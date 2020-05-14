- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 4
White House Questioning If Deaths Are Being Overcounted Despite Broad Consensus That Opposite Is True
Trump Criticizes Fauci's Warning Against Opening Schools Too Soon In Latest Public Disagreement
Rapid Test Used By White House Can Miss Infections Nearly 50% Of The Time, Preliminary Study Suggests
Stuck Mostly In White House, Trump Brings Governors To Him For Meetings Filled With Mutual Praise
Former Glaxo Executive Tapped To Lead Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed' Push For A Vaccine
Experts Lament Early U.S. Missteps: 'The Horse Was Not Only Out Of The Barn, It Was Several Fields Away'
Hundreds Of Young Migrants, Asylum Seekers Being Expelled In Divergence From Normal Policy
Small Companies With Little Experience Delivering To Food Banks Awarded $1.2 Billion To Do So
Wisconsin's Highest Court Strikes Down Governor's Stay-At-Home Order
It's Not Just About National Trends: There Are 50 Different Curves, Complicating Reopening Guidance
In March, Cuomo Quietly Slipped In Liability Protections To Shield Hard-Hit Nursing Homes From Lawsuits
#WeMatterToo Campaign Urging Authorities To Address Lack Of Safety Measures In Jails, Prisons
NYC's Top Police Official Defends Social Distancing Enforcement Of Minorities; Isolated Alaska Salmon Fishing Towns Brace For Arrival Of Work Crews
Pandemic Lays Bare The Vulnerabilities In A Hospital System Comprised Of Separate Fiefdoms
Insurers Increasingly Returning To Health Law Marketplace In Stark Turnaround From Early Days Of ACA
Gawande Plans To Step Down As Haven's CEO To Focus On Threats To Health From COVID-19
At Hearing, Ousted Vaccine Official Will Warn 'Darkest Winter In Modern History' Threatens United States
Special Oversight Committee's First Meeting Highlights Chasm Between Parties Over Pandemic Response
Jobs Losses Hit Historic 36.5 Million Over 2 Months As Additional 3 Million Americans Join Unemployed Ranks
Cuba Bets Big On An Old Antiviral As It Tries To Find Its Place Amid Global Treatment, Vaccine Race
Researchers Warn About Cats Spreading COVID To Other Cats, And Yes, Possibly To Their Humans
'Parent's Worst Nightmare': Severe, Mysterious Inflammatory Syndrome Concerns Doctors Around The Country
Kidneys Vulnerable To COVID Attacks; Researchers Search For Genetic Link To Severe Cases
Jarring Rise Of Anti-Asian Crimes Motivated By COVID Could Lead To More Prosecutions
As Nations Struggle To Lift Restrictions, People Around The World Test Out 'New Normals'
Medical Ethicists Uneasy About Parkinson's Experiment That Benefited Donor Who Gave $2M For Research
Under COVID Cloud, Prisons In Rural America Threaten To Choke Rural Hospitals
A rural Montana county of 5,000 people lays claim to the state's highest COVID-19 infection rate. The community risks additional spread, though, because of a private prison situated there. If the virus infiltrates the prison and just a fraction of inmates get sick, the area’s limited health resources may not endure. (LJ Dawson, 5/14)
Returning To Roots, Indian Health Service Seeks Traditional Healers
The Indian Health Service hospital at Montana's Fort Belknap reservation has put out a call for applicants for two traditional practitioner positions, part of a new recognition of Native American ethnobotany expertise that was pushed underground for decades. The openings are already making waves in the state. (Sydney Akridge, 5/14)
Despite Pandemic, Trauma Centers See No End To 'The Visible Virus Of Violence'
A steady stream of gunshot victims continues to flow into a trauma center on Chicago’s South Side and many other metropolitan trauma centers. This puts a strain on hospitals already busy fighting COVID-19. (Giles Bruce, 5/14)
Fact Check: Trump's Comparison Of COVID-19 Death Rates In Germany, US Is Wrong
Experts agreed that Trump's statement is not supported by the data. (Shefali Luthra, 5/14)
Political Cartoon: 'The Other Pandemic?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'The Other Pandemic?'" by John Cole.
White House Questioning If Deaths Are Being Overcounted Despite Broad Consensus That Opposite Is True
Experts have been saying since the beginning of the crisis that deaths are being undercounted because of a lack of testing, and analyses of year-over-year deaths also indicate that thousands aren't being included in the official COVID-19 fatality totals. But President Donald Trump and his advisers are starting to sow doubts about the numbers. Meanwhile, the official U.S. death toll stands at more than 84,000.
CNN:
Trump Privately Questions Whether Coronavirus Deaths Are Being Overcounted As Fauci Projects The Opposite
Questions about the US coronavirus death count have taken hold inside the White House, officials familiar with the matter say, as President Donald Trump and his aides discuss whether figures used by administration to determine mortality rates and death projections are reliable indicators for plotting a path forward. As nationwide case numbers show a steady decrease, Trump and some of his aides have begun questioning whether deaths are being over-counted, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the President publicly attests to the accuracy of the numbers. The top medical expert on the White House's coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said the opposite could be true: that coronavirus deaths are being undercounted as people die at home without going to hospital. (Liptak and Acosta, 5/13)
NPR:
Fauci Says U.S. Death Toll Is Likely Higher. Other COVID-19 Stats Need Adjusting, Too
The U.S. has the most coronavirus deaths of any country in the world — on May 11, the death toll passed 80,000.And that's likely an undercount. "Almost certainly it's higher," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at a virtual Senate hearing on Tuesday. "There may have been people who died at home who were not counted as COVID because they never really got to the hospital." (Huang, 5/13)
Kaiser Health News and Politifact HealthCheck:
Trump’s Comparison Of COVID-19 Death Rates In Germany, US Is Wrong
Following weeks of criticism over his administration’s COVID-19 response, President Donald Trump pulled out new statistics to claim the nation is actually among the best in the world in fighting the lethal coronavirus. “Germany and the United States are the two best in deaths per 100,000 people, which, frankly, to me, that’s perhaps the most important number there is,” Trump said at a May 11 Rose Garden press briefing. (Luthra, 5/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 300,000, As U.S. States Further Ease Restrictions
The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 300,000 as more U.S. states prepared to further ease restrictions and some Asian countries rolled out massive testing initiatives to contain resurgent clusters of infections. Total cases world-wide topped 4.35 million, nearly a third in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll stands at more than 84,000. (Hua, 5/14)
Politico:
Cuomo, De Blasio Can't Agree On How Many New Yorkers Have Died From Coronavirus
New York City hit a grim milestone this week, recording more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths throughout the five boroughs. Or did it? According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the city is still weeks away from that mark, with thousands fewer deaths in its tally — and public health experts say the state's lag is a problem. (Durkin, 5/14)
Trump Criticizes Fauci's Warning Against Opening Schools Too Soon In Latest Public Disagreement
At a Senate hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci struck a cautious tone when it came to reopening the schools in the fall. President Donald Trump said the answer surprised him, and that it wasn't acceptable. While Fauci continues to be a major player in Trump's response efforts, the two have been publicly at odds over the past few months about the best way forward.
The New York Times:
Trump Pointedly Criticizes Fauci For His Testimony To Congress
President Trump on Wednesday criticized congressional testimony delivered a day earlier by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who had warned against reopening the country too quickly and stressed the unknown effects the coronavirus could have on children returning to school. “I was surprised by his answer,” Mr. Trump told reporters who had gathered in the Cabinet Room for the president’s meeting with the governors of Colorado and North Dakota. “To me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools.” (Rogers, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Trump's Push For Opening School Clashes With Fauci's Caution
The president accused Fauci of wanting “to play all sides of the equation,” a comment that suggested he is tiring of the nation’s top infectious disease expert. “I think they should open the schools, absolutely. I think they should,” Trump told reporters at the White House, echoing comments he had made in a television interview. “Our country’s got to get back and it’s got to get back as soon as possible. And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed.” (Freking and Colvin, 5/14)
Reuters:
Trump Calls Fauci Remarks On Risks To Reopening Schools, Economy Unacceptable
The president, who previously made the strength of the economy central to his pitch for re-election in November, has encouraged states to reopen businesses and schools that were shuttered to halt the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease. Fauci, 79, a proponent of the lockdowns, has become a target for criticism from the American far right and online conspiracy theorists since he made statements about the outbreak that were at odds with Trump’s. (Holland, 5/13)
NPR:
Trump Publicly Disagrees With Doctor's Coronavirus Assessment
While young people who don't have other health or immune system issues are at a significantly lower risk of dying from COVID-19, youth fatalities from the disease have been recorded, as have additional complications. This is not the first time Trump and Fauci have publicly disagreed on the nation's coronavirus response. Last month in an interview with CNN, Fauci seemed to imply that had the administration acted sooner to implement federal social distancing rules, fewer people might have died from the disease. (Wise, 5/13)
The Hill:
Trump Says He Was 'Surprised' By Fauci's Warnings On Reopening
The president separately said in an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo that “we have to get the schools open, we have to get our country open, we have to open our country." "Now we want to do it safely, but we also want to do it as quickly as possible, we can't keep going on like this … You're having bedlam already in the streets, you can't do this. We have to get it open. I totally disagree with him [Fauci] on schools,” the president added. (Samuels, 5/13)
Rapid Test Used By White House Can Miss Infections Nearly 50% Of The Time, Preliminary Study Suggests
The Abbott test that can deliver results in 15 minutes was touted as a game changer by top health officials, but a recent study -- that has yet to be peer reviewed -- calls into question its accuracy.
The New York Times:
Coronavirus Testing Used By The White House Could Miss Infections
A rapid coronavirus test used by the White House to screen its staff could miss infections up to 48 percent of the time, according to a study by researchers at N.Y.U. Langone Health. The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, evaluated the accuracy of the test, Abbott ID Now, a machine about the size of a toaster oven that can yield results in five to 13 minutes. The product, which was given emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in late March, has been enthusiastically promoted by President Trump — it was even used as a prop during at least one news conference. Mr. Trump has said the tests are “highly accurate.” (Thomas, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Abbott Test Hailed By President Trump Has Been Dogged By Accuracy Questions
The study, while preliminary and not yet peer-reviewed, raised questions about a test that has been praised by Trump, who displayed it at a Rose Garden news conference on April 2 and said it created “a whole new ballgame.” As the pandemic was creating a sense of urgency about testing, the Abbott test triggered a scramble among governors and other state officials because bottlenecks were causing waits of as long as a week or more for test results. (Johnson and Mufson, 5/13)
The Wall Street Journal:
Abbott’s Coronavirus Test Falls Short Of Rival Device
The Abbott device can produce test results in less than 15 minutes. That fast turnaround attracted attention from President Trump and other officials as testing backlogs swelled in March. Abbott said “it is unclear if the samples were tested correctly in this study.” The company said it has distributed about 1.8 million ID Now tests, and the reported rate of false negatives to Abbott is 0.02%. The company said the NYU results weren’t consistent with other studies of the test, such as one conducted by city officials in Detroit that found the ID Now correctly detected 48 out of 49 positive samples. (Weaver and Ballhaus, 5/13)
Bloomberg:
False Negatives Raise More Questions About Virus Test Accuracy
When patients were tested immediately after infection, typically before symptoms occur, the false-negative rate was 100%. On the first day of symptoms, the false-negative rate was 38%. After three days of symptoms, false-negatives dropped to 20%. The rate began getting worse after five days, suggesting a narrow window for the most accurate results. (Cortez, Court and Brown, 5/13)
CNN:
Abbott's Fast Covid-19 Test May Miss Too Many Cases, NYU Study Finds
"The White House might have to call an audible and switch tests," said Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor at Baylor University School of Medicine in Houston. "Calling an audible" is a football term when the quarterback changes the play at the last minute. The White House has not yet released an official comment. (5/13)
Hartford Courant:
Abbott’s 15-Minute Coronavirus Test Was Hailed As A ‘Game Changer.' Now, Many Connecticut Hospitals Aren’t Using It.
In late March, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, tweeted that Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test was a “game changer," while President Donald Trump called the test “a whole new ballgame.” In April, Gov. Ned Lamont and his administration repeatedly touted the governor’s work to convince Abbott executives to bring the ID NOW test to the state. Later that month, Lamont said that “to be able to get the testing results in less than 15 minutes is how we’re going to lick this virus." (Brindley, 5/14)
ABC News:
With All Eyes On Coronavirus Testing, Some Researchers Say 'Group Testing' Could Make Up The Shortage
When the nation's top health officials testified virtually before lawmakers Tuesday, a major focus on getting a handle on the coronavirus was the ability to test more Americans, long seen as one of the keys to safely re-opening the country. Though Health and Human Services Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir lauded a testing effort that was expanding weekly, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he found America's "testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever" and described a nation that was racing to catch up... Experts have said the U.S. capacity has to be far greater to fully re-open the country -- though the total number of tests needed and the amount of re-testing necessary is a matter of debate. But some researchers say there could be a way to help solve the testing riddle, not strictly by producing more tests, but by getting much more out of each individual test through a method known as "group testing." (Abdelmalek, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Scientists Are Developing A Home Test For Coronavirus
Andrew Brooks, a Rutgers University molecular neuroscientist, remembers clearly having a long nasopharyngeal swab stuck up his nose in search of evidence of a virus. “It was terrible,” he recalls. “It felt like someone was poking the front of my brain.” Now Brooks, who is also the chief operating officer and director of technology development at a firm called RUCDR Infinite Biologics, has come up with a coronavirus test that relies on nothing more than spitting into a cup. (Mufson, 5/13)
Meanwhile, in news on contact tracing —
USA Today:
Coronavirus, Contact Tracing: States Scramble To Fill COVID-19 Jobs
Rachel Brummert left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, just once after March 2: to pick up a prescription at CVS on March 18. That made the job of the contact tracer from the Mecklenburg County health department a lot easier after Brummert, 49, got her positive COVID-19 results on April 9. The tracer had only two other transmission possibilities to consider. She had to talk to people near Brummert’s husband at the financial services company office where he worked until March 18, and find a 26-year-old neighbor who two days later left groceries on the bottom step while Brummert stood on the top step. (Alltucker and O'Donnell, 5/13)
Stuck Mostly In White House, Trump Brings Governors To Him For Meetings Filled With Mutual Praise
President Donald Trump hasn't been able to hit the road and hold rallies like he wants to, so he's bringing governors to him. The meetings follow, a more-or-less boilerplate format that involves a lot of mutual praise and pictures.
