there's no standard definition of an essential hospital, and many facilities claim to be safety nets. (Dreher, 1/9)
AP:
Drugstores Make Slow Headway On Staffing Problems
A rush of vaccines, virus tests and a busy flu season started overwhelming pharmacies more than a year ago, forcing many to temporarily close when workers weren’t available. Major drugstore chains have raised pay and dangled signing bonuses to add employees. They’re also emphasizing the lunch breaks and sending routine prescription work to other locations to improve conditions in their pandemic-battered pharmacies. (Murphy, 1/7)
Health News Florida:
More Orthopedists Sell Out To Private Equity Firms, Raising Alarms About Costs And Quality
Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. (Meyer, 1/6)
Politico:
The Fight Over How To Deliver Bad News To Patients
Congress was full of good intentions when it directed the Department of Health and Human Services to make sure patients get their test results as soon as they’re available. But the implementation of that directive has set off a battle between doctors on one side and HHS and patient advocates on the other, and raised a fundamental question: How should patients get bad news? The debate underscores how medicine’s digital transformation is changing the doctor-patient relationship and upending ingrained practices. (Leonard, 1/9)
Anchorage Daily News:
Alaska’s Medicaid Backlog Violates Federal And State Law, Attorneys Say
Alaska has violated state and federal law by failing to process Medicaid applications in a timely manner, according to an Anchorage-based civil rights law firm that settled a class-action lawsuit in federal court with the state three years ago. (Maguire, 1/7)
Stat:
BioMarin Execs Express Confidence On Hemophilia Gene Therapy
For years, BioMarin CEO Jean-Jacques “J.J.” Bienaime has been saying that Roctavian — the company’s gene therapy to treat hemophilia A — could be the biggest product the biotech firm has ever launched. Based on a meeting with STAT Sunday, his hopes don’t seem to have dimmed a bit despite the regulatory delays the product has faced in the U.S. (Herper, 1/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Teladoc Health-Livongo Merger Wraps Up With App Launch At CES
Virtual care provider Teladoc Health is refreshing its app more than two years after acquiring Livongo Health for $18.5 billion. Teladoc introduced the new app at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show conference, held in Las Vegas. The app will provide primary care, mental health and chronic care management services across a single platform in either English or Spanish. (Turner, 1/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
AstraZeneca To Buy U.S. Cardiorenal-Drug Maker
Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca PLC has agreed to buy CinCor Pharma Inc., including global rights to its baxdrostat cardiorenal drug, for an upfront transaction value of around $1.3 billion. ... The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.AstraZeneca said the acquisition will bolster its cardiorenal pipeline by adding baxdrostat, an inhibitor that has shown promise in clinical trials lowering blood pressure in treatment-resistant hypertension. (Hoppe, 1/9)
New Laws In Utah, Other States Aim At Restricting Trans Health Care
News outlets report on a number of efforts across the states to limit gender-affirming health care for transgender people, with Republican lawmakers "zeroing-in on questions of bodily autonomy," as the AP reports. Laws targeting LGBTQ+ matters in Texas are also in the news.
