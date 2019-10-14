Administration News

CQ: Federal Judges Block Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule The public charge rule is one of many efforts by the Trump administration to exclude or make it difficult for low-income people from certain countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa to immigrate to the United States. The administration also has created roadblocks for eligible immigrants within the United States to obtain certain types of government aid, such as housing assistance. (Misra, 10/11)

Modern Healthcare: Judges Block Trump Rule Denying Green Cards To Medicaid Recipients In a news release, New York Attorney General Letitia James said the rule would have had devastating impacts on New York and states across the country. "Once again, the courts have thwarted the Trump administration's attempts to enact rules that violate both our laws and our values, sending a loud and clear message that they cannot rewrite our story to meet their agenda," she said. "This rule would have had devastating impacts on all New Yorkers—citizens and non-citizens alike—and today's decision is a critical step in our efforts to uphold the rule of law. As long as our communities are under attack from this federal government, we will never stop fighting back." (Bannow, 10/11)

NPR: Federal Judges In 3 States Block Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule For Green Cards The rule, which the administration announced this summer, is being challenged in several federal courts by immigrant rights groups and more than a dozen state attorneys general. Opponents argue that it discriminates against low-income immigrants and immigrants of color by imposing tough new standards on those seeking legal permanent residency in the United States. They note that the public charge policy has been in place for over a century but the new requirements would favor wealthier immigrants. (Wamsley, Fessler and Gonzales, 10/11)

The CT Mirror: Court Gives CT A Win In Immigrant 'Public Charge' Lawsuit The Lamont administration estimates that if the new public charge rule takes effect, nearly 200,000 Connecticut residents could lose access to basic services including food stamps, Medicaid – or HUSKY as the program is known in the state — and Section 8 housing vouchers that help low-income people pay their rent. Connecticut argued in its lawsuit that the cost of assisting these legal immigrants and their families with food and housing would fall back on the state, resulting in serious economic and public health costs. (Radelat, 10/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Federal Judges Block Rule To Disqualify Legal Immigrants Over Public Assistance Backers of the rule said they want to ensure that immigrants are self-sufficient and prevent them from becoming a drain on U.S. taxpayers. The rule has been a particular priority for top White House aide Stephen Miller. The rule’s critics argue it has already had a chilling effect on immigrants’ use of a range of social benefits, with some opting out of benefits that aren’t covered by the rule because they don’t fully understand it. (Hackman and Kendall, 10/11)

The Washington Post: Lower Federal Courts Side Against Trump On Border Fence Funding, ‘Public Charge’ Rule Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which was preparing to implement the public charge rule this month, suggested the government would appeal. “An objective judiciary will see that this rule lies squarely within long-held existing law,” he said in a statement. “Long-standing federal law requires aliens to rely on their own capabilities and the resources of their families, sponsors, and private organizations in their communities to succeed. The public charge regulation defines this long-standing law to ensure those seeking to come or stay in the United States can support themselves financially and will not rely on public benefits.” (Miroff, 10/11)

NBC News: Federal Judges Block Trump Public Charge Rule For Immigrants Receiving Public Assistance Daniels wrote in the decision explaining the order in a case announced by the New York attorney general's office in August that he found good cause to grant the motion because the plaintiffs in the case had sufficiently demonstrated their legal claims and that plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm if the rule went into effect. "Overnight, the Rule will expose individuals to economic insecurity, health instability, denial of their path to citizenship, and potential deportation," he wrote. "It is a rule that will punish individuals for their receipt of benefits provided by our government, and discourages them from lawfully receiving available assistance intended to aid them in becoming contributing members of our society," he wrote. (Silva, 10/11)

Reuters: Judge Blocks Trump Immigration Rule, Calls It 'Repugnant To American Dream' In California, U.S. Judge Phyllis Hamilton found "the plaintiffs are likely to prevail on the merits, for numerous reasons." In New York, Judge Daniels called the rule a "policy of exclusion in search of a justification." "It is repugnant to the American Dream of the opportunity for prosperity and success through hard work and upward mobility," Daniels wrote. (10/13)

