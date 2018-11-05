Editorials And Opinions

Sacramento Bee: CA Election: Why California’s Next Governor Must Focus On Seniors On Tuesday, California will choose a new governor, but one issue that has not received nearly enough attention during the campaign is our state’s aging population and its associated challenges, such as health care, long-term care, supportive services and housing. The Public Policy Institute of California estimates that by the year 2030 the over 65 population will increase by 4 million. (Eric Dowdy, 11/2)

Charlotte Observer: Midterm Elections: The Truth About Republicans And Preexisting Conditions Trump administration lawyers told a Texas court in June that they will no longer defend protections for preexisting conditions; that judge is expected to rule soon on whether the Affordable Care Act and its protections are constitutional. Thus far, all the substitute GOP health care plans and proposals have fallen short of what Obamacare offers to people who’ve had health issues. That includes the American Health Care Act, which would have allowed for people with preexisting conditions to be charged thousands or tens of thousands of more dollars per year. That also includes a bill sponsored by NC Sen. Thom Tillis that Republicans have touted this fall, called Ensuring Coverage for Patients with Preexisting Conditions, which experts say has loopholes that could allow insurers to deny some coverage, as well as charge higher premiums to people in less healthy communities and occupations. Republicans, as they did last May, believe that’s still enough to claim they are protecting Americans with preexisting conditions. It’s not. Voters should remember that Tuesday. (11/2)

USA Today: Republican Friends Hailed Me Adopting My Kids, But Not Protecting Them House Republicans proposed a budget in June with cuts to entitlement programs, including Medicaid, to balance spending. Our daughter is kept alive and flourishing because of a Medicaid waiver program for medically complex children. The president fired his entire HIV advisory council in December. One of my children has HIV. People with U.S. birth certificates — citizens — have been denied passports in Texas; people across the country may have their legal status in jeopardy if they use government benefits. We’ve used public assistance in the form of reduced lunch and early intervention services, and four of my children are immigrants. (Shannon Dingle, 11/5)

Bloomberg: Obamacare Has Managed To Survive, But Can It Thrive? November is here, and in most U.S. states that means the start of open enrollment, the sign-up period for obtaining insurance via the U.S. Affordable Care Act’s exchanges. It also means we’re a few days away from an election where health care has taken center stage. One thing that’s likely to be strengthened, rather than put in existential peril for once, is this key part of President Obama’s signature law. Enrollment is likely to decline modestly for the third year in a row after a GOP tax bill zeroed out the individual mandate, eliminating the financial penalty for those who didn’t sign up for insurance. But if you look beyond the headline numbers, the individual market is increasingly stable, and, depending on how the midterm elections go, may only become more so under a friendlier Congress. (Max Nisen, 11/4)

USA Today: I Voted For Democrats To Protect Health Care Coverage On Halloween, the Trump administration’s administrator of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Seema Verma, made a joke on Twitter that the scariest Halloween costume would be “Medicare for All.” As a Miami resident and a former longtime Republican, I’m not laughing. I’m voting, and I’m voting only for those who make solving our health care crisis a priority. (Montel Williams, 11/4)

The Hill: You Don’t Need ObamaCare To Help People With Pre-Existing Conditions Over the past several months, Democratic candidates have vowed to defend ObamaCare regulations on pre-existing conditions if they regain control of Congress. They argue these rules protect patients suffering from costly illnesses like cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis. They say Republicans and other supporters of consumer-driven health care want to heartlessly rip these protections away. However, contrary to these Democratic talking points, ObamaCare caused far more problems than it solved for many vulnerable people. (Charlie Katebi, 11/2)

Los Angeles Times: Red States Could Be Coming Around On Obamacare What a difference eight years make. On the eve of the midterm elections of 2010, career-ending defeat loomed over dozens of Democratic congressman who’d voted for the Affordable Care Act, derisively branded “Obamacare” at the time. In 2018, Republicans, the current target of voter rage, are scrambling to reassure constituents that they’ll save — even extend — key features of the ACA. For example, last week Idaho’s right-wing Republican Gov. Butch Otter endorsed a ballot measure that would extend Medicaid coverage to more than 60,000 of his state’s low-income residents. The federally funded expansion of Medicaid, let us recall, was one of the ACA’s most contentious components. And, in the end, every single Republican congressman and senator voted against the final bill. Now a Republican governor in Idaho is all for it. (Harold Meyerson, 11/5)

