- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 3
- Hospitals Said They Lost Money on Medicare Patients. Some Made Millions, a State Report Finds.
- A Billing Expert Saved Big After Finding an Incorrect Charge in Her Husband’s ER Bill
- An Abortion Rights Question on the California Ballot Revives the Debate Over ‘Viability’
From Kaiser Health News - Latest Stories:
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
Hospitals Said They Lost Money on Medicare Patients. Some Made Millions, a State Report Finds.
A North Carolina state treasurer’s report found hospitals give conflicting information about whether they profit from Medicare patients. Experts said the findings are significant because they suggest the federal government has failed to closely watch the billions of dollars in tax breaks that nonprofit hospitals have received. (Fred Clasen-Kelly, )
A Billing Expert Saved Big After Finding an Incorrect Charge in Her Husband’s ER Bill
A medical billing specialist investigated her husband’s ER bill. Her sleuthing took over a year but knocked thousands of dollars off the hospital’s charges — and provides a playbook for other consumers. (Bram Sable-Smith, )
An Abortion Rights Question on the California Ballot Revives the Debate Over ‘Viability’
California voters will decide in November whether to amend the state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights. But there is disagreement over whether the proposal, Proposition 1, would merely enshrine existing rights or expand them. (April Dembosky, KQED, )
We’re excited to share that our new Rural Desk is up and running. Meet our team. Today, we will launch a monthly newsletter featuring KHN stories from across the country that dive into the health issues and policies impacting people who live in America’s rural reaches. Sign up for the Rural Dispatch.
Summaries Of The News:
Covid Symptoms To Watch Out For Now: Runny Nose, Headache, Cough, Sore Throat
The predominant symptoms of covid have shifted since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers say. The virus now most commonly manifests itself with a sore throat, runny nose, persistent cough, and headache. Vaccinated and unvaccinated patients are experiencing similar signs, though they may rank differently between groups.
The Hill:
The Main COVID Symptoms Have Changed, Research Shows
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.” But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination status, according to a new list released last week. (Bink and Nexstar, 10/23)
Miami Herald:
The Most Common COVID Symptoms Have Changed, Study Says. Here’s What They Are
Four out of five top COVID-19 symptoms were the same for participants who received two vaccine doses, one vaccine dose and those unvaccinated, according to the research. These symptoms were headache, persistent cough, sore throat, and a runny nose. However, the top symptoms differed in how they ranked for each vaccination status group, the study found. Additionally, each group reported one different COVID-19 symptom that made the top five. (Marnin, 10/24)
Statin use and gender are studied —
CIDRAP:
Statins May Reduce Risk Of Death And COVID-19 Severity
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins may reduce the risk of death and the severity of COVID-19 disease, according to a new study of more than 38,000 patients presented at the Anesthesiology annual meeting. (10/24)
The Wall Street Journal:
Men Died From Covid-19 At Much Higher Rate Than Women During The First Year Of Pandemic
Men died of complications from Covid-19 at a higher rate than women in both rural and urban parts of the U.S. during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new federal report. The report, published Tuesday by the National Center for Health Statistics, examined Covid-19 deaths by sex and age group for 2020, when the virus became the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. and before vaccines against it became widely available. (Ansari and Calfas, 10/25)
More on the spread of covid —
NPR:
Here's Why One SARS-CoV-2 Variant Still Reigns Supreme
"SARS-CoV-2 is continuing to evolve extremely rapidly," says Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. "There's no evidence that the evolution is slowing down." Instead, the most consequential evolutionary changes have stayed confined to the omicron family, rather than appearing in entirely new variants. (Stein, 10/25)
Bloomberg:
Covid’s Heart Effects: Infections Raise Clotting, Death Risks In Large Study
Covid-19 at any level of severity is linked to an increased risk of dangerous blood clots that start in patients’ veins and travel to the heart, lungs and other parts of the body, according to a UK study that highlights the pandemic’s role in driving up rates of cardiovascular disease. (Gale, 10/24)
The Atlantic:
Is Hand-Washing Still Important In The COVID-19 Pandemic?