AP/Report for America:
Utah Is One Of The States Targeting Transgender Health Care In First Bills Of 2023
After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. (Schoenbaum, 1/8)
AP:
States Target Transgender Health Care In First Bills Of 2023
After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been introduced across 11 states — Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia — for the legislative sessions beginning in early 2023. (Schoenbaum, 1/7)
Meanwhile, in Texas —
The Texas Tribune:
LGBTQ Texans Prepare To Fight Several Republican Bills In 2023 Legislature
Masha Leah’s social circle is shrinking. Six families the transgender Austin resident knows left the state as Texas officials have spent years targeting trans youth and their parents with restrictive legislation and child abuse investigations. Like many LGBTQ Texans, she worries about the next wave of bills state lawmakers will consider in the legislative session that begins Tuesday. But Masha Leah, who asked that her full name not be used out of fear of anti-trans harassment or violence, isn’t ready to leave Texas just yet. (Nguyen, 1/9)
Dallas Morning News:
Paxton, Texas GOP Support Of Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Grows Before Legislative Session
States “have a strong interest” in protecting parent rights, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued in a brief filed last month in support of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law. The amicus brief, filed by a coalition of 14 state attorneys general, led by Texas, defended Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act law which prohibits classroom instruction involving “sexual orientation or gender identity” through third grade, but some have challenged as harmful and vague. (Mangrum, 1/6)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Bills Would Limit Lessons On Sexual Orientation And Gender Identity
Two bills that would ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in Texas public schools before certain grade levels are poised to receive top Republican backing in this year’s legislative session. But critics warn that the legislation could further marginalize LGBTQ students and families while exposing teachers to potential legal threats. (Nguyen and Melhado, 1/9)
In other news relating to sexual health —
KCUR:
Syphilis Continues To Spread Widely In St. Louis And Missouri
Syphilis continues to spread in St. Louis and St. Louis County, according to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials. The increase mirrors a statewide trend — new cases of the sexually transmitted infection more than doubled in Missouri from 2015 to 2021. The 259% increase is dramatic, but not surprising. State and local health departments were concerned in 2019 after they saw spikes year after year. That year, Kansas City, Missouri, health officials announced a 71% increase from 2018. (Taborda and Fentem, 1/9)
The Baltimore Sun:
As New HIV Diagnoses Continue To Fall In Baltimore City, Disparities Remain In The Black Community
Justin Winston’s world shattered when he tested positive for HIV.“ ‘How do you feel? Is it attacking you?’” he recalled his case manager ― who evaluates the needs of HIV-positive patients and helps them navigate the complexities of their care ― asking during his first appointment. Winston found the questions comforting because he realized he didn’t have any symptoms. (Louis, 1/9)
On other health-related news from across the states —
KHN:
California Senate’s New Health Chair To Prioritize Mental Health And Homelessness
California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton has been appointed chair of the Senate’s influential health committee. A licensed social worker, Eggman said she will make mental health care and homelessness front-burner issues. (Bluth, 1/6)
AP:
Mississippi Agency Denies NAACP's Water Discrimination Claim
A Mississippi environmental regulator has denied claims that the state agency he leads discriminated against the capital city of Jackson in its distribution of federal funds for wastewater treatment. In a recently unearthed letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Executive Director Christopher Wells wrote that the NAACP has “failed to allege a single fact to support” its argument that the agency discriminated against Jackson. He said he believed the ongoing civil rights investigation into the matter was politically motivated. (Goldberg, 1/8)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Podcaster Creates Space For Suicide Survivors
“When you look back, did you want to die?” Sean Wellington, host of the podcast “Suicide Noted,” asked his guest. “Absolutely yes,” Melissa replied. “I cannot remember a time that I didn’t wake up and want to die.” Exchanges such as these are common for Wellington. The format for his podcast is simple — he interviews suicide attempt survivors, giving them a space to tell their story. (Knopf, 1/9)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Lawsuit Claims Las Vegas Hospital Unsafely Discharged Patient, Causing Death
After spending New Year’s Day last year in the emergency room after a fall, 87-year-old Marciel Scott was discharged from Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in the middle of the night. (Hynes, 1/6)
Des Moines Register:
Groups Accuse Iowa Of Failing To Address Kids' Mental Health Needs
A class-action lawsuit filed against the state by children's rights advocates claims Iowa is denying Medicaid-eligible children their legal right to mental health care. Disability Rights Iowa, along with national health and law advocacy organizations, filed the suit in district court Friday, accusing state officials of a "longstanding failure" to provide children with legally required and medically necessary mental and behavioral health services. (Ramm, 1/6)
Anchorage Daily News:
GCI Outage Shuts Down Some Alaska 911 Calls, Impacts Cell And Internet Service
A widespread GCI network outage Sunday shut down 911 calls from some users and caused intermittent internet and cell service outages in locations around Alaska, the company said. (1/8)
Viewpoints: Don't Use Grant Wahl's Death To Spread Covid Disinfo; Keep Your Covid Guard Up: XBB Is A Threat
Opinion writers discuss covid, vaccine disinformation and working while sick in America.