The Hill: Healthcare Is A Big Winner For Dems The results are in! No, not the outcome of tomorrow’s midterm elections. I’m talking about the winner of 2018 when it comes to political advertising, stump speeches and social media campaigns. On every platform for political messaging, the number one issue driving voters is healthcare. Talk about a comeback. In 2010, Tea Party opposition to ObamaCare led the GOP to pick up 63 seats in the House and expand their Senate majority by six seats. At that time, polls showed the Affordable Care Act was viewed unfavorably by a plurality of Americans. (Juan Williams, 11/5)

Axios: Health Care Gives Democrats A Modest Edge With Senior Voters The Democrats' emphasis on health care may give them a modest, but not a decisive, advantage with seniors in Tuesday's elections.Why it matters: Older voters are the one group that always turns out to vote in midterm elections. They vote at higher rates than younger adults in all elections, but especially in midterms. In 2014, for example, turnout was 55% among the 60-plus population compared to about 16% among 18-29 year-olds. (Drew Altman, 11/5)

USA Today: Vote Your Fears On Health Care, Not Caravan 'Crisis' Hyped By Trump And Republicans President Donald Trump and his allies would like the midterms to be a vote you cast based upon dread and anxiety. All his energy and much of the Republican Party's message have centered on playing to what GOP consultants see as your worst fears: A caravan of lepers coming to invade. Innocent men branded as sexual harassers. The government taking away your health care. (Andy Slavitt, 11/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Health-Care Progress Americans say health care is a leading concern in Tuesday’s election, and voters say they trust Democrats over Republicans by double-digit margins. Yet the Trump Administration has put together an impressive suite of reforms that allow consumers more freedom and personal choice, not that you’ll read about it anywhere else. Last month the Trump Administration rolled out a rule on health-reimbursement arrangements that would allow employers to offer workers tax-exempt dollars to buy insurance in the individual market. The Obama Administration banned this via regulation as part of the Affordable Care Act. (11/4)

USA Today: Vote Democratic To End Trump Assaults On Truth, Ethics, Families This is the most important election of our lifetime. Voters face a choice between a Republican Party marching in lockstep behind President Donald Trump and a Democratic Party that will fight for affordable health care; protect Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security; stand up for working families, hold Trump accountable; and restore sanity to our politics. (Tom Perez, 11/2)

Viewpoints: Lessons On The Brain's Downward Spiral During Substance Abuse; Don't Wait To Confront Alzheimer's

Opinion writers weigh in on these health topics and others.

Stat: Addiction Often Begins With A 'Beautiful' Boy Or Girl

In the American mind, drug addiction happens only to people “born under a bad sign.” That’s just not true. Worse, it implies that success in life protects individuals from addiction. Throughout my 50-year career working on drug abuse prevention and treatment, I’ve often seen drug addiction befall every kind of person. That’s one reason I have been urging people to see “Beautiful Boy,” a new film about the relationship between a good father and his good son as the teenager dives into addiction. The film is based on a pair of best-selling books: “Beautiful Boy,” which tells the story from the father’s perspective, and “Tweak,” which tells it from the son’s. (Robert L. DuPont, 11/5)

Seattle Times: Let’s Talk About Dementia To Bring It Out Of The Shadows

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor set a high bar. As the first woman on the Supreme Court, she remade our image of a powerful judge. Justice O’Connor was ahead of the curve again last week when she announced her diagnosis of early Alzheimer’s. She sets another example by taking this brave step and bringing this difficult disease out of the shadows. (Barak Gaster, 11/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Washington Needs To Legalize Cannabis

Citizens in four states vote Tuesday on ballot initiatives to legalize some form of cannabis. Residents of Missouri and Utah will decide on its medical availability, Michigan and North Dakota on recreational consumption for adults. If all four measures pass, the tally of states that allow some sort of cannabis use will jump to 32, nearly two-thirds of the U.S. The trend could not be clearer: Cannabis prohibition is coming to an end. A Gallup poll last month found 66% of Americans favor legal marijuana. I am now one of those Americans. (Former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner, 11/4)

The Washington Post: I’m Your Doctor, So Why Are You Calling Me ‘Miss’?

