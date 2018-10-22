2018 Elections

In Tight Georgia Race, Stacey Abrams Reframes Medicaid Expansion As A Smart Business Move

“Raise your hand if you would say no to someone who said, ‘Give me a dollar and I’ll give you $9 back,’” said Stacey Abrams, the Democrat in Georgia's gubernatorial race. “It is economically false, a falsehood over all, to say we can’t afford to expand Medicaid.” The expansion would bring jobs to rural areas because it would save hospitals teetering on the brink of closure, she says. Abrams' choice to focus on Medicaid expansion reflects a broader trend from Democrats on the trail who see health care as a winning issue.

The New York Times: Stacey Abrams Hopes Medicaid Expansion Can Be A Winning Issue In Rural Georgia

For the upscale urban audience at a campaign town hall here, it would have been enough for Stacey Abrams to pitch Medicaid expansion as a moral issue — the health-care-as-human-right argument that appeals to progressives everywhere. Instead, Ms. Abrams, the Democrat in the tossup race for Georgia governor, stuck to the pragmatic line of reasoning she has pushed in making Medicaid expansion a top priority of her campaign: It will help save the state’s struggling rural towns without busting its budget, since the Affordable Care Act requires the federal government to pay 90 percent of the cost. (Goodnough, 10/20)

The Associated Press: Medicaid Expansion Becomes Key Issue In GOP-Leaning States

For nearly a decade, opposition to former President Barack Obama's health care law has been a winning message for Republicans. But this year, residents in several conservative states are bypassing legislatures that have refused to expand Medicaid, one of the pillars of Obama's health overhaul. Voters in three Republican-dominated states — Idaho, Nebraska and Utah — will decide in November whether to expand the health insurance program to more lower-income Americans. (Schulte and Mulvihill, 10/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Medicaid-Expansion Fights Pit Hospitals, Labor Against Conservative Groups, Tobacco Companies

Voters in four states will decide Nov. 6 whether to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, with the initiatives spurring some $20 million in political spending and testing the public’s appetite for expansions in states where the ACA remains unpopular. Top spenders in the campaigns are groups linked to the tobacco industry and the Koch brothers, which are aligned against the initiatives, and hospitals and union-back advocacy groups, which are in favor of them. (Armour, 10/20)

PBS NewsHour: Will Conservative Nebraska Vote To Expand Medicaid?

Nebraskans will vote in November on whether to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The state’s Republican legislature and governors have refused to expand Medicaid after states were given that option in 2012 by the Supreme Court. The ballot initiative, modeled after Maine’s 2016 ballot measure, would expand coverage for an estimated 90,000 Nebraskans. (Sreenivasan, 10/21)

Politico Pro: Medicaid Privatization Takes Center Stage In Iowa Governor’s Race

Questions about the future of Obamacare and protections for sick people are dominating congressional races all over the country, but in Iowa, the focus is decidedly more local: Did the state err when it let private insurers run its Medicaid program? It’s become a pivotal question in the tight governor’s race pitting Democrat Fred Hubbell against Gov. Kim Reynolds. (Goldberg, 10/19)

Politico: ‘Campaign Gold’: McConnell Delivers Election Gift To Manchin And Red-State Dems

Joe Manchin looked like a solid bet for reelection after he voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. But Mitch McConnell might have sealed the deal. Facing some of the toughest campaigns of their careers, the West Virginia Democrat and his moderate colleagues believe they've received an unexpected gift from the Senate GOP leader. In a triumphant post-Kavanaugh media tour last week, the Kentucky Republican waxed about his regret over the missed opportunity to repeal Obamacare and the need to reform entitlement programs to rein in the federal deficit. (Everett, 10/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Democrats Have Shot At Reclaiming Several Midwest Governorships

Candidates vying for governors’ seats across the Midwest are facing tight races in a test of the loyalty of voters who propelled Donald Trump to victory in 2016. States where governorships could flip from red to blue in the November midterms include Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. Recent polls have shown Democrats in each state pulling even or ahead. Nationwide, 33 states have Republican governors, while 16 have Democrats. Alaska’s governor is an Independent. Thirty-six of those seats are up for grabs this year. (Maher, 10/21)

KCUR: Health Care, Party Independence Are Major Themes In McCaskill-Hawley Senate Debate

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her GOP rival, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, sparred over how they would improve health care in an hour-long debate Thursday night that featured familiar themes. ...Hawley said he’s sticking with his involvement in a federal lawsuit that would do away with the Affordable Care Act, including its provisions requiring insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions without raising their premiums. Hawley said, however, he is committed to still protecting people with pre-existing conditions, and cited his young son’s chronic hip and joint problem as an example. (Lippmann, 10/19)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Leah Vukmir, Tammy Baldwin Clash On Health Care, Tomah In Final Debate

Republican Leah Vukmir charged that implementing a "Medicare-for-all" program backed by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin would "create chaos of epic proportions." ...At a news conference after the hourlong clash, Baldwin was asked about the line that was similar to one used by Democrats against House Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville. (Glauber, 10/19)

The Hill: Pelosi, Schumer: Trump 'Desperate' To Put Focus On Immigration, Not Health Care

Democratic congressional leaders on Saturday slammed President Trump for calling Democrats "obstructionists" on immigration reform and accused the president of attempting to "change the subject" away from a national conversation on health care. In a statement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Republicans of "making a mess" of the U.S. health-care system. (Bowden, 10/20)