Way back in the early, whirlwind days of the pandemic, surfaces were the thing to worry about. The prevailing scientific wisdom was that the coronavirus spread mainly via large droplets, which fell onto surfaces, which we then touched with our hands, with which we then touched our faces. (Stern, 10/24)
Feel Sick After Your Covid Vaccine? That's A Good Sign, Study Finds
New research has linked side effects to a greater antibody response. And in other news, a preprint study that has not yet been peer-reviewed found that the new bivalent booster is no better against BA.4 and BA.5 than the original monovalent vaccine.
CNN:
Covid-19 Vaccine Study Links Side Effects With Greater Antibody Response
People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. (Howard, 10/24)
Is the bivalent booster better than the original monovalent shot? —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Bivalent Booster No Better Against BA.5 Than Original Vaccine, Study Finds
When given as a fourth dose, the updated bivalent mRNA vaccine targeting the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants does not induce superior neutralizing antibody responses in humans compared to the original monovalent vaccine formulation, according to a preprint study published Monday that has not yet been peer-reviewed. (Vaziri and Buchmann, 10/24)
More on the vaccine rollout —
Bloomberg:
Biden To Get Booster, Push Businesses To Offer Vaccine Clinics
The White House is asking businesses to help employees get updated coronavirus vaccines by hosting on-site clinics and will initiate a new program providing some Americans with free home delivery of Covid-19 treatments before an expected surge of the virus this fall. (Sink, 10/25)
CIDRAP:
New Vaccine Roadmap Eyes Future Threats Of Coronaviruses
Today the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) published a draft version of a Coronavirus Vaccines Research & Development (R&D) Roadmap (CVR), highlighting strategies to develop vaccines that are effective against new COVID-19 variants, as well as coronaviruses that have not yet emerged in people. The roadmap draft is available for public review and comment. (Soucheray, 10/24)
Stat:
Here's What Experts Say About Timing Of Flu And Covid Shots
Over the past few weeks, cases of flu have begun to creep up across the U.S., with spikes in the southeast and south central part of the country. Flu hospitalizations are also on the rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s influenza tracking team, all signs point to an earlier than usual flu season. (Molteni, 10/25)
In news about remdesivir —
The Mercury News:
Patients Died From COVID-19 Drug Treatment At Two California Hospitals, Suits Allege
Two women have filed lawsuits alleging their husbands died from negligence at Inland Empire hospitals after doctors prescribed remdesivir to treat COVID-19 and then failed to tell them about dangerous side effects of the anti-viral drug. (Schwebke, 10/24)
Abortion Access In Question In Several State Elections
The Hill reports on how some state elections will influence whether abortion remains legal. In California, a ballot question on protecting abortion rights drives debate over what fetal "viability" really means. Other reproductive health news is from Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina.
The Hill:
Elections For Top Office Could Impact Abortion Access In These States
In a handful of races, the outcome in November could decide whether abortion remains legal in the state by shifting the balance of power in state governments. (Bruce, 10/24)
KHN:
An Abortion Rights Question On The California Ballot Revives The Debate Over ‘Viability’
As California voters decide whether to amend their state constitution to explicitly protect abortion rights, lawmakers still do not agree on whether the amendment would enshrine those rights, which by state law allow abortion up to 24 weeks, or expand them, permitting abortions at any point in pregnancy, for any reason. During the legislative debate over the amendment, dubbed Proposition 1 on the November ballot, there were several awkward moments after a question from Republicans stumped Democrats — most notably when Assembly member Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) posed it point-blank before the final vote in June. “California law generally bars the performance of an abortion past the point of fetal viability,” he said. “Would this constitutional amendment change that?” (Dembosky, 10/25)
AP:
Judge Hears Testimony In Bid To Strike Georgia Abortion Law
Georgia’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy is causing distress among women denied the procedure and confusion among doctors, an abortion provider testified Monday on the first day of a trial to determine whether the state can continue enforcing the restriction. (Thanawala, 10/24)
AP:
Abortion Ruling Means More And Riskier Births In Mississippi
In Mississippi, where health officials expect 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling upending abortion rights, children are more likely to die before their first birthday than in any other state. Mississippi has the nation’s highest fetal mortality rate, highest infant mortality rate, highest pre-term birth rate and is among the worst states for maternal mortality. Black women are nearly three times more likely to die due to childbirth than white women in Mississippi. (Goldberg, 10/24)
North Carolina Health News:
Some With Disabilities Fear Risky Pregnancies
In her regular life, Asheville resident Tiffany Grzankowski lives with a lot of pain. She has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a cluster of genetic disorders that impacts connective tissue. For Grzankowski, in addition to chronic pain, EDS means her blood pressure and heart rate rise and fall without much warning, she breaks bones easily, and she feels nauseated often due to a paralyzed stomach. All those symptoms worsened when she became pregnant. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 10/25)
Also —
Axios:
The Road To Making Birth Control Pills Over-The-Counter In The U.S.
