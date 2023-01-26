After Roe V. Wade

Lawsuits Target States That Restrict Abortion Pill Sales, Postal Delivery

News outlets report on a set of lawsuits that hinge on the difference between federal and state legal positions on abortion pills, challenging restrictive state laws limiting access to the drugs. Conversely, a third case from a conservative group is aimed at undoing the FDA's approval of mifepristone itself.

Politico: Pair Of Lawsuits Kick Off State-Federal Battle Over Abortion Pills

A widely anticipated legal battle over whether federal policies supersede state laws began Wednesday with a pair of lawsuits seeking to stop restrictions on abortion pills in two states. The challenges — targeting laws in North Carolina and West Virginia that block patients from receiving abortion pills by mail or from retail pharmacies or ban the use of the pills entirely — will likely have national implications, as more than a dozen states have imposed laws limiting how, when and where patients can obtain abortion pills. (Ollstein and Gardner, 1/25)

AP: New Lawsuits Target State Restrictions On Abortion Pills

The cases were brought by a North Carolina physician who prescribes the pill, mifepristone, and GenBioPro, which makes a generic version of the drug and sued in West Virginia. While the federal court lawsuits target specific state laws, they represent key legal tests that could eventually determine access to abortion for millions of women. Medication recently overtook in-clinic procedures as the most common form of abortion in the U.S. (Perrone, 1/25)

Roll Call: Lawsuits Show Focus Of Abortion Battle Shifting To Medication

Of the three cases, the third — Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration — could have the broadest impact. In November, conservative legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom challenged the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, citing concerns about its safety. ADF is seeking an emergency ruling to pull approval of the drug nationwide. “If the FDA were forced to withdraw its approval that would mean that mifepristone would be taken off the shelves nationwide and would therefore decimate access to abortion to people across the country regardless of where they live or the laws of their state,” said Jennifer Dalven, director of the reproductive freedom project at the American Civil Liberties Union, speaking in a press call last week. (Raman, 1/25)

More abortion news from Washington, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and California —

AP: Washington Lawmakers Hear Testimony On 7 Abortion Bills

Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access. The emphasis on four legislative committees hearing testimony on abortion bills Tuesday was intended to demonstrate majority Democrats’ support for abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, The Seattle Times reported. (1/26)

The Brown Daily Herald: R.I. Abortion Access Bill Advocates Hope For New Success After Roe

For the fourth consecutive year, the Rhode Island General Assembly’s legislative session saw the proposal of the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would ensure that individuals on Medicaid or state employee health insurance plans receive coverage for abortion procedures. State Sen. Bridget Valverde, D-East Greenwich, has introduced the bill in the state Senate annually since 2020, failing to get the bill to the governor’s desk each time. (Sarig, 1/26)

The New York Times: 2023’s Biggest, Most Unusual Race Centers On Abortion And Democracy

In 10 weeks, Wisconsin will hold an election that carries bigger policy stakes than any other contest in America in 2023. The April race, for a seat on the state’s evenly divided Supreme Court, will determine the fate of abortion rights, gerrymandered legislative maps and the Wisconsin governor’s appointment powers — and perhaps even influence the state’s 2024 presidential election. (Epstein, 1/25)

Politico: California Enacts New Abortion Laws, Expecting Copycats

Nurses at the low-slung maze-like student health complex at the University of California, Santa Barbara work year-round to make sure the shelves of their in-house pharmacy remain stocked with antivirals, painkillers and antibiotics for the tens of thousands of students they serve. This month, they were required to have two more drugs on hand: mifepristone and misoprostol — the regimen that induces an abortion. (Ollstein, 1/25)

Also —

Axios: House Dems Set To Introduce Bill To Allow Federal Funding To Cover Abortion

House Democrats today are set to introduce a largely symbolic bill that would lift longstanding government restrictions on the use of federal funds to cover abortions. ... If enacted, "low income people, who are primarily Black and brown, would have the same access to the full range of reproductive health care, including abortion care," Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), co-chair of the House Pro-Choice Caucus and and lead lawmaker introducing the bill, told Axios. (Gonzalez, 1/26)

The New York Times: Suspect In Arson At Planned Parenthood Clinic Cited Ex-Girlfriend’s Abortion, U.S. Says

A man accused of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria, Ill., earlier this month told investigators that he had done so after recalling an abortion a former girlfriend once had against his wishes, adding that he hoped the fire would delay others in having abortions, according to federal authorities. (Ripka, 1/25)