Politico:
Trump’s Lockdown Workaround: Bring The Governors To Him
President Donald Trump hasn’t been able to go out, so he’s welcoming governors in. The visits are strikingly similar: Trump touts the governors as “special” and “great” and they in turn thank him for the “enormous help in our darkest hour of need.” The president cracks a joke or two about the governor getting a negative coronavirus test sitting down next to him. And then they all pose for the cameras. (Kumar, 5/14)
In other news from the governors —
The Hill:
Governors Warn COVID-19 Relief Is Becoming A 'Political Football'
The bipartisan chairs of the National Governors Association on Wednesday urged Congress to pass more economic relief efforts to help assuage the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, warning against allowing debate over the vital aid to become yet another partisan flashpoint. In a joint statement, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said states need at least $500 billion in aid to make up for revenues lost during the crisis. "Each day that Congress fails to act, states are being forced to make cuts that will devastate the essential services the American people rely on and destroy the economic recovery before it even gets off the ground," Hogan and Cuomo wrote. (Wilson, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Pandemic Wrecks Many State Budgets, Could Trigger Deep Cuts
As the nation enters a third month of economic devastation, the coronavirus is proving ruinous to state budgets, forcing many governments to consider deep cuts to schools, universities, health care and other basic functions that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago. Many states expect their revenue to plunge by 15% to 20% because government-ordered lockdowns have wiped out much of the economy and caused tax collections to evaporate. That puts statehouses billions of dollars in the red for the fiscal year that usually begins in July, with no end to the crisis in sight. (Mulvihill, 5/13)
Former Glaxo Executive Tapped To Lead Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed' Push For A Vaccine
The executive, Moncef Slaoui, will serve as chief adviser on the operation and U.S. General Gustav Perna will act as its chief operating officer. Meanwhile, French drugmaker Sanofi confirmed that the U.S. might get first access to its vaccine if it's effective. "The U.S. government has the right to the largest pre-order because it’s invested in taking the risk," Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said. And experts are already worried about vaccine misinformation.
Reuters:
Trump To Tap Ex-Glaxo Exec, U.S. General For Coronavirus Vaccine Effort
President Donald Trump is expected to tap a former GlaxoSmithKline executive and a U.S. general to spearhead the government’s effort at developing a coronavirus vaccine on an accelerated schedule, officially called “Operation Warp Speed,” an administration official said on Wednesday. The former head of Glaxo’s vaccines division, Moncef Slaoui, will serve as chief adviser on the operation and U.S. General Gustav Perna will act as its chief operating officer. Trump previously said he would be the top boss on the effort to develop, test and produce on a shortened timeline a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic. (5/13)
Bloomberg:
Trump Taps Slaoui, Gen. Perna For 'Warp Speed' Vaccine Project
Slaoui, 60, and Perna will oversee the initiative known as Operation Warp Speed, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement expected later Wednesday. Slaoui will work on a volunteer basis. Moncef SlaouiPhotographer: Graham Barclay/BloombergThe Trump administration project seeks to produce 300 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year, hastening development by simultaneously testing many different candidates and beginning production before they’ve completed clinical trials. (Jacobs and Armstrong, 5/13)
USA Today:
GSK Executive Moncef Slaoui To Head Coronavirus Operation Warp Speed
Operation Warp Speed is the initiative launched by the White House two weeks ago to aid in speeding production and later distribution of any COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, the official said four-star Army General Gustave Perna has been selected to serve as the chief operating officer overseeing logistics. Perna is the commanding general at U.S. Army Materiel Command in Huntsville, Alabama. (Weise, 5/13)
Politico:
White House To Tap Former Pharmaceutical Exec As 'Therapeutics Czar'
Public health experts have repeatedly warned that vaccine development could stretch into next year or beyond. HHS Secretary Alex Azar, White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner were among the officials who interviewed Slaoui and other candidates for the role last week. Other finalists included former National Institutes of Health Director Elias Zerhouni. Bloomberg first reported that Slaoui had been tapped as the administration’s therapeutics czar in a volunteer role. Army Gen. Gustave Perna, a logistics expert, will support in Slaoui in an operational role. (Diamond, 5/13)
Reuters:
Sanofi To Accelerate European COVID-19 Vaccine Access After CEO Prioritizes U.S. Preorders
French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Wednesday that it is working with European regulators to speed up access to a potential coronavirus vaccine in Europe after its chief executive suggested Americans would likely get the vaccine first. The company said in a statement that it is currently in talks with the European Union and the French and German governments to expedite regional vaccine development. (Erman, 5/13)
Politico:
French Drug Firm Boss: U.S. Will Get First Dibs On Its Coronavirus Vaccine
The U.S.'s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has put $30 million toward one of Sanofi's two vaccine candidates, which is also using technology from GlaxoSmithKline. Because of this help, the U.S. expects "that if we’ve helped you manufacture the doses at risk, we expect to get the doses first," Hudson said.Meanwhile, the Sanofi CEO warned that Europe risks falling behind the U.S. and China. (Deutsch, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Get Ready For A Covid-19 Vaccine Information War
The other night, midway through watching a clip from “Plandemic” — a documentary that went viral on social media last week, spreading baseless lies and debunked nonsense about the coronavirus to millions of Americans overnight — I had a terrifying thought: What if we get a Covid-19 vaccine and half the country refuses to take it? It occurred to me that all the misinformation we’ve seen so far — the false rumors that 5G cellphone towers fuel the coronavirus, that drinking bleach or injecting UV rays can cure it, that Dr. Anthony Fauci is part of an anti-Trump conspiracy — may be just the warm-up act for a much bigger information war when an effective vaccine becomes available to the public. (Roose, 5/13)
Experts Lament Early U.S. Missteps: 'The Horse Was Not Only Out Of The Barn, It Was Several Fields Away'
Experts unravel the ways the Trump administration's failures in the early days of the outbreak exacerbated the crisis. Meanwhile, The Washington Post fact checks Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) mostly false claim that the Obama administration didn't leave behind a game plan. And more information emerges about the shelved CDC guidelines to help states reopen.
Stat:
Covid-19 Experts Examine Where The U.S. Response Went Wrong
From testing failures to downplayed virus risks to the disproportionate effect on communities of color, two Covid-19 experts emphasized at a Tuesday forum what is now a familiar refrain: The U.S. response has been fundamentally flawed. “We had information and we discounted it,” said panelist David Williams, a professor of public health, African and African American studies, and sociology at Harvard. “We didn’t take it as seriously as we could have. I do think that we could have been in a better position than we currently are if we had acted promptly.” (Chakradhar, 5/13)
The Washington Post Fact Checker:
McConnell’s Claim That Obama Left Behind No ‘Game Plan’ For The Coronavirus Outbreak
There is little continuity in the top levels of the U.S. government when one political party replaces the presidential administration led by another. The natural inclination is to ignore much of the work left behind by the previous folks — and to reinvent the wheel all over again. But former Obama administration officials cried foul after McConnell’s comments. “We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook.... that they ignored,” tweeted Ron Klain, the former “Ebola czar” in the Obama administration. (Kessler, 5/14)
The Hill:
Trump's Ex-White House Doctor Accuses Obama Of Weaponizing 'Highest Levels' Of Government
Retired Navy Adm. Ronny Jackson (R), who served as White House physician for both former President Obama and President Trump, accused Obama on Tuesday of weaponizing the federal government against Trump. "President Obama weaponized the highest levels of our government to spy on President Trump," Jackson tweeted. "Every Deep State traitor deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions." (Johnson, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Emails: Trump Nominee Involved In Shelving CDC Virus Guide
A former chemical industry executive nominated to be the nation’s top consumer safety watchdog was involved in sidelining detailed guidelines to help communities reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, internal government emails show. Now the ranking Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is questioning the role played by nominee Nancy Beck in the decision to shelve the guidelines. Beck is not a medical doctor and has no background in virology. (Dearen and Biesecker, 5/13)
CNN:
CDC Guidelines Shelved By Trump Administration Spell Out Far Stricter Road Map To Reopening
Based on the guidance, "no one who is reopening meets the criteria for reopening," a senior CDC official told CNN. One major discrepancy between the White House and CDC guidelines surrounds nonessential travel. In the White House plan, nonessential travel can resume as early as Phase 2. The CDC, however, recommends that nonessential travel be avoided until Phase 3, and even then suggests it "may be considered" and advises caution. (Holmes and Valencia, 5/13)
Hundreds Of Young Migrants, Asylum Seekers Being Expelled In Divergence From Normal Policy
Border agencies say they have to restrict asylum claims and border crossings during the pandemic to prevent the virus’s spread, but advocates call that justification a pretext used to further President Donald Trump's immigration goals. Meanwhile, the administration continues to take steps to crack down on most migration into the country during the outbreak.
The Associated Press:
US Expelling Hundreds Of Child Migrants, Citing Coronavirus Pandemic
The young migrants and asylum seekers swim across the Rio Grande and clamber into the dense brush of Texas, across the US-Mexico border. Many are teens who left Central America on their own. Others were sent along by parents from refugee camps in Mexico. They are as young as 10. Under US law they would normally be allowed to live with relatives while their cases wind through immigration courts. Instead the Trump administration is quickly expelling them under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus pandemic, with 600 minors expelled in April alone. (5/13)
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Plans To Extend Virus Border Restrictions Indefinitely
The Trump administration is moving to extend its coronavirus border restrictions indefinitely, advancing the crackdown through broad public health authorities that have effectively sealed the United States to migrants seeking protection from persecution, according to officials and a draft of a public health order. On March 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed a 30-day restriction on all nonessential travel into the United States from Mexico and Canada, closing legal points of entry to tourism and immediately returning immigrants who crossed the border illegally to Mexico or their home countries. Since then, only two migrants have been permitted to remain in the United States to pursue asylum, according to a United States Citizenship and Immigration official. (Shear and Kanno-Youngs, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Under Trump Border Rules, U.S. Has Granted Refuge To Just Two People Since Late March During Coronavirus Outbreak, Records Show
The Trump administration’s emergency coronavirus restrictions have shut the U.S. immigration system so tight that since March 21 just two people seeking humanitarian protection at the southern border have been allowed to stay, according to unpublished U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data obtained by The Washington Post. (Miroff, 5/13)
Los Angeles Times:
California Community Colleges File Lawsuit Over Coronavirus Relief Funds
The nation’s largest community college system is suing the federal government for denying coronavirus relief funds to more than a half-million California students, including DACA recipients and many of those from low-income families. California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley and the system’s board of governors filed suit this week in U.S. District Court in San Francisco against the Department of Education and Secretary Betsy DeVos over eligibility restrictions placed on the use of federal aid money for students, arguing that the restrictions are unconstitutional. (Agrawal, 5/13)
Bangor Daily News:
Farm Workers Without Unemployment Or Stimulus Checks Get Some Relief
While the pandemic has brought financial uncertainty for Maine food workers of all stripes, the livelihood of farmers and farm workers has been especially volatile. Most farms have lost business from chefs as the restaurant industry has shut down, while many farm workers haven’t been eligible for unemployment benefits. ... s of Wednesday, Mano en Mano had distributed the funds directly to 363 out-of-work farm workers and their families, many of whom are migrant workers, for emergency assistance to meet needs such as food, rent and utilities during the coronavirus pandemic. (Schoreder, 5/13)
Small Companies With Little Experience Delivering To Food Banks Awarded $1.2 Billion To Do So
While fast-tracking emergency aid to get more food to hungry people, the Department of Agriculture passed over several big produce companies with extensive expertise in distributing perishable produce between farmers and food banks in favor of these smaller firms. In other food supply news: euthanizing pigs; Tysons lowers beef prices; the challenges of shopping in remote areas; rotting crops; and an Atlanta drive-thru food drive.
