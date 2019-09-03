- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 3
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
Starving Seniors: How America Fails To Feed Its Aging
One out of every 13 older Americans struggles to find enough food to eat while the federal program intended to help hasn’t kept pace with the graying population. (Laura Ungar and Trudy Lieberman, 9/3)
Firing Doctor, Christian Hospital Sets Off National Challenge To Aid-In-Dying Laws
In Colorado case, the right to aid a cancer patient’s death runs up against faith-based hospital policies. As more states have passed laws, about 1 in 6 acute care beds nationally is in a hospital that is Catholic-owned or -affiliated. (JoNel Aleccia, 8/30)
How To Get Bargain Dentistry And A Vacation To Boot
Dentistry in the U.S. can get expensive, even with good insurance. So more people are taking a trip to beautiful Costa Rica to cut the dentistry bill — and perhaps get a tan. (Mike Salmon, 9/3)
Political Cartoon: 'Work Backwards?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Work Backwards?'" by Nick Anderson, Houston Chronicle.
White House Vows To Work With Lawmakers To 'Substantially Reduce Violent Crime' Following Latest Mass Shooting
A mass shooting in Texas that left 7 dead prompted renewed urgency for lawmakers and President Donald Trump to offer solutions on controlling gun violence. Trump is planning on releasing a proposal that would include an expedited death penalty process for shooters but sidestep tighter background checks, an issue that's caused controversy for the president in recent weeks.
CNN:
White House Focuses On Death Penalty In Piecemeal Gun Control Package
The Trump administration is preparing a package of legislative measures responding to a spate of recent mass shootings, aides said Monday, even as White House and congressional staffs remain far apart on the best path forward. The package will include legislation that would expedite the death penalty for people found guilty of mass killings, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff told reporters. But it's unlikely to include new provisions expanding background checks on gun sales after President Donald Trump backed off support for such steps following outcry from the National Rifle Association and warnings about the political consequences. (Liptak, 9/2)
Reuters:
White House To Propose Expedited Death Penalty For Perpetrators Of Mass Shootings
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has drafted legislation that would speed the death penalty for people who have committed mass murder, a White House official said on Monday. Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told reporters on Air Force 2 that the measure would be part of a package of gun legislation that the White House intends to propose to Congress. (9/2)
Politico:
Trump Steers Clear Of Background Checks As Possible Solution On Guns
Following Saturday’s shootings in West Texas, President Donald Trump on Sunday remained firm that his “administration is committed to working with Congress to stop the menace of mass attacks” but did not include universal background checks as part of the solution this time. Trump largely attributed the shootings to mental health issues and said the mass attacks have “been going on for a long time” and that he wants to reduce them. (Quilantan, 9/1)
Reuters:
Trump Says Background Checks Would Not Have Prevented Recent Gun Violence
Trump said at the White House that "for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it." Last month, a gunman killed 22 people and wounded another 24 in El Paso, Texas, while another assailant killed nine and injured 27 in Dayton, Ohio. (Holland and Shalal, 9/1)
The Associated Press:
Trump Says He'll Work With Congress To Stop Mass Shootings
President Donald Trump expressed a commitment Sunday, hours after the latest deadly mass shooting, to work with a divided Congress to "stop the menace of mass attacks." He said any measures must satisfy the competing goals of protecting public safety and the constitutional right to gun ownership and seemed to cast fresh doubt on the merits of instituting more thorough background checks for gun purchases. Trump spoke shortly after the death toll in Saturday's rampage in West Texas rose to seven as authorities worked to understand why a man pulled over for a traffic infraction opened fire on state troopers and fled. He shot more than 20 people before he was killed by police. A motive has not been released. (Superville, 9/1)
The Washington Post:
Democrats Press Trump, GOP To Tighten Gun Controls After Odessa Mass Shooting
Democrats on Sunday pleaded with President Trump and congressional Republicans to tighten gun restrictions in the wake of a mass shooting in West Texas that pushed the number of people killed in such incidents to more than 50 in August alone. Trump dismissed tougher background checks — “they would not have stopped any of it” — and suggested that Saturday’s shooting, which left seven dead and 19 wounded, had done little to change his calculus on gun control as talks continue between administration officials and some in Congress. (Sonmez and Winfield Cunningham, 9/1)
USA Today:
'Congress Has A Lot Of Thinking To Do' On Gun Control After Midland-Odessa Shooting
A day after the country's latest mass shooting, the fourth high-profile one since the House of Representatives went on recess at the end of July, President Donald Trump said lawmakers have "a lot of thinking to do" about ways to address gun violence. Saturday's deadly shooting in the area of Midland-Odessa, Texas, renewed lawmakers' demands for action on gun control once Congress returns from recess on Sept. 9. (Wu, 9/1)
CBS Dallas / Fort Worth:
Background Checks, Red Flag Laws Discussed After 2 Deadly Mass Shootings In Texas
In a tweet Monday, Governor Greg Abbott revealed the shooter responsible for the deadly shooting in Odessa previously failed a background check to buy a gun in Texas. In the same tweet, the Governor said the killer didn’t go through a background check for the gun he used in Saturday’s shooting. The Governor did not reveal other details and a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety didn’t return a call from CBS 11. (Fink, 9/2)
In Role Reversal, Biden Shuns Bipartisan Gun Compromises While Warren Says She's Open To Working With GOP
"I think this is no compromise. This is one we have to just push and push and push and push and push,” former Vice President and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden said about background checks and gun regulations. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sees a slightly different path ahead when working with Republicans. “Could they agree to do some things and not that one? Look, that’s part of what making legislation is all about." With the recent spate of mass shootings, the issue is likely to be a focus in the upcoming elections.
