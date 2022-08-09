- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 3
Covid Sewage Surveillance Labs Join the Hunt for Monkeypox
After 'a Lot of Doors Shut in Our Face,' Crusading Couple Celebrate Passage of Burn Pit Bill
'American Diagnosis': 'We Need to Be at the Table': Native-Led Medical Research Aims to Rebuild Trust
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
Covid Sewage Surveillance Labs Join the Hunt for Monkeypox
Wastewater testing has proved a reliable early alarm bell for covid outbreaks. U.S. researchers are now adapting the approach to track the explosive spread of monkeypox. (Mark Kreidler, )
After ‘a Lot of Doors Shut in Our Face,’ Crusading Couple Celebrate Passage of Burn Pit Bill
Le Roy and Rosie Torres founded the Burn Pits 360 group that advocated for years for Congress to help veterans suffering from injuries caused by the massive disposal sites on overseas bases. Le Roy came home from Iraq suffering from breathing problems. (Michael McAuliff, )
'American Diagnosis': ‘We Need to Be at the Table’: Native-Led Medical Research Aims to Rebuild Trust
Exploitative practices in medical research have contributed to the underrepresentation of Native people in clinical trials. Episode 10 explores the efforts of Indigenous scientists to rebuild this broken trust through tribally controlled research. ( )
Summaries Of The News:
Doctors Sound Alarm Over Lawsuit Challenging ACA's Preventive Screenings
A decision is expected in the coming weeks in a Texas lawsuit that could upend or overturn the popular Affordable Care Act measure that mandates free preventive health checkups, citing religious arguments. The case is being heard by a judge who previously ruled the ACA to be unconstitutional — a decision overturned by the Supreme Court.
Stateline:
Lawsuit Could End Free Preventive Health Checkups
A federal lawsuit heard in Texas last month could upend or even eliminate the preventive care requirement in the law, known as Obamacare or the ACA. A group of patients and employers are arguing that the requirement is unconstitutional. They also contend that some preventive health measures violate protections under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 that prohibit federal and state rules from unduly burdening one’s exercise of religion. (Ollove, 8/9)
NPR:
Texas Lawsuit Targets Coverage For Preventive Care
"The lawsuit could cause millions of Americans, probably more than 150 million, to lose guaranteed access to preventive services," Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, told NPR. "There's really a great deal at stake," he said. (Aubrey, 8/9)
MedPage Today:
Federal Court Judge Mulls Challenge To ACA Preventive Care Mandates
Although the suit would invalidate the mandate for all preventive services -- including vaccines and cancer screenings -- some of the plaintiffs, which include eight individuals as well as an orthodontics practice and a management services company, seem to object more to certain services in particular. "[Four plaintiffs] do not need or want contraceptive coverage in their health insurance," the original complaint stated. "They do not want or need free STD [sexually transmitted disease] testing covered by their health insurance because they are in monogamous relationships with their respective spouses. And they do not want or need health insurance that covers Truvada or PrEP [pre-exposure prophylaxis] drugs because neither they nor any of their family members are engaged in behavior that transmits HIV." (8/8)
White House To Move On Plan To Split Monkeypox Vaccine Doses
In order to increase the limited U.S. supply, the FDA is backing a plan to allow smaller doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to be delivered by intradermal injection.