Politico:
Multimillion-Dollar Food Bank Delivery Contracts Go To Firms With Little Experience
The Agriculture Department has awarded multimillion-dollar contracts to companies that appear to have little experience working with food banks or farmers, spurning several big produce companies with extensive expertise in food distribution. An event planning company in San Antonio, Texas, known for throwing lavish weddings and high-end conferences, was awarded more than $39 million — one of the largest contracts handed out by USDA under a new program aimed at matching up food banks with surplus produce, meat and dairy. (Evich and McCrimmon, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Meat Plant Closures Mean Pigs Are Gassed Or Shot Instead
One Minnesota hog farmer sealed the cracks in his barn and piped carbon dioxide through the ventilation system. Another farmer has considered gassing his animals after loading them into a truck. And a third shot his pigs in the head with a gun. It took him all day. These are dark days on many American pig farms. Coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants across the Midwest have created a backlog of pigs that are ready for slaughter but have nowhere to go. Hundreds of thousands of pigs have grown too large to be slaughtered commercially, forcing farmers to kill them and dispose of their carcasses without processing them into food. (Corkery and Yaffe-Bellany, 5/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Tyson Reduces Some Beef Prices As Coronavirus Pushes Grocery-Store Costs Higher
Tyson Foods Inc. is lowering some prices it charges supermarkets and restaurants for beef, after coronavirus-driven disruptions at meatpacking plants have led to a surge in meat costs. The Arkansas company, which processes about one-fifth of the nation’s beef, plans to reduce prices for ground beef, roasts and other beef products by as much as 20% to 30% for sales made this week to restaurants, grocery stores and other customers. The move will help keep beef affordable, said Noel White, Tyson’s chief executive. (Bunge, 5/13)
NPR:
14 Hours And A Costco Card: How A Grocer In Alaska Feeds His Town In A Pandemic
Think your grocery store runs are tough these days? In the remote Alaskan city of Gustavus, a small business owner, Toshua Parker, has started traveling 14 hours by boat to Juneau and back to stock up on critical supplies for his store during the coronavirus pandemic. (Bowman and Campbell, 5/13)
The Wall Street Journal:
Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops: Coronavirus Triggers Global Food Crisis
The coronavirus pandemic hit the world at a time of plentiful harvests and ample food reserves. Yet a cascade of protectionist restrictions, transport disruptions and processing breakdowns has dislocated the global food supply and put the planet’s most vulnerable regions in particular peril. “You can have a food crisis with lots of food. That’s the situation we’re in,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, or FAO. (Trofimov and Craymer, 5/13)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
A Drive-Thru Food Drive In Metro Atlanta Drew Hundreds Of Seniors
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a big focus of local giving has been making sure neighbors and vulnerable populations have enough to eat. Across metro Atlanta, there have been efforts to distribute food to school children, workers who have lost their jobs and most recently: senior citizens. In East Point last weekend, a drive-thru food drive attracted hundreds of metro Atlanta senior citizens. (Kueppers, 5/13)
Wisconsin's Highest Court Strikes Down Governor's Stay-At-Home Order
The state's Supreme Court said that while the governor is free to use his emergency powers, the authority cannot go be extended indefinitely. The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions.
Reuters:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Invalidates State's COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order
The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down a statewide coronavirus stay-at-home order on Wednesday, siding with a legal challenge from Republican lawmakers who said the state’s top public health official exceeded her authority by imposing the restrictions. While lockdown orders meant to quell the pandemic have been challenged in court in several states, the decision in Wisconsin marked the first such lawsuit to succeed in a larger political debate over social distancing that has grown increasingly partisan. (Gorman and Bernstein, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Wisconsin High Court Tosses Out Governor's Stay-Home Order
The 4-3 ruling essentially reopens the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants. The Tavern League of Wisconsin swiftly posted the news on its website, telling members, “You can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!” The decision let stand language that had closed schools, however, and local governments can still impose their own health restrictions. In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order. City health officials in Milwaukee said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect. (Richmond, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Says Gov. Tony Evers Could Not Extend Stay-At-Home Order
The justices wrote that the court was not challenging the governor’s power to declare emergencies, “but in the case of a pandemic, which lasts month after month, the Governor cannot rely on emergency powers indefinitely.” Evers condemned the court’s decision, saying in a statement that Wisconsin “was in a pretty good place” but now “Republican legislators have convinced four justices to throw our state into chaos.” (Itkowitz, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Says Coronavirus Shutdown Is Overreach
There have been legal challenges to stay-at-home orders in Michigan, California, Kentucky and Illinois, but none of those were successful in persuading a court to fully strike down the order, as the plaintiffs in the Wisconsin case were. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order took effect on March 25 and was extended by the governor on April 16, leading to a protest at the State Capitol. During a 90-minute hearing about the order that was conducted over video chat last week, some justices asked tough questions of the lawyer defending the state’s top health official, Andrea Palm. “Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work, among other ordinarily lawful activities?” Justice Rebecca Bradley asked. (Vigdor, 5/13)
NPR:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns The State's Stay-At-Home Orders
Governor Tony Evers and his administration will be severely limited in their power to issue further mandates, since any future orders will need to be approved by the conservative majority state legislature. The Republican lawmakers who filed the legal challenge asked the court for a six-day stay, which would have allowed for negotiations on the stay-at-home orders, but the court struck that request down. (Hagemann, 5/13)
It's Not Just About National Trends: There Are 50 Different Curves, Complicating Reopening Guidance
Reopening discussions often revolve around national numbers, but each state -- and even areas within states -- are being impacted differently. Some say that leaders need to take those regional numbers into better account when setting up guidance to lift restrictions. Meanwhile, tensions continue to boil up over stay-at-home orders. And even some hot-spot states are inching toward reopening.
The Associated Press:
Virus Spikes Could Emerge Weeks After US Economic Reopenings
U.S. states are beginning to restart their economies after months of paralyzing coronavirus lockdowns, but it could take weeks until it becomes clear whether those reopenings will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases, experts said Wednesday. The outbreak’s trajectory varies wildly across the country, with steep increases in cases in some places, decreases in others and infection rates that can shift dramatically from neighborhood to neighborhood. (Johnson, Smith and Sullivan, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
What’s Happening In States That Reopened Their Economies? It’s Complicated.
Several states, including Georgia, embarked on an unexpectedly political experiment late last month. Despite not hitting the benchmarks established by the federal government for scaling back social distancing measures, they were going to do so anyway, echoing President Trump’s desire for a return to economic normalcy even while rejecting the safety guidelines Trump ostensibly espoused. An intense debate over the decision erupted, with critics suggesting that those states would see a spike in new coronavirus cases, given the renewed ability of the virus to spread. Those supporting the decision figured that no spikes were likely or, perhaps, that they could be contained. (Bump, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
'A Pressure Cooker': Pa. Governor Aims To Contain GOP Revolt
By many accounts, Gov. Tom Wolf has helped mitigate Pennsylvania’s coronavirus outbreak and avoided the full-blown disasters seen elsewhere. His success in the next challenge — containing the growing resistance to his efforts — is to be determined. The Democrat at the helm in one of the premier battlegrounds in November’s presidential election is struggling to fight a Republican revolt over his stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Egged on by state GOP lawmakers, counties have threatened to defy his orders while at least a few business owners have reopened despite his warnings. (Levy, 5/14)
The New York Times:
Coronavirus Lockdowns: Businesses Turn To Armed Defiance
When Jamie Williams decided to reopen her East Texas tattoo studio last week in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, she asked Philip Archibald for help. He showed up with his dog Zeus, his friends and his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. Mr. Archibald established an armed perimeter in the parking lot outside Crash-N-Burn Tattoo, secured by five men with military-style rifles, tactical shotguns, camouflage vests and walkie-talkies. One of them already had a large tattoo of his own. “We the People,” it said. (Fernandez and Montgomery, 5/13)
The Wall Street Journal:
New York And New Jersey Start To Reopen Their Economies
Construction firms can resume nonessential operations in the coming days across New Jersey and in the northernmost counties of New York, officials said Wednesday, as both states moved forward with a limited economic restart amid the coronavirus crisis. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the state’s North Country, which includes the Adirondack Park as well as the cities of Plattsburgh and Watertown, had met the required metrics for a limited reopening on Friday. State officials said earlier in the week that regions in the Finger Lakes, the Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley had met the requirements as well. The areas include the cities of Rochester, Binghamton and Utica. (Vielkind and De Avila, 5/13)
Reuters:
Southern Californians Return To Beaches Ahead Of Long Pandemic Summer
Los Angeles beaches reopened on Wednesday after weeks of coronavirus closure, drawing Californians out for a glimpse of the sun one day after learning that sweeping stay-at-home orders could remain in place all summer. (Devall and Ross, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Maryland Reopening Gradually, Hogan Announces; D.C. Shutdown Extended
Parts of Maryland and Virginia will begin a gradual reopening this weekend, while the nation’s capital and its surrounding suburbs remain shut down. Hours before Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan gave localities a green light on Wednesday to loosen some restrictions, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser extended her city’s stay-at-home order and closure of nonessential businesses through June 8. (Nirappil, Cox and Wiggins, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
What Maryland Lifting Its Stay-At-Home Order Means And What You Can Now Do
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting the statewide stay-at-home order that has been in place for more than six weeks, replacing it with a “safer at home” policy that relaxes some of the restrictions. However, most of the limits on social and business interactions will remain in place as coronavirus deaths and cases continue to climb. Local jurisdictions are empowered to decide whether it is safe enough to lift the stay-at-home order in their area — and several have already declared it is not. (Cox and Wiggins, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Another Colorado Restaurant Opens, But Not Out Of Defiance Of Coronavirus Regulations, Out Of Desperation
Kelley Chagolla, co-owner of the Charro Mexican Restaurant here in the conservative enclave of Weld County, decided to open her restaurant to diners this week, going directly against the governor's order to limit service to delivery and curbside. She watched the debacle in Castle Rock closely — where a restaurant opened to packed crowds, drew national attention, and then was shut down and fined — and definitely did not want to go that route. (Klemko and Gearan, 5/13)
NPR:
Black Leaders In Virginia To Gov. Northam: It's Too Soon To Reopen
Prompted by concerns about racial health disparities, African-American state lawmakers in Virginia are opposing plans by Gov. Ralph Northam to begin a phased reopening of Virginia's economy this week. In a letter to Northam, leaders of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus outline "grave concerns" about plans to begin reopening some businesses across much of the commonwealth on Friday. (McCammon, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Among The Mainstays Of 2020 Claimed By The Pandemic: Spring
By the time spring arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, the pandemic had the world firmly in its grip. The vernal equinox arrived March 19, the day California handed down the first statewide stay-at-home order in the United States. Most of the country would soon follow suit. In the coming weeks, vast swaths of humanity would be largely confined to their homes. (Sen, 5/14)
Detroit Free Press:
Whitmer Says Stay-At-Home Order Has Prevented 3,500 More Deaths
With protesters set to descend again on the state Capitol to protest a sweeping stay-at-home order, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cited estimates Wednesday saying there could have been nearly 3,500 more coronavirus deaths in Michigan if not for her order. (Spangler, 5/13)
ABC News:
What's Your State's Coronavirus Reopening Plan?
The novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on many areas in the United States, prompting nearly all states to issue stay-at-home orders and close businesses in an effort to stem the tide of the virus... There is no unified approach among states and only non-binding national guidelines. Complicating matters is that the virus is impacting different states in a dramatic way. And within states, there is dramatic variation as well. (Lantry, 5/13)
In March, Cuomo Quietly Slipped In Liability Protections To Shield Hard-Hit Nursing Homes From Lawsuits
Several New York state lawmakers, besieged by complaints that poor staffing and shoddy conditions allowed the virus to spread out of control in the homes, said they were blindsided by the provision that was added under the radar by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). More than 5,300 nursing home residents are believed to have died from COVID-19 in New York alone.
The New York Times:
Buried In N.Y. Budget: Legal Shield For Nursing Homes Rife With Coronavirus
In the chaotic days of late March, as it became clear that New York was facing a catastrophic outbreak of the coronavirus, aides to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo quietly inserted a provision on Page 347 of New York’s final, voluminous budget bill. Many lawmakers were unaware of the language when they approved the budget a few days later. But it provided unusual legal protections for an influential industry that has been devastated by the crisis: nursing home operators. (Harris, Baker and McKinley, 5/13)
In other nursing home news —
The Wall Street Journal:
How A Nursing Home And A Clock Merchant Got Masks Out Of China
Nursing homes, many at the center of outbreaks of the new coronavirus, are struggling to find masks and other supplies their workers need to confront the pandemic. David Reis, owner of a nursing home in Connecticut, found a solution through a friend of a friend who normally imports clocks. The importer, Jordan Steinberg, said he would deliver 400,000 masks to Mr. Reis from China—a month’s supply—if he were paid about $300,000 upfront. “I’m not trying to fool anyone, I did this to make money,” Mr. Steinberg said. “But I worked extra hard on it because I knew this would help someone stay alive. A clock doesn’t help anyone do anything but tell time.” (Wirz and Hufford, 5/14)
ProPublica:
A Quarter Of The Residents At This Nursing Home Died From COVID-19. Families Want Answers.
Standing outside a window at the Bria of Geneva nursing home one morning last week, 2-year-old Rosa Morrow tried to get her grandmother’s attention. She held her palm to the screen. She blew kisses. She counted slowly, “1 … 2 … 3 …”On the other side, 71-year-old Claudette Stasik, who has tested positive for COVID-19, sat in her reclining wheelchair, her eyes closed and her arms crossed against her chest, her gray hair braided to one side. A nurse, wearing gloves, gently rubbed her hand. (Cohen and Coryne, 5/14)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Wisconsin Nursing Homes With Coronavirus: 38-Plus Being Investigated
After weeks of declining to name nursing homes with coronavirus cases, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released a list of 38 such facilities on Wednesday. The list does not include nursing homes with fewer than 10 beds, nor does it include facilities that have not had new coronavirus cases in the last 28 days. The state health department did not release any other information, such as the number of cases or deaths at each facility. (Chen, 5/13)
#WeMatterToo Campaign Urging Authorities To Address Lack Of Safety Measures In Jails, Prisons
"They are the people who usually are overlooked," said the rapper Common, whose organization launched the campaign. Meanwhile, President Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released from prison due to COVID concerns.