The New York Times:
Grant Wahl’s Death Isn’t A Tool For Covid Vaccine Disinformation Spreaders
The vaccine disinformation playbook includes the use of fake experts, logical fallacies, impossible expectations, cherry-picked data and conspiracy theories. Not a single qualified medical or public health expert has supported the claim that my husband died from Covid vaccination. (Celine Gounder, 1/8)
The Washington Post:
The XBB.1.5 Variant Shows The Coronavirus Is Not Done With Us
There’s no sugar-coating it: The world has let its guard down on covid-19. And the virus’s latest dominant form, XBB.1.5, makes clear that we’re doing so just as the virus finds new ways to hurt us. (Eric Topol, 1/8)
The Washington Post:
Congress Has Not Stepped Up To Fight Covid-19 Or The Next Pandemic
When the coronavirus pandemic reached peaks of suffering, ambition ran high to confront it and prepare for future outbreaks. In 2021, President Biden warned that “future biological threats could be far worse, and we are not adequately prepared,” and in March he proposed $88.2 billion over five years to build up biodefense and pandemic preparedness. Mr. Biden also sought $9.25 billion to fund new vaccines and therapeutics. (1/8)
CNN:
The Real Problem With Sick Leave In America
So many parents and caregivers these days are sick of our kids being sick. And what’s making things even worse is the common workplace expectation that we should simply work from home when we or our kids are ill. (Kara Alaimo, 1/6)
Different Takes: U.S. Pediatric Hospital Care Is In Crisis; Is Cryogenically Freezing Our Bodies The Future?
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Treating Sick Kids Shouldn't Be This Hard
Parents across the US are experiencing the unthinkable: There simply aren’t enough hospital beds to treat their sick children. (1/6)
Stat:
Bias In Medical AI Products Often Runs Under FDA's Radar
Although artificial intelligence is entering health care with great promise, clinical AI tools are prone to bias and real-world underperformance from inception to deployment, including the stages of dataset acquisition, labeling or annotating, algorithm training, and validation. These biases can reinforce existing disparities in diagnosis and treatment. (Enes Hosgor and Oguz Akin, 1/9)
Bloomberg:
Want To Avoid Death? Maybe Cryonics Isn't Crazy
The field of cryogenics has been gaining ground over the last few decades, albeit very slowly and amid endless ridicule by scientists. To date, about 500 people have been put in cryogenic stasis after legal death, with the majority of them in the US. (Parmy Olson, 1/8)
NBC News:
Why A New Autism Diagnostic Aid Leaves Me Conflicted As A Scientist And A Mom
Despite the fact that childhood autism diagnoses have more than doubled in the past 20 years, the condition can be difficult to spot. It can take years to manifest in such a way that it is noticeable, and even once it becomes so, it can still look wildly different — from children who can’t speak and who stim (using repetitive motor movements or speech) to those who might just have trouble figuring out social cues. (Sarah Gundle, 1/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
‘Experts’ Are Fueling Distrust In Vaccines
Nearly half of Americans believe Covid vaccines have probably caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey last week. In December, Rasmussen reported that a near equal proportion worry that Covid vaccines may have major side effects (57%) as believe they are effective (56%). People can hold both views at the same time. (Allysia Finley, 1/8)
The New York Times:
Damar Hamlin And What CPR Is For
Days after his heart stopped and he collapsed motionless on a football field, Damar Hamlin is reportedly awake, moving his hands and feet and communicating. This young man could have died, but he is alive and appears to be recovering — a testament to the power of high-quality cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. (Daniela J. Lamas, 1/7)
The New York Times:
Football Is Deadly, But Not For The Reasons You Think
As a former college football player and neuroscientist who has advocated better protections for athletes for the last 20 years, I am encouraged by the outpouring of support for Mr. Hamlin, a talented player and a role model, and for his family. But as alarming as his injury was, the terrifying incident carries a secondary risk: It is focusing attention on a single, dramatic outlier rather than the chronic medical conditions that pose by far the greatest danger to players. (Chris Nowinski, 1/9)
The Washington Post:
Food As Medicine? It’s Not As Simple As It Sounds.
Ever since I was a doctor fresh out of residency, I have prescribed food to my patients to prevent and treat chronic health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease. But health insurance had never covered the cost of a healthy meal, which means some patients cannot afford the healthy diet I’ve given them. (Daphne Miller, 1/8)