Reproductive health advocates and Democratic lawmakers are intensifying calls for the Food and Drug Administration to make contraceptives available without a prescription ahead of a closely watched advisory panel meeting next month. (Gonzalez, 10/25)
Hospitals On Edge As Details Emerge In Shooting That Killed 2 Medical Workers
Other facilities in the Dallas area have increased security measures following the deadly shooting at Methodist Health Center. The two victims were identified as a nurse and a patient case manager.
CBS News DFW:
Hospitals Ramp Up Security After Methodist Health Center Shooting
Healthcare workers are on edge following the shooting at Methodist Health Center on Saturday. CBS 11 learned local hospitals are ramping up security in light of the deadly shooting. Staff members said they've long advocated for their safety and security well before this shooting, saying violence against healthcare workers has been on the rise. ... Workplace violence has been a serious issue for hospitals since the pandemic. (Wainwright, 10/24)
Dallas Morning News:
Gunman Reloaded Weapon, Was Leaving Room After Killing Medical Workers, Dallas Chief Says
A gunman who killed two medical workers this weekend at Methodist Dallas Medical Center reloaded his weapon and was leaving a room in the building’s labor and delivery wing when a hospital police officer shot him in the leg, forcing him to retreat, Dallas police Chief Eddie García said Monday during a news conference. (Smith, 10/24)
ABC News:
Parolee Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 2 Dallas Hospital Workers: Officials
A man who was recently paroled after serving a sentence for robbery is now facing capital murder charges stemming from Saturday's shooting at a Dallas hospital that left two employees dead, including a nurse, officials said. ... Dr. Serena Bumpus, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association, called the shooting "unacceptable." "No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal," Bumpus said in a statement. "We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers." (Deliso and Hutchinson, 10/24)
The two victims have been identified —
Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
Employees Killed In Dallas TX Hospital Shooting Identified
Patient case manager Jacqueline Pokuaa walked late on Saturday morning into a room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on a routine matter. Nestor Hernandez, the father of a newborn in the room, stood and shot the 45-year-old woman dead, police said. Nurse Katie Flowers, 63, heard the shot and looked into the room. From the door, Hernandez fired into the hall, killing her, too, police said. (Clarridge and Ramirez Jr., 10/24)
WFAA.com:
Both Victims Who Were Shot, Killed At Dallas Methodist Hospital Identified
Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was from Ghana and moved to the U.S. with four friends over 20 years ago. The Ghana Nurses Association described her as friendly with a big smile. "This is a big tragedy in the family, the community, in the medical field," said Aba Amprofi-Halm of the nurses association. "When these is chaos, she's very calm and that's her personality. And that's what she died doing... she died helping." Amprofi-Halm said Pokuaa leaves behind one son. A nurse at the hospital told WFAA that Katie Flowers, 63, who went by the name Annette, was a "great caring nurse who love her job." "She loved her daughters and grand-babies. She recently renovated her house and was looking forward to retirement," the nurse said about Flowers. (10/24)
Some JPMorgan Chase Employees Can Get Medical Care Right There At Work
Modern Healthcare reports on a pilot program that will allow more than 20,000 Chase employees in the Columbus, Ohio, area to visit advanced primary care centers at three offices staffed by providers from Seattle-based Vera Whole Health and Central Ohio Primary Care of Westerville. In other news, Philips and Cerebral announce layoffs.
