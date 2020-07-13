Editorials And Opinions

The Hill: As The Pandemic Continues, Where Will All The Children Go? Four months ago, America’s 74 million children were active, conspicuous members of society, waiting for school buses, playing on playgrounds, and shopping with their families. Today, they are largely invisible, the homebound charges of frazzled parents. While newspapers and social media forums have filled with parenting advice about homeschooling and online playdates, society’s commitment to children has gone largely unmentioned. (Carolyn P. Neuhaus and Josephine Johnston, 7/12)

CNN: I Teach Public School. I Love My Students. I Don't Want To Die I am a public school teacher and I don't want to die. As the question of whether and how to reopen schools in the fall intensifies, with parents and especially politicians expressing their opinions, I want to ask: Has anyone asked what we want to do in the fall? (Elana Rabinowitz, 7/10)

The Hill: Coronavirus Unveils The Digital Divide In Our Education System Out of the coronavirus crisis have come shockwaves fundamentally affecting our country, the national economy, and many aspects of how we live. It may be tempting to think that only obviously impacted sectors like the healthcare and service industries need to adapt and learn from the pandemic, but in truth, coronavirus has touched more spheres of the economy than can easily be observed. (Francis Taylor, 7/9)

Fox News: Homeschooling During Coronavirus – Here's Why My Kids Will Be With Me This Fall Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, I swore up and down that I’d never homeschool my kids. Patience is not one of my virtues. I hate crafts. Playgroups are not my thing. I work full-time in a job I love. Homeschooling was not happening – until it did. Like every other parent in the country who had their child in school, I had to figure out how to crisis homeschool, cover the basics with eLearning and wrangle kids all day long to do their schoolwork. It was hard and I fought with my kids and I worked late, late hours but admittedly, I loved having my two children home with me. Yet as I watched the pandemic unfold to epic proportions, I realized I needed to seriously consider homeschooling as they enter kindergarten and fourth grade this coming school year. (Kristina Hernandez, 7/13)

The New York Times: Trump Threatens To Turn Pandemic Schooling Into A Culture War Two weeks ago, I asked Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, what a functioning Department of Education would be doing to prepare the country to reopen schools in the fall.“ A functioning Department of Education would have been getting groups of superintendents and principals and unions and others together from the middle of March,” she told me. It would have created a clearinghouse of best practices for maintaining grab-and-go lunch programs and online education. By mid-April it would have convened experts to figure out how to reopen schools safely, and offered grants to schools trying different models.“ None of that has happened,” said Weingarten. “Zero.” (Michelle Goldberg, 7/10)

Dallas Morning News: Schools Need Federal Support To Reopen Safely. The President’s Bluster Is A Major Distraction All across the country, schools were working hard to figure out how to have a safe and productive school year in the midst of a pandemic. Then President Donald Trump last week made a tough situation worse with threats and recriminations. Anyone who has been paying attention — and parents have been especially attentive — knows that school reopenings should be guided by science, safety and diligence. But as has been the case throughout the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, presidential bluster continues to complicate the already arduous task of getting children back to their classrooms. Trump’s call to water down Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for how the nation’s schools could reopen safely and the threat to cut federal funding if classes aren’t held in person are the last things parents, teachers and school administrators need from the president. We all know that K-12 instruction with teachers and students in the same room beats remote learning. However, we also know that the spread of COVID-19 may make distant learning a necessary alternative. (7/13)

The Wall Street Journal: Schools Can Open Safely This Fall Schools should open in the fall. It’s critical for meeting the educational and social needs of children. But local officials should have the discretion to take tailored actions to help keep children safe. One thing about Covid-19 is clear: We don’t fully understand its severity and transmission. At various turns, we’ve both underestimated and overestimated the virus.T he debate over schools has been swept up in a political maelstrom. Reopening schools will draw more controversy if people believe their school district was forced into opening. I’ve talked to Republican and Democratic governors about their strategies. The commitment to reopening is universal. Their approach is appropriately varied to local conditions. The main risk is transmission inside school buildings, but there are ways to reduce the chance of a big outbreak. (Scott Gottlieb, 7/12)

The Washington Post: Betsy DeVos Wants You To Ignore Reality It has been a bad few months for conservative politicians who hoped to ignore coronavirus reality. Governors and mayors, egged on by the Trump White House, reopened their states and encouraged citizens to dispense with masks and other preventive measures. Warnings that it was too early to relax restrictions were ignored or even scoffed at. The result? Record case numbers. Imagine looking at all that and still thinking, “You know what else should reopen, regardless of what local health experts think? Schools.” Yet that’s exactly what President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are saying. And they’re threatening to cut funding to schools that don’t go along. (James Downey, 7/12)

The New York Times: Reopening Schools Will Be A Huge Undertaking. It Must Be Done. American children need public schools to reopen in the fall. Reading, writing and arithmetic are not even the half of it. Kids need to learn to compete and to cooperate. They need food and friendships; books and basketball courts; time away from family and a safe place to spend it.Parents need public schools, too. They need help raising their children, and they need to work. In Britain, the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health has warned that leaving schools closed “risks scarring the life chances of a generation of young people.” The organization’s American counterpart, the American Academy of Pediatrics, has urged administrators to begin from “a goal of having students physically present in school.” Here is what it’s going to take: more money and more space. (7/10)