The New York Times:
2020 Democrats Demand Gun Control, But Differ On Tactics
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, two of the leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination, made the case on Monday for muscular new gun control proposals, but differed on whether it was possible to reach compromise with congressional Republicans. Mr. Biden said it was not. Ms. Warren seemed more open to the idea. As much of the Democratic field fanned out across Iowa and New Hampshire to campaign this holiday weekend, Mr. Biden told reporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that the only solution for major new gun control legislation was to defeat Republicans in the elections 14 months away — “flat-out beat them,” as he put it. (Epstein and Astor, 9/2)
The Hill:
Gun Debate To Shape 2020 Races
Lawmakers return to Washington next week with both sides vowing a robust debate on gun reform following a pair of deadly mass shootings in Texas and another in Ohio. But the discussion promised by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is a far cry from assured action, and the GOP leader’s long history opposing tougher firearm laws has left many Democrats skeptical that any meaningful reforms will move through the Republican-controlled Senate. (Lillis and Wong, 9/2)
One Day After Texas Mass Shooting, Handful Of State Laws Loosening Gun Regulations Go Into Effect
The timing of the new Texas laws drew scorn from gun control advocates, as they kick in just a day after the latest mass shooting in the state left seven dead and at least 21 wounded. Texas already had some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country.
Politico:
Hours After Shooting Rampage, Texas Gun Laws Loosened
Several new firearm laws took hold in Texas on Sunday, loosening restrictions as to when and where weapons can be carried, one day after the state was rocked by a shooting in which a gunman killed seven and wounded at least 21. A man opened fire during a traffic stop in Midland, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, firing at random as he drove down the highway and into Odessa. The shootings came less than a month after a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso and wounded two dozen more. Texas has seen 4 of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern history. (Dugyala, 9/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
As Texas Deals With Recent Violence, Looser Gun Laws In State Take Effect
Supporters of the new laws argue they empower law-abiding citizens who carry firearms legally and ensure they are not defenseless when violence breaks out. The backers also said these changes protect their constitutional right to bear arms. “It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm,” said Texas state Sen. Donna Campbell, a Republican, said earlier this year. Gun-control groups have criticized these laws, arguing that instead of protecting public safety, they put more people in danger. (Fung and Findell, 9/1)
Vox:
Texas’ Gun Laws Were Loosened One Day After Shooter Killed 7 In Odessa
Abbott has long been a staunch advocate for gun access. He has encouraged private gun ownership, at one point telling his fellow Texans to “pick up the pace” of their gun purchases because he was “embarrassed” that California led the US in gun sales. A pro-gun agenda has enjoyed support within the Republican-majority Texas state legislature, where ten bills became law at the end of the legislative session in June, and were signed into law by Abbott shortly thereafter. These went into effect on Sunday. (Van Wagtendonk, 9/1)
ABC News:
8 New Laws Ease Texas Gun Restrictions A Day After Odessa-Midland Mass Shooting
He said the law removing the limit on armed marshals at schools was prompted by a mass shooting in May 2018 at a high school in Santa Fe in which eight students and two teachers were killed. He also said the legislation allowing gun owners to bring their weapons to church resulted from a shooting rampage in November 2017 that left 27 dead at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs. But the governor added that there remains a "sense of urgency to arrive at solutions" to the rampant gun violence sweeping the state and country. (Hutchinson, 9/1)
NBC News:
New Texas Laws Loosening Gun Control Draw Outrage From Advocates After Odessa Shooting
“Four of the deadliest mass shootings in the last decade have taken place in Texas,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a national group working to end gun violence, told NBC News. “Instead of following other states' lead and passing life-saving legislation, like background checks and strong red flag laws, Texas’ governor and legislature have made even more lax gun laws,” she said. (Kesslen, 9/1)
CNN:
Texas Gun Laws: Weapons Will Be Allowed In Churches And On School Grounds
Here are the sweeping firearm laws going into effect. (9/1)
Death Toll Likely Would Have Been Higher If Gunman Had Made It To Movie Theater, Local Officials Say
The FBI says that 36-year-old Seth Ator "was on a long spiral of going down" while he terrorized two Texas towns with an assault-style rifle, leaving at least 21 wounded and 7 dead. FBI special agent Christopher Combs said Ator called the agency's tip line as well as local police dispatch on Saturday after being fired from his job. But "he didn't wake up Saturday morning and walk into his company and then it happened. He went to that company in trouble," Comb said.