Modern Healthcare:
JPMorgan Chase Partners With Primary Care Practices For Employee Clinics
JPMorgan Chase has ventured into the primary care space by partnering with two medical practices to create office-based clinics for its employees in what could be a pilot for a broader effort. (Hudson, 10/24)
In other corporate news —
AP:
Healthcare Tech Giant Philips Scraps 4,000 Staff Worldwide
Dutch healthcare technology giant Philips is scrapping 4,000 staff worldwide amid the fallout from a recall of sleep apnea machines and economic headwinds, the company announced Monday as it unveiled a 1.3 billion euro ($1.28 billion) third-quarter net loss. The job cuts amount to about 5% of the company’s global workforce and are expected to save it 300 million euros annually, Philips said. (10/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Cerebral Layoffs: Digital Health Startup Cuts 20% Of Staff: Report
Cerebral, the embattled online mental health startup, is cutting approximately 20% of its staff. A spokesperson for Cerebral confirmed the company made layoffs to increase operational efficiencies, but declined to confirm the number of jobs cut. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the layoffs, said Cerebral is cutting 20% of staff across the board. (Perna, 10/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Nonprofit Hospitals Turning To Donors As Recession Looms
The Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation plans to double its annual fundraising target from $8 million to $16 million in the next five years. Gift officers at the foundation, which is part of the nine-hospital integrated system based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will look to large donors to help boost the organization’s staffing pipeline, said Rick Scott, president of the foundation. Expanding Presbyterian’s recruitment and retention efforts is critically important given recent staffing upheaval, he said. (Kacik, 10/24)
On the high cost of health care —
KHN:
Hospitals Said They Lost Money On Medicare Patients. Some Made Millions, A State Report Finds.
Atrium Health, the largest hospital system in North Carolina, has declared publicly that in 2019 it provided $640 million in services to Medicare patients that were never paid for, by far the largest “community benefit” it provided that year. Like other nonprofit hospitals around the nation, Atrium logs losses on the federal health insurance program for seniors and people with disabilities as a community benefit to satisfy legal requirements for federal, state, and local tax breaks. (Clasen-Kelly, 10/25)
KHN:
A Billing Expert Saved Big After Finding An Incorrect Charge In Her Husband’s ER Bill
If Dr. Bhavin Shah was on his own, he said, he probably would have paid the bill for his broken arm. The 47-year-old physician from suburban Chicago incurred surprisingly steep charges after landing in an emergency room on New Year’s Day 2021. He’d hit an icy patch while skiing with his kids in Wisconsin. The $10,563.49 in initial ER charges from a Froedtert South hospital in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, seemed high considering he basically got only an exam, X-rays, pain relief, and an arm splint. His insurer negotiated the cost down to $7,922.62 — but, with Shah owing $250 for his deductible and 40% of the remaining charges, his bill of $3,319.05 still felt like too much. However, he thought, who was he to question the hospital’s billing department? (Sable-Smith, 10/25)
Juul Looks At Investor Bailout After FDA's Sales Ban Effort
The e-cigarette maker is trying to stave off bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reports, by talking with major investors about bailout money in the wake of legal battles over sales bans of its vaping products. Also: Abbott Nutrition, online prescribing, a dry shampoo recall, and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Juul Discusses A Possible Bailout With Two Of Its Biggest Investors
Juul Labs Inc. is in talks with two of its biggest investors on a bailout that could help the e-cigarette maker stave off a bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter. Hyatt Hotels heir Nick Pritzker and California investor Riaz Valani are considering putting up money to cover the vaping company’s operations and near-term legal liabilities, the people said. Messrs. Pritzker and Valani were early investors in Juul, have been longtime directors and are among the company’s largest shareholders. (Maloney, 10/24)
On the baby formula shortage —
Food Safety News:
Abbott Nutrition Puts Up $500 Million For New State Of Art Baby Formula Production
Abbott Nutrition’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Ford has announced that his company is putting up $500 million for a new infant formula manufacturing facility at a location yet to be determined. His announcement came during a quarterly phone conference with investment analysts as the troublesome infant formula shortages continue to plague the United States. Shortages have continued even after the Abbott baby formula plant in Sturgis, MI, got back online. (Flynn, 10/25)
In other pharmaceutical industry updates —
Bloomberg:
What The Alzheimer’s Drug Breakthrough Means For Other Diseases
It’s been three decades since scientists hypothesized that Alzheimer’s is caused by a buildup of amyloid beta protein in the brain. But it wasn’t until last month that drugmakers achieved a major breakthrough, with Japan’s Eisai Co. and its US partner Biogen Inc. releasing results from a large-scale trial showing they were able to blunt the disease’s progression. (Matsuyama, 10/24)
Stat:
Pharma Is Investing In Online Prescribing. Who’s Keeping Watch?