The Associated Press:
Common's #WeMatterToo Push Urges Jail Releases Amid Virus
Rapper and activist Common went into quarantine concerned about incarcerated people he has met during visits to jails, prisons and juvenile detention centers around the U.S. and who aren’t able to maintain social distance or adopt rigorous hygiene routines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “It’s a troubling time for them,” Common said, “because they are the people who usually are overlooked.” (Morrison, 5/13)
Kaiser Health News:
Under COVID Cloud, Prisons In Rural America Threaten To Choke Rural Hospitals
As the COVID-19 pandemic swept into Montana, it spread into the Marias Heritage Center assisted living facility, then flowed into the nearby 21-bed hospital. Toole County quickly became the state’s hot spot for COVID-19 deaths, with more than four times the infection rate of all other counties and the most recorded deaths in the state. Six of the state’s 16 COVID deaths through Tuesday have occurred here. (Dawson, 5/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Ex-Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Released From Prison To Home Confinement
President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released from a federal prison due to coronavirus concerns and will continue serving his 7½ year sentence for tax and bank fraud from his Northern Virginia home, his attorney said Wednesday. The release of Mr. Manafort, 71 years old, who was charged in special counsel Robert Muller’s Russia investigation, is part of a sweeping effort by the federal Bureau of Prisons to ease crowding to stem the spread of the virus behind bars. He was among nearly 2,500 federal inmates who have been placed on home confinement in recent weeks as prison officials try to identify those who are at high risk for the disease and low risk for re-offending. (Gurman, 5/13)
NYC's Top Police Official Defends Social Distancing Enforcement Of Minorities; Isolated Alaska Salmon Fishing Towns Brace For Arrival Of Work Crews
Media outlets report on news from New York, Alaska, California, District of Columbia, Montana, Vermont, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Maine, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Georgia.
The New York Times:
NYPD Commissioner Denies Racial Bias In Coronavirus Social Distancing Policing
New York City’s top police official on Wednesday forcefully defended how his officers have enforced social distancing rules after videos of recent arrests and enforcement data fueled complaints that the police were unfairly targeting black and Latino residents. Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea pushed back against assertions from some elected officials and community groups who said the arrest data and videos illustrated a racist double standard for social distancing by the police that was reminiscent of the “stop and frisk” policy. (Southall, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Thousands Are Headed To Alaska’s Fishing Towns. So Is The Coronavirus.
The people of Cordova, Alaska, had weathered the coronavirus pandemic with no cases and the comfort of isolation — a coastal town unreachable by road in a state with some of the fewest infections per capita in the country. But that seclusion has come to an abrupt end. Over the past two weeks, fishing boat crews from Seattle and elsewhere have started arriving by the hundreds, positioning for the start of Alaska’s summer seafood rush. (Baker, 5/14)
Politico:
California $1B Mask Order Faces New Doubt After Federal Regulators Call Product 'Not Acceptable'
Federal regulators said Wednesday they rejected certification earlier this month of the N95 masks that California had ordered from a Chinese firm in a massive $990 million purchase, a starker characterization of what transpired than Gov. Gavin Newsom gave last week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health did not detail its reasons for denying the company BYD, saying an on-site assessment of the company’s N95-model respirators deemed the equipment “not acceptable” on May 4. BYD can tweak its design and again seek approval under an expedited review process, federal regulators said. (White and Murphy, 5/13)
The Hill:
Washington, DC, Struggles To Stamp Out COVID-19
District of Columbia residents learned Wednesday they will be staying home for at least another three weeks, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the coronavirus in the nation's capital and raising questions about congressional activity on Capitol Hill. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced at a press conference that the stay-at-home order previously slated to lift on Friday would be extended until June 8, saying not all of the metrics needed for reopening have been met. (Sullivan, 5/13)
Kaiser Health News:
Reversing History, Indian Health Service Seeks Traditional Healers
Cheryl Morales started the medicinal garden at the Aaniiih Nakoda College demonstration farm with only four plants: yarrow, echinacea, plantain and licorice root. After 10 years, the campus garden within the Fort Belknap reservation in northern Montana now holds more than 60 species that take up almost 30,000 square feet. Morales adds new plants annually. This year, she is testing Oregon grape root and breadroot. (Akridge, 5/14)
Stateline:
Under Social Distancing, Rural Regions Push For More Broadband
In 1936, roughly 90% of America’s urban areas had access to electricity, while roughly the same proportion of rural America was still in the dark. The Rural Electrification Act, signed that year as part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, turned on the lights in isolated rural areas. As the coronavirus pandemic lays bare America’s digital divide, some advocates argue that now is the time to make a big, bold investment in the country’s broadband infrastructure. (Simpson, 5/14)
Bangor Daily News :
Vaccinations Drop Off For Low-Income Kids In Maine As Patients Delay Doctor Visits
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccines for Children Program, a federally funded program that provides free vaccinations for children whose families would otherwise be unable to access them, distributed 28 percent fewer vaccines in March and 45 percent fewer in the month of April compared with last year’s distributions, said CDC Director Nirav Shah. (Andrews, 5/13)
San Francisco Chronicle:
‘An Honor And A Privilege’: UCSF Doctor Reflects On Month In NY At The Heart Of The Coronavirus Pandemic
The hospital ward where Dr. Maya Kotas worked for the last month at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center isn’t supposed to be an intensive care unit. The rooms, with two beds separated by a thin privacy curtain, aren’t supposed to house people fighting for their lives. The ventilators forcing oxygen into their weakened lungs aren’t supposed to be used for weeks on end, and the nurses tending those ventilators aren’t supposed to be giving critical care. Even Kotas herself wasn’t supposed to be there. The UCSF clinical instructor in pulmonary and critical care medicine should have been home in San Francisco doing research. But the novel coronavirus has rearranged lives and hospitals and entire cities, and last month, it brought Kotas to the heart of the pandemic in the United States. (Feldberg, 5/14)
Boston Globe:
UMass Medical Student Who Survived Coronavirus Now Takes Care Of People Who Have It
Less than a year after completing a rotation at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Michelle Shabo, 28, found herself in March back in one of the same rooms where she had had taken care of patients. This time, she was the patient, battling a harrowing case of the coronavirus. Two months and one near-death experience later, Shabo dons a mask and gloves during overnight shifts at the field hospital in the Worcester DCU Center, working directly with coronavirus patients — people in a precarious position she knows all too well. (Berg, 5/13)
Detroit Free Press:
Teen Girls, Staff At Michigan Treatment Facility Have Coronavirus
The novel coronavirus has made its way to a mid-Michigan residential treatment center for teens; 25 girls there have tested positive. Only three of the girls at the Wolverine Human Services' site in Vassar had symptoms of COVID-19 — one had a slight headache, one had a slight sore throat, one lost her sense of taste and smell, according to Paul Whitney, vice president of residential programs for Wolverine. (Kovanis, 5/13)
Boston Globe:
Mass. Death Rate Seems To Be Climbing, But It’s Not The Full Picture
As the number of COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts hospitals slowly ticks down, another grim metric — somewhat under the radar — has steadily been going up. That’s the case fatality rate, the percentage of deaths among known COVID-19 patients. It stands at about 6.6 percent, up from 1.6 percent on April 1. This increase may seem alarming, but it does not mean the disease is getting deadlier. Here are three contextual things to know about this number. (Arsenault, 5/13)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Gov's Order Excludes Abortion Providers From Protection
Gov. Brian Kemp used his emergency powers to extend an executive order that limits legal liability for Georgia’s hospitals and medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic, while also including a provision that specifically excludes abortion providers from the protections. The order signed Tuesday renews authority first granted in April that designates hospitals and frontline medical staffers as “auxiliary emergency management workers” and provides them additional legal protection from personal injury lawsuits during the pandemic. (Bluestein, 5/13)
State House News Service:
Nurses Ask Baker For New Advisory Group, Protections
The Massachusetts Nurses Association is asking Gov. Charlie Baker to establish an advisory group of front-line clinical staff with experience in caring for COVID-19 patients to help ensure safety as hospitals look to resume some version of their normal operations. The union, in its May 11 letter to Baker, also called for passage of legislation that would create an "occupational presumption" for health care workers who contract COVID-19, saying several such bills have been filed in the state Legislature. (Lannan, 5/13)
Boston Globe:
Harvard Medical School Says Incoming Students Will Learn Online; UMass Medical School Will Hold Classes On Campus
Students entering Harvard Medical School this fall will learn remotely to help avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, while returning students will likely have access to at least some on-site research and clinical facilities, administrators announced Wednesday. The state’s only public medical school, the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, said it expects to hold classes on campus for the fall but remote learning will likely be necessary to limit class sizes, an administrator said. (Fox, 5/13)
Pandemic Lays Bare The Vulnerabilities In A Hospital System Comprised Of Separate Fiefdoms
The country doesn't just have one hospital system -- it's made up of competing organizations that are more-often-than-not siloed from each other, even if they're only blocks away.
The New York Times:
How The Chaos At Elmhurst Hospital Exposed Health Care’s Fiefdoms
In late March, as the most dire public health crisis in a century swept across New York, sick people and those caring for them faced a hospital system that was less than the sum of its mighty parts. At Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, hundreds of Covid-19 patients arrived in need of more help than besieged medical workers could give. Patients were found dead in rooms. One medical resident described conditions as “apocalyptic.” Yet at the same time, 3,500 beds were free in other New York hospitals, some no more than 20 minutes from Elmhurst, according to state records. The city, which runs Elmhurst, had a fleet of 26 new ambulances available to transfer patients. (Dwyer, 5/14)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Thomas Jefferson Hospital Seeing More Coronavirus Patients Than Philadelphia Rival Penn
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital had twice as many average daily coronavirus inpatients as the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania last week, according to new state data, a difference that could have significant financial ramifications for the two largest health-care providers in the Philadelphia region. Both hospitals are facing hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue as a result of the pandemic. The disclosure came in Pennsylvania Department of Health data released Wednesday that showed 51 hospitals in Pennsylvania, including 31 in the southeastern part of the state, were allocated vials of remdesivir, a drug that may help some patients recover more quickly from the coronavirus. The drugs were allocated this week based on patient counts from May 4 to 10. (Brubaker, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
A Connecticut Community Hospital Fights To Stay Financially Afloat During The Pandemic
Patrick Charmel, the president of Griffin Hospital in Derby, Conn., keeps his office door open. Alex Balko, the chief financial officer, raced in from across the hall. “Oh man, this is really not good,” Balko said, not bothering to take a seat. “This could be devastating to us.” Four days before, Griffin had admitted its first patient with telling symptoms, and people were starting to show up to be swabbed. With the novel coronavirus perhaps already within Griffin’s walls — and certainly hovering nearby — doctors were getting ready to cancel the mammograms, hernia repairs and all the other not-so-urgent care that provides the hospital’s main income. “Pat, this is not sustainable,” Balko said. “What are we going to do?” (Goldstein, 5/13)
In other hospital news —
Modern Healthcare:
HHS Provider Grants Favor Hospitals With Higher Share Of Privately Insured Patients
HHS distributed $50 billion in grant funds to providers using a formula it chose that heavily favored hospitals that treat the highest share of privately insured patients, per an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. The 10% of hospitals with the highest private insurance revenue were paid $44,321 per bed, compared with $20,710 for the 10% of hospitals with the lowest private insurance revenue, the analysis concludes. (Cohrs, 5/13)
Modern Healthcare:
'Constant Increase' In COVID-19 Patients Contributes To Ochsner's First-Quarter Loss
Even though the stay-at-home order was only in place during the last week of March, inpatient surgeries declined 8.3% in the quarter year-over-year. Emergency room visits were down 4.8%. Clinic visits fell by 1%. Ochsner still managed to generate almost 9% higher revenue in the quarter ended March 31 year-over-year, mostly due to higher premium revenue. Revenue in the quarter was $965 million. (Bannow, 5/13)
Insurers Increasingly Returning To Health Law Marketplace In Stark Turnaround From Early Days Of ACA
Insurers no longer view the Affordable Care Act marketplace as a black hole for profits, but rather as a boon to their bottom line -- especially in the midst of a pandemic.
Politico:
Coronavirus Drives Health Insurers Back To Obamacare
Health insurers fled the Affordable Care Act in the early years of the law, fearing that losses from covering too many sick people would eat away at their profits. Now the insurers increasingly view Obamacare as a boon while job-based health coverage faces its biggest threat yet in a crashing economy. With tens of millions of people losing their jobs — and their health benefits — along with major cuts to Medicaid, the insurers see stability and the promise of enough healthy enrollees in a marketplace that offers government subsidized private insurance to millions of Americans during a pandemic. (Goldberg and Luthi, 5/14)
ABC News:
27 Million Americans May Lose Health Insurance Coverage: Report
Soaring unemployment numbers could translate into nearly 27 million people losing their health insurance, according to a new report. "Between March 1st and May 2nd, 2020, more than 31 million people had filed for unemployment insurance," notes the Kaiser Family Foundation report, which was released Wednesday. "Actual loss of jobs and income are likely even higher, as some people may be only marginally employed or may not have filed for benefits." Along with losing their jobs, Americans who previously had health insurance coverage through their employers will lose that, too. (Schumaker, 5/13)
Gawande Plans To Step Down As Haven's CEO To Focus On Threats To Health From COVID-19
After two years in the role, Atal Gawande says his time is better spent now in an advisory position for the health care venture. He also just published an article in the New Yorker about how to safely reopen the country.