The New York Times:
U.S. Moves To Stretch Out Monkeypox Vaccine Supply
The Biden administration has decided to stretch out its limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by allowing a different method of injection that uses one-fifth as much per shot, according to people familiar with the discussions. In order for the Food and Drug Administration to authorize so-called intradermal injection, which would involve injecting one-fifth of the current dose into the skin instead of a full dose into underlying fat, the Department of Health and Human Services will need to issue a new emergency declaration allowing regulators to invoke the F.D.A.’s emergency use powers. That declaration is expected as early as Tuesday afternoon. (LaFraniere and Weiland, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
Limited Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Would Be Stretched Under FDA Plan
“It really means, basically, sticking the needle within the skin and creating a little pocket there into which the vaccine goes,” Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said, comparing it to tests for tuberculosis and other injections performed by health-care workers. “This is really nothing highly unusual.” (Diamond, 8/8)
In other monkeypox news —
CIDRAP:
Monkeypox Cases Reach 7,500 In US; 99% Of Cases In Males
New data published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report and gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 99% of monkeypox cases in the United States are in males, and 94% of cases report recent male-to-male sexual or intimate contact. (Soucheray, 8/8)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Not Always Mild: What Physicians Are Seeing Among Monkeypox Patients
Most patients in New York City, an epicenter of the outbreak, are recovering at home with outpatient supportive care, said Jason Zucker, MD, an infectious diseases specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, during an Aug. 5 call with reporters. They're experiencing some symptoms that present with many other viral illnesses, such as fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes, in addition to a rash that develops a few days after the other symptoms. He said there's been a "small number" of patients whose symptoms were severe enough to require hospitalization. (Carbajal, 8/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. All But Gives Up On Contact Tracing For Monkeypox
With 472 cases — 36% of the state’s 1,310 cases — city public health officials believe San Francisco has the nation’s highest per-capita rate. At first, the practice of tracing people exposed to a fast-spreading disease, then isolating or treating them, seemed like a good idea. Health officials relied on it in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases climbed. (Asimov, 8/8)
Detroit Free Press:
Sparrow Health System Testing For Monkeypox; Offers Fast Result
Sparrow Health System is testing for the monkeypox virus through its own in-house system that started Thursday, the same day U.S. health officials declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. Two patients had been tested by noon Friday, with the main lab in Lansing having the capability of testing up to 200 patients per day, said Dr. Paul Entler, the health system’s chief clinical officer. (Hall, 8/8)
KHN:
Covid Sewage Surveillance Labs Join The Hunt For Monkeypox
The same wastewater surveillance techniques that have emerged as a critical tool in early detection of covid-19 outbreaks are being adapted for use in monitoring the startling spread of monkeypox across the San Francisco Bay Area and some other U.S. communities. Before the covid pandemic, wastewater sludge was thought to hold promise as an early indicator of community health threats, in part because people can excrete genetic evidence of infectious diseases in their feces, often before they develop symptoms of illness. Israel has for decades monitored wastewater for polio. But before covid, such risk monitoring in the U.S. was limited largely to academic pursuits. (Kreidler, 8/9)
Poynter:
Image Falsely Claims Monkeypox Is 'Airborne'
The Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Aug. 4, but leading national and international health organizations haven’t made sweeping changes to the way they classify the virus and illness, despite alarming claims made by an image circulating online. An image shared in a Facebook post on Aug. 3 suggested that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization made major changes to their available monkeypox guidance and information. (Czopek, 8/8)
Also —
The New York Times:
There’s Just One Drug to Treat Monkeypox. Good Luck Getting It.
The only drug available to treat monkeypox is so difficult to access that just a fraction of the nearly 7,000 patients in the United States have been given it. Health officials have designated tecovirimat, also called Tpoxx, an “investigational drug,” which they say means it cannot be released from the strategic national stockpile without a series of convoluted bureaucratic steps. But most doctors do not have the time or resources to fill out the required 27-page application or to provide the detailed patient information. (Mandavilli, 8/6)
Judge Could Pause Georgia's Abortion Ban On Privacy Violation Grounds
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is considering arguments that challenge the new anti-abortion law on the grounds it violates the state constitution. He may choose to suspend the law while the case makes its way through court.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Judge Could Soon Decide Temporary Fate Of New Georgia Abortion Law
A Fulton County Superior Court judge on Monday heard arguments on whether the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy should stop the state’s new abortion law from being enforced. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney listened to about two hours of arguments from attorneys representing the state and those challenging the law, saying he would make decision about whether to temporarily stop enforcement of the law while the case makes its way through the legal process. (Prabhu, 8/8)
