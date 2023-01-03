Covid-19 Crisis

Covid Will Hit Harder This Winter Than It Did Last Summer

The threat of covid is far from over, as Stat reports the number of people hospitalized with covid in the U.S. is about to top the number seen in 2022's summer spike, even as flu and RSV are reportedly declining. But the spotlight is now on new covid variant XBB.1.5, already spreading fast.

Stat: Covid’s Winter Surge Is Poised To Exceed Summer Peak

The number of people in the United States hospitalized with Covid-19 is about to surpass the figure reached during this summer’s spike, federal data show, as a confluence of factors — from the continued evolution of the coronavirus to holiday gatherings — drives transmission. (Joseph, 1/3)

NBC News: Flu And RSV On The Decline But Covid Hospitalizations Rise

Covid hospitalizations are rising in the United States, even as hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus and the flu continue to fall. (Lovelace Jr, 12/30)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: COVID-19 On Uptick In Missouri, But Flu On Decline

COVID-19 cases are on the uptick in Missouri, even as flu cases appear to be tapering off. Flu activity remains high but is declining in most areas across the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control. So far, flu has caused 20 million illnesses, 21,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths (including 61 children) in one of the worst flu seasons in more than 10 years. (Munz, 12/31)

A new covid variant is causing concern as it spreads rapidly —

CBS News: CDC Tracking Rise Of New XBB.1.5 COVID Variant, Already More Than 40% Of U.S. Cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is tracking a new variant of concern dubbed XBB.1.5. According to new figures published Friday, it estimates XBB.1.5 makes up 40.5% of new infections across the country. (Tin, 12/30)

Axios: XBB.1.5 COVID Variant: What We Know About Symptoms, Severe Cases

The XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant — a new version of the Omicron variant — is sweeping through the United States right now amid a chaotic travel season and the early days of winter. Cases tied to the new variant nearly doubled over the last week, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And that's stoked fears that more cases could be on the way nationwide. (Scribner, 12/31)