The Associated Press: Judges Block Green Card Denials For Immigrants On Public Aid The rulings in California, New York and Washington came in quick succession four days before the new rules were set to take effect. The judges ruled in favor of 21 states and the District of Columbia, which challenged the policy almost immediately after it was announced in August. U.S. District Judge George Daniels in New York said the policy redefined longstanding immigration laws with a new framework that had "no logic." Allowing the policy to go into effect now, he said, would have a significant impact on "law-abiding residents who have come to this country to seek a better life." (10/11)

The New York Times: Judges Strike Several Blows To Trump Immigration Policies President Trump’s immigration agenda ran into legal blockades in courts around the country on Friday as judges in four states barred his administration from trying to withhold green cards from people who use public benefits and rejected his plan to divert funds to erect a border wall. In three rulings, federal judges in New York, California and Washington State issued injunctions temporarily blocking the “public charge” rule, which would impose serious impediments to legal residency for those who use benefits such as Medicaid or those deemed likely to use them in the future. (Jordan, 10/11)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. Medicaid Work Requirement Cost At Least $4.4 Million In Federal, State Funds More than $4 million in state and federal money was spent rolling out a Medicaid work requirement in New Hampshire that was later struck down by a federal judge. The numbers, which come from state estimates provided to the Government Accountability Office, are the first estimate of the total cost of the now defunct program. (Moon, 10/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Medicaid And The Health-Care Policy Debate Ahead Of 2020 Elections A Medicaid work requirement has emerged as a divisive policy issue in the 2020 presidential election. President Trump has called for adding a mandate nationwide, while some Democratic candidates are proposing a single federal health system that would subsume the program. The Trump administration has approved requests from nine states, including Arizona, Michigan and Utah, to impose a work mandate on Medicaid recipients. Applications from nine other states are pending. (Armour, 10/13)

The Wall Street Journal: The Medicaid Experiment In Arkansas: Thousands Lost Coverage, Few Gained Jobs Mr. Ellis is one of more than 18,000 people who were cut from the Medicaid rolls after Arkansas embarked on a closely watched experiment in June 2018, when it became the only state to fully implement a work requirement for program recipients. The outcome in Arkansas could help shape the future of Medicaid, a state-federal program for low-income and disabled people that covers one in seven adults across the U.S. President Trump and Republicans promote the mandate as a way to rein in safety-net costs and increase employment. In a blow to the GOP, a federal judge in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in March blocked Arkansas’ Medicaid work requirement, saying federal officials didn’t adequately consider its potential to cause recipients to lose coverage. (Campo-Flores and Armour, 10/13)

CQ: Appeals Court Raises Questions About Medicaid Work Requirements Klein argued that Boasberg “misunderstood” that any reduction in the number of people receiving coverage meant people would go without any coverage at all. Klein argued that while it was too early to draw conclusions, people could shift to other forms of insurance, such as coverage provided by an employer or private insurance purchased through an exchange. She did not provide any evidence that people who lost coverage in Arkansas had gained other insurance. If more people shifted from Medicaid expansion coverage to other types of insurance, Klein noted that this would free up money for other parts of the Medicaid population. (Raman, 10/11)

The Hill: Appeals Court Skeptical Of Trump Arguments For Medicaid Work Requirements District Judge James Boasberg previously rejected the administration’s approval of Kentucky’s program, and blocked the implementation of the Arkansas program, after he said the administration ignored the fact that work requirements would result in tens or hundreds of thousands of people losing Medicaid coverage. The appeals panel referred back to Boasberg’s opinion numerous times. Judge Harry Edwards, who was appointed by President Carter, said Klein never addressed the central issue. “There are adverse effects. People are going to lose coverage. You haven’t addressed that,” Edwards said. “You can’t point to other objectives. The principal objective [of Medicaid] is coverage.” (Weixel, 10/11)