In abortion news from Indiana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan —
Indianapolis Star:
Lilly, Cummins Waited Until Holcomb Signed Abortion Ban To Speak Out
Eli Lilly and Co., and Cummins have released statements taking Indiana to task for adopting a near-total abortion ban since the law was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb Friday, but neither of the two Indiana companies publicly spoke against the legislation in the preceding weeks despite being given multiple opportunities. (Huang and Kane, 8/9)
Axios:
Nebraska Republicans Lack Votes To Amend State's Abortion Laws
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) was unable to garner enough votes Monday to convene a special legislative session for the state to consider stricter abortion laws. (Habeshian, 8/8)
NBC News:
Abortion Laws In Texas, Wisconsin Forcing Pregnant Women To Wait For Care
“Prior to SB8, most providers would offer the patient an opportunity to induce labor or have a procedure in order to prevent those complications from happening,” said Dr. Anitra Beasley, an OB-GYN and associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine, who wasn’t involved with the research. “And now we’re waiting till the complications are happening. It can be really dangerous. That’s the reason why it’s not something we want to do.” (Dunn and Dahlgren, 8/9)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Abortion Rates, Data: What We Know About Women Who Get Them
While the rate of abortions performed in Michigan had been decreasing from 1987 to 2009, the rates have been rising since, according to MDHHS data. The state requires abortion providers to report a variety of abortion-related data every year, including demographic and geographic details. (Thakkar, 8/8)
Patients continue to have difficulty getting some drugs —
The Washington Post:
Abortion Bans Complicate Access To Drugs For Cancer, Arthritis, Even Ulcers
Becky Hubbard, 46, has decided to get sterilized so that she can go back on the only medication that has relieved her disabling pain from rheumatoid arthritis for the last eight years. Soon after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the Tennessee woman said she got an ultimatum from her rheumatologist. If she wanted to stay on the treatment of choice for her condition, a drug called methotrexate, she was told she had to go on birth control despite her age and history of infertility. (Shepherd and Sellers, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
A Look At Some Medications Under Increased Scrutiny Amid Abortion Bans
Since abortion bans have taken effect in many states, there is increased scrutiny on drugs that can be used to terminate pregnancies that also have other common uses, as well as on drugs for non-pregnancy-related conditions that are known to harm a developing fetus. The list of drugs that can cause birth defects is long, including some antibiotics such as Cipro, mood stabilizers including lithium, and several medications to control arthritis, epilepsy and even acne. (Sellers, 8/8)
Also —
PBS NewsHour:
Despite State Efforts To Protect Abortion Access, Asian Americans In Michigan Still See Obstacles
Shortly after the Roe ruling came down, Isra Pananon Weeks, interim executive director of National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF), called the high court’s decision a “direct and pernicious assault” on AAPI communities and other marginalized groups “where the path to abortion care is riddled with language barriers, cultural stigmas, and low rates of insurance coverage among our most vulnerable community members.” (Kai-Hwa Wang, 8/8)
No Appointments: 1 In 5 People Unable To Get Help For Illness During Pandemic
A new poll shows a rift between racial groups: Among Black respondents, 15% said they were disrespected, turned away, unfairly treated, or received poor treatment because of their race and ethnicity, compared with only 3% of white respondents who said the same.
NPR:
'Staggering' Number Couldn't Get Care During Pandemic, Poll Finds
Among households that had a serious illness in the past year, one in five respondents said they had trouble accessing care during the pandemic. That's a "staggering" number of people unable to access care, says Mary Findling, the assistant director of the Harvard Opinion Research Program. "From a health and a good care standpoint, that's just too high." (Chatterjee, 8/8)
In related news about home births during the pandemic —
KUNM:
The Pandemic Induced More Home Births Around The Mountain West. What Does Race Have To Do With It?
A Pew Research Center analysis found that during the first year of the pandemic home births increased by 19% nationally. About 46,000 people had home births in 2020. A handful of the states with the most home births are in the Mountain West, and the region also includes two states that saw some of the country's largest increases from 2019 to 2020. (Gibson, 8/8)
In other news about covid-19 —
Los Angeles Times:
Clearing COVID Infection Can Take Longer Than You Think
“If your test turns out to be positive after five days, don’t be upset because the majority of people still test positive until at least Day 7, to Day 10 even,” Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, said during a briefing Thursday. “So that’s the majority. That’s the norm.” (Lin II and Money, 8/8)
Detroit Free Press:
Whitmer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reports Mild Symptoms
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she said in a statement issued late Monday. She said that plans to maintain a remote schedule after speaking with a state doctor. (Hendrickson, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
Norwegian Cruises To Drop Vaccination Requirement, Ease Testing Rules
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will end its vaccine requirement for customers and loosen coronavirus testing rules next month, the company announced Monday. Starting Sept. 3, fully vaccinated travelers who are 12 or older will no longer have to test before boarding a ship on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. (Benveniste, 8/8)
Detroit Free Press:
Study: COVID Campus Vaccine Mandates Saved Lives. Are They Still In Place?