Stat:
Gawande Says He's Leaving Haven CEO Job To Focus On Covid-19
Atul Gawande on Wednesday confirmed that he will step down as chief executive of the health care company formed by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway, saying it will allow him to devote more time to addressing the threats posed by Covid-19. Gawande said in a statement posted on Haven’s website that he will stay on as chairman of Haven’s board of directors and that a search has begun for a new chief executive officer. Mitch Betses, a longtime executive with CVS Health who became Haven’s chief operating officer in March, will oversee day-to-day operations. (Ross, 5/13)
The Wall Street Journal:
Atul Gawande Steps Down As Haven’s CEO
Dr. Gawande, a prominent surgeon and professor at Harvard University, is taking on the less operational role of chairman, while Chief Operating Officer Mitch Betses will manage daily operations, Haven said Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Dr. Gawande was in talks to step down from his role. Dr. Gawande, who took the helm in July 2018, said the shift would enable him to focus on policy and advocacy work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The venture said it is looking for a new CEO. (Sebastian, 5/13)
CNBC:
How Haven Could Change Health Care Even Without Atul Gawande
Despite his departure, many health industry insiders agree that there’s still a path forward for Haven. The key will be for the executive teams to rally behind this person in a big way, and for this new recruit to bring benefits into lockstep with their plans. Get it right, and there’s still big upside. “Innovative employers, partnered with the best providers, are most empowered to fix United States health care,” said Jonathan Slotkin, chief medical officer of Contigo Health, an employer health-focused company that was formed inside Premier. “It really will take a partnership of the providers who deliver care and the employers who pay for that care,” he said. (Farr, 5/13)
Bloomberg:
Berkshire-JPMorgan-Amazon Health Venture CEO Gawande Steps Down
Haven’s announcement sparked fears that the employer-led venture could compete with health insurers. But its first plans worked through existing insurance carriers. JPMorgan offered plans to about 30,000 workers in Ohio and Arizona, Bloomberg News reported in November. The Haven plans didn’t subject workers to deductibles and offered incentives for wellness activities to offset medical costs, similar to other corporate health initiatives.Haven kept its operations under wraps for months, with little public evidence of the ambitious ideas the initial rollout seemed to promise. (Armstrong and Tozzi, 5/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Haven CEO Dr. Atul Gawande Leaves That Role, Named Chairman Of The Board
The leadership change fuels skepticism about what the ultimate impact will be of Haven, which its founders described as an independent company "free from profit-making incentives and constraints" with the aim of improving employee satisfaction and reducing healthcare costs for their U.S. employees. The companies have shared little detail about their efforts and strategy since the group was formed in early 2018. Gawande, who was announced as its CEO less than two years ago, said as he reflected on how he could best contribute to Haven, chairman of the board was an ideal role. Mitch Betses, chief operating officer, will manage day-to-day operations as Haven searches for a new CEO. (Kacik, 5/13)
At Hearing, Ousted Vaccine Official Will Warn 'Darkest Winter In Modern History' Threatens United States
Dr. Rick Bright, an HHS official who claims he was targeted because he opposed COVID-19 policies, will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Bright, along with projecting a dire second wave if the virus isn't contained, is expected to talk about cronyism in the agency.
Politico:
Top Trump Critic Will Testify Before A Chairwoman Who Is A Close Ally
President Donald Trump’s ousted vaccine chief turned whistleblower will go public with his claims on Thursday in an unusually friendly setting — a hearing chaired by a close congressional ally whose district benefited from his decisions. Rick Bright, who was abruptly removed as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority last month, will air his complaints about the Trump administration's pandemic response in front of a House subcommittee overseen by Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat who represents a Northern California district home to a company that received more than $110 million in awards from BARDA while Bright led the office. (Diamond, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
US Immunologist Warns Of 'Darkest Winter' If Virus Rebounds
America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic. Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Aspects of his complaint about early administration handling of the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive of a company that manufactures, respirator masks. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 5/14)
NPR:
Ousted Scientist Says 'Window Of Opportunity' To Fight Coronavirus Is Closing
In his written opening statement, Bright paints a gloomy picture unless the Trump administration responds more quickly and more strongly to the coronavirus. "It is painfully clear that we were not as prepared as we should have been," Bright says. "We missed early warning signals and we forgot important pages from our pandemic playbook." (Naylor, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
Ousted Vaccine Official To Warn Of ‘Darkest Winter’ If Virus Returns Without Better Response
Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was removed April 20 after having served in the position for nearly four years, and transferred to a narrower role at the National Institutes of Health. In his prepared testimony, Bright also touches on a whistleblower complaint in which he asserted he was pressured by Department of Health and Human Services leadership to make “potentially harmful drugs widely available,” including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump has repeatedly heralded. (Wagner, 5/13)
ProPublica:
A Trump Official Tried To Fast-Track Funding For His Friend’s Unproven COVID-19 'Treatment,' Whistleblower Says
Last November, Rick Bright, then the director of a federal office that approves funding for medical emergencies, sat in on a meeting between his boss and two men — a pharmaceutical and biotech consultant and an Emory University professor — seeking millions of dollars for an unproven drug. Bright wrote in a whistleblower complaint filed last week that he was wary as professor George Painter and consultant John Clerici described the drug “as a ‘cure all’ for influenza, Ebola, and nearly every other virus.” The team came back in February with an updated pitch after the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting its antiviral medication could be a treatment for COVID-19. (Song, 5/14)
CNN:
Rick Bright Will Warn Congress Of 'Darkest Winter In Modern History' Without Ramped Up Coronavirus Response
Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of a key federal office charged with developing medical countermeasures, will testify before Congress on Thursday that the Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic and warn that the the US will face "unprecedented illness and fatalities" without additional preparations. "Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities," Bright is expected to say Thursday, according to his prepared testimony obtained by CNN. "Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be darkest winter in modern history." (Diamond and Collins, 5/13)
Special Oversight Committee's First Meeting Highlights Chasm Between Parties Over Pandemic Response
The parties started the first meeting of the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis miles apart and ended it even further away. The partisan dissonance highlights how difficult any more relief negotiations will be. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that the "American people are worth" spending $3 trillion to help.
The Washington Post:
First Meeting Of Coronavirus Oversight Panel Reflects Congress’s Struggle To Stake Out Role In Addressing Pandemic
Democrats’ efforts to be watchdogs for the federal government’s coronavirus response limped into motion Wednesday with the first meeting of a special committee created to examine the pandemic. Yet the open briefing, held via videoconference, largely served to highlight the frustrations and limitations that lawmakers, especially Democrats, have encountered this spring as Congress has struggled to stake out its role in addressing the pandemic. (DeBonis and Kane, 5/13)
Politico:
Bipartisan Vow Masks A Rancorous Reality For Coronavirus Oversight Panel
After Republicans and Democrats spent 90 minutes whipsawing between alternate realities, the top lawmakers on the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis paused for a fleeting display of humanity toward each other. "If the distance between me and you on any issue were five steps, I'd be happy to take three of them," House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said to his GOP counterpart, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, as the panel's first meeting came to a close Wednesday. (Cheney, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
AP Interview: Pelosi: Americans 'Worth It' On $3T Virus Aid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the stunning $3 trillion price tag on Democrats’ pandemic relief package as what is needed to confront the “villainous virus” and economic collapse. “The American people are worth it,” Pelosi told The Associated Press. In an interview with the AP, Pelosi acknowledged that the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and Republicans, who have flatly rejected the coronavirus relief bill headed for a House vote Friday. (Mascaro and Rama, 5/13)
The Hill:
Pelosi Pushes To Unite Party On Coronavirus Bill Despite Grumbling From Left
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is plowing ahead with a vote Friday on House Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus relief package, bucking progressives who are calling for a delay to give lawmakers time to secure additional liberal priorities in the bill. Pelosi and her allies are putting on a show of force as they try to unite the sometimes-fractious caucus and get their troops in line ahead of this week’s roll call on the 1,800-plus-page bill. (Marcos and Wong, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
As Coronavirus Rolls On, Republicans Hit 'Pause' On New Aid
Businesses are going belly up, tens of millions have been laid off and, by some measures, the U.S. seems headed for another Great Depression. But Republicans surveying the wreckage aren’t ready for another round of coronavirus aid, instead urging a “pause.” It’s a position based on a confluence of factors. Polls show GOP voters think the government is already doing enough. Republicans on Capitol Hill are divided over the best approach. Billions approved by Congress have yet to be spent. And it’s also not clear what President Donald Trump wants to do next, if anything, to juice the economy — his payroll tax cut idea hasn’t gained any traction on Capitol Hill. (Taylor, 5/14)
The Hill:
GOP Rep. Pete King To Buck Party, Vote For Democrats' Coronavirus Relief Bill
Rep. Pete King (R-N.Y.) said he plans to buck party lines and vote in favor of the $3 trillion coronavirus relief package proposed by House Democrats and slated to come to the floor on Friday. King — who represents one of the hardest-hit districts in the state and is set to retire at the end of this term — said while there are provisions that give him pause, he feels it’s critical that Congress provide funding for state and local governments that have been disproportionately affected by the deadly virus. The New York Republican also said the language to eliminate the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction for 2020 and 2021 factored into his decision to back the measure. (Brufke, 5/13)
The Oklahoman:
Oklahoma Republicans In U.S. House Oppose New $3 Trillion Relief Bill
Oklahoma Republicans in the U.S. House have come out strongly against the latest financial relief bill, saying Democratic leaders are using the pandemic to push for a “liberal wish list.” The House is expected to vote Friday on the measure, which has an estimated price tag of $3 trillion. Republican Reps. Tom Cole, of Moore; Kevin Hern, of Tulsa; Frank Lucas, of Cheyenne; and Markwayne Mullin, of Westville, have criticized the bill. (Casteel, 5/14)
Elsewhere on Capitol Hill —
The Wall Street Journal:
Congress Debates Push To End Surprise Medical Billing
Negotiations on Capitol Hill over the next package of coronavirus economic relief have revived discussions about ending surprise medical billing, an effort to bolster patient protections that has sparked heavy spending by opponents who warn of damage to the health-care system. Surprise billing typically occurs when a patient is treated at a hospital that is in their insurance network by a medical professional who isn’t, potentially leading to crippling medical charges. The push to end surprise billing pits patient advocates and health-insurance providers, who back the effort, against hospital and medical groups who say it amounts to government rate-setting that would jeopardize the finances of some hospitals and mean out-of-network doctors earn less money. (Peterson and Bykowicz, 5/14)
Los Angeles Times:
FBI Serves Warrant On Senator In Investigation Of Stock Sales Linked To Coronavirus
Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the novel coronavirus first struck the U.S., a law enforcement official said. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action. (Wilber and Haberkorn, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Democrats Unveil Historic Rule Change To Allow Remote Voting In Congress During Pandemic
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) formally introduced a pair of rules changes designed to revive congressional action in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has left Congress sputtering for the past two months. Hoyer said Wednesday that his resolution, drafted after bipartisan negotiations with GOP leaders, will allow lawmakers to cast their votes from afar if they cannot be present in the Capitol for “reasons beyond our control” related to the virus. Those lawmakers would designate their proxy to another lawmaker who is present. (Kane, 5/13)
Jobs Losses Hit Historic 36.5 Million Over 2 Months As Additional 3 Million Americans Join Unemployed Ranks
Pervasive U.S. unemployment continues as the latest weekly jobless claims reach 2.98 million. That number continues the gradual downward decline reported over the last 4 weeks, yet the total number of Americans out of work remains at staggering levels not seen since the Great Depression.