McClatchy: Judges Hear Appeal In Two Medicaid Work Requirement Cases Lawyers representing the people at risk of losing coverage if these work requirements are permitted argued that these requirements would not necessarily result in people transitioning to another form of health care coverage, but would certainly cause massive losses in coverage. “Cutting costs by reducing coverage is not acceptable,” said Ian Gershengorn an attorney from Jenner & Block and the National Health Law Program, a health rights advocacy group. He also brought up the objective of the ACA — to provide health care coverage for more people, he said, as he argued that this provision doesn’t follow that objective. (Marquez, 10/11)

The Washington Post: Medicaid Work Requirements In Arkansas And Kentucky Get Skeptical Hearing From Appeals Panel During oral arguments in a pair of cases involving work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas — with high stakes for other states — all members of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit repeatedly said senior Trump health officials had neglected to consider that people would lose health insurance under the new rules. Noting that state Medicaid experiments must fulfill the basic purposes of the program, Judge Harry T. Edwards told a Justice Department attorney, “You are failing to address the critical statutory objective” of providing vulnerable residents with health coverage. (Goldstein, 10/11)

Modern Healthcare: Appeals Court Hints It Will Strike Down Medicaid Work Requirements In oral arguments at the U.S. Court of Appeals fro the District of Columbia Circuit, the three-judge panel vigorously questioned the government's attorney about the purpose of the work requirements and agreed with an earlier ruling that the agency didn't adequately consider the effects the Section 1115 waivers would have on enrollment. (Brady, 10/11)

The Associated Press: US Appeals Court Skeptical Of Trump's Medicaid Work Rules A federal appeals court on Friday sharply questioned the Trump administration's work requirements for Medicaid recipients, casting doubt on a key part of a governmentwide effort to place conditions on low-income people seeking taxpayer-financed assistance. All three judges on a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lobbed hard questions at a Justice Department lawyer defending the policy at a hearing. The administration is appealing after losing the first round before a lower court. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 10/11)

The New York Times: E-Cigarettes Went Unchecked In 10 Years Of F.D.A. Inaction

In 2009, not long after Dr. Margaret Hamburg became commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, a package arrived at her home. Inside was a clunky device called an e-cigarette. “It was my first exposure to this emerging, new technology,” Dr. Hamburg recalled. The package was sent by an antismoking activist as a warning about a product that was taking off in the United States. But over the next decade, the federal government — across the span of two presidential administrations — allowed the rise of a largely unregulated industry that may be addicting a new generation to nicotine. (Thomas and Kaplan, 10/14)

The Wall Street Journal: Congress Probes Bot-Generated Social-Media Messages About E-Cigarettes

A congressional committee and the Massachusetts attorney general are investigating whether millions of bot-generated social-media messages about e-cigarettes have been misleading consumers about safety and health issues. In information requests to five big manufacturers of vaping products in August, House investigators asked each of the firms whether it had used social media bots to market its products. The House Energy and Commerce Committee request also asked for lists of all the usernames involved, as well as whether the bots have disclosed their connection with the manufacturer. (McKinnon, 10/14)

The Washington Post: Relapses Are Reported In Vaping-Related Lung Injuries, CDC Says

Federal health officials investigating mysterious vaping-related lung injuries said Friday that some patients are being hospitalized for a second time, a disturbing new development in the ongoing national outbreak that has spread to every state except Alaska. “We are aware of a handful of patients who have been readmitted for clinical care after discharge for lung injury,” said Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is heading the public health investigation. (Sun, 10/11)

The New York Times: He Tried E-Cigarettes To Quit Smoking. Doctors Say Vaping Led To His Death.