A new study of coronavirus vaccine mandates for students at U.S. colleges and universities suggests the mandates saved about 7,300 lives last fall. "I thought the study that came out (last month) was telling," said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities, which represents all 15 public universities in Michigan. (Hall, 8/8)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Vaccine Appointment System Back Online, SNHD Says
The online vaccine appointment system used by the Southern Nevada Health District is back online, the agency said Monday in a news release. Individuals can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, routine immunizations and monkeypox vaccinations. (8/8)
US Trauma Care Access Improves, But Remains Patchy
Though a national system to care for patients with traumatic injuries hasn't been created, despite expert calls to the White House years ago, a study found access to care has improved since the 2010s. Unevenly, though. Also: medical bill transparency, hospital marketing on social media, and more.
Stat:
Access To Trauma Care Is Improving In The U.S., But Progress Is Uneven
Six years ago, an expert panel made a strong suggestion to the White House: set up a national system to care for patients with traumatic injuries, which lead to about 30,000 deaths every year. (Chen, 8/9)
In other health care industry news —
USA Today:
Are Hospitals Meeting Requirement Of Medical Billing Transparency Law?
Lax federal enforcement means hospitals feel little pressure to comply despite fines that could reach $5,500 a day, patient advocates say. And in cases where hospitals do make pricing information available to the public, the information can be incomplete or presented in formats that are nearly indecipherable to average consumers. (Alltucker, 8/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
How Social Media Is Shaking Up Hospital Marketing
From clinical healthcare to public health campaigns, chief marketing officers are using social media to find meaning in data gathered from social channels to support and engage their patients beyond their health systems' walls. Here, three health system marketing leaders share how social media has shaken up the healthcare marketing field. (Diaz, 8/8)
Bloomberg:
Whole Foods Co-Founder John Mackey Builds Chain Of Cafes, Wellness Centers
Whole Foods Market co-founder John Mackey is planning a second act when he retires from the Amazon-owned grocer next month: building a chain of plant-based restaurants and wellness centers that offer fitness and spa services. Corporate records list Mackey, 68, as a partner in Healthy America LLC, a startup that raised about $31 million from investors earlier this year and aims to launch a “national network” of medical wellness centers and vegetarian restaurants. (Day, 8/8)
In corporate and legal updates —
Modern Healthcare:
Centene Sued Over Ambetter Networks, Benefits
The plaintiffs claim the insurer acquired local Medicaid carriers to enroll people into its Ambetter exchange products when they lose eligibility for the low-income health program. Centene then named its exchange policies after the Medicaid plans to mislead members into thinking they were enrolling in coverage with similar benefits, the lawsuit alleges. (Tepper, 8/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser Permanente's Second-Quarter Net Loss Exceeds $1B
Kaiser Permanente reported a $1.3 billion net loss in the second quarter, a 144% plunge from a year ago. Operating income for Kaiser, a not-for-profit integrated health system, fell nearly 75% year-over-year to $89 million. Expenses rose by 0.2% to $23.38 billion, while revenue fell 0.9% to $23.47 billion. Kaiser's operating margin was 0.4%. It attributed the losses to investment market conditions. (Hudson, 8/8)
Jacksonville Daily Record:
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Starts Work On $233 Million Oncology Building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. (Mathis, 8/8)
Pfizer Begins Vaccine Trial To Combat Lyme Disease
The in-development drug, called VLA15 and designed in partnership with Valneva, will be tested on about 6,000 people internationally, including in the U.S. Pfizer is also in the news for a new drug warranty on CIPD drug Panzyga, and for buying Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion.