The New York Times:
West Texas Shooting Spree Terrorized Two Towns And Killed 7
The 36-year-old man who terrorized two West Texas towns with an assault-style rifle Saturday had been fired from his trucking job a few hours before he led the authorities on a chaotic high-speed chase that ended with his death and the deaths of seven others. Along a 15-mile stretch between the sister cities of Midland and Odessa, the aftermath of the gunman’s rampage — in which he indiscriminately fired on motorists and police officers with an AR-15-style rifle while driving — clashed with the typically serene and dusty rural landscape of the region. (Holt and Fernandez, 9/1)
The New York Times:
Texas Gunman: From Small-Time Troublemaker To Mass Killer
Monette Rodriguez remembers the oil field truck-driver who lived at the Peppertree Place Apartments. He had the phrase “Oilfield Mafia” displayed on the back window of his blue Dodge Challenger. And he liked to party — neighbors complained that women made frequent visits at all hours of the night to his apartment. The truck driver was Seth A. Ator, 36, the gunman who waged a mobile mass shooting that spread panic and bloodshed across the West Texas sister cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday. (Mervosh, Holt and Fernandez, 9/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
Death Toll Rises To Seven In Texas Rampage
In a news conference Sunday, officials praised local law enforcement for stopping the shooter, speculating that he may have been heading into the Cinergy movie theater when he was killed. “Why would you go to a theater if you’re not planning on going into the theater?” Police Chief Michael Gerke said, adding that the movie theater is one of the most crowded places in Odessa on a Saturday. (Findell, 9/1)
The Associated Press:
FBI: West Texas Gunman 'Was On A Long Spiral Of Going Down'
The gunman in a West Texas rampage "was on a long spiral of going down" and had been fired from his oil services job the morning he killed seven people, calling 911 both before and after the shooting began, authorities said Monday. Officers killed 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles, injuring at least 25 people in addition to the dead, authorities said. (9/2)
The Washington Post:
Texas Gunman Who Killed 7 Was Fired From Job On Day Of Rampage
Authorities said Monday that Seth Aaron Ator, 36, had reached out to police and to the FBI after he was let go from Journey Oilfield Services. He and his employer called the Odessa Police Department that morning, police said. When police officers arrived at the company’s office, Ator had left. “Basically, they were complaining on each other” over the firing, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said. Ator did not make threats of violence. Later in the day, Ator left a “rambling” statement with an FBI tip line but did not make a specific threat, FBI special agent Christopher Combs said during a news conference Monday. (Guarino, 9/2)
NPR:
Texas Gunman Who Killed 7 Had Been Fired Just Hours Before Shootings
"It was, frankly, rambling statements about some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through," explained FBI special agent Christopher Combs during a news conference in West Texas on Monday afternoon. "He did not make a threat during that phone call," Combs said. The agency initiated procedures "trying to figure out who he was, where he was," Combs said. "Unfortunately, it was only 15 minutes before the trooper was engaged." (Aubrey, 9/2)
Houston Chronicle:
'Only God Can Heal This Drastically': Mother Shares Update On 17-Month-Old Hurt In Texas Shooting
The mother of a 17-month-old girl that was shot during the mass shooting in Odessa and Midland Saturday recently gave an emotional update on the status of her baby that is warming hearts across the state. Kelby Giesler Davis was sitting at a red light in Odessa when a bullet from the gunman, now identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator, went through her family's car, striking her baby girl Anderson in the mouth and chest. (Hennes, 9/2)
Dallas Morning News:
What We Know About The Victims Of The Midland-Odessa Mass Shooting
The names of the seven victims killed and the 25 injured in Saturday's mass shooting in Odessa and Midland are slowly being released to the public. The dead include a mail carrier and a high school sophomore. Among the wounded were a toddler, a father and members of law enforcement who were caught on the road when the gunman opened fire. (Emily, Branham and Steele, 9/2)
USA Today:
Texas Shooting Unites Odessa Teens 'As One' To Make A Difference
They gathered as the children they are near the statue of a cowboy-hat wearing Prairie Dog in Prairie Pete Playland Park. But they left radiating the best qualities of adulthood — defiance, determination and benevolence. Nearly 100 teens from two area high schools, Odessa High School and Permian High School, met Monday evening with the simple purpose of deciding how they could help the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting, which has left seven dead and 25 wounded. (Della Cava, Schroeder and Frank, 9/2)
Sanders Wants To Eliminate $81 Billion In Medical Debt For Americans: 'It Is An Insane And Cruel System'
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) hinted at a plan to eliminate medical debt for Americans, a top concern among many voters. "Why should people be placed in financial duress?" Sanders said during a campaign event. "For what crime did you commit? You got a serious illness?" Although some progressives have been receptive to Sanders' health care proposals, other Democrats have balked at the potential expense.
The Washington Post:
Sen. Bernie Sanders Teases Plan To Cancel $81 Billion In Americans’ Medical Debt
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders plans to release a new proposal to cancel $81 billion worth of medical debt Americans are struggling to pay off, adding to a suite of ideas that would represent the largest expansion of the nation’s social safety net in decades and likely cost tens of trillions of dollars. The senator from Vermont is seeking the Democratic nomination on promises of enacting Medicare-for-all, wiping away student loan debt and aggressively combating climate change, initiatives that together would cost an estimated $48 trillion or more over a decade, a tally of campaign estimates shows. (Sullivan, 8/31)
Reuters:
Bernie Sanders Proposes Canceling $81 Billion U.S. Medical Debt
Sanders, an independent U.S. senator from Vermont, said in a statement that under his plan, the government would negotiate and pay off past-due medical bills that have been reported to credit agencies. The proposal, he said, would also repeal some elements of the 2005 Bankruptcy reform bill and allow other existing and future medical debt to be discharged. (8/31)
CNN:
Bernie Sanders Teases Plan To Eliminate Billions In Medical Debt
A woman at the town hall stood up and asked, "Is there anything in your plan that would actually work for people that are drowning right now for their medical debt?" "We're looking at that right now," Sanders responded. "In another piece of legislation that we're going to be offering we will eliminate medical debt in this country. I mean, just stop and think for a second. Why should people be placed in financial duress? For what crime did you commit? You got a serious illness? That is not what this country should be about." Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir told CNN on Friday that "Sen. Sanders had previously asked us to pull together a plan to finally end the crisis of medical debt, and when asked directly about it tonight he was honest and candid in previewing his thinking on this important matter." (Grayer, 8/31)
Portland Press Herald:
Sanders Talks ‘Political Revolution’ At Portland Campaign Stop
“Health care is a human right, not a privilege,” he said Sunday night, pledging to also lower the cost of pharmaceuticals if elected and promising that no Americans would pay more than $200 for the prescriptions they need. He said the shooting in West Texas that left seven people dead Saturday and other recent shootings can be difficult to talk about, and while there is no one solution to reducing gun violence, there are a few things he would do if elected. Those include expanding background checks, ending gun show loopholes and ending the sale and distribution of assault weapons. (Ohm, 9/1)
The Hill:
Sanders Previews Plan To Cancel All Past-Due Medical Debt
White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday previewed his upcoming plan to cancel all past-due medical debt. Sanders, who will unveil the plan in full next month, has made the country’s health care costs a focal point of his progressive policy proposals. Sanders's plan would cancel $81 billion in existing past-due medical debt, repeal parts of the 2005 bankruptcy reform bill and ensure that unpaid medical bills do not impact one’s credit score. (Axelrod, 8/31)
The Associated Press:
Sanders: Medicare For All Means More Taxes, Better Coverage
Health care was the focus of Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' second day of campaigning in pivotal early-voting South Carolina, where lack of Medicaid expansion has left thousands unable to obtain health coverage. The Vermont senator focused on "Medicare for All," his signature proposal replacing job-based and individual private health insurance with a government-run plan that guarantees coverage for all with no premiums, deductibles and only minimal copays for certain services. (Kinnard, 8/30)
Meanwhile in other 2020 news —
The Associated Press:
Too Old For President? Health And Fitness A Better Question
Science says age is only a number, not a proxy for physical and mental fitness. But with three Democrats in their 70s vying to challenge the oldest first-term president in American history, age's importance will be tested as never before. Only a few years separate President Donald Trump, 73, from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 76. But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps, suggesting age has slowed his Democratic rival, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity during the campaign. (Neergaard and Schor, 8/31)
After Public Outrage, Trump Administration Says It Will Reconsider Decision To Allow Sick Kids To Be Deported
The Department of Homeland Security said on Monday that while limiting the program that defers deportation for immigrants if they or a family member are undergoing lifesaving treatment was “appropriate,” officials now say it will reopen some pending cases. When the administration abruptly ended the policy last month, medical professional roundly criticized the move.