The Associated Press:
36 Million Have Sought US Unemployment Aid Since Virus Hit
Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions. Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. (Rugaber, 5/14)
CNBC:
Weekly Jobless Claims Total 2.981 Million As Unemployment Crisis Continues
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting 2.7 million new claims. Stock market futures moved lower following the numbers and pointed to another losing day on Wall Street. (Cox, 5/14)
Bloomberg:
U.S. Jobless Claims In Millions Again, Higher Than Expected
The worse-than-expected data underscore the ongoing devastating impact of the coronavirus as dine-in restaurants and retailers remain largely closed and concerned Americans stay inside rather than spend. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday outlined a more-troubling economic scenario posed by the possibility of mass bankruptcies and unemployment. “Long stretches of unemployment can damage or end workers’ careers as their skills lose value and professional networks dry up, and leave families in greater debt,” Powell said in remarks to a virtual event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. (Dimitrieva, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
3 Million Americans Filed Jobless Claims Last Week, Pushing Eight-Week Total To 36.5 Million
The flood of new claims threatens to add to the tension between President Trump and public-health officials over how quickly to try and restart parts of the economy, with Trump on Thursday alleging that some Democrats are trying to slow the process down in order to hurt him politically.(Romm, 5/14)
MarketWatch:
Jobless Claims Climb Another 3 Million Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns
Not all of these employees are still out of work. Some have been called back to their jobs in industries deemed essential. Others have returned to their jobs as many states reopen parts of their economies, particularly in less populated areas where the coronavirus is mostly absent. Yet the unemployment rate has likely reached 20% unofficially, government data suggest, and it’s likely to rise again in May. (Bartash, 5/14)
The New York Times:
‘Rolling Shock’ as Job Losses Mount Even With Reopenings
Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America, said that even with the reopenings, she doubted that callbacks to work outnumbered additional layoffs from other sectors. The slowdown has been rippling beyond the early shutdowns in retail and hospitality to professional business services, manufacturing and health care.“In a sense, it’s a rolling shock,” she said. (Cohen and Hsu, 5/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Nearly 3 Million Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week
“The numbers are very high, but they’re stepping down every week, and I see no reason why that decline in filings wouldn’t continue,” Keith Hall, chief economist for the Council of Economic Advisers under former President George W. Bush said ahead of Thursday’s report. “Employers are likely poised to bring people back, but right now we’re in a holding pattern.” (Chaney and Guilford, 5/14)
Reuters:
Millions More Americans File For Jobless Benefits As Coronavirus Layoffs Widen
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 2.981 million for the week ended May 9, the Labor Department said on Thursday. While that was down from 3.176 million in the prior week and marked the sixth straight weekly drop, claims remain astoundingly high. (Mutikani, 5/14)
In other unemployment and economic news —
The New York Times:
As Unemployment Soars, Lawmakers Push To Cover Workers’ Wages
One of the most progressive lawmakers in the House and one of the most conservative in the Senate, staring down a pandemic-driven unemployment rate at its highest level since the Great Depression, have come to the same conclusion: It’s time for the federal government to cover workers’ salaries. As Congress prepares to wage a new battle over how to best aid workers and businesses devastated by the coronavirus crisis, Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington and a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri and a rising conservative star, are both making the case to their party’s leaders that guaranteed income programs should be part of the federal relief effort. (Edmondson, 5/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Two Months Into Pandemic, Millions Of Workers Continue Filing Unemployment Claims
Two months into disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, millions of U.S. workers continue to apply for unemployment benefits each week. More than 33 million Americans have filed unemployment claims in the seven weeks since the coronavirus led to widespread business closures in mid-March, and economists expect another 3 million filed last week. (Chaney and Guilford, 5/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Millions Are Calling About Unemployment Claims: What It’s Like To Be On The Other End Of The Call
It takes 41 days for Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation office to respond to emails. When the answer finally comes, it may well be written by Angela Lowe. Ms. Lowe, a 41-year-old call center supervisor with a calm demeanor and raspy voice, works seven days a week replying to emails from the newly jobless and handling the more complex claims-related phone calls. A new email lands in her inbox every minute or so, and a notification flashes on her computer screen. At the same time, she said, she and her colleagues are answering calls and juggling online chats. “We’re doing two chats at a time,” she said. (Calvert, 5/14)
The New York Times:
Fed Chair Warns The Economy May Need More As Congress Hesitates
The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, delivered a stark warning on Wednesday that the United States was experiencing an economic hit “without modern precedent,” one that could permanently damage the economy if Congress and the White House did not provide sufficient financial support to prevent a wave of bankruptcies and prolonged joblessness. Mr. Powell’s blunt diagnosis was the latest indication that the trillions of dollars that policymakers have already funneled into the economy may not be enough to forestall lasting damage from a virus that has already shuttered businesses and thrown more than 20 million people out of work. (Smialek, Tankersley and Cochrane, 5/13)
Reuters:
Storm Clouds Gather Over U.S. Stocks As Hopes Of Quick Recovery Fade
For weeks, hopes that massive stimulus from the Federal Reserve and U.S. government would set the stage for a recovery later in the year fueled a blistering rebound in stocks even as the worst drop-off in jobs since the Great Depression slammed the economy. But recent comments from top officials have undercut the case for a speedy economic recovery even as states ease lockdown restrictions, forcing investors to factor in a protracted downturn that would likely weigh on stocks while fueling flows to bonds and other safe-haven assets. (Krauskopf, 5/14)
The New York Times:
Small-Business Loan Deadline Poses Test For Mnuchin
When big businesses like Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers basketball franchise took millions of dollars’ worth of emergency loans intended for small businesses, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called such borrowing “outrageous,” narrowed eligibility and threatened to hold companies criminally liable if they did not give the money back. But in the last month, large companies have continued to take out big loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, including publicly traded firms with ready access to other forms of capital. (Reppeport and McCabe, 5/13)
ABC News:
1 Million New Yorkers Could Be Evicted Under COVID Without City Assistance: Report
Homelessness in New York City could see a dramatic spike during the novel coronavirus pandemic if city leaders don't enact a plan to stabilize housing, a nonprofit has warned. More than 325,000 of New York City's lowest-income households -- almost 1 million people -- are at risk of severe income loss and may be unable to pay rent, according to Win, a nonprofit that provides temporary, emergency shelter to families with children experiencing homelessness. Win is a nonprofit partner of the city's Department of Homeless Services. (Torres, 5/13)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Coronavirus In Ohio: Self-Employed, Part-Time Workers Can Now Apply For Unemployment
After weeks of waiting, self-employed workers can apply for unemployment approved by the federal stimulus package.Ohio Department of Job and Family Services started accepting applications from self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and part-time workers on Tuesday. The first payments will go out this weekend, Director Kimberly Hall told reporters Wednesday. (Balmert, 5/13)
Mail-In Voting Debate Rages On Following Traditional Ideological Divide
Democratic voters massively favor mail-in-voting while Republican voters are divided. But many are looking ahead at November and wondering if Republicans' opposition is putting the party behind as the country shifts toward the inevitable. Meanwhile, a look at Nebraska and Wisconsin's primaries offer hints of the future.
Politico:
Republicans And Democrats Barrel Toward Collision On Voting By Mail
Americans want to be able to vote by mail in November — but Democratic proposals to require it appear to be going nowhere fast in Congress. House Democrats have sought to drastically overhaul the American electoral system in light of the pandemic, arguing dramatic change is needed to allow Americans to vote safely. In a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted last weekend, nearly three-in-five voters nationwide said they either strongly or somewhat support a federal law that would mandate that states “provide mail-in ballots to all voters for elections occurring during the coronavirus pandemic.” Just a quarter of voters either somewhat or strongly oppose the idea, with the remainder not having an opinion. (Montellaro, 5/13)
FiveThirtyEight:
How The Elections In Nebraska And Wisconsin Managed Amid The Pandemic
Tuesday marked the first major in-person elections in more than a month — and there were good reasons to be worried about whether they’d go safely and smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nebraska, which held its presidential and down-ballot primary elections, was one of just eight states never to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. And Wisconsin, which held a special election in the 7th Congressional District, was a site of chaos on April 7 when it held its presidential primary in person. But thankfully, it looks like both elections passed without major incident — and Nebraska’s was even a notable success. (Rakich, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
In-Person Voting Rises In Wisconsin's 2nd Pandemic Election
A higher percentage of voters cast ballots in person, rather than mailing them in absentee during the second Wisconsin election held in just five weeks amid a stay-at-home order to prevent spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. It's another sign that people's fears about leaving home amid the pandemic may be waning, as both state and national polls show growing impatience about stay-at-home orders. Polls have also shown growing skepticism among Republicans to the orders. That could have played into the larger in-person turnout in Tuesday's special election for a congressional seat, which Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany won by about 14 points over Democrat Tricia Zunker. (Bauer, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Voters Turned Up To Vote In Wisconsin Yesterday, In Spite Of Coronavirus
Betty Thompson could have voted absentee in the special congressional election held here on Tuesday. Her husband did. Her daughter did. So did many of her friends. But when it came time to cast her ballot in the state’s 7th Congressional District race, Thompson, 70, got in her car and went down to the Pilgrim Lutheran Church on the south side of this northern Wisconsin town, just as she has for every Election Day in recent memory. She wasn’t making a political statement in the age of covid-19. It wasn’t an act of rebellion. (Bailey, 5/13)
Cuba Bets Big On An Old Antiviral As It Tries To Find Its Place Amid Global Treatment, Vaccine Race
The treatment has long been used internationally to treat dengue fever, cancer and hepatitis B and C. Studies during the SARS epidemic in 2003 suggested interferons might also be useful against coronaviruses. In other pharma news: patents, global remdesivir use, and hope from doctors.
Reuters:
With Castro-Era Biotech, Cuba Seeks To Compete In Coronavirus Treatment Race
Communist-run Cuba, laboring under a six-decade U.S. embargo, is betting a biotech sector begun by late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro can give the Caribbean island an edge in a global race to find effective treatments for the new coronavirus. (Marsh, 5/13)
Stat:
World Health Assembly Resolution Boosts Access To Covid-19 Drugs
World Health Assembly negotiators have agreed on a draft resolution that ensures countries can navigate patent rights for Covid-19 medical products, a victory for those supporting wider access to drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines. Although the language could still change, the document mentions a voluntary pool, which would collect patent rights, regulatory test data, and other information that could be shared for developing medical products. The European Union last month asked the assembly, which is the governing body of the World Health Organization, to adopt the idea, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has already voiced support. (Silverman, 5/13)
Reuters:
Japan Says Drugmaker Gilead's COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir Now In Use In Hospitals
Ministry official Yasuyuki Sahara said in an e-mail on Thursday that the U.S. firm’s treatment has been distributed to hospitals in Japan since May 11 and is being used for patients in intensive care or those on ventilators. Sahara said the amount of remdesivir delivered by the drugmaker wasn’t public information, and that global supplies were “quite limited”. California-based Gilead has pledged to donate the first 1.5 million doses of remdesivir. A company spokesperson said that a portion of that supply had been given to the Japanese government, without being more specific. (Swift, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
Doctors Express Hope As They Look To Limited Coronavirus Treatments
Jose Pascual, a critical care doctor at the University of Pennsylvania Health System, recalled those first, mad days treating the sick when he had little to offer beyond hunches and Hail Marys. Each new day brought bizarre new complications of the coronavirus that defied textbook treatments. “We were flying blind,” he said. “There is nothing more disturbing for me as a doctor.” (Cha, 5/13)
Researchers Warn About Cats Spreading COVID To Other Cats, And Yes, Possibly To Their Humans
Without ever having the symptoms, cats can spread the virus to other cats, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine that concludes more research is needed to see if they could also infect the household.
Stat:
Cats Can Catch Covid-19 From Other Cats. The Question Is: Can We?
With sporadic reports in recent weeks of cats infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, a group of researchers set out to determine whether cats can transmit the pathogen to one another. The answer, the scientists said: They can. The question now is whether felines can transmit SARS-CoV-2 back to people. (Branswell, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Cats Can Transmit The Coronavirus To Each Other, But They Probably Won’t Get Sick From It
The cats, once infected, shed virus particles in the same way that humans do. And it is the same coronavirus that infects people. That makes it theoretically possible for cats to give the virus to humans, said Dr. Karen Terio, chief of the Zoological Pathology Program at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Still, Dr. Terio, who was not involved in the study, wrote in an email that “given the limited social circle of most domestic cats, cats are most likely to become infected after contact with a human member of their household.” (Gorman, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Cats With No Symptoms Spread Virus To Other Cats In Lab Test
Health experts have downplayed that possibility. The American Veterinary Medical Association said in a new statement that just because an animal can be deliberately infected in a lab “does not mean that it will easily be infected with that same virus under natural conditions.” Anyone concerned about that risk should use “common sense hygiene,” said virus expert Peter Halfmann. Don’t kiss your pets and keep surfaces clean to cut the chances of picking up any virus an animal might shed, he said. (Marchione, 5/13)
'Parent's Worst Nightmare': Severe, Mysterious Inflammatory Syndrome Concerns Doctors Around The Country
Three children in New York have died and hundreds of others are afflicted by an immune system response doctors think is linked to COVID. News on the children's disease is also reported from New York, California, Georgia, Michigan, California, Massachusetts, England, Spain, and Italy.
The Hill:
New York Investigating 100 Cases Of Severe Coronavirus-Related Illness In Children
More than 100 children in New York are suspected of having a mysterious inflammatory illness believed to be connected to the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Wednesday. The state’s department of health is investigating 102 cases, including three deaths, of children believed to have the illness, which is referred to as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. The disease is thought to be related to COVID-19 because all of the children have either tested positive for the virus or its antibodies, Cuomo said. (Hellmann, 5/13)
Detroit Free Press:
Inflammatory Syndrome Tied To COVID-19 Sickens Michigan Kids
Doctors around the country and in Michigan are sounding the alarm that these widely varying symptoms could be quite serious, and might be a sign that a child has developed a newly identified pediatric multi-inflammatory syndrome that may be linked to COVID-19. About two dozen Michigan children are believed to have developed this syndrome, which has symptoms that overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, but is believed to be its own disorder, said Dr. Rudolph Valentini, a pediatric nephrologist who also is the Detroit Medical Center's Group Chief Medical Officer. (Shamus, 5/14)
Boston Globe:
Mass. Hospitals Seeing Cases Of Child Inflammatory Disease Possibly Linked To Coronavirus
Massachusetts hospitals are seeing a small number of cases of a rare pediatric inflammatory disease afflicting children that is possibly related to COVID-19. The condition’s currently being referred to as “Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Potentially Associated with COVID-19,” Boston Children’s Hospital said in a recent posting to its website by the communications staff. The article noted that not all children with the syndrome tested positive for COVID-19. (Andersen, 5/13)
Kidneys Vulnerable To COVID Attacks; Researchers Search For Genetic Link To Severe Cases
Media outlets look at the developments that are occurring every day as scientists try to better understand the virus.