USA Today:
Pfizer Launches Lyme Disease Vaccine Trial With French Partner Valneva
If proven safe and effective, the vaccine, currently called VLA15, could be an important tool to stop the tick-borne disease that affects nearly half a million Americans a year. Although many people clear the infection with a course of antibiotics, others suffer for years from lingering symptoms. (Weintraub, 8/8)
In other news from Pfizer —
Stat:
Pfizer Tries Another Drug Warranty In Response To Concerns Over High Costs
For only the second time, Pfizer is offering a warranty for a medicine that will cover the cost for any patient or health plan if the medication fails to work, a move that expands an effort to appease concerns about high drug costs. (Silverman, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
Cash-Rich Pfizer Snaps Up Global Blood Therapeutics For $5.4 Billion
Pfizer — cash-rich thanks to its coronavirus vaccine — is bringing Global Blood Therapeutics into the fold under a $5.4 billion all-cash deal announced Monday. The acquisition of the maker of Oxbryta, one of the few treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration for sickle cell disease, is the latest blockbuster deal for the pharmaceutical giant. (Gregg, 8/8)
In earnings updates from Novavax and BioNTech —
The Wall Street Journal:
Poor Demand For Its Covid Vaccine Prompts Novavax To Cut Sales Forecast
Novavax Inc. slashed its full-year revenue outlook in half on Monday, citing a lack of demand for its Covid-19 vaccine from an international initiative to vaccinate lower-income countries and delays in winning expanded authorizations in the U.S. Novavax said Monday it now expects 2022 sales between $2 billion and $2.3 billion, down from its previous forecast of $4 billion to $5 billion. (Walker, 8/8)
AP:
BioNTech Reports Strong First Half, Expects Demand To Grow
BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year and expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new omicron strains. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that revenue hit about 9.57 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from nearly 7.36 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. (8/8)
In other news about medical research —
KHN:
‘American Diagnosis’: ‘We Need To Be At The Table’: Native-Led Medical Research Aims To Rebuild Trust
Mending broken trust may be a first step for investigators who want to increase the participation of Native people in medical research. “There’s such a history of extractive research in Indigenous communities, such that ‘research’ and ‘science’ are sometimes dirty words,” said Navajo geneticist and bioethicist Krystal Tsosie. (8/9)
Climate Issues Found To Worsen A Majority Of Infectious Diseases
News outlets report on a study of infectious human diseases, which found a link between worsening climate issues and worsening infections from 218 of the 375 known varieties. Also: teens turning to tobacco-free nicotine gummies, links to cannabis vaping from tobacco vaping, and more.
AP:
Study Connects Climate Hazards To 58% Of Infectious Diseases
Climate hazards such as flooding, heat waves and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera and anthrax, a study says. Researchers looked through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses and found that 218 out of the known 375 human infectious diseases, or 58%, seemed to be made worse by one of 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Climate Change. (Borenstein, 8/9)
NBC News:
Climate Hazards Are Turning 218 Diseases Into Bigger Threats
Professor Camilo Mora feels the impacts of climate change in his knees. During a 2014 visit to his native Colombia, heavy rains caused the worst flooding his hometown had seen in decades and boosted the mosquito population. A mosquito bit Mora, transferring the chikungunya virus and making him a patient during an unprecedented outbreak in the region. (Bendix and Bush, 8/8)
In other public health news —
NBC News:
Teens Are Turning To 'Tobacco-Free' Nicotine Gummies And Lozenges
A survey of more than 3,500 high school students in Southern California found that flavored chewing gum, lozenges, gummies and other oral products that contain nicotine but not tobacco were the second most popular nicotine items among adolescents, after e-cigarettes. More than 3% of the students surveyed said they had tried these oral products before, and nearly 2% said they had done so in the last six months. Meanwhile, nearly 10% said they had tried e-cigarettes, and more than 5% reported doing so in the last six months. (Bendix, 8/9)
The Washington Post:
Study: Kids Who Vape Tobacco Are More Likely To Go On To Use Cannabis
Vaping is growing more prevalent among young people — in 2021, 1 in 9 high school students said they had vaped in the past month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Increasingly, those kids are vaping cannabis. But is vaping a gateway to marijuana use? A new study suggests that is the case, finding that adolescents who use e-cigarettes are over three times more likely to use cannabis than those who don’t — and that more than 1 in 10 youths who say they have never used cannabis go on to do so within a year. (Blakemore, 8/8)
KHN:
After ‘A Lot Of Doors Shut In Our Face,’ Crusading Couple Celebrate Passage Of Burn Pit Bill
The battle was just beginning for Le Roy Torres and his wife, Rosie, when the Army captain returned to Texas in 2008, already starting to suffer from the toxic substances he’d inhaled from the 10-acre burn pit at Camp Anaconda in Balad, Iraq. Along the way, Le Roy would lose the job he loved as a Texas state trooper and take his fight all the way to a Supreme Court victory. He would be rushed to the emergency room hundreds of times, be denied health benefits by the Department of Veterans Affairs for years, attempt suicide, and seek experimental cures for the damage done to his lungs and brain. (McAuliff, 8/9)
Children's Mental Health Is In Its Own Pandemic: Study
The coronavirus pandemic dramatically increased anxiety and depression in kids ages 3 to 17, according to the recent annual "Kids Count" study from child welfare charity the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Separately, The Washington Post highlights increasing mental health issues in tween girls.