The New York Times:
Faced With Criticism, Trump Administration Reverses Abrupt End To Humanitarian Relief
The Trump administration on Monday announced that it would reconsider its decision to force immigrants facing life-threatening health crises to return to their home countries, an abrupt move last month that generated public outrage and was roundly condemned by the medical establishment. On Aug. 7, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, without public notice, eliminated a “deferred action” program that had allowed immigrants to avoid deportation while they or their relatives were undergoing lifesaving medical treatment. (Jordan, 9/2)
Reuters:
Facing Criticism Over Deportations, U.S. To Look Again At Some Deferral Requests
In August, the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) said it was “no longer entertaining” such requests from people outside the U.S. military, but on Monday said it would reopen and complete cases that were pending on Aug. 7, the day the new policy took effect. The agency said it still believed it was appropriate to hand over responsibility for such work to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), enabling its own staff to focus more efficiently on other legal immigration applications. (9/2)
CNN:
Immigration Agency To Re-Open Some Requests To Defer Deportation
On Monday, the agency appeared to slightly reverse course, saying that it would "reopen non-military deferred action cases that were pending on August 7." When asked about the change, a USCIS official said the agency "is taking immediate corrective action to reopen previously pending cases. "USCIS previously said that it would defer to ICE to determine if nonmilitary issues "warrant deferred action," according to a spokesperson. But USCIS and ICE procedures are not identical. (Alvarez, 9/2)
CBS News:
Medical Deferred Action: Trump Administration Will Process Some Deferred Deportation Requests From Sick Immigrants In Health Program
The unexpected move by the administration on Labor Day could be a stopgap reprieve to some immigrants and their families who recently applied for the relief, known as deferred action, which is designed to shield immigrants with serious medical conditions and other extraordinary circumstances from deportation. Hundreds of sick immigrants have benefited from the program, including children with life-threatening health conditions. But the program will still be closed to future applicants and to those who did not have a renewal petition pending on August 7. USCIS said Monday that its controversial decision to make the relief available only to U.S. service members and their families was "appropriate." (Montoya-Galvez, 9/2)
Boston Globe:
Government To Consider Some Immigrants’ Applications To Remain In US For Medical Care
Ronnie Millar, executive director of the Irish International Immigrant Center, said the announcement gives some hope to families who had recently received denial letters. “They are relieved that USCIS will reconsider their deferred action applications,” Millar said in a statement. “But this announcement does little to correct the injustice of ending deferred action, and only delays the cruel effects of the government’s decision. We all remain concerned that the government is ending this life-saving program.” (Hilliard, 9/2)
Sacklers Could Emerge From Opioid Settlements With Personal Fortune Largely Intact
There are talks that Purdue Pharma could be close to a $10 billion-$12 billion settlement in a consolidated court case centered on what role drugmakers played in the opioid epidemic. The Sackler family in particular has provoked public outrage as details of its involvement in Purdue's marketing techniques during the birth of the crisis continue to emerge. Although the family would pony up $3 billion of its own fortune in the settlement, they'd likely hold onto most of their money. “No one is going to be happy after this,” said Adam J. Levitin, a Georgetown Law School professor who studies bankruptcy. “People are going to be mad that the Sacklers aren’t going to jail, that they will have money left.”
