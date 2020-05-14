Editorials And Opinions

The New York Times: America’s True Covid Toll Already Exceeds 100,000 Many supporters of President Trump believe that the figures for coronavirus fatalities are inflated, and Trump himself shared a tweet doubting the accuracy of some virus figures. He’s right that the death toll seems off — but not in the direction he would suggest. We’ve crunched the numbers, state by state, and it appears that somewhere around 100,000 to 110,000 Americans have already died as a result of the pandemic, rather than the 83,000 whose deaths have been attributed to the disease, Covid-19. (Nicholas Kristof, 5/13)

Stat: Gilead Should Ditch Remdesivir And Focus On Its Simpler Ancestor In the midst of a pandemic like Covid-19, for which there are no FDA-approved drug treatments, hope is important. That’s one reason why remdesivir, an antiviral drug that Gilead Sciences originally made to fight Ebola, has been propelled into the spotlight with the hope that it can stop, or at least curtail, the ravages of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Data from the open-label SIMPLE trial, sponsored by Gilead, and the randomized controlled Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, show that remdesivir may accelerate recovery rates among patients with advanced Covid-19. The drug’s modest effects are a far cry from the strong antiviral activity it demonstrated in preclinical primate models of coronavirus (both MERS and SARS-CoV-2). (Victoria C. Yan and Florian L. Muller, 5/14)

WBUR: My Patients Are Sick And Alone. What The Pandemic Can Teach Us All About Intimacy Physical proximity, and touch, might be even more powerful. Much has been written about the importance of touch in the healing process, but it’s a difficult phenomenon to study. Stories suggesting a link are everywhere, though. (Clayton Dalton, 5/14)

Stat: Where’s The Data? Now Is No Time To Sit On Covid-19 Trial Results When Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described the results of a remdesivir study a couple of weeks ago, he was cautious in characterizing how the experimental Gilead Sciences drug helped combat Covid-19. Patients given the intravenous medicine recovered faster than those on a placebo by 31%, or four days, Fauci said, conceding the result was not a “knockout.” Nonetheless, he insisted in his trademark keep-it-simple-demeanor, that the data showed “remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect…. This has proven that a drug can block this virus.” (Ed Silverman, 5/13)

Los Angeles Times: Protect Healthcare Whistleblowers So They Can Protect Us As with so many stories about healthcare workers in the pandemic, it was wrenching to read about a dedicated local nurse who died of COVID-19 just two weeks after rushing into the room of a patient who had stopped breathing. The nurse, Celia Marcos, had gone ahead and begun chest compressions, which cause virus-laden air to be expelled forcefully, even though she lacked an N95 mask that would have afforded her the best protection. (5/14)

Stat: Understanding Covid-19, A 'Supernova In Human History' Covid-19 is a tragic infection that is killing hundreds of thousands of people around the world. But it is also far more than that. It is a supernova in human history: an expanding, all-encompassing set of events and responses to them that touch every aspect of the human condition, simultaneously worsening and improving human health in myriad ways, through immediate and delayed paths. Over the next few decades, economists, epidemiologists, public health experts, historians, philosophers, sociologists, physicians, psychologists, and others will work to untangle the interwoven threads. (Vinay Prasad and Jeffrey S. Flier, 5/14)

Fox News: Dr. Fauci Has Not Been Elected To Anything. He Should Not Be Dictator During This Coronavirus Crisis

Dr. Tony Fauci appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday to testify before members of Congress. The topic, of course, was the ongoing debate over when and how to reopen the country at schools and workplaces amid the coronavirus pandemic, when to do it, and how quickly. Dr. Fauci left no doubts about how he feels on that question. Opening up now, he said, after just two months of lockdowns, is a very risky, indeed a dangerous, prospect. Letting Americans work and learn once again could be a catastrophe, he said. And he wasn't just referring to a handful of hotspots that have been hit especially hard. Entire states, Fauci said, likely need to remain closed. (Tucker Carlson, 5/13)

USA Today: Coronavirus: Donald Trump Will Not Beat COVID-19 By Sidelining Science

Americans were offered alternative realities this week from their president and the government's top coronavirus scientist. Donald Trump stood in the Rose Garden on Monday to boast of his success in ramping up testing. "America has risen to the task," he said. "We have met the moment, and we have prevailed."The next day, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress that the path much of America has taken to rapidly reopen the economy could lead to "some suffering and death." (5/13)

CNN: Trump's Rebuke Of Fauci Encapsulates Rejection Of Science In Virus Fight

President Donald Trump's repudiation of Dr. Anthony Fauci has long been probable. Once the trusted doctor warned of the human cost of Trump's push to quickly reopen the country, it became inevitable. Trump broke with Fauci, who has served under six presidents, on Wednesday over the infectious disease expert's warnings that getting businesses and schools back open too quickly would lead to unnecessary suffering and death. (Stephen Collinson, 5/14)

The Hill: Let Science Lead: We Need More Leaders With Science Backgrounds

The current coronavirus pandemic is teaching us the importance of accurate scientific knowledge to guide political decisions. We are seeing how political leaders in Italy, Spain, the UK and the U.S. ignored scientific advice and pushed their countries to the brink of catastrophe. In all four cases, after initially ignoring the claims and data provided by the scientific community, the leadership changed strategies and began accepting their guidance — when it's most likely too late. The coronavirus crisis is not an isolated case, climate change is also a good example of how political leadership ignores science. (Javier Del Campo, 5/13)

The Washington Post: Trump Has A Major Vulnerability. Democrats Should Keep Pounding It.