Over the course of the pandemic, online prescribing has been embraced as a powerful tool in health care — not just by patients, but by a growing number of drug companies. Drawn in by the promise of direct access to patients, dozens of pages run by pharmaceutical companies now offer a way for people scrolling their sites to connect directly with a virtual provider who can write a prescription. (Palmer, 10/25)
CBS News:
American Woman Sues L'Oreal, Claiming Hair Products Tied To Cancer
An American woman who contracted uterine cancer after using chemical hair straightening products sold by L'Oreal USA sued the company on Friday. The complaint, filed in Illinois federal court, alleges that the woman's cancer diagnosis "was directly and proximately caused by her regular and prolonged exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disrupting chemicals" found in L'Oreal products. (10/24)
CNN:
Dove, Nexxus And Other Dry Shampoos Recalled For Cancer-Causing Chemical
Unilever has recalled certain Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé aerosol dry shampoos because of the potential presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer. (Meyersohn, 10/24)
Junk Food Maker Money Tied To Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics
The Academy has serious influence on the public's eating habits, The Washington Post says, but also notes freshly-released documents reveal financial ties to big food companies that produce junk food. Also in the news, dietary impacts on the planet, rising deadly fungal infections, and more.
The Washington Post:
Group Shaping Nutrition Policy Earned Millions From Junk Food Makers
Few institutions have as much influence on the public’s eating habits as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which helps shape national food policy and trains thousands of dietitians who help people decide what to eat. But newly released documents show that the academy has a long history of financial ties to big food companies, including many that sell and market ultra-processed foods that have been linked to obesity, Type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases. (O'Connor, 10/24)
In other health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Here’s Exactly How Your Diet Affects The Planet, A New Study Finds
Eco-friendly eaters may know that almonds are a water-intensive crop, that fish farms pollute the water or that beef consumption drives deforestation. But a study released Monday goes far broader and deeper, offering a new guide to weighing total ecological consequences of crops, livestock and seafood. Researchers amassed data on food production and its impacts on the Earth including disturbances to wild-animal habitats, water use and pollution, and contribution to planetary warming. Their findings reveal what types of food production have the greatest consequences, and where. (Dance, 10/24)
The Wall Street Journal:
Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans
It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. It was a fungus most people inhale every day. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. The toll is climbing. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said. And more people undergoing treatments that weaken their immune systems means a larger population vulnerable to severe fungal infections. (Mosbergen, 10/24)
The Washington Post:
How To Tell Whether Your Chest Pain Is — Or Isn’t — An Emergency
Chest pain can signal something serious, and it’s often an emergency. But discomfort in your chest area can also be a sign of a minor annoyance. That means that when you notice it, you may be uncertain about whom to call or what to do. Experts agree that in the moment, it’s key to take the right action without hesitation, erring on the side of caution. Here are the most common causes of chest pain and guidance on when to seek help as soon as possible and when you can wait. (Abramson, 10/24)
AP:
Mary J. Blige, Jill Biden Team Up For Cancer Prevention
The Biden administration’s initiative to spur prevention and treatment of cancer got a dose of celebrity support Monday when singer Mary J. Blige joined Jill Biden and the American Cancer Society to announce national meetings on breast and cervical cancer. (Superville, 10/24)
Scientists Find Genetic Links To Dyslexia
Media outlets cover what's said to be the largest genetic study of dyslexia ever made, which has uncovered 42 genetic variants linked to dyslexia and established a link between it and ambidexterity. Other research news includes positive impacts from video gaming on kids' brains.