The Washington Post:
Sacklers Could Hold On To Most Of Personal Fortune In Proposed Purdue Settlement
The Sackler family, which grew into one of the nation’s wealthiest dynasties through sales of the widely abused painkiller OxyContin, could emerge from a legal settlement under negotiation with its personal fortunes largely intact, according to an analysis reviewed by The Washington Post and people familiar with the discussions. Under a novel plan to relinquish control of their company, Purdue Pharma, and resurrect it as a trust whose main purpose would be to combat the opioid epidemic, the Sacklers could raise most, if not all, of their personal share of the $10 billion to $12 billion agreement by selling their international drug conglomerate, Mundipharma, according to the documents and those close to the talks. (Bernstein, Davis, Rowland and Merle, 8/31)
The New York Times:
Sacklers Vs. States: Settlement Talks Stumble Over Foreign Business
Purdue Pharma’s negotiations to settle thousands of lawsuits over the company’s role in the opioids crisis have turned into a standoff between members of the Sackler family, who own the company, and a group of state attorneys general over how much the family should pay and whether it can continue selling drugs abroad. The Sacklers are deep in negotiations that, if finalized, would force them to give up ownership of Purdue, the company widely blamed for the onset of the opioid epidemic with its aggressive marketing of the prescription painkiller OxyContin. But they want to keep selling OxyContin and other drugs abroad for as many as seven more years, through another company they own, Mundipharma, based in Cambridge, England. (Goldstein, Hakim and Hoffman, 8/30)
Meanwhile —
The Washington Post:
Ohio Attorney General Sues To Stop Upcoming Opioid Trials
Upcoming trials seen as test cases for forcing drugmakers to pay for societal damage inflicted by the opioid epidemic should be delayed until Ohio’s own lawsuits against the drugmakers can be heard, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost argued in a lawsuit. Yost, a Republican, said attempts to force drugmakers to pay should come in a single state action to allow equal distribution of money across Ohio. His lawsuit, filed Friday in federal appeals court in Cincinnati, comes amidst urgent negotiations over a potentially massive settlement between drugmakers and thousands of communities across the country. (Welsh-Huggins, 9/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
Ohio Attorney General Seeks Delay Of Landmark Opioid Trial
Virtually every state has filed a lawsuit in the past two years, along with some 2,000 cities, counties and Native American tribes, alleging players in the pharmaceutical supply chain are to blame for fueling widespread opioid addiction. The situation has been particularly fractious in Ohio. Friday’s filing argues if the two counties are allowed to take their cases to trial, it “would fragment the State’s claims, pose a high risk of inconsistent verdicts, result in duplicative or overlapping damages, and misallocate funds in the State.” (Randazzo, 8/30)
The Wall Street Journal:
Allergan To Pay $5 Million To Settle Ohio Opioid Suit
Allergan said it agreed to pay $5 million to settle its part of a landmark federal opioid trial slated to begin in Cleveland in October. The Dublin-based pharmaceuticals company said it would pay $1.9 million to Summit County, Ohio, and $3.1 million to Cuyahoga County, Ohio, the two plaintiffs whose claims were chosen to serve as bellwethers in sprawling litigation over the opioid epidemic. Pharmaceutical company Endo International PLC earlier this month reached a $10 million settlement with the counties in the litigation. (Kellaher, 9/30)
Cluster Of Opioid-Linked HIV Cases Could Be Canary In Coal Mine Epidemic Officials Have Been Watching Out For
The latest swell in HIV cases in West Virginia appears to be among the largest since an outbreak in Indiana’s Scott County four years ago. “The ground is fertile,” said Judith Feinberg, a professor of behavioral medicine and infectious diseases. “This is the nightmare everyone is worried about.” In other news on the opioid epidemic: doctors' prescription habits, fentanyl crossing the border, and more.
Politico:
‘The Nightmare Everyone Is Worried About’: HIV Cases Tied To Opioids Spike In West Virginia County
A cluster of HIV cases in a rural West Virginia county represents what public health officials have long feared amid the nationwide opioid epidemic. Cabell County has reported 74 cases since January 2018, primarily among drug users sharing contaminated needles. The recent surge in infections represents the convergence of two major health epidemics, HIV and opioids, the Trump administration has pledged to fight. (Goldberg, 9/2)
Stat:
Doctors More Likely To Prescribe Opioids Later In The Day — Or If Running Late
After seeing dozens of patients in a hectic and long day in the clinic, when a doctor is faced with another patient in pain, it may be easiest to prescribe opioids and move on to the next one. New research suggests that doctors who practice with this habit could be contributing to the opioid epidemic. A study published in JAMA Network Open on Friday reveals that physicians were more likely to prescribe opioids later in the day and when appointments were running behind schedule. (Corley, 8/30)
Los Angeles Times:
Fentanyl Is Remaking The Mexican Drug Trade And Taking American Lives
Melissa and Daryl McKinsey first heard about “Mexican Oxy” last year when their 19-year-old son Parker called in tears. “I need to go to rehab,” he said. Several months earlier, a friend had given Parker a baby-blue pill that was stamped on one side with the letter M. It resembled a well-known brand of oxycodone, the prescription painkiller that sparked the American opioid epidemic. (Linthicum, 9/1)
The Baltimore Sun:
Hogan Administration Awards Nearly $10 Million In Grants To Combat Opioid Crisis In Maryland
The Hogan administration announced Thursday that it will award nearly $10 million in grants to counties for programs to combat the opioid crisis. In a news release, the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center wrote that the state will award $4 million in block grants to the counties as well as more than $5.6 million in competitive grants for specific programs that focus on “prevention & education, enforcement & public safety, and treatment & recovery programs." (Davis, 8/30)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Manchester Demands State Step Up Efforts To Combat Opioid Addiction
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is demanding the state open more treatment and support options across New Hampshire for those suffering from opioid addiction and other substance abuse disorders. Craig and other Manchester officials said Friday they’re overwhelmed by the high numbers of people coming to their city from other communities to find help. They also expressed frustration with the governor's office. (Ernst, 9/1)
Indiana Aims To Sidestep Pitfalls That Hung Up Other States Implementing Medicaid Work Requirements
Indiana health officials say they are taking a gentler approach than the heavy-handed attempts that landed other states in court. And the state is emerging as a test case to see if work requirements can actually be implemented without the widespread coverage losses seen elsewhere. Medicaid news comes out of Missouri, California, Iowa and Idaho, too.
