Outbreaks and Health Threats

'Uncharted Territory': Covid, Flu, RSV Infections All Expected To Rise

Public health officials eye a potential "tripledemic" coming this winter. Hospitals are already straining to cope with the surge of patients.

The New York Times: A ‘Tripledemic’? Flu And Other Infections Return As Covid Cases Rise

With few to no restrictions in place and travel and socializing back in full swing, an expected winter rise in Covid cases appears poised to collide with a resurgent influenza season, causing a “twindemic” — or even a “tripledemic,” with a third pathogen, respiratory syncytial virus, or R.S.V., in the mix. (Mandavilli, 10/23)

Axios: Respiratory Virus Cases In Children Surging "Like Never Before"

Respiratory illnesses in children are overwhelming hospitals across the United States right now. The unseasonably high numbers of respiratory illness in kids has put a strain on hospitals that are already preparing for the typical wintertime surge of patients ill from viruses. (Scribner, 10/21)

CNN: RSV In Children: Symptoms, Treatment And What Parents Should Know

In September, an 8-month-old baby came into Dr. Juanita Mora’s office in Chicago with an infection the doctor hadn’t expected to see for another two months: RSV. Like her peers across the country, the allergist and immunologist has been treating little ones with this cold-like virus well before the season usually starts. (Christensen, 10/24)

The Washington Post: Half Of Virginia High School Out With ‘Flu-Like’ Symptoms

Half the student body of a Virginia high school has fallen ill, leading the district to cancel athletics and activities for the school through Sunday. Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said Friday that roughly 1,000 of Stafford High School’s 2,100 students were absent from class “with flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms.” (Natanson, 10/23)

Hospitals are scrambling for beds —

ABC News: Experts Warn Of Severe Upcoming Flu Season As Pediatric Hospitals Already Feel The Crush

Pediatric bed capacity in hospitals is the highest it has been in two years. Around the country, hospitals are being inundated with pediatric patients sick with respiratory illnesses filling up to 71% of the estimated 40,000 available hospital beds, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports. (Benadjaoud and Egan, 10/22)

NPR: Children's Hospitals Grapple With A Nationwide Surge In RSV Infections

RSV symptoms are similar to a cold and can be harmless in adults, but the CDC says children under the age of 5 are the most affected group. According to the agency's data, each year approximately 58,000 children in that age range are hospitalized for RSV. The next most vulnerable group are adults over 65, in whom the infection causes 14,000 deaths a year. (Romo, 10/24)

The Washington Post: RSV, Other Viruses Push Several Children's Hospitals To Capacity

Children’s hospitals are under strain in the United States as they care for unusually high numbers of kids infected with RSV and other respiratory viruses.It’s the latest example of how the pandemic has upended the usual seasonal patterns of respiratory illnesses, denying a respite for health-care professionals ahead of a potential hectic winter as the coronavirus, influenza and other viruses collide. (Nirappil and Cha, 10/21)