Reuters:
Kidney Injury Seen In More Than A Third Of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients: U.S. Study
Over a third of patients treated for COVID-19 in a large New York medical system developed acute kidney injury, and nearly 15% required dialysis, U.S. researchers reported on Thursday. The study was conducted by a team at Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York state. “We found in the first 5,449 patients admitted, 36.6% developed acute kidney injury,” said study co-author Dr. Kenar Jhaveri, associated chief of nephrology at Hofstra/Northwell in Great Neck, New York, whose findings were published in the journal Kidney International. (Steenhuysen, 5/14)
CNN:
Intestines, Kidneys And Other Organs Can Be Infected By Covid-19, Studies Find
The new coronavirus can infect organs throughout the body, including lungs, throat, heart, liver, brain, kidneys and the intestines, researchers reported Wednesday. Two separate reports suggest the virus goes far beyond the lungs and can attack various organs -- findings that can help explain the wide range of symptoms caused by Covid-19 infection. The findings might help explain some of the puzzling symptoms seen in coronavirus patients. (Fox, 5/13)
Stat:
23andMe Expands Study To Unravel Role Of Genetics In Covid-19
As researchers probe DNA in search of clues about why some Covid-19 patients get so much sicker than others, they’re coming to a clear realization: It’s essential that they enroll as many patients as possible with cases so severe they were hospitalized. On Wednesday, consumer genetics giant 23andMe bowed to that reality. It plans to solicit help from hospitals to expand a massive study it launched last month so that it can recruit more people — up to 10,000 new participants — who have been hospitalized with Covid-19. The idea is to mine their data to try to identify genetic differences that may help explain why some infected patients wind up on ventilators while others don’t even get a cough. (Robbins, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Low-Tech Way To Help Some Covid Patients: Flip Them Over
Hospitals across the country are filled with a curious sight these days: patients lying on their bellies. Patients almost always lie on their backs, a position that helps nurses tend to them and allows them to look around if they’re awake. But for many patients, the coronavirus crisis is literally flipping the script. The surprisingly low-tech concept, called proning, can improve breathing in patients stricken by the respiratory distress that is the hallmark of the virus, doctors have found. It draws from basic principles of physiology and gravity. (Belluck, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Experiment Shows Human Speech Generates Droplets That Linger In The Air For More Than 8 Minutes
Ordinary speech can emit small respiratory droplets that linger in the air for at least eight minutes and potentially much longer, according to a study published Wednesday that could help explain why infections of the coronavirus so often cluster in nursing homes, households, conferences, cruise ships and other confined spaces with limited air circulation. The report, from researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and the University of Pennsylvania, was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal. It is based on an experiment that used laser light to study the number of small respiratory droplets emitted through human speech. The answer: a lot. (Achenbach, 5/13)
CNN:
Black Light Experiment Video From Japan Shows How Quickly A Virus Like Covid-19 Can Spread At A Restaurant
A viral video from Japan aims to show how easily germs and viruses can spread in restaurants when just one person is infected... The video shows 10 people coming into the restaurant, with one singled out as the "infected" person. Each participant goes about the buffet as they normally would, not considering a potential contamination. At the end of the video, the participants are cast under black lights illuminating where the "infection" has spread. (Johnson, 5/14)
CNN:
Coronavirus May 'Never Go Away,' Says WHO Official
The coronavirus spreading across the globe might never be eliminated, a leading World Health Organization official has said. During a media briefing in Geneva, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, warned Wednesday that the disease may join the mix of viruses that kill people around the world every year. "This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn't gone away," Ryan said. (Howard and Rahim, 5/14)
CIDRAP:
Physical Distancing May Extend To 2022, COVID-19 Study Finds
The latest mathematical COVID-19 model released by Harvard University researchers predicts that recurrent winter outbreaks will probably occur after the first, most severe pandemic wave; prolonged or intermittent physical distancing may be necessary into 2022; and a resurgence is possible as late as 2024. The report, published yesterday in Science, details how the researchers used estimates of seasonality, immunity, and cross-immunity of the HCoV-OC43 and HCoV-HKU1 human coronaviruses from US time series data to predict the likely course of the pandemic in temperate regions through 2025. (Van Beusekom, 5/13)
Jarring Rise Of Anti-Asian Crimes Motivated By COVID Could Lead To More Prosecutions
Jarring Rise Of Anti-Asian Crimes Motivated By COVID Could Lead To More Prosecutions
Los Angeles Times:
Rise In Hate Incidents Toward Asian Americans During Coronavirus Crisis, Head Of L.A. County Commission Says
Hate crimes and incidents directed at Asian Americans have surged during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations, whose director said Wednesday that civic groups and police departments have fielded more than 100 reports of hate incidents tied to the pandemic from February through April. Many of these incidents were “acts of hate-motivated hostility” that did not amount to hate crimes but were no less jarring, the commission’s director, Robin Toma, said in a virtual town hall. (Ormseth, 5/13)
The Wall Street Journal:
Working From Home Is Taking A Toll On Our Backs And Necks
For Anthony Flint, one of the most comfortable spots in his house became one of the most dangerous. With his company office closed by the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Flint took to working in a brown armchair in his bedroom, his legs sharing the ottoman with his terrier, Dusty. Then came the backache. “It got so bad that I was in the kitchen making dinner and I found myself hanging on to the counter trying to take weight off my legs,” he says. (Zitner, 5/13)
The New York Times:
Why Are There Almost No Memorials To The Flu Of 1918?
At Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vt., a five-ton granite bench sits on a triangle of grass. It is a mere five feet high and three feet deep, which seems modest in scale relative to the calamity it commemorates. “1918 Spanish Flu Memorial” reads an inscription on the front. “Over 50 million deaths worldwide” is chiseled on the back. Installed two years ago, the bench was underwritten by Brian Zecchinelli and his wife, Karen, to mark the 100th anniversary of the Wayside, a restaurant they own in nearby Montpelier. It opened in 1918, just a few months before influenza scythed through Barre, killing nearly 200 people, the largest loss of life of any town in the state. (Segal, 5/14)
NPR:
Pediatrician Urges Early Reopening Of Schools
Nightmares. Tantrums. Regressions. Grief. Violent outbursts. Exaggerated fear of strangers. Even suicidal thoughts. In response to a call on social media, parents across the country shared with NPR that the mental health of their young children appears to be suffering as the weeks of lockdown drag on. Most U.S. states have canceled in-person classes for the rest of the academic year. This week in Senate testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sounded a cautionary note on the prospect of reopening school buildings nationwide, even in the fall. (Kamenetz, 5/14)
CNN:
Airlines Are Having Trouble Enforcing Their Face Mask Policies
Plans from several major US airlines on how to enforce their mandatory mask requirements reveal that, for the most part, they will rely on passenger cooperation rather than strict enforcement. Separate memos obtained by CNN that American Airlines (AAL) sent to its pilots and flight attendants show that customers may be denied boarding for not wearing a mask. But once on the plane "the face covering policy will become more lenient" and "the flight attendant's role is informational, not enforcement," the pilot memo reads. (Muntean, 5/13)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Bay Area Doctors Prepare For Coronavirus In Looming Flu Season
The Bay Area blunted the impact of its first brush with the coronavirus, but infectious disease experts warn there are more outbreaks to come once the region eases shelter-in-place restrictions, and one looming event is of particular concern: the flu season. No one yet knows what to expect in the fall and winter, when the coronavirus may commingle with seasonal influenza. But even as public health officials battle the current COVID-19 outbreak, they’re bracing for a resurgence of cases and a potentially much deadlier situation in a few months. (Allday, 5/14)
Kaiser Health News:
Despite Pandemic, Trauma Centers See No End To ‘The Visible Virus Of Violence’
On an early March day at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergency room at the University of Chicago Medical Center teemed with patients. But many weren’t there because of the coronavirus. They were there because they’d been shot. Gunshot victims account for most of the 2,600 adult trauma patients a year who come to this hospital on the city’s sprawling South Side. And the pandemic hasn’t dampened the flow. (Bruce, 5/14)
PBS NewsHour:
During The Pandemic, Reports Of Child Abuse Have Decreased. Here’s Why That’s Concerning
Since the coronavirus pandemic closed schools nationwide, children are spending much more time at home. But reports of abuse and neglect have declined dramatically, prompting concerns among child welfare advocates that mistreatment isn’t being exposed. (Brangham and Norris, 5/13)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Worried About Dialysis During Coronavirus? Here Are Some Key Answers
For patients facing kidney failure and others in need of a transplant, it's imperative that they continue going to dialysis. But how can you do that safely in a world largely paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic? Ashraf El-Meanawy, the Medical College of Wisconsin's Director of Dialysis, said there are many options, but skipping dialysis should not be one of them. (Shelbourne, 5/13)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Morehouse School Of Medicine Studies Coronavirus Toll On Blacks
Coronavirus cases are higher in Georgia counties where more African Americans live, even after stripping out factors like poverty, health insurance and population density, according to the Morehouse School of Medicine. Using data from the Georgia Department of Public Health, researchers from MSM’s National Center for Primary Care looked at counties with at least 10 cases of COVID-19 to study how race factored in the disease’s deadly crawl through Georgia. (Suggs, 5/13)
As Nations Struggle To Lift Restrictions, People Around The World Test Out 'New Normals'
Global pandemic developments are reported out of Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Philippines, New Zealand, Japan, Britain, Thailand, Mexico, Russia, Peru and Brazil.
The Wall Street Journal:
As Coronavirus Cases Fall, Countries Struggle To Measure When It’s Safe To Reopen
As the pace of new coronavirus infections slows across Europe, governments are reconsidering how best to measure the progress of the disease and guide their decisions on loosening lockdowns. Some are finding that the gauges they used as new cases grew exponentially are becoming harder to interpret or just too volatile as new daily infections fall into the hundreds rather than the thousands. (Pancevski and Fidler, 5/13)
The Associated Press:
Typhoon Hits Philippines As Some Places See Pandemic Relief
A typhoon that slammed into the Philippines on Thursday forced a risky evacuation for tens of thousands of people during the coronavirus pandemic, while New Zealand and Japan were among countries to relax restrictions as the virus is brought under control in some places. (Kurtenbach, 5/14)
The New York Times:
Germany’s ‘R-Naught’: Are Three Days Over 1.0 Cause For Worry?
When Chancellor Angela Merkel explained “R-naught,” or the reproduction variable, for the coronavirus during a news conference last month, she identified 1.0 as a key threshold. If the R-naught in Germany remained below 1.0, she said, it would suggest that active cases were in decline. A number above 1.0 would indicate that cases were on the rise. So when Germany’s R-naught, or R0, number rose above 1.0 on Saturday and remained there for three days before dipping back down to 0.9 on Tuesday, many wondered about the implications. (Eddy, 5/12)
Reuters:
UK In Talks With Roche On 'Game Changer' COVID-19 Antibody Tests
Britain is in talks with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG on rolling out an accurate COVID-19 antibody test that it said could be a ‘game changer’ on getting the world’s fifth largest economy back to work. (Faulconbridge and Holton, 5/13)
Reuters:
Panda Dolls Kick Pandemic Blues For Thai Diners
One restaurant in Thailand is ensuring it meets new social distancing guidelines, and providing lonely diners a bit of company, by seating stuffed pandas at its tables. Thailand earlier this month relaxed some restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases slowed, allowing restaurants to reopen but with strict rules in place to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. “Earlier we had only one chair for the tables where the customer came alone. But for me, it felt strange, so I thought I’d give them some company,” said Natthwut Rodchanapanthkul, the owner of Maison Saigon, a Vietnamese restaurant in Bangkok. (Kuhakan, 5/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Coronavirus: In Mexico, The Leftist President Cuts Spending
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is one of the world’s most powerful leftists — a longtime champion of the poor who delivers scathing indictments of neoliberalism and the global elite. Yet his approach to government spending — even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout — might best be compared to that of conservative icons Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. (Linthicum, 5/13)
CIDRAP:
Russia, South America Emerge As Major COVID-19 Hot Spots
A surge of infections in Russia lifted the country's COVID-19 total to the world's second highest, as illness numbers and deaths continued to rise sharply in parts of South America. The global total today rose to 4,327,288 cases from 188 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard. The number of deaths approached 300,000 and is at 295,540. (Schnirring, 5/13)
Medical Ethicists Uneasy About Parkinson's Experiment That Benefited Donor Who Gave $2M For Research
“When individuals paying to fund research leading to a therapy are also the first to receive it, there are concerns,” said Brian Fiske, vice president for research at the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Public health news is on lymphoma, lung and cancer treatments, promises from good bacteria and $15M penalty for CVS for not tracking opioids, as well.
Stat:
Ethics Questions Swirl Around Historic Parkinson's Experiment
A secretive experiment revealed this week, in which neurosurgeons transplanted brain cells into a patient with Parkinson’s disease, made medical history. It was the first time such “reprogrammed” cells, produced from stem cells that had been created in the lab from the man’s own skin cells, had been used to try to treat the degenerative brain disease. But it was also a bioethics iceberg, with some issues in plain sight and many more lurking. (Begley, 5/14)
Stat:
Some Cancer Patients See Remission With Allogene Off-The-Shelf CAR-T
Allogene on Wednesday released the first data on tumor responses to its off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy for an aggressive form of B-cell lymphoma, showing that at least some patients experienced complete remission. The new data are preliminary but important because they represent potential progress for the CAR-T field. If successful, the Allogene treatment, called ALLO-501, could be widely available and allow patients with advanced blood cancer to be treated on demand. Today’s bespoke CAR-Ts, by comparison, must be genetically engineered from each patient’s own cells. (Feuerstein, 5/13)
Stat:
Roche's Checkpoint Inhibitor Delivers Mixed Results In Lung Cancer Study
Roche on Wednesday said a two-drug combination that includes a novel but still experimental checkpoint-blocking immunotherapy significantly delayed tumor progression in a mid-stage study of non-small cell lung cancer patients. Reaction to the results might be muted, however, because the new combination treatment — tiragolumab plus Tecentriq — only showed a meaningful benefit in a subset of lung cancer patients. That profile makes it unlikely to compete against Merck’s dominant Keytruda-chemotherapy combination. (Feuerstein, 5/13)
Stat:
Amgen KRAS Blocker Shows Small Improvement In Colon Cancer Response
Amgen’s experimental KRAS-blocking drug is showing a modest improvement in response rates for patients with advanced colon cancer and other solid tumors, according to an update from an early-stage clinical trial released Wednesday evening. While moving in a positive direction, the new data on the Amgen drug called AMG 510 are unlikely to ease all the doubts that surfaced last year about whether it can be broadly effective against different types of solid tumors. (Adam Feuerstein, 5/13)
Stat:
‘Good’ Bacteria Could Help Fight A Common Vaginal Infection, New Data Show
Most companies in the microbiome space have focused on recurrent, deadly C. difficile bacterial infections. But microbes may also be able to help treat a common and pernicious condition called bacterial vaginosis, according to a new study. Women with the condition who inserted a powder made from a single type of bacteria, Lactobacillus crispatus, directly into their vaginas, saw their condition return about 30% of the time, down from the control group’s rate of 45%. That treatment, called Lactin-V, is the product of nearly two decades of work by California-based Osel, Inc. (Sheridan, 5/13)
Stat:
CVS Long-Term Care Pharmacy Pays $15 Million For Opioid Violations
Omnicare, which is the largest long-term care pharmacy in the U.S., agreed to pay a $15.3 million penalty for allegedly allowing opioids and other controlled substances to be dispensed without valid prescriptions. The CVS Health (CVS) unit failed to track limited stockpiles of the medicines that were stored in so-called emergency kits, which are supposed to be dispensed by long-term care facilities on an emergency basis, but only with valid prescriptions, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Omnicare also repeatedly failed to document and report emergency prescriptions. (Silverman, 5/13)
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
Health Affairs:
Estimating The Infection Fatality Rate Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Cases In The United States
Knowing the infection fatality rate (IFR) of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 infections is essential for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Using data through April 20, 2020, we fit a statistical model to COVID-19 case fatality rates over time at the US county level to estimate the COVID-19 IFR among symptomatic cases (IFR-S) as time goes to infinity. The IFR-S in the US was estimated to be 1.3% (95% central credible interval: 0.6% to 2.1%). County-specific rates varied from 0.5% to 3.6%. (Basu, 5/7)
JAMA Internal Medicine:
Development And Validation Of A Clinical Risk Score To Predict The Occurrence Of Critical Illness In Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19
Collaborating with the National Health Commission of China, we established a retrospective cohort of patients with COVID-19 from 575 hospitals in 31 provincial administrative regions as of January 31, 2020. Epidemiological, clinical, laboratory, and imaging variables ascertained at hospital admission were screened using Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator (LASSO) and logistic regression to construct a predictive risk score (COVID-GRAM). The score provides an estimate of the risk that a hospitalized patient with COVID-19 will develop critical illness. Accuracy of the score was measured by the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC). Data from 4 additional cohorts in China hospitalized with COVID-19 were used to validate the score. Data were analyzed between February 20, 2020 and March 17, 2020. (Liang et al, 5/12)
American Academy Of Pediatrics:
ACA Medicaid Expansion And Insurance Coverage Among New Mothers Living In Poverty
ACA Medicaid expansions are associated with increased Medicaid coverage and reduced uninsurance among poor new mothers. Opportunities remain for expansion and nonexpansion states to increase insurance coverage among new mothers living in poverty. (Johnston et al, 5/1)
CIDRAP:
Paper Addresses Liability Concerns For Antibiotic Stewardship Programs
A white paper published today in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology calls on antibiotic stewardship programs (ASPs) to take steps to address the potential legal implications of stewardship activities. The paper, written by a team of legal and antibiotic stewardship experts, aims to address some of the concerns that ASPs, which are now required in most US hospitals, have about liability to patients they neither see nor examine. (5/13)
Urban Institute:
How Government Jobs Programs Could Boost Employment
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) created during the Great Depression showed how a large-scale, federally funded, locally administered jobs program could address an employment crisis. Through a similar program today, state and local governments could use federal resources to help job centers, public schools, nonprofits, and private companies hire workers to address critical needs during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. These could include public health department staff, teachers’ aides in schools, child and elder care providers, and construction workers for housing and infrastructure projects. (Acs, 5/6)
Opinion pages focus on these health care issues and others.