The Washington Post:
Indiana Seeks To Impose Slower, Kinder Work Requirements On Medicaid Recipients
When onetime governor Mike Pence and consultant Seema Verma ran Indiana’s conservative health-care system, they found a creative way to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act when many other red states rejected it. Now, with Pence as vice president and Verma as the head of the federal Medicaid and Medicare programs, Indiana is again blazing its own path on health care, with the Trump administration’s avid encouragement. Like other states, Indiana recently imposed work requirements on some of the state’s 1.4 million Hoosiers who receive benefits under the health program for low-income Americans. (Winfield Cunningham, 9/1)
KCUR:
As Missouri Trims Its Medicaid Rolls, Families Say They've Been Kicked Off Unfairly
In recent months, eligible families across the state say they’ve been arriving at doctors’ appointments to learn their children have been unwittingly dropped from the program and are unable to receive the required medical care. ...Many parents say they never received re-enrollment paperwork before getting kicked off. Earlier this summer, the Department of Social Services did send Uchtman a postcard telling her to expect re-enrollment paperwork, she said. But it never came. (Fentem and Driscoll, 9/2)
Sacramento Bee:
Sacramento Expands Medi-Cal Access To Alcohol And Drug Treatment
On Aug. 20, the agency approved the county as one of California’s latest participants in the Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System Waiver, an amendment to federal statute requirements that allows the county to include more high-quality services for all eligible Medi-Cal patients — that’s over 500,000 people. In practice, that means Medi-Cal clients can now call a toll-free number any time of the day, seven days per week, and access a more inclusive list of addiction treatments and services, Oakland-based nonprofit California Health Care Foundation said in a brief. (Ghisolfi, 8/30)
The Associated Press:
Ousted Iowa Director Files $2M Wrongful Discharge Claim
The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services is seeking $2 million for wrongful termination, claiming Gov. Kim Reynolds fired him for questioning whether the department should be paying one of her staffers to assist with the state's Medicaid program. Jerry Foxhoven was ousted from his job on June 17, a day after sending an email to 4,300 agency employees gushing about the late rapper Tupac Shakur, The Associated Press reported. (8/30)
Ktvb.Com:
Idaho's Medicaid Expansion Saga Continues After First-Round Of Proposed Restrictions Are Rejected
A months-long debate over Medicaid expansion is still not over, even though the Idaho Legislature approved it last session - doing so with some restrictions. Some of those restrictions are now being rejected at a federal level. Last week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rejected the state's waiver that would have allowed Idahoans who make between 100 to 138 percent of the federal poverty level to be on the state exchange plans, rather than Medicaid, even though they qualify for it. (Inglet, 9/2)
Sense Of Betrayal Runs Deep For Thousands Of Families Hurt By VA Pathologist's Misdiagnoses
Patients and their loved ones have been left wondering why the VA wasn't able to stop pathologist Robert Morris Levy sooner before he racked up so many misdiagnoses. Federal prosecutors charged Levy, 53, last week with three counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three veterans.
The Washington Post:
How Veterans Affairs Failed To Stop A Pathologist Who Misdiagnosed 3,000 Cases
By the time he and his wife Sara faced Veterans Affairs medical staff across a conference table in September, Kelly Copelin had lost 75 pounds and could swallow only small pieces of solid food. Radiation therapy had blistered his throat. This was the moment they would finally learn why their lives were so changed. Why when he went to the Fayetteville VA three years earlier with a severe earache, the biopsy came back negative — and he was given antibiotics instead of treatment for what was diagnosed 13 months later as late-stage neck and throat cancer. The pathologist who had misdiagnosed Copelin’s diseased tissue in 2015 was intoxicated, the hospital’s chief physician told the couple. He had failed to see the squamous cell carcinoma on the slide before him, the doctor said. (Rein, 8/30)
In other veterans' health care news —
The Associated Press:
Feds: Probe Into Deaths At VA Hospital Is 'Top Priority'
Federal prosecutors said Friday a sweeping criminal probe into a number of suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia would be their "top priority." Bill Powell, the U.S. attorney in West Virginia, said his office is involved in a "comprehensive federal criminal investigation" into the deaths of up to 11 patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. At least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides, according to attorneys representing families of men who died. (8/30)
Patients In One-Hospital Towns Can Be Held Hostage With Litany Of Medical Bill Lawsuits
Hospitals like the Carlsbad Medical Center in New Mexico are making it standard practice to take patients to court over medical bills. And these are patients who already have insurance.
The New York Times:
The Hospital Treated These Patients. Then It Sued Them.
The first time Carlsbad Medical Center sued Misti Price, she was newly divorced and working two jobs to support her three young children. The hospital demanded payment in 2012 for what Ms. Price recalled as an emergency room visit for one of her children who has asthma. She could not afford a lawyer, and she did not have the money to pay the bill. Ms. Price let the summons go unanswered, figuring she would settle the balance — with interest, about $3,600 — when she could. A few months later, she opened her paycheck and discovered the hospital had garnished her wages by $870 a month. (Beil, 9/3)
In other health care industry and costs news —
Modern Healthcare:
California Surprise Billing Law Takes Spotlight In Federal Fight
In the battle over what Congress should do to end surprise medical bills, both sides of the debate are pointing to California's experience—and drawing different conclusions. A law enacted in September 2016 put a cap on out-of-network charges, tied either to the median in-network contracted rates with insurers or 125% of Medicare—whichever is higher. Two major congressional health committees have approved a similar measure to protect people with employer insurance, except that they excluded any Medicare reference rate. (Luthi, 8/30)
The New York Times:
On The Job, 24 Hours A Day, 27 Days A Month
Tuesday night was rough. A sharp scent drifted into Marjorie Salmon’s dream world at 4 a.m. She was still trying to rouse herself when its source, her 77-year-old client, pounded on her bedroom door, yelling that he wanted to go home. “You’re home, Bob. This is your home,” Marjorie told him. She calmed him down, cleaned him off, showered him, dressed him and put him back to bed, but could not get herself back to sleep. (Newman, 9/2)
'Something Is Very Wrong': Doctors Worry As Cases Of Mysterious Vaping Illness Climb Across The Country
The CDC which has been investigating the outbreak has warned the public not to use vaping ingredients that have been bought on the street. But health investigators are still trying to determine whether a particular toxin or substance has sneaked into the supply of vaping products or if something else is the cause of the illnesses.
