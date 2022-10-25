Health Industry

Some JPMorgan Chase Employees Can Get Medical Care Right There At Work

Modern Healthcare reports on a pilot program that will allow more than 20,000 Chase employees in the Columbus, Ohio, area to visit advanced primary care centers at three offices staffed by providers from Seattle-based Vera Whole Health and Central Ohio Primary Care of Westerville. In other news, Philips and Cerebral announce layoffs.

Modern Healthcare: JPMorgan Chase Partners With Primary Care Practices For Employee Clinics

JPMorgan Chase has ventured into the primary care space by partnering with two medical practices to create office-based clinics for its employees in what could be a pilot for a broader effort. (Hudson, 10/24)

In other corporate news —

AP: Healthcare Tech Giant Philips Scraps 4,000 Staff Worldwide

Dutch healthcare technology giant Philips is scrapping 4,000 staff worldwide amid the fallout from a recall of sleep apnea machines and economic headwinds, the company announced Monday as it unveiled a 1.3 billion euro ($1.28 billion) third-quarter net loss. The job cuts amount to about 5% of the company’s global workforce and are expected to save it 300 million euros annually, Philips said. (10/24)

Modern Healthcare: Cerebral Layoffs: Digital Health Startup Cuts 20% Of Staff: Report

Cerebral, the embattled online mental health startup, is cutting approximately 20% of its staff. A spokesperson for Cerebral confirmed the company made layoffs to increase operational efficiencies, but declined to confirm the number of jobs cut. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the layoffs, said Cerebral is cutting 20% of staff across the board. (Perna, 10/24)

Modern Healthcare: Nonprofit Hospitals Turning To Donors As Recession Looms

The Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation plans to double its annual fundraising target from $8 million to $16 million in the next five years. Gift officers at the foundation, which is part of the nine-hospital integrated system based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will look to large donors to help boost the organization’s staffing pipeline, said Rick Scott, president of the foundation. Expanding Presbyterian’s recruitment and retention efforts is critically important given recent staffing upheaval, he said. (Kacik, 10/24)

On the high cost of health care —

KHN: Hospitals Said They Lost Money On Medicare Patients. Some Made Millions, A State Report Finds.

Atrium Health, the largest hospital system in North Carolina, has declared publicly that in 2019 it provided $640 million in services to Medicare patients that were never paid for, by far the largest “community benefit” it provided that year. Like other nonprofit hospitals around the nation, Atrium logs losses on the federal health insurance program for seniors and people with disabilities as a community benefit to satisfy legal requirements for federal, state, and local tax breaks. (Clasen-Kelly, 10/25)