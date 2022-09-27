After Roe V. Wade

2 More Rape Victims, Both Minors, Had To Leave Ohio For Abortions

The new anti-abortion law in Ohio has, according to reports at the Ohio Capital Journal, forced at least two more minors who were pregnant after sexual assaults to seek abortions outside the state. Meanwhile, in Indiana, the Satanic Temple filed a suit challenging the state's abortion ban.

Ohio Capital Journal: Affidavits: 2 More Raped Minors Were Denied Ohio Abortions

At least two more minors made pregnant by sexual assault were forced to leave Ohio to avoid having their rapists’ babies, according to sworn affidavits filed by abortion providers. The affidavits were filed in Cincinnati as part of a lawsuit aimed at stopping the enforcement of Ohio’s strict new abortion law. Originally paused for two weeks, the enforcement delay was extended last week to at least Oct. 12. (Schladen, 9/26)

On Indiana's abortion ban —

The Hill: Satanic Temple Files Sues Indiana Over Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. ... Despite often being confused with the Church of Satan or Satan worship, the Satanic Temple doesn’t believe in or worship the Biblical Satan. Instead, it venerates “the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem Paradise Lost — the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.” (Christy and Nextar Media Wire, 9/26)

On Arizona's abortion ban —

AP: Arizona Abortion Clinics Send Women To Other States

Providers in neighboring states, already seeing an increase in traffic from other conservative states that have banned abortion, were preparing to treat some of the 13,000 Arizona patients who get an abortion each year. (Cooper and Tang, 9/27)

CNN: One Of The Last Women To Get A Legal Abortion In Arizona Tells Her Story

Her feet dangle off the exam table, anxiously swinging back and forth. The doctor will arrive soon for the ultrasound. The woman will see the first image of the baby growing inside of her – one she will never hold. The ultrasound doesn’t take long, and the image is unmistakable. “You can see the head and the little nose,” says the woman, pointing at the ultrasound picture. She asks the doctor if she can keep the image. “I want the picture because although I am deciding and taking this option, I still wanted to see my little baby,” she says. (Lah and Rappard, 9/26)

Updates from South Carolina, Kansas, and Texas —

AP: Major Abortion Law Changes Unlikely In S. Carolina After Roe

Whether conservative South Carolina changes its abortion laws at all in the wake of this year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision may be decided by divided conservatives Tuesday in the state House. (Collins, 9/27)

Kansas City Star: ‘Eye Of The Storm’: Planned Parenthood In Kansas Can’t Keep Up With Abortion Demand

Demand for abortion is so high in Kansas right now, Planned Parenthood Great Plains can only see 10% to 15% of patients requesting appointments, officials told The Star. Planned Parenthood runs three of the five health centers that provide abortion services in the state. The KCK clinic, which opened in June, is the newest. (Gutierrez, 9/26)

Dallas Morning News: Texas AG Ken Paxton Ducked Subpoena In Abortion Rights Case, According To Affidavit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home with his wife on Monday to avoid being served a subpoena in a legal battle over funding for abortions, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. A process server was attempting to serve Paxton with a subpoena for a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Austin. Several abortion rights organizations are seeking a court order barring state officials from pursuing criminal charges against their employees should they resume funding out-of-state abortions for Texas residents. (Mekelburg, 9/27)

How do abortion bans affect those suffering from cancer? —