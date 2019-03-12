Public Health And Education

St. Louis Public Radio: Health Officials On Alert After Measles Case Confirmed In Jefferson County Health officials in Jefferson County are trying to find people who may have come in contact with a person there who has caught measles. The person caught the virus after traveling, according to officials at the Jefferson County Health Department. (Fentem, 3/11)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Measles Outbreak 2019 Has An Important Lesson About Our Future There was a time when lax laws in Arizona and more than a dozen other states could accommodate the eccentricities of anti-vaxxers and the uncommon religious beliefs of certain parents. We never needed full compliance to protect the herd. With 93-95 percent of people vaccinated, you could still prevent outbreaks. But eccentricity has turned to fad, and a movement of anti-vaxxers has grown more adroit at recruiting numbers in their communities and in the Legislature. (Boas, 3/11)

USA Today: Vaccines: Facts About Vaccines As Tetanus, Mumps, Whooping Cough Rise Reports about the return of preventable diseases have been spreading almost as fast as the outbreaks themselves, which are often linked to unvaccinated communities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 228 individual cases of measles in 12 states from Jan. 1 to March 7. As recently as 2016, there were 86 such cases nationwide for the whole year. In 2000, the illness was declared eliminated in the U.S. Mumps and pertussis – whooping cough – have also been on the rise in recent years, the CDC said. (Ortiz, 3/12)

The New York Times: N.Y. Lawmakers Want To Allow Teenagers To Get Vaccines, Even If Parents Say No After a measles outbreak in Brooklyn and Rockland County and amid growing concerns about the anti-vaccine movement, a pair of state legislators are proposing allowing minors to receive vaccinations without permission from their parents. The bill would allow any child 14 years or older to be vaccinated and given booster shots for a range of diseases including mumps, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, influenza, hepatitis B and measles, which seemed to be the primary reason for alarm after the recent outbreaks. (McKinley, 3/11)

If passed and signed into law, the bill would make New York part of a group of states — ranging from liberal Oregon to conservative South Carolina — that allow minors to ask for vaccinations without parental approval. News on the outbreaks comes out of Arizona and Missouri, as well.

Sometimes Dirtier Is Better: How Our Sanitized Lives Are Wreaking Havoc On Our Immune System

Can a clean environment be too clean? Experts say absolutely. Our immune system evolved to have a job and interact with the world around our bodies. In other public health news: HIV, gun safety, breast cancer, the flu, school nurses, and more.

The New York Times: Your Environment Is Cleaner. Your Immune System Has Never Been So Unprepared.

Should you pick your nose? Don’t laugh. Scientifically, it’s an interesting question. Should your children pick their noses? Should your children eat dirt? Maybe: Your body needs to know what immune challenges lurk in the immediate environment. Should you use antibacterial soap or hand sanitizers? No. Are we taking too many antibiotics? Yes. (Richtel, 3/12)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Medieval’ Diseases Flare As Unsanitary Living Conditions Proliferate

Jennifer Millar keeps trash bags and hand sanitizer near her tent, and she regularly pours water mixed with hydrogen peroxide on the sidewalk nearby. Keeping herself and the patch of concrete she calls home clean is a top priority. But this homeless encampment off a Hollywood freeway ramp is often littered with needles and trash, and soaked in urine. Rats occasionally scamper through, and Millar fears the consequences.“I worry about all those diseases,” said Millar, 43, who said she has been homeless most of her life. (Gorman, 3/12)

The Washington Post: This HIV Pill Saves Lives. So Why Is It So Hard To Get In The Deep South?

Even in a tiny town in the Mississippi Delta, Robert Rowland, an openly gay, single, middle-aged man, has no problem finding sex partners. What he can’t find is PrEP, the once-a-day pill that protects users against HIV infection, or a doctor who knows much about it, or a drugstore that stocks it. So every few months, he said, he drives three hours to Open Arms, the health center here that distributes an estimated 80 percent of these pills in the state. He refills his prescription, updates a nurse on his recent sexual history and gets a quick physical exam. (Bernstein, 3/11)

The New York Times: Incendiary N.R.A. Videos Find New Critics: N.R.A. Leaders

The flash point was Thomas the Tank Engine. Last September, the National Rifle Association’s famously combative spokeswoman, Dana Loesch, provoked widespread outrage when she took to the gun group’s streaming service to mock ethnic diversity on the popular children’s program “Thomas & Friends,” portraying the show’s talking trains in Ku Klux Klan hoods. Now, growing unease over the site’s inflammatory rhetoric, and whether it has strayed too far from the N.R.A.’s core gun-rights mission, has put its future in doubt. (Hakim, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Can Breast Cancer Be Treated Without Surgery?