The New York Times:
The Mysterious Vaping Illness That’s ‘Becoming An Epidemic’
An 18-year-old showed up in a Long Island emergency room, gasping for breath, vomiting and dizzy. When a doctor asked if the teenager had been vaping, he said no. The patient’s older brother, a police officer, was suspicious. He rummaged through the youth’s room and found hidden vials of marijuana for vaping. “I don’t know where he purchased it. He doesn’t know,” said Dr. Melodi Pirzada, chief pediatric pulmonologist at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, N.Y., who treated the young man. “Luckily, he survived.” (Kaplan and Richtel, 8/31)
The New York Times:
Don’t Use Bootleg Or Street Vaping Products, C.D.C. Warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people not to use vaping ingredients bought on the street, and to stop modifying either nicotine or cannabis e-cigarette devices, in an effort to curb the vaping-related lung sicknesses that have alarmed health officials in more than two dozen states this summer. Despite the lack of evidence pointing to a single flawed product or device common among many of the patients suffering respiratory problems, the agency took the unusual step of issuing several recommendations — including telling people worried about their health that they should not even use e-cigarettes and should consult a doctor if they are trying to quit smoking. (Kaplan, 8/30)
Politico:
CDC Urges Vapers To Beware As Toll Of Lung Cases Rises To 215
There does not appear to be a single product involved in all of the cases, but many of the patients reported through Aug. 27 said they vaped THC or cannabinoids like CBD, the agencies said in a news release. Expressing growing concern about the outbreak, the agencies said they were "working tirelessly" to investigate the illnesses, which resulted in at least one death, in Illinois. (Owermohle, 8/30)
The Washington Post:
As Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Spike, Investigators Eye Contaminants
State and federal health authorities are focusing on the role of contaminants or counterfeit substances as a likely cause of vaping-related lung illnesses — now up to 354 possible cases in 29 states, nearly double the number reported to be under investigation last week, The Washington Post has learned. Officials are narrowing the possible culprits to adulterants in vaping products purported to have THC, the component in marijuana that makes users high, as well as adulterants in nicotine vaping products. (Sun and McGinley, 8/30)
The Wall Street Journal:
Lung Illnesses Linked To Vaping Rise, Says CDC
Patients, mostly teenagers and young adults, often first report symptoms like breathing difficulty, coughing, chest pain and fatigue, officials said, which gradually grow worse and have resulted in hospitalization. Some patients also experienced diarrhea and vomiting. Many patients needed assisted ventilation, and some had to be intubated, according to the CDC, and one adult in Illinois died after being hospitalized for severe respiratory problems linked to recent e-cigarette use. (Abbott, 8/30)
The Hill:
More Than 200 Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Reported To CDC
E-cigarette companies have been under fire lately as health authorities struggle to deal with what they have called an epidemic of vaping among young people. (Hellmann, 8/30)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Issues Health Advisory For Possible E-Cigarette Health Issues
Health officials in Missouri are warning residents about the potential dangers of vaping. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a health advisory for severe lung conditions possibly related to e-cigarette use. It comes after Illinois reported what is believed to be the first vaping-related death in the United States. (Pratt, 9/2)
'A Big Deal': Weight Loss Surgery Reported To Lower Risk Of Heart Attack, Stroke By 39% In Diabetics
While some diabetes' experts disagreed with the findings, an editorial accompanying the paper Monday in JAMA suggested that weight-loss surgery should be the preferred treatment for Type 2 diabetes in certain patients with obesity. The report's authors stress the findings must be confirmed in clinical trials. News on weight loss also looks at conversations to have with children about healthy eating.
The New York Times:
Weight-Loss Surgery May Reduce Heart Risks In People With Type 2 Diabetes
Every year, hundreds of thousands of obese Americans undergo weight-loss surgery in a last-ditch effort to shed pounds and control their Type 2 diabetes. Now a new study suggests that bariatric surgery may also have other significant health benefits, cutting the overall risk of serious cardiovascular events and premature death by almost half. (Rabin, 9/2)
CBS News:
Surgery For Weight Loss Found To Decrease Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke, Study Reports
Carolyn Auckerman is one of those people. The 57-year-old is now a bundle of energy — that's a far cry from more than two years ago, when her weight hit 310 pounds. "I got tired very easily, I had sleep apnea, diabetes," she told "CBS Evening News." Then she had gastric bypass surgery, where doctors shrink the size of the stomach so less food can be absorbed. Carolyn has lost 130 pounds and her Type 2 diabetes has disappeared. Dr. Steven Nissen and colleagues at the Cleveland Clinic wanted to know if bariatric surgery could also prevent the cardiovascular problems associated with diabetes. They followed nearly 2,300 people who had undergone bariatric surgery and compared them to more than 11,000 obese patients with similar symptoms who did not have the surgery. (Lapook, 9/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
Weight-Loss Surgery Has Other Benefits: Easing Diabetes And Heart Disease
Analyzing the electronic health records over eight years of 13,722 obese patients with Type 2 diabetes and other high-risk health problems, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found that those who had bariatric surgery—also known as metabolic or weight-loss surgery—were 39% less likely to experience a heart- or stroke-related event than those who had standard medical care. The surgery patients were also 41% less likely to die from any cause. Those effects were huge, said Ali Aminian, a bariatric surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic and lead author. (McKay, 9/2)
Bloomberg:
For Diabetics, Weight-Loss Surgery Slashes The Risk Of Death
“When diabetes gets better, when risk factors like high cholesterol and blood pressure decrease, we would expect improvement,” said Ali Aminian, the lead researcher and a bariatric surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. “But we didn’t expect it to this extent. That’s what’s surprising to us.” The findings come amid two critical trends in public health: a growing obesity epidemic and the slowing of progress made against heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. The two trends appear to be inextricably related, said Steve Nissen, head of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic and the senior author of the paper. (Cortez, 9/2)
The Associated Press:
As With Adults, No Easy Way To Address Weight With Children
Red, yellow, green. It's a system for conveying the healthfulness of foods, and at the center of a debate about how to approach weight loss for children. This month, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers provoked a backlash when it introduced a food tracking app for children as young as 8. The app uses a well-known traffic-light system to classify foods, giving children a weekly limit of 42 "reds," which include steak, peanut butter and chips. (Choi, 8/30)
Can Looking On The Bright Side Of Life Actually Help You Live Longer? Researchers Explore Health Benefits Of Optimism
Researchers already knew that optimistic individuals tend to have a reduced risk of depression, heart disease and other chronic diseases. But now a study suggests that optimism also is linked to exceptional longevity. In other public health news: liver transplants, congenital syphilis, sleeping issues, gender, psychosis, and more.