It may seem like grotesque malpractice — both from a political and a public health standpoint. But it’s true: Amid a pandemic that has killed more than 80,000 Americans, President Trump and many Republicans are not just urging Americans to go back to work in dangerous conditions.They are also fully supporting an effort to roll back health coverage for millions. (Greg Sargent, 5/13)

The New York Times: A Study Said Covid Wasn’t That Deadly. The Right Seized It.

Last month, a group of Stanford University researchers released a remarkable study: Covid-19 infections in Santa Clara, Calif., might well be 85 times higher than official estimates. The fatality rate for coronavirus might be as low as 0.12 percent, the researchers concluded, which would make Covid-19 only as deadly as the seasonal flu. Within hours, the paper had been leveraged by conservative commentators and activists on social media, forged into ammunition to support the protests against lockdowns and other social mitigation efforts meant to contain the coronavirus and minimize deaths. The right-wing, prospecting for proof that the severity of the pandemic was overblown, had found their science, plain as day. (Bajak and Howe, 5/14)

The Washington Post: What Voters And Pelosi Know That Trump Does Not

One does not need to be a professional pollster to understand that American voters want the federal government to stop shifting responsibility to the states for testing and that they are not enamored with the race to reopen the economy when conditions do not warrant doing so. The latest Pew poll shows that “a majority of Americans (61%) say it is primarily the federal government’s responsibility to make sure there are enough COVID-19 tests in order to safely lift the restrictions.” That captures two concepts: It’s the feds’ job, and you need testing to reopen. Local hospitals and medical professionals rate the highest on their pandemic response (88 percent), while public health officials such as those at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also do extremely well (72 percent). President Trump gets 41 percent. Republicans, meanwhile, seem loath to believe that the virus is a big deal: (Jennifer Rubin, 5/13)

The New York Times: States Keep Failing Black People

The racially disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 crisis in this country and a recent rash of high-profile senseless killings of black people by the police and vigilantes may seem on their face unrelated. But, in fact, they are related. The two phenomena have collided as a tragic reminder of how consistently and continuously states have failed black people in this country.It is state policy — both criminal and health — that leaves black people exposed and vulnerable and with little recourse for safety or justice. (Charles M. Blow, 5/13)

The New York Times: How To Reopen America Safely

In late February, as data on the coronavirus pandemic continued to unfold, I started making calls to friends and family to prepare them. I told them to get ready to hunker down for three months. For many then, it was hard to believe that a virus we couldn’t much see evidence of, less understand, would require us to shut down our economy. I also spoke with C.E.O.s and governors, urging them to close nonessential businesses and enact stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the virus. Other public health advocates called for the same — and fortunately government and business leaders responded. Their actions saved hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives and spared American hospitals the horrors of rationing care. Shutting down was the right policy at the time. As circumstances have evolved, so has my thinking. (Marty Makary, 5/14)

The Birmingham News: And Now We Play American Roulette

Since Gov. Ivey made her decision, new cases in Alabama have continued to grow.On Monday, the state passed 10,000 cumulative coronavirus cases, and a lot of news reports have made note for the same reason we like to watch our cars’ odometers roll over to 100,000 miles. But I’d like to point to a more significant number we’ll pass sometime soon, maybe by the time you read this.10,936 — that’s the cumulative cases South Korea reported Monday.Sometime in the next week, Alabama will overtake South Korea.Alabama will overtake South Korea, despite that country having 50 million people to our five million. (Kyle Whitmire, 5/13)

The Hill: Puerto Rico Is Shovel-Ready For The COVID-19 Recovery

The current pandemic has exposed the fragility and vulnerability of the U.S. medical supply system. This pandemic won’t be the last, and it has become abundantly clear that the U.S. shouldn’t rely on one or two foreign countries for such essential supplies. As we search for shovel-ready projects to fight the COVID-19 virus and lay the groundwork to be better prepared for the next, we need to look no further than Puerto Rico. (Jorge Heine and Kevin P. Gallagher, 5/13)

Houston Chronicle: Do Not Allow Gatherings In Texas Without More Testing And Contact Tracing To Contain Coronavirus

As we have not reached the level of testing or contact tracing needed to resume all economic activities safely, we should be reconsidering whether it is in fact true that we must choose between reducing economic insecurity and reducing harm at the hands of a poorly controlled pandemic. (Elizabeth Chiao, Katherine Y. King, Judy Levison and Dona Kim Murphey, 5/14)

Boston Globe: Saving Lives Or Saving The Economy? Reopening Doesn’t Have To Be An All-Or-Nothing Proposition

As Massachusetts prepares to follow other states down the uncertain path of lifting coronavirus restrictions, the clamor of competing messages grows louder: Moving too fast will bring a surge in deaths. Moving too slowly will bury the economy. The debate over when to reopen will continue to rage between public health leaders, politicians, and business owners. But just as important is how. A growing number of scientists, economists, and business leaders have eschewed all-or-nothing thinking as they map out approaches to a new normal with COVID-19 until there is a vaccine. (Leung and Edelman, 5/13)