USA Today: Black Health: COVID-19 Has Shown It Matters More Than Ever

The Trump administration’s latest move to end the Affordable Care Act threatens to deprive millions of Americans of health coverage in the midst of a pandemic. Especially troubling is that dismantling the law would disproportionately harm Black people — advancing racism precisely as we grapple with its shameful legacy. We emphatically endorse the need to develop policies to dismantle the racist structure of policing as one means of saving Black lives. However, unless we create and put in place strategies to ensure their health, well-being and access to medical care, many Black people will continue to fall sick and die from preventable illnesses. (Roslyn Young-Daniels and M. Lindsay Kaplan, 7/11)

Stat: Pickup Truck Medicine: Saving Primary Care During Covid-19

As the Covid-19 pandemic burned through Chicago, New York, Detroit, and other large U.S. cities this spring, residents serenaded and applauded hospital health care workers. Rightly so: They were doing amazing, high-risk, and innovative work. We should also have been celebrating primary care physicians, who kept finding new ways to continue caring for their patients during times of lockdown and hardship, often putting themselves at risk of being infected with the coronavirus. (Timothy J. Hoff, 7/13)

The New York Times: American Horror, Starring Donald Trump

I think I echo many Americans, and people of the world in general, when I say that I’m having a hard time fully grappling with the gravity of this moment. It is still hard to absorb that a virus has reshaped world behavior, halted or altered travel, strained the economy and completely reshaped the nature of public spaces and human interaction. It is also hard to absorb that this may not be a quickly passing phase, an inconvenience for a season, but something that the world is forced to live with for years, even assuming that a vaccine is soon found. There’s this notion that things could turn on a dime, not because of a human action, but rather because humans are under attack. (Charles Blow, 7/12)

Bloomberg: Covid Fear Will Keep The World In A Slump

To date, the economic damage wrought by the pandemic has been mostly hidden by massive government subsidy. That’s about to change. And so the next few months will reveal the underlying economic impact of Covid-19 across the globe more clearly than we’ve seen so far. My bet: As governments withdraw fiscal support, the economic picture is going to look worse than commonly appreciated.Getting a sense of what’s about to happen requires that we first be clear about how and why the pandemic has affected the economy: Is it because governments have required people to stay home, or is it because of the virus itself? New research shows that economic losses have come mainly from fear, not government mandate. So eliminating the mandates without ending the fear does very little. (Peter Orszag, 7/12)

The Washington Post: Want To Know How Badly We’ve Botched The Pandemic? Consider The Plight Of Movie Theaters.

Theater owners have sued New Jersey for the right to reopen in the middle of a pandemic, in a rather perfect symbol of how badly both governments and the public have botched the response to the coronavirus. Like the rest of us, movie theaters are stuck trying to navigate conflicting advice, obvious hypocrisy and inconsistent governance to figure out the right balance between keeping safe and staying afloat. Let’s be clear: With infection numbers rising in much of the country and indoor gatherings serving as one of the key vectors of transmission, there’s much to be said for keeping theaters shuttered. Despite the complicated seating charts theaters have devised to make social distancing possible, the extra-intense cleanings they’ve promised to conduct between screenings and pledges the three biggest chains — Regal, Cinemark and AMC — have made to require mask usage by patrons, it’s hard to argue that the benefit of theaters being open outweighs the risk. (Sonny Bunch, 7/9)

The Washington Post: Trump Finally Puts On A Mask

President Trump finally wore a face mask! In public! This development came more than three months after his own administration recommended that all Americans wear masks in situations where social distancing is not possible. Granted, wearing one should have been a no-brainer, given that Trump was visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a facility full of vulnerable patients and front-line health-care workers. Also, that it is Defense Department workplace policy to “mandate use of cloth face coverings in situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain.” (Karen Tumulty, 7/12)

CNN: What Trump's Mask Can't Hide

On Saturday, we learned how many Americans had to die from Covid-19 before President Donald Trump would wear a mask in public: At least 134,000. But Trump deserves zero applause for finally allowing himself to be photographed wearing a mask, which he did while on a visit wounded service members at Walter Reed hospital. (Dean Obeidallah, 7/12)

Arizona Republic: Gov. Doug Ducey Again Showcases His Weak Response To COVID-19

Acknowledging “the brutal facts of our current reality,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey took bold, new action on Thursday to get the coronavirus under control. Except it wasn’t bold. Ducey ordered that restaurants limit their indoor dining to 50% of their capacity. And it wasn’t new. Ducey on June 17 ordered that restaurants space their indoor tables at least 6 feet apart, essentially requiring them to keep every other one empty. Ducey’s announcement comes as the state is in the national spotlight, America’s embarrassed poster child for how not to handle a highly contagious, sometimes fatal disease. (Laurie Roberts, 7/10)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Ga.’s Approach To Controlling COVID-19 Isn’t Working

Looking at the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia is like staring down the barrel of a gun.No, make that a rocket-propelled grenade. Things are getting so much worse so quickly that it is apparent that the state’s approach to controlling the epidemic is not working. Yet, what did the governor do? As we reach 3,000 deaths, he extended the current guidelines for another 5 weeks and even loosened them by allowing live performance venues to reopen and conventions to occur. (Mark Rosenberg and Julie Rosenberg, 7/11)

Orlando Sentinel/Tampa Bay Tribune: The Florida Economy Can’t Take Another Lockdown

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently walked back the reopening process in Florida by reclosing bars and nightclubs; the most populous county has also reversed the decision to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining. Targeted restrictions to slow the spread of the virus is warranted so area hospital systems aren’t overrun. But Florida, as well as Texas, Arizona and other states with hotspots, should avoid slipping into another broad lockdown. The economy, which is already hanging on by thread, can’t withstand another blow. (Joseph Semprevivo, 7/12)