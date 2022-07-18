Science And Innovations

Melanoma Kills Nearly Twice The Number Of Men Than Women: Study

Researchers in London found that male skin cancer deaths increased by 219% since 1973, compared to 76% for women in the same period. Meanwhile, a separate study found that Black and Latino cancer patients experienced more delays in care than white patients. Other research covers covid, menstruation, Alzheimer's, and more.

Fox News: Men's Skin Cancer Deaths Are Higher Than Women's: New Analysis

Cancer Research UK — an independent cancer research organization in London — examined skin cancer fatality records. The group found that male melanoma skin cancer deaths have increased by 219% since 1973. (Moore, 7/17)

CIDRAP: Cancer Treatment Delays Spotlighted In Minority Groups Amid COVID-19

A higher proportion of Black (75.6%) and Latino (80.2%) participants and those of other races (75.9%) experienced care modifications, including delayed clinic visits, lab tests, and imaging, as well as a change in care location than White participants (57.1%). A higher proportion of Black (98.0%) than White respondents (84.1%) who had care modifications said their clinic or physician requested the modifications. (7/15)

On covid research news —

The New York Times: Covid-19 Vaccines Temporarily Changed Menstrual Cycles, Study Shows

Nearly half of the participants of a recent study who were menstruating regularly at the time of the survey reported heavier bleeding during their periods after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Others who did not typically menstruate — including transgender men, people on long-acting contraceptives, and post-menopausal women — also experienced unusual bleeding. (Sheikh, 7/15)

CBS News: Studying The Effects Of Long COVID

Since contracting COVID-19 back in January 2021, Ken Todd has never made a full recovery, making him one of the millions who suffer from "long COVID." (7/17)

CIDRAP: More (Mostly Mild) Side Effects When Flu Vaccine Given With COVID Booster

Self-reported data from nearly 1 million Americans show an 8% to 11% higher rate of mostly mild systemic adverse events after simultaneous seasonal flu vaccine and mRNA COVID-19 booster (third) doses than with the COVID-19 booster alone. (Van Beusekom, 7/15)

In news about other research —

CIDRAP: Study Shows Global Rise In Macrolide-Resistant Mycoplasma Pneumoniae

Antibiotic resistance, one of the most common causes of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in children, has risen dramatically over the past two decades, according to a study published this week in JAMA Network Open. To analyze global patterns, temporal trends, and regional variations in macrolide-resistant Mycoplasma pneumoniae (MRMP) infections, a team of South Korean researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 153 studies from 150 articles published prior to Sep 10, 2021. (7/15)

Zenger News: Glass Of Wine A Day May Lead To Alzheimer's, Research Suggests

Just one small glass of wine a day could give you Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, according to new research. Consuming just seven units of alcohol a week - half the recommended maximum - fuels iron in the brain. (Kitanovska, 7/16)

AP: High-Flying Experiment: Do Stem Cells Grow Better In Space?

Researcher Dhruv Sareen’s own stem cells are now orbiting the Earth. The mission? To test whether they’ll grow better in zero gravity. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles are trying to find new ways to produce huge batches of a type of stem cell that can generate nearly any other type of cell in the body — and potentially be used to make treatments for many diseases. The cells arrived over the weekend at the International Space Station on a supply ship. (Ungar, 7/17)

Also, in innovations —

The Wall Street Journal: High-Tech Smell Sensors Aim To Sniff Out Disease, Explosives—And Even Moods

But now scientists and entrepreneurs are redoubling their efforts to recreate the sense of smell in compact devices that detect and analyze odors similar to the way cameras now recognize our faces and microphones our words. In pursuit of these high-tech devices–which could use odors to detect disease like cancer or Covid-19, locate hidden explosives or decipher our moods and behaviors—some companies are leveraging advances in synthetic biology and genetic engineering. Others are harnessing advances in artificial intelligence. (Hernandez, 7/16)