After Roe V. Wade

NBC News: Abortion Bans Impact Latinas The Most Among Women Of Color Latinas are the largest group of women of color affected by current and future state abortion bans and restrictions: More than 4 in 10 Latinas of reproductive age live in the nearly two dozen states where officials are working to make abortion inaccessible. A new analysis from the National Partnership for Women & Families and the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, first shared with NBC News, found that close to 6.5 million Latinas (42% of all Latinas ages 15-49) live in 26 states that have banned or are likely to ban abortions after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade this summer. (Acevedo, 11/1)

The 19th: Abortion Bans Dimimish Access To Care For Miscarriages, Ectopic Pregnancies Major medical groups say that the loss of federal abortion protections has diminished access to pregnancy care such as treatment for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. The groups are sounding the alarm that racial gaps in pregnancy-related deaths will be exacerbated, according to a new Senate report first shared with The 19th. ... The report was compiled by four Democratic senators: Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tina Smith of Minnesota. It contains responses to letters Warren sent to the American Medical Association, National Nurses United, the American Pharmacists Association, the American Hospital Association, and Physicians for Reproductive Health, asking them to track how the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision has affected access to pregnancy-related care. The report also cites a public letter from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. (Luthra, 11/1)

AP: Judge Keeps North Dakota Abortion Ban From Taking Effect A North Dakota judge ruled Monday that he will keep the state’s ban on abortion from taking effect, saying there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. Judge Bruce Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic — the Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo — shut down as it challenged the ban and has moved across the border to neighboring Minnesota. (MacPherson and Kolpak, 10/31)

Politico: FDA Says Providers Offering Medication Abortion Before Pregnancy Have Gone Rogue The FDA said health providers prescribing abortion medication to people who aren’t pregnant are acting without its authorization and that the practice is potentially dangerous for patients. “The FDA is concerned about the advance prescribing of mifepristone for this use,” an FDA spokesperson granted anonymity to describe sensitive agency policies told POLITICO on Friday. “Mifepristone is not approved for advance provision of a medical abortion.” (Leonard, 10/31)

The Kansas City Star: MO Health Department Investigating Hospital Where Woman Denied Abortion Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for DHSS, said in an email Monday that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services authorized the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act investigation of the hospital on Oct. 20. Cox confirmed the investigation was of the hospital and not the woman. The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a 1986 federal law, prohibits hospitals with emergency departments from refusing to treat people with an emergency medical condition. (Bayless, 10/31)

AP: Missouri Investigates Hospital Denial Of Emergency Abortion Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System’s treatment of Mylissa Farmer. (Ballentine and Ungar, 10/31)

A Missouri hospital that refused a woman a medical abortion because of the state's ban on the procedure is under investigation by the state's health agency to determine if federal law was broken. In other abortion news, the FDA has concerns over mifepristone prescriptions.

Ballot Measure On Abortion Stirs Passions In Michigan

The high-stakes issue has brought in millions of dollars in campaign contributions on both sides. Abortion is also on the ballot in Kentucky and California.

The Guardian: ‘This Is A Blueprint’: Abortion Rights Ballot Proposal Takes Off In Michigan

The campaign to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution was already under way here even before Roe fell, and it has become an embittered battle in Michigan – to keep a 90-year-old abortion ban off the books. Campaigners fear that ban would criminalise doctors and pregnant people and deny essential medical care, such as miscarriage medication, now that the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists in the US. (Noor, 10/31)

Politico: Michigan Abortion-Rights Battle Rakes In Cash Ahead Of Referendum

Roughly $57 million poured into Michigan’s high stakes contest for abortion rights during the last quarter, more money than the races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state combined. The campaign supporting the ballot measure, which would codify a right to an abortion in the state constitution, amassed more than $40 million between July and October, according to filings with the Secretary of State’s office. Reproductive Freedom for All, the committee leading the fight, received the bulk of its donations from national progressive advocacy groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, Open Society Foundation and the Sixteen Thirty Fund. (Ollstein, 10/31)

The Guardian: How Michigan’s Abortion Referendum Could Decide Key Congressional Race

Democratic candidate Elissa Slotkin says abortion is a top issues in the state and fear of a ban will motivate voters to re-elect her: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it.’ (Noor, 11/1)

AP: Kentucky Voters Asked Whether There's A Right To An Abortion

Kentucky voters are being asked to decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare outright that it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. The question reads: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” (Schreiner, 11/1)

USA Today: Abortion Policy Is Major Issue In Midterms. Where Are Progressive Men?

Many men are, of course, affected by pregnancy, with some becoming unwilling fathers forced to pay for a child's care and others seeing their priorities shift as a result of unplanned fatherhood. But for some male voters, there’s a lack of understanding about what abortion and the right to it entails or a feeling of detachment about what often is labeled a women’s issue, regardless of their political affiliation, activists said. (Keveney, 11/1)

Mississippi Public Broadcasting: Staying Pink: Jackson Women’s Health Organization Is Closed, But 1 Group Continues The Fight

Stay Pink's mission is to keep abortion rights at the front of mind, especially as election day comes closer. Co-creator John Osborne hopes people driving by will see them and ask themselves what they can do to restore abortion rights. (Miller, 10/31)

CalMatters: Would Prop. 1 Allow Abortions After Fetal Viability? Legal Experts Say No

Proposition 1, the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would create an explicit protection for “reproductive freedom” in the California Constitution, is not written to expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy and, despite warnings from opponents, legal experts say that is a highly unlikely outcome if it passes. The simple yet sweeping language of the measure — “the state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions” — has been a source of contention, even among some supporters of abortion rights, since it was introduced this summer. (Koseff, 10/31)

Houston Chronicle: O'Rourke Releases New Ad Targeting Abbott On Abortion

Going into the final week of early voting, Democrat Beto O’Rourke is once again trying to make the case that Gov. Greg Abbott went too far when he signed an abortion ban in Texas that has almost no exceptions. In a 60-second ad that will start later today, O’Rourke features Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Austin who explain that when she was 18 weeks pregnant, she had complications that led to a miscarriage. But because of the state’s abortion laws, Amanda said doctors told her they couldn’t do anything to help her until the miscarriage happened or that her life was at risk. (Wallace, 10/31)