Fox News:
New Study Finds Dyslexia Is Linked To 42 Genetic Variants
Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics, the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia, the U.S. company 23andMe Inc, and the University of Edinburgh conducted what is considered the largest genetic study of dyslexia to date and published their findings recently in the journal Nature Genetics. (Nieto, 10/24)
HealthDay News:
Scientists Identify Genes Linked To Dyslexia
"Our findings show that common genetic differences have very similar effects in boys and girls, and that there is a genetic link between dyslexia and ambidexterity," said lead researcher Michelle Luciano, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences, in Scotland. (10/24)
In other brain research —
The Verge:
Kids Who Play Video Games Score Higher On Brain Function Tests
Kids who play video games have better memory and better control over their motor skills than kids who don’t, according to a new study looking at adolescent brain function. Video games might not be responsible for those differences — the study can’t say what the causes are — but the findings add to a bigger body of work showing gamers have better performance on some tests of brain function. That lends support to efforts to develop games that can treat cognitive problems. (Wetsman, 10/24)
Live Science:
Scientists Design Algorithm That 'Reads' People's Thoughts From Brain Scans
Scientists can now "decode" people's thoughts without even touching their heads, The Scientist reported. Past mind-reading techniques relied on implanting electrodes deep in peoples' brains. The new method, described in a report posted Sept. 29 to the preprint database bioRxiv, instead relies on a noninvasive brain scanning technique(opens in new tab) called functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). (Lanese, 10/24)
CNET:
How Trauma Makes Neurobiological Changes To Your Brain And Body
Post-traumatic stress disorder occurs as a by-product of a traumatic event you've experienced. Essentially, PTSD is a mental health condition that impacts your ability to regulate your fear response. While not every traumatic event will result in PTSD, it impacts around 12 million people yearly, with women being more likely to have PTSD symptoms. On the surface, PTSD can seem like an emotional response to stimuli. But that's not the full picture. Trauma changes how your body and brain work. PTSD is as much a physiological injury as a psychological one. That's a big claim, but let's dig into how PTSD is associated with changes in your brain and physical health. (Leamey, 10/25)
Viewpoints: Are Cancer Tests Worth The Cost?; Worries Over Concussions In Youngest Football Players
Editorial writers discuss cancer screening, concussions, covid, and Alzheimer's disease.
Bloomberg:
How Much Does Cancer Screening Cost? New Tests Raise Questions
Patients and their doctors count on cancer screening tests to save lives, and yet a number of large, controlled studies are showing disappointing results for mammography and other mass screening tests. (Faye Flam, 10/24)
The Washington Post:
Concussions Are A Bigger Problem For Youth Football Than The NFL
During a child’s early years, the brain is developing and is most vulnerable to trauma. Deferring contact football shortens the time that children are taking hits to the head and lessens their lifetime risk of CTE. (Leana S. Wen, 10/24)
Stat:
Concussion Guidelines Need To Protect All Athletes’ Brains
Imagine that you are the parent of an 11-year-old soccer player who dreams of competing in the Women’s World Cup one day. You want to support her love for the sport while keeping her safe from harm. You are particularly concerned about brain injuries in youth sports, so you look up information about concussion protocols online. (Kathleen Bachynski, 10/25)
Chicago Tribune:
Understanding Immunity Will Help Us Understand COVID-19
What protects better from future COVID-19 infection, previous infection or vaccination? (Cory Franklin, 10/24)
San Francisco Chronicle:
I Was Young And Healthy. A Mild COVID Infection Changed Everything
In March 2020 I contracted a mild COVID infection. I had just turned 30, was in perfect health and living “my best life.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told me it would take two weeks to bounce back. But it’s been 2½ years, and I’ve spent my entire 30s disabled by a post-infection illness — housebound and barely holding onto what little I can of my former life. I truly cannot relay the misery. (Charlie McCone, 10/24)
Stat:
Don't Be Fooled: Covid-19 Is Not A Racial Equity Success Story
As MacArthur Foundation fellow Jennifer Richeson noted in The Atlantic in 2020, Americans love to perpetuate narratives of racial progress, regardless of whether that narrative is aligned with reality. We saw this in a recent New York Times essay that claimed the change in Covid-19 death rates is a laudable example of the U.S. overcoming racial injustice. (Marina Del Rios, Nathan T. Chomilo and Neil A. Lewis, Jr., 10/25)
Stat:
Better Access To PET Scans Can Help Reduce Racial Inequities In Alzheimer's Disease
While many Americans are familiar with the devastating impact of Alzheimer’s disease, few understand the cruel disparity with which it strikes. Black Americans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with this mind-robbing disease and bear the greatest costs of caring for loved ones suffering with it. (Linda Goler Blount, 10/24)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
As A Senior With A Family History Of Alzheimer's, I Think Video Games Help Me Stay Healthy
Now I’m almost 77 years old, and since losing my mother and older brother to Alzheimer’s disease, I have been on the lookout for small clues that might make me the next victim. (Mike Lindsay, 10/21)