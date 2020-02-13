Global Health Watch

The New York Times: An American In A Locked Down Chinese Town: ‘Everyone Here Is So Bored.’ Weeks before the coronavirus became a national health crisis in China, authorities threatened a doctor, Li Wenliang, who warned about early cases. State media reported that Dr. Li was illegally spreading rumors. That was a red flag for Bob Huang. “People here tend to believe the government. Not me,” said Mr. Huang, who is 50 years old and lives with his mother, Zhang Wanrong, and her caretaker in Zhichang, a town of 300,000 in northern Zhejiang Province. “I’ve watched too many episodes of ‘The X-Files.’” (Stevenson, 2/13)

Reuters: Chinese Public Dial In For Support As Coronavirus Takes Mental Toll Hundreds of 24-hour mental health support telephone hotlines have sprung up in China in recent weeks as millions of people fret about catching the coronavirus - and try to avoid infection by staying at home. Medical professionals welcomed the launch of several official services in a country where mental health remains a relatively taboo subject, but cautioned that unofficial talk lines could do more harm than good. (Kirton, 2/13)

Reuters: China's Coronavirus Epicenter Boosts Medical Waste Treatment As New Cases Spike The Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak has almost doubled its medical waste handling capacity after media images of bags of garbage piling up uncovered in hospital yards raised public concerns over secondary infections. Adding to the pressure on authorities Hubei province, in central China, on Thursday reported a spike in new cases. Provincial health officials said 242 people had died from the flu-like virus on Wednesday, the fastest daily rise in fatalities so far, with another 14,840 new infections after a change in diagnostic methods. (Xu and Stanway, 2/13)

Los Angeles Times: China Reports More Than 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases Overnight. Here's What That Means The political shakeup may have been timed to match the change in reporting standards, so that centrally appointed newcomers could be perceived as taking control and fixing the crisis, versus local officials who are now shouldering the blame for allowing the virus’ spread. The change in reporting requirements has only been implemented in Hubei province, not the rest of China. (Su, 2/13)

The Wall Street Journal: China Ousts High-Level Officials As Coronavirus Cases Soar China ousted two top Communist Party officials in Hubei province, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, hours after health officials there confirmed 14,840 new infections on Wednesday alone—an almost 10-fold increase from a day earlier—indicating that the epidemic is far from tapering off. The high-level firings of the Communist Party secretaries of both Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan, where the contagion is believed to have started last month at a market with live, wild animals, demonstrated Beijing’s disapproval of how they handled a threat that has since mushroomed into an epidemic killing more than 1,000 people and halting business across the country. (Woo, 2/13)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Update: More Than 80 Percent Of Cases Are Mild, Complicating Efforts To Respond But the virus’s destructive potential has overshadowed one encouraging aspect of this outbreak: So far, about 82 percent of the cases — including all 14 in the United States — have been mild, with symptoms that require little or no medical intervention. And that proportion may be an undercount. ... “The fact that there are so many mild cases is a real hallmark of this disease and makes it so different from SARS,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security. “It’s also really challenging. Most of our surveillance is oriented around finding people who require medical intervention.” (Bernstein and Johnson, 2/12)

Stat: Why Reports About Coronavirus Death Rates Can Be Misleading When a new disease starts to spread, the most pressing questions are: How deadly is this? And how many people are likely to die? One way to measure the severity of disease is by calculating the case fatality rate, or CFR. Watch the video above to find out more about how CFR is determined and how this relates to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. (Empinado, 2/13)

The New York Times: How Many Coronavirus Cases In China? Officials Tweak The Answer The news was abrupt and, to some, surprising: Overnight, a Chinese province near Russia, had cut its count of confirmed coronavirus cases by more than a dozen. The revision stemmed from what appeared to be a bureaucratic decision, buried in a series of dense documents from the national government. Health officials said that they would reclassify patients who had tested positive for the new coronavirus but did not have symptoms, and take them out of the total count of confirmed cases. ... World Health Organization officials seemed caught off guard when asked about the move at a news conference this week. The change in counting cases is only one factor that has made it difficult for experts to determine the true scale of the epidemic. (Wang, 2/12)

Reuters: What Spurt In China's Cases Reveals About Coronavirus A new diagnostic method has led the Chinese province at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak to report a record rise in deaths and thousands more cases on Thursday. The central province of Hubei had previously only allowed infections to be confirmed by RNA tests, which can take days to process. RNA, or ribonucleic acid, carries genetic information that enables identification of organisms such as viruses. (2/13)

Reuters: Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Leap In China; Markets Shiver Health officials in Hubei said 242 people had died from the flu-like virus on Wednesday, the fastest rise in the daily count since the pathogen was identified in December. That took total deaths in China from the newly discovered virus to 1,367, up 254 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. (Zhou and Patton, 2/13)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Cases Seemed To Be Leveling Off. Not Anymore. The news seemed to be positive: The number of new coronavirus cases reported in China over the past week suggested that the outbreak might be slowing — that containment efforts were working. But on Thursday, officials added more than 14,840 new cases to the tally of the infected in Hubei Province alone, bringing the total number to 48,206, the largest one-day increase so far recorded. ... The sharp rise in reported cases illustrates how hard it has been for scientists to grasp the extent and severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China, particularly inside the epicenter, where thousands of sick people remain untested for the illness. (Rabin, 2/12)

It wasn't a sudden spike of cases that led to the increase but rather a change in the diagnostic criteria being used. The eye-popping numbers highlight how hard it has been for Chinese officials to get accurate counts in the outbreak, especially considering more than 80% of the confirmed cases have been mild. Meanwhile, two Communist Party leaders were ousted following the announcement of the new numbers.