When Sabrina Jones was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, she expected to have surgery to remove the tumor—and her entire breast. “My first instinct was ‘Get it out, get the cancer out,’” Ms. Jones said. But the 52-year-old manager at an educational-tech company responded so well to chemotherapy, her surgeon at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston informed her that the cancerous tumor was completely gone. He asked her to participate in an experiment in which she skipped surgery altogether. (Lagnado, 3/11)

Reuters: World Must Prepare For Inevitable Next Flu Pandemic, WHO Says

The world will inevitably face another pandemic of flu and needs to prepare for the potential devastation that could cause, and not underestimate the risks, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Outlining a global plan to fight the viral disease and get ahead of a potential global outbreak, the WHO said the next influenza pandemic "is a matter of when, not if." (3/11)

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Workers Face Violence ‘Epidemic'

It's a problem that happens at far greater rates in the healthcare sector than it does in the private sector overall, according to federal data. In fact, between 2002 and 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence were four times more common in healthcare than in private industry on average, according to data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. OSHA counts serious workplace violence as incidents requiring days off. (Johnson, 3/11)

Marketplace: Full-Time School Nurses In Short Supply

According to the CDC, rates of diseases like diabetes and epilepsy have surged in children over the past few decades. Mental health needs have increased. Despite this, a 2018 study in the Journal of School Nursing found that fewer than 40 percent of schools employ full-time school nurses. (Feinberg, 3/11)

NPR: Whites Contribute More To Air Pollution — Minorities Bear The Burden

Pollution, much like wealth, is not distributed equally in the United States. Scientists and policymakers have long known that black and Hispanic Americans tend to live in neighborhoods with more pollution of all kinds, than white Americans. And because pollution exposure can cause a range of health problems, this inequity could be a driver of unequal health outcomes across the U.S. (Lambert, 3/11)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: One In Three Kids With ADHD Get No Support Services, New Study Finds

One in three students with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) do not receive any support services at their schools, according to a national study of U.S. schoolchildren. The study — described as the largest of its kind — found that at least one in five students with ADHD receive no school-based services even when they experience significant academic and social impairment. (Giordano, 3/11)

CNN: Tattoo Therapy: How Ink Helps Sexual Assault Survivors Heal

For Olivia Adamson, her body art "is a visual reminder I am still alive. And still OK." What she particularly likes is the ability to touch it: the words "unbreakable" on the right side of her left foot and "survivor" in her aunt's handwriting on the inside of her left wrist. "If I am having a hard time, as soon as I touch my wrist and I run my finger over my word 'survivor,' it helps." Adamson, 24, of Austin, Texas, was sexually assaulted in November 2015 and in January 2016. In both cases, she knew the perpetrator. (Avramova, 3/12)

The Washington Post: New Concern On College Campuses: ‘Drunkorexia,’ A Combination Drinking And Eating Disorder

My college experience included this life-skills lesson: Drink alcohol on a full stomach, so you don’t get inebriated too quickly. Of course, most college students shouldn’t be drinking at all, but we know from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism that close to 60 percent of college students ages 18 to 22 do consume alcohol, which makes harm-reducing approaches important. Unfortunately, campus authorities and researchers are reporting a practice that turns the full-stomach drinking strategy on its head: Rather than filling up before a night of partying, significant numbers of students refuse to eat all day before consuming alcohol. (Rosenbloom, 3/11)

CNN: Smoking During Pregnancy Doubles Risk Of Sudden Death For Baby, Study Says

Smoking even one cigarette a day during pregnancy can double the chance of sudden unexpected death for your baby, according to a new study analyzing over 20 million births, including over 19,000 unexpected infant deaths. The study, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics, analyzed data on smoking during pregnancy from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's birth/infant death data set between 2007 and 2011 and found that the risk of death rises by .07 for each additional cigarette smoked, up to 20 a day, a typical pack of cigarettes. (LaMotte, 3/11)