Opinion pages focus on these health care issues and others.
Stat:
Understanding Covid-19, A 'Supernova In Human History'
Covid-19 is a tragic infection that is killing hundreds of thousands of people around the world. But it is also far more than that. It is a supernova in human history: an expanding, all-encompassing set of events and responses to them that touch every aspect of the human condition, simultaneously worsening and improving human health in myriad ways, through immediate and delayed paths. Over the next few decades, economists, epidemiologists, public health experts, historians, philosophers, sociologists, physicians, psychologists, and others will work to untangle the interwoven threads. (Vinay Prasad and Jeffrey S. Flier, 5/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Protect Healthcare Whistleblowers So They Can Protect Us
As with so many stories about healthcare workers in the pandemic, it was wrenching to read about a dedicated local nurse who died of COVID-19 just two weeks after rushing into the room of a patient who had stopped breathing. The nurse, Celia Marcos, had gone ahead and begun chest compressions, which cause virus-laden air to be expelled forcefully, even though she lacked an N95 mask that would have afforded her the best protection. (5/14)
Stat:
Where’s The Data? Now Is No Time To Sit On Covid-19 Trial Results
When Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described the results of a remdesivir study a couple of weeks ago, he was cautious in characterizing how the experimental Gilead Sciences drug helped combat Covid-19. Patients given the intravenous medicine recovered faster than those on a placebo by 31%, or four days, Fauci said, conceding the result was not a “knockout.” Nonetheless, he insisted in his trademark keep-it-simple-demeanor, that the data showed “remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect…. This has proven that a drug can block this virus.” (Ed Silverman, 5/13)
WBUR:
My Patients Are Sick And Alone. What The Pandemic Can Teach Us All About Intimacy
Physical proximity, and touch, might be even more powerful. Much has been written about the importance of touch in the healing process, but it’s a difficult phenomenon to study. Stories suggesting a link are everywhere, though. (Clayton Dalton, 5/14)
Stat:
Gilead Should Ditch Remdesivir And Focus On Its Simpler Ancestor
In the midst of a pandemic like Covid-19, for which there are no FDA-approved drug treatments, hope is important. That’s one reason why remdesivir, an antiviral drug that Gilead Sciences originally made to fight Ebola, has been propelled into the spotlight with the hope that it can stop, or at least curtail, the ravages of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Data from the open-label SIMPLE trial, sponsored by Gilead, and the randomized controlled Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, show that remdesivir may accelerate recovery rates among patients with advanced Covid-19. The drug’s modest effects are a far cry from the strong antiviral activity it demonstrated in preclinical primate models of coronavirus (both MERS and SARS-CoV-2). (Victoria C. Yan and Florian L. Muller, 5/14)
The New York Times:
America’s True Covid Toll Already Exceeds 100,000
Many supporters of President Trump believe that the figures for coronavirus fatalities are inflated, and Trump himself shared a tweet doubting the accuracy of some virus figures. He’s right that the death toll seems off — but not in the direction he would suggest. We’ve crunched the numbers, state by state, and it appears that somewhere around 100,000 to 110,000 Americans have already died as a result of the pandemic, rather than the 83,000 whose deaths have been attributed to the disease, Covid-19. (Nicholas Kristof, 5/13)
Viewpoints: Pros, Cons Of Fauci's Latest Warnings About Catastrophe; Americans Aren't So Keen On Reopening, So What's The Rush?

Editorial pages focus on these pandemic topics and others.
Editorial pages focus on these pandemic topics and others.
Fox News:
Dr. Fauci Has Not Been Elected To Anything. He Should Not Be Dictator During This Coronavirus Crisis
Dr. Tony Fauci appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify before members of Congress. The topic, of course, was the ongoing debate over when and how to reopen the country at schools and workplaces amid the coronavirus pandemic, when to do it, and how quickly. Dr. Fauci left no doubts about how he feels on that question. Opening up now, he said, after just two months of lockdowns, is a very risky, indeed a dangerous, prospect. Letting Americans work and learn once again could be a catastrophe, he said. And he wasn't just referring to a handful of hotspots that have been hit especially hard. Entire states, Fauci said, likely need to remain closed. (Tucker Carlson, 5/13)
USA Today:
Coronavirus: Donald Trump Will Not Beat COVID-19 By Sidelining Science
Americans were offered alternative realities this week from their president and the government's top coronavirus scientist. Donald Trump stood in the Rose Garden on Monday to boast of his success in ramping up testing. "America has risen to the task," he said. "We have met the moment, and we have prevailed."The next day, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that the path much of America has taken to rapidly reopen the economy could lead to "some suffering and death." (5/13)
CNN:
Trump's Rebuke Of Fauci Encapsulates Rejection Of Science In Virus Fight
President Donald Trump's repudiation of Dr. Anthony Fauci has long been probable. Once the trusted doctor warned of the human cost of Trump's push to quickly reopen the country, it became inevitable. Trump broke with Fauci, who has served under six presidents, on Wednesday over the infectious disease expert's warnings that getting businesses and schools back open too quickly would lead to unnecessary suffering and death. (Stephen Collinson, 5/14)
The Hill:
Let Science Lead: We Need More Leaders With Science Backgrounds
The current coronavirus pandemic is teaching us the importance of accurate scientific knowledge to guide political decisions. We are seeing how political leaders in Italy, Spain, the UK and the U.S. ignored scientific advice and pushed their countries to the brink of catastrophe. In all four cases, after initially ignoring the claims and data provided by the scientific community, the leadership changed strategies and began accepting their guidance — when it's most likely too late. The coronavirus crisis is not an isolated case, climate change is also a good example of how political leadership ignores science. (Javier Del Campo, 5/13)
The Washington Post:
Trump Has A Major Vulnerability. Democrats Should Keep Pounding It.
It may seem like grotesque malpractice — both from a political and a public health standpoint. But it’s true: Amid a pandemic that has killed more than 80,000 Americans, President Trump and many Republicans are not just urging Americans to go back to work in dangerous conditions.They are also fully supporting an effort to roll back health coverage for millions. (Greg Sargent, 5/13)
The New York Times:
A Study Said Covid Wasn’t That Deadly. The Right Seized It.
Last month, a group of Stanford University researchers released a remarkable study: Covid-19 infections in Santa Clara, Calif., might well be 85 times higher than official estimates. The fatality rate for coronavirus might be as low as 0.12 percent, the researchers concluded, which would make Covid-19 only as deadly as the seasonal flu. Within hours, the paper had been leveraged by conservative commentators and activists on social media, forged into ammunition to support the protests against lockdowns and other social mitigation efforts meant to contain the coronavirus and minimize deaths. The right-wing, prospecting for proof that the severity of the pandemic was overblown, had found their science, plain as day. (Bajak and Howe, 5/14)
The Washington Post:
What Voters And Pelosi Know That Trump Does Not
One does not need to be a professional pollster to understand that American voters want the federal government to stop shifting responsibility to the states for testing and that they are not enamored with the race to reopen the economy when conditions do not warrant doing so. The latest Pew poll shows that “a majority of Americans (61%) say it is primarily the federal government’s responsibility to make sure there are enough COVID-19 tests in order to safely lift the restrictions.” That captures two concepts: It’s the feds’ job, and you need testing to reopen. Local hospitals and medical professionals rate the highest on their pandemic response (88 percent), while public health officials such as those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also do extremely well (72 percent). President Trump gets 41 percent. Republicans, meanwhile, seem loath to believe that the virus is a big deal: (Jennifer Rubin, 5/13)
The New York Times:
States Keep Failing Black People
The racially disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 crisis in this country and a recent rash of high-profile senseless killings of black people by the police and vigilantes may seem on their face unrelated. But, in fact, they are related. The two phenomena have collided as a tragic reminder of how consistently and continuously states have failed black people in this country.It is state policy — both criminal and health — that leaves black people exposed and vulnerable and with little recourse for safety or justice. (Charles M. Blow, 5/13)
The New York Times:
How To Reopen America Safely
In late February, as data on the coronavirus pandemic continued to unfold, I started making calls to friends and family to prepare them. I told them to get ready to hunker down for three months. For many then, it was hard to believe that a virus we couldn’t much see evidence of, less understand, would require us to shut down our economy. I also spoke with C.E.O.s and governors, urging them to close nonessential businesses and enact stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the virus. Other public health advocates called for the same — and fortunately government and business leaders responded. Their actions saved hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives and spared American hospitals the horrors of rationing care. Shutting down was the right policy at the time. As circumstances have evolved, so has my thinking. (Marty Makary, 5/14)
The Birmingham News:
And Now We Play American Roulette
Since Gov. Ivey made her decision, new cases in Alabama have continued to grow.On Monday, the state passed 10,000 cumulative coronavirus cases, and a lot of news reports have made note for the same reason we like to watch our cars’ odometers roll over to 100,000 miles. But I’d like to point to a more significant number we’ll pass sometime soon, maybe by the time you read this.10,936 — that’s the cumulative cases South Korea reported Monday.Sometime in the next week, Alabama will overtake South Korea.Alabama will overtake South Korea, despite that country having 50 million people to our five million. (Kyle Whitmire, 5/13)
The Hill:
Puerto Rico Is Shovel-Ready For The COVID-19 Recovery
The current pandemic has exposed the fragility and vulnerability of the U.S. medical supply system. This pandemic won’t be the last, and it has become abundantly clear that the U.S. shouldn’t rely on one or two foreign countries for such essential supplies. As we search for shovel-ready projects to fight the COVID-19 virus and lay the groundwork to be better prepared for the next, we need to look no further than Puerto Rico. (Jorge Heine and Kevin P. Gallagher, 5/13)
Houston Chronicle:
Do Not Allow Gatherings In Texas Without More Testing And Contact Tracing To Contain Coronavirus
As we have not reached the level of testing or contact tracing needed to resume all economic activities safely, we should be reconsidering whether it is in fact true that we must choose between reducing economic insecurity and reducing harm at the hands of a poorly controlled pandemic. (Elizabeth Chiao, Katherine Y. King, Judy Levison and Dona Kim Murphey, 5/14)
Boston Globe:
Saving Lives Or Saving The Economy? Reopening Doesn’t Have To Be An All-Or-Nothing Proposition
As Massachusetts prepares to follow other states down the uncertain path of lifting coronavirus restrictions, the clamor of competing messages grows louder: Moving too fast will bring a surge in deaths. Moving too slowly will bury the economy. The debate over when to reopen will continue to rage between public health leaders, politicians, and business owners. But just as important is how. A growing number of scientists, economists, and business leaders have eschewed all-or-nothing thinking as they map out approaches to a new normal with COVID-19 until there is a vaccine. (Leung and Edelman, 5/13)
Bangor Daily News:
COVID-19 Shows Recklessness Of Lawsuit To Repeal Affordable Care Act
As the COVID-19 crisis continues in Maine and across the country, the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers are continuing their efforts to take accessible health care coverage from over 20 million Americans, including 83,000 Mainers. (Harnett, 5/13)