OPB:
Children’s Wellness Report Reveals ‘Mental Health Pandemic’
Anxiety and depression among children across the country increased significantly during the pandemic, and even more so among children in Oregon, according to a study out Monday from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The foundation is a national charitable organization that releases new information about child welfare through an annual report called Kids Count Data Book. Its newest edition, released Monday, outlines and ranks children’s wellness across 16 factors by state. (Diep, 8/8)
KTOE:
Annual Kids Count Report Shows Increase In Anxiety, Depression
This year’s annual Kid Count report shows a 26-percent increase in anxiety and depression for kids ages three to 17 in the U-S through 2020 at the height of the pandemic. “Kids are dealing with the world they’re dealing with violence in a variety of ways when you think about kids doing active shooter drills in their school or many kids in the states are dealing with challenges related to racism.” (Hanley, 8/9)
In related news about children's mental health —
The Washington Post:
Mental Health Problems Have Grown, But Especially Among Tween Girls
There is no shortage of possible causes: Overparenting, screens and social media, cutthroat academic and sports competition, political acrimony, social injustice, climate concerns, gun violence and virtual learning among others. What gets obscured when we lump all youths together, though, is that certain demographic groups are especially vulnerable to psychological problems and may disproportionately account for the overall trend. (Kecmanovic, 8/8)
UAB News:
Promote Positive Mental Health Through Back-To-School Routines
Implementing a simple and consistent routine provides a foundation that promotes positive mental health, according to Channing Brown, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics Division of Academic General Pediatrics and Division of General Internal Medicine at University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. (Echols, 8/8)
Snapchat takes steps to protect kids —
The New York Times:
Snapchat Introduces Its First Parental Controls
Snapchat, the ephemeral messaging app, introduced its first parental controls on Tuesday, as social media platforms face increasing scrutiny for exposing young users to potentially harmful content. Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, said in a blog post that its new tools would let parents see whom their teenagers were friends with on the app and whom they had communicated with in the previous seven days. (Huang, 8/9)
EdSurge:
What Role Does Social Media Use Play In The Youth Mental Health Crisis? Researchers Are Trying To Find Out
Much attention has been paid to the potential role of social media in that crisis. But researchers who study the relationship say that the field is still in its infancy, and new methodologies and funding sources are needed to understand it and push us toward a healthier environment for kids online. (Burke, 8/8)
CDC Investigating New York's Polio Case
As well as looking into the surprising report of a polio case in Rockland County, New York, the federal team will also help with a vaccination program. Bill Gates, long a proponent of strong polio vaccination programs, says the case is an alarm bell in the battle to end polio.
ABC News:
CDC Sends Team To New York To Investigate Polio Case
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deployed a federal team to New York to investigate the case of polio detected in Rockland County. The team will also help administer vaccinations in the county. It's unclear how long the CDC will remain in the county or if the findings will be released to the public. (Kekatos, 8/8)
Fortune:
Bill Gates, Whose Foundation Funds Polio Vaccines, Warns That The Disease’s Reemergence In New York Is ‘A Threat To Us All’
Bill Gates—a longtime champion of polio eradication—weighed in Monday, calling the news an “urgent reminder” that “until we #EndPolio for good, it remains a threat to us all,” on Twitter. “The global eradication strategy must be fully supported to protect people everywhere,” wrote Gates, (Gordon, 8/9)
ABC7 New York:
Polio Outbreak: What To Know About Signs, Symptoms Of Virus
Most people who get infected with poliovirus will not have any visible symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They say about one out of four people (or 25 out of 100) with poliovirus infection will have flu-like symptoms that may include a sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea, headache and stomach pain. These symptoms usually last two to five days, then go away on their own. A smaller proportion of people with poliovirus infection will develop other, more serious symptoms that affect the brain and spinal cord. That includes paresthesia (feelings of pins and needles in legs), meningitis, which occurs in about one out of 25 people with polio, and paralysis, which occurs in about one out of 200 people. (8/8)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
The Boston Globe:
Air Pollution Is Responsible For Premature Deaths In Every Massachusetts City And Town
Air quality in Massachusetts and across the United States has improved by 77 percent since passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970, but our new study finds air pollution is still responsible for an estimated 2,780 deaths in Massachusetts each year and for measurable IQ loss in children in every city and town across the Commonwealth. (Landrigan and Bellinger, 8/8)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
While Rest Of US Catches Up, Missouri Kids Are Still Behind On Their Immunizations
While the pandemic has left many children across the country behind on their required immunizations, the problem appears even more pronounced in Missouri. (Munz, 8/8)
Becker's Hospital Review:
5 Best, Worst States For Women's Healthcare In 2022
Hawaii earned the top spot for women's healthcare on a ranking by SmartAsset, while Mississippi ranked the lowest. The analysis, published Aug. 3, examined data for all 50 states across a total of 11 metrics that researchers divided into three categories: access to care, affordability, and general health and well-being. (Gleeson, 8/8)
Viewpoints: How Worried Should We Be About Schools And Monkeypox?; Gerrymandering Skews Abortion Laws
Opinion writers examine monkeypox, abortion and covid.