Miss? Miss? Are you kidding me? You’ve got to be kidding me. You demanded to speak to a doctor, your mother’s doctor, now, right now, and I came and answered your questions politely and with patience — and yet I’m still not the doctor? That “Miss” just sucks the air right out of me. I don’t know what to do with that. Suddenly I feel small. (Caitlin Bass, 11/4)

Stat: One Number Keeps Me From Taking Part In Cystic Fibrosis Trials. That's Wrong

Most cystic fibrosis studies, including Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials, require participants to have an FEV1 of at least 40 percent. Mine is 25 percent which, for more than 10 years of my life, has made me ineligible for clinical trials. I’m not alone. That requirement overlooks the fact that cystic fibrosis affects different people in different ways. Some who need supplemental oxygen, have a hard time completing daily tasks, are unable to work, and are on disability have FEV1s above 40 percent and so would qualify for trials. Others, like me, who work, travel, have good quality of life, and use oxygen only when sleeping or during laborious physical activity, yet have FEV1s of 30 percent, are excluded from taking part in trials. (Ella Balasa, 11/5)

The Washington Post: Liberals, Get A Grip. Democrats Who Oppose Abortion Are Still Democrats.

In the left-of-center universes where I have mostly lived, worked and been politically active, it is now awkward to introduce oneself as a Democrat who supports the choice for life over that of abortion. The reaction is often polite but perplexed. I have regularly had people greet this news with a shocked silence — as though supporting universal health care, economic redistribution, minority rights, strong unions, environmental regulation, gun controls, criminal justice reform and freedom of expression but balking at abortion is so illogical that it can be explained only by some psychological deficit or religious dogmatism beyond rational discussion. A few outraged interlocutors have suggested that to be both a liberal and an abortion opponent is a form of insidious false advertising, just short of claiming to sell oneself as a benign Nazi. (Peter Steinfels, 11/5)

The Hill: David V. Goliath: Personal Care Attendants Stand Up To The Unions

Personal care attendants, or PCAs, in Minnesota are collecting cards for the largest decertification in labor law history. They have less than 30 days to prove that they want a new election on union representation. This petition for an election comes after the discovery that at least eight states have a scheme in which unions deduct dues from Medicaid reimbursements to PCAs, who are usually family members taking care of individuals with disabilities. (Olivia Grady, 11/3)

Los Angeles Times: Finally, Orange County Homeless People May Get A Place To Live Other Than A Riverbed

After months of stalling and whining, officials in Orange County have finally developed plans to provide shelter for hundreds of homeless people, many of whom were removed from encampments along the Santa Ana River Trail earlier this year. That’s a meaningful step forward; at the time the rousting began, officials had no plan for where people should go. There were not enough emergency shelters available, and the largest of them was a converted bus terminal that looked and felt more like a refugee camp. (11/5)

Detroit News: State, Feds Rightly Tackle Opioid Abuse

Opioid addiction has become such a serious problem that it can only be remedied through effective and coordinated measures. That’s why we are pleased to see the joint efforts at both the state and federal level in recent weeks to combat this crisis.President Donald Trump signed the “Support for Patients and Communities Act” on Oct. 24, which promises $8.5 billion this year for opioid-related programs. The next day, a Michigan executive directive signed by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley established new rules that require health professionals and facilities to report overdoses and deaths within five days of a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services request. (11/3)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Pass Issue 1 In Ohio To Focus On Treatment-Oriented Approaches To Addiction Rather Than Criminalization

Decriminalization of addiction is long overdue and I am glad to see Issue 1 on our ballot in Ohio. For years I have watched my patients with addiction get arrested over and over again as a direct result of their addictions. My patients are frequently arrested and charged with felonies when they are caught in possession of drugs that they have obtained for their personal use. I have watched them cycle in and out of jail, and I have seen many of my patients go to prison. What I have learned through my experiences with my patients is that neither jail, nor prison, nor a constant fear of being locked up cures addiction. (Megan Testa, 11/4)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Every Child Deserves A Safe, Permanent And Nurturing Home

Tuesday, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leave a legacy and positively affect generations of children for years to come. We have the chance to take a simple action that can make children’s lives better now, as well as change the arc of their future children’s lives. (Tracy Cook, 11/4)