In the spring, Kathleen Fimple buried her husband, John, and by the fall, she had reluctantly settled into her new life as a widow. She accepted what the doctors told her: that he had died at 68 from respiratory failure and pulmonary disease after years of smoking cigarettes, coupled with a bout of pneumonia. She went back to work. She canceled a trip around Europe that the couple had planned to take this month. Then she got an unexpected call from a doctor at Nebraska’s health department. (Bosman, 10/14)

The New York Times: No Drop In Vaping Cases, C.D.C. Says

As illnesses and deaths linked to vaping continue to rise, health experts on Friday updated their advice to doctors on how best to recognize symptoms and treat patients, and warned that the start of the flu season would make it harder to arrive at the right diagnosis. “I can’t stress enough the seriousness of these lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes or vaping products,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news briefing. “We are not seeing a meaningful drop-off in new cases, and unfortunately many more people have been hospitalized with lung injury each week.” (Grady, 10/11)

Reuters: U.S. Vaping-Related Deaths Rise To 29

Indiana on Thursday confirmed two more deaths from a mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarettes, bringing the total number of fatalities to 29 across the country, as U.S. health officials investigate the outbreak that has shown no signs of easing. (10/12)

Reuters: Reynolds American Files For FDA Review Of E-Cigarette

British American Tobacco Plc unit Reynolds American Inc said on Friday it had filed for a review of its Vuse e-cigarettes by the U.S. Food and Drug administration, giving it a lead over its main rival Juul Labs Inc. The FDA has set a May 2020 deadline for e-cigarette makers to submit a formal application to keep their products on the market amid its efforts to curb the use of e-cigarette among teens. (10/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Reynolds Files For FDA Review Of Vuse E-Cigarettes

The Reynolds filing, which totals more than 150,000 pages, gives it a jump on its two main rivals, Juul Labs Inc. and NJOY Holdings Inc. The FDA, which regulates tobacco, has given companies until May 2020 to submit any products they want to keep on store shelves after that date. The reviews have taken on new importance as the FDA prepares to pull off the market all e-cigarettes other than those formulated to taste like tobacco in a move intended to curb a rise in teen vaping. (Maloney, 10/11)

Stat: Vaping-Related Illness Has A New Name: EVALI

The vaping-related condition that has sickened hundreds of people has a new name: EVALI, or e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury. The new name, noted Friday in newly issued guidance for clinicians from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a sign of the rapidly evolving investigation into the illness, which has sickened 1,299 people across 49 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The case count has continued to climb week after week. (Evali, 10/11)

CNN: Answers In Vaping-Related Lung Injury Investigation Could Take Months, CDC Official Says

The federal investigation into what exactly is causing a peculiar outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries nationwide could continue for months. The ongoing investigation "may take a few months" and could yield "multiple causes and potentially more than one root cause," Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a briefing with reporters on Friday. (Howard, 10/11)

Modern Healthcare: CDC Issues Clinical Guidelines For Treating Vaping-Related Illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Health released new guidance on Friday for clinicians to evaluate and treat patients they suspect might have lung injury related to using e-cigarettes. The CDC's interim guidance is an update to prior recommendations from August related to addressing vaping-related illness. Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principal deputy director, said the updated guidelines incorporate more data than was collected for the August recommendations since the number of illnesses have spiked in the last couple of months. (Johnson, 10/11)

Politico: The Hazy Science Around Vaping Safety

The conventional wisdom is that e-cigs are safer than traditional cigarettes for adult smokers, and federal regulators need to figure out how to help them quit while keeping vapes away from young people. But amid an outbreak of a vaping-related lung disease, independent scientists say they are not so sure about that. (Allen, 10/11)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: 3 Ohio Medical Marijuana Processors To Disclose Ingredients On Vape Product Labels

Patients buying Ohio medical marijuana vape products will start seeing the ingredients on more product labels, in a transparency move amid continuing reports of people becoming sick after using e-cigarettes. Three licensed processors – Eastlake-based Buckeye Relief, Huron-based Ohio Patients Choice (which does business as Firelands Scientific) and Standard Wellness in Sandusky County – together decided to disclose ingredients as a way to help patients feel confident that their products are safe. (Hancock, 10/13)

The New York Times: Helping Teenagers Quit Vaping

For many years, my lead-in question with adolescents, after I asked the parent to leave the room at pediatric appointments, was whether the kid had ever tried smoking cigarettes. It made a reasonable lead-in because it felt less highly charged than asking about marijuana or other substances, and in recent decades, the answer was very often no. Youth tobacco smoking in the United States was on the decline. (Klass, 10/14)