USA Today:
The Monkeypox Emergency Is Going To Affect Schools, Colleges. Be Ready
Summer is winding down and, if your family is like mine, there’s an increasing focus on preparing to go back to school. Unfortunately, this year that also means preparing to deal with the looming threat of monkeypox. Public health emergencies for monkeypox have been declared globally, nationally and, in some states, outbreak numbers are doubling about every week. (Dr. Jerome Adams, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
Why I Fear Indiana, Not Kansas, Charts The Future Of Abortion Rights In America
Which state charts the future of abortion rights in post-Roe America: Kansas or Indiana? I want the answer to be Kansas, but I fear it’s Indiana. (Ruth Marcus, 8/8)
Also —
The Baltimore Sun:
Loosen Strict COVID Restrictions In Nursing Homes; Residents Deserve Freedom Of Choice
This summer brings with it a renewed sense of freedom as the country enjoys the widespread availability of vaccinations along with effective antiviral treatments that can prevent severe disease or hospitalization from COVID-19. Yet the emergence of new, highly contagious variants that spread and infect those who are vaccinated and boosted has led to high community transmission rates. (K.C. Coffey and Mary-Claire Roghmann, 8/8)
Scientific American:
Why COVID Makes So Many Of Us Feel Guilty
Why does it feel so hard these days to make decisions? And, in the wake of the COVID pandemic, why do so many of those decisions leave us feeling guilty, whichever path we take? (Lynn Bufka, 8/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Some Can Pretend COVID Is Over, But Doesn’t Mean That's The Truth
Have you ever had FOMO so bad you could taste it? When the sci-fi film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” came out in March, all my writer friends raved about it. My corner of the science fiction writing world hailed it as one of the best movies of all time, and it was all anyone could talk about. It was the conversation happening in my industry. Before the pandemic, I would’ve gone to see a new movie in theaters. In the early pandemic, it would’ve been on a streaming service, and I could’ve seen it safely at home. But now, with mask mandates gone and everything back in theaters, I can no longer see new releases and be part of the conversation. I also still can’t go get a haircut, go to a dentist or go on my honeymoon. (Effie Seiberg, 8/7)
Different Takes: Many Hospitals Not Complying With Price Transparency; Mass. Is Leading On Gender Care
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
Dallas Morning News:
Many Texas Hospitals Aren’t Posting Their Prices. That’s Against The Law
It’s often hard for Americans to know what they will pay for the health care they receive. Depending on the hospital they visit or the insurance plan they have, the same treatment can vary wildly in price. (8/9)
The Boston Globe:
Massachusetts Can Continue To Lead The Way In Providing Gender-Affirming Health Care
Last month, Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation that provides critical protections for abortion care and essential health care for transgender people in the Commonwealth. While gender-affirming care is now legally protected statewide, a momentous task lies ahead: Access to gender-affirming care. Even in Massachusetts, it remains incredibly rare, and this must change. (Dallas Ducar, 8/9)
The CT Mirror:
CT Schools Need Clean Air, Functioning HVAC Systems
Summer is nearing its end. For millions of children across America, that means it’s time to start thinking about school. When you think of school, what do you remember? Maybe you remember your friends, your favorite teachers, or favorite subjects. Or do you think of mold growing on your desk, excessive heat closing down your school, and poor ventilation incubating the spread of viruses like Covid-19? (Maya Feron, Christine Lee, Brooke Mahany and Shelby Parker, 8/9)
Stat:
This Framework Can Help Address Institutional Trauma In Health Care
In recent years, many health care professionals have been confronting the challenging chapters of their institutions’ history, as societies more broadly grapple with how to deal with past institutional trauma. (Hans Gutbrod, 8/9)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
New Legislation Is Needed In The Fight Against Alzheimer's
At a time when more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including more than 220,000 in Ohio, prioritizing how this devastating disease is addressed remains a critical issue for our country. (Annemarie Barnett, 8/7)