America Is Buying Time With Containment Strategy, CDC Director Says As 14th Coronavirus Case In U.S. Is Confirmed

CDC Director Robert Redfield says it's likely the U.S. is going to see human-to-human transmission and thus more cases of the coronavirus. “We’re not going to be able to seal this virus from coming into this country,” Redfield said. Meanwhile, the CDC says that some coronavirus testing kits that have been sent to states are flawed. And a 14th person tests positive for coronavirus.

Stat: CDC Director: More Person-To-Person Coronavirus Infections In U.S. Likely

Health officials believe there is still opportunity to prevent widespread transmission of the coronavirus in the United States, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, even as he warned that more human-to-human transmission here is likely. “We’re still going to see new cases. We’re probably going to see human-to-human transmission within the United States,” Dr. Robert Redfield said in an interview with STAT. (Branswell, 2/12)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Test Kits Sent To States Are Flawed, C.D.C. Says

Some of the coronavirus testing kits sent to state laboratories around the country have flaws and do not work properly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The kits were meant to enable states to conduct their own testing and have results faster than they would by shipping samples to the C.D.C. in Atlanta. But the failure of the kits means that states that encountered problems with the test should not use it, and would still have to depend on the C.D.C.’s central lab, which could cause several days’ delay in getting results. (Grady, 2/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Newly Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In China’s Hubei Province Rise Sharply

The likely culprit is a reagent—a compound used to cause a chemical reaction—that isn’t behaving consistently, health authorities said. The CDC is working to remanufacture the reagent and send it back out. This could result in delays in running diagnostics. Local and state health authorities were eager to access the tests themselves, to avoid the wait involved in sending samples through the CDC. (Mendell and Kubota, 2/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Test Kits For Novel Coronavirus Hit A Snag In The U.S.

Local and state health authorities are eager to access the tests themselves and avoid the wait time involved in sending all their samples through the CDC. Right now, the Illinois Department of Public Health can test for the virus, the first state in the country to do so. Some labs will face a delay in running the diagnostics, as health authorities work out the kinks in testing. “We are looking into all of these issues to understand what went wrong,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC said on a press call with reporters. “This is really part of a normal process and procedure, and we have the quality control set up specifically to allow us to identify these kinds of problems.” (Abbott, 2/12)

CNN: Some Coronavirus Test Kits Shipped To States Are Not Working As Expected, The CDC Says

Some states notified the CDC that they were unable to validate the test, and the agency is remanufacturing a reagent used in the test that's not performing consistently. Not all states have been affected. The Illinois Department of Public Health said it has not had any issues with the kits and it's continuing with its testing for the coronavirus. (Karimi and Christensen, 2/13)

Miami Herald: Uncertainty Over Whether CDC Coronavirus Testing Kits Work

Florida health officials received testing kits for novel coronavirus earlier this week but can’t use them yet because it’s unclear whether the tests are working. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday morning said issues with the tests the agency has developed for the respiratory illness spreading rapidly through China surfaced after they were sent out to state labs. After state labs receive testing kits from the CDC, they must verify their accuracy, but the labs flagged “inconclusive results,” or returns that were neither positive nor negative, CDC officials said on a call with journalists Wednesday. (Conarck, 2/12)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: National Council For Occupational Health And Safety Says Coronavirus Could Be A Health Risk To U.S. Healthcare, Transportation Workers

The National Council for Occupational Health and Safety on Wednesday declared Wuhan coronavirus a “significant occupational health risk for tens of millions of U.S. workers” and said that employers are responsible for implementing policies that keep workers safe.Workers in transportation industry and healthcare fields may be at the most at risk, the organization said on its website Wednesday. Workers in other industries may be at lower risk. Regardless, all workers “need guidance on assessing their risk of exposure.” (Kilpatrick, 2/12)

Reuters: CDC Confirms 14th U.S. Case Of Coronavirus With Patient In San Diego

A second person evacuated from Wuhan, China, to a U.S. Marine base near San Diego has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the United States to 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Wednesday. The patient was among 232 individuals placed under quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after being airlifted from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan earlier this month, CDC spokeswoman Ana Toro said. (Gorman, 2/12)

Los Angeles Times: Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In San Diego

Like the first, which was announced Monday, the infected patient is an evacuee hospitalized with UC San Diego Health System shortly after arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Friday. The university also said Wednesday that it has received an additional patient for testing from the quarantined group of evacuees living at Miramar, bringing the total to nine since last week. The three patients who remain under the university’s care are said to be doing well; others have been returned to quarantine. (Sisson, 2/12)

The Hill: Fourteenth Case Of Coronavirus Diagnosed In US

“At this time there is no indication of person-to-person spread of this virus at the quarantine facility, but CDC will carry out a thorough contact investigation as part of its current response strategy to detect and contain any cases of infection with this virus,” said Dr. Chris Braden, leader of CDC's on-site team. (Klar, 2/12)

ABC News: What Life Is Like Under Novel Coronavirus Quarantine

As novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread around the globe, Americans are wrestling with an uncomfortable side effect of widespread infectious disease: the possibility of quarantine. A quarantine is designed to keep high-risk individuals who may have been exposed to the virus in isolation during the disease's infectious period, to see if they became sick. (Schumaker, 2/13)