NPR:
Optimists Live Longer, Study Finds — And A Positive Outlook Is Teachable
Good news for the cheery: A Boston study published this month suggests people who tend to be optimistic are likelier than others to live to be 85 years old or more. That finding was independent of other factors thought to influence life's length — such as "socioeconomic status, health conditions, depression, social integration, and health behaviors," the researchers from Boston University School of Medicine and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health say. Their work appears in a recent issue of the science journal PNAS. (Neighmond, 9/1)
Modern Healthcare:
Publicly Insured More Likely To Drop Off Liver Transplant Waitlist, Study Finds
Cancer patients with public health insurance were more likely to drop off the waitlist for a liver transplant than patients with private insurance, according to a study published Friday in JAMA Network Open. Among 705 patients with a common type of liver cancer waiting for a transplant at the University of California, San Francisco, 46.7% of patients with public insurance dropped off the waiting list over a seven-year study period. (Livingston, 8/30)
The Washington Post:
Congenital Syphilis Spikes, Leading To Birth Defects And Baby Deaths
Rates of congenital syphilis — which can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and severe birth defects — are rising in the United States, and the number of babies infected with syphilis during pregnancy is now the highest in decades. Health experts are pushing for better education, testing and access to health care, and some states with the most cases of congenital syphilis are beginning to respond to the crisis. (Bever, 8/30)
The New York Times:
Wide-Awake At 3 A.M.? Don’t Just Look At Your Phone
The only thing worse than feeling completely wired at 11 p.m. when you’re ready for sleep is being stark awake at 3 a.m. Blissfully passing out at an appropriate bedtime is cold comfort when the brain wakes up too soon and refuses to take advantage of those eight full hours. I toss and turn and scrunch up my pillow every which way, exasperated and fixated on the impending doom of the alarm clock set to go off at 6 a.m. (Chen, 8/30)
The Wall Street Journal:
For Those Who Don’t Identify As Male Or Female, Growing Acceptance—And Accommodation
A growing number of states and companies are allowing people to designate their gender as “X” instead of male or female on driver’s licenses and other forms of identification. The changes are a response to transgender Americans who don’t identify as exclusively male or female and others who feel binary gender categories don’t accurately describe them. Two years ago, Oregon became the first state to officially accommodate such residents by allowing them to select an X in the gender field of their driver’s license to convey that their gender is nonbinary or unspecified. (Adamy, 9/1)
The New York Times:
Interventions To Prevent Psychosis
Tiffany Martinez was a 17-year-old college freshman when she began hearing voices, seeing shadowy figures and experiencing troubling, intrusive thoughts. Her friends at the University of Southern Maine, where she was majoring in psychology, noticed that she was acting strangely and urged her to get help. They most likely saved her from a crippling mental health crisis, prevented the derailment of her education and ultimately enabled her to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner who can help other young people avert a psychiatric crisis. (Brody, 9/2)
Stat:
Chinese Scientists Returning Home From The U.S. To Advance Their Careers
At the dawn of the new millennium, Ting Han, a graduate of Tsinghua University in Beijing, followed his dream of going to the United States to pursue a career in biology. He enrolled at the University of Michigan, and in 2013, earned his Ph.D. It was an important step for Han, who envisioned a career — and a life — here. “At that time, I was single-mindedly thinking I would be a professor in the U.S.,” he said. (Cai, 9/3)
The Washington Post:
Rare Childhood Disease Prompts Family To Seek Cure
It had been two agonizing years of not knowing what was wrong with their baby who, since birth, had frequent spells of eye flickering, uncontrollable muscle contractions, pain and temporary paralysis. Simon and Nina Frost had spared no expense, taking Annabel to all the best neurologists around the country. Finally a potential diagnosis emerged: alternating hemiplegia of childhood, an ultrarare genetic disorder. The Frosts’ initial excitement at having answers quickly waned, however. (Broder, 9/2)
The New York Times:
Think Your Aging Parents Are Stubborn? Blame ‘Mismatched Goals’
To what extent, the researchers asked middle-aged adults, do your parents ignore suggestions or advice that would make their lives easier or safer? Ignore instructions from their doctors? Insist on doing things their own way, even if that makes their own or others’ lives more difficult, inconvenient or unsafe? (Span, 8/30)
The Washington Post:
A Free Online Course Reveals The Scary Reality And Health Dangers Of Climate Change. But It Also Gets You Involved In Solutions.
Scientists warned for years about the ramifications of human-caused climate change. Now, those predictions are coming to pass as glaciers melt, wildfires rage and the global surface temperature continues to rise. But the polar ice caps and the Amazon rainforests aren’t the only things at risk. Climate change is expected to have a big influence on our health. (Blakemore, 8/31)
Stat:
Biohackers Grapple With Embracing Elements Of Mainstream Science
Biohackers have gained notoriety with provocative stunts like injecting themselves with CRISPR, an untested gene therapy, and an experimental herpes treatment. At a gathering of some 150 biohackers here on Saturday, nobody injected themselves on stage — though a few did get magnets implanted under their skin during the conference’s happy hour. To be sure, the Biohack the Planet conference featured plenty of the brash talk and rage-against-the-machine attitude that has characterized a community built around bucking the conventions of mainstream science. (Robbins, 9/1)
NPR:
Measles Immunity: Some Millennials Need Another Shot
Destination: Bulgaria. It's a small country in Eastern Europe, often overlooked by American tourists. But my husband's father grew up in Bulgaria, so it's long been on our travel list. It's also on the list of countries with recent measles outbreaks. Bulgaria has had almost 800 cases this year, according to the World Health Organization. (Dembosky, 9/2)
NPR:
UK Biobank Gets Geneticists To Cooperate, Not Compete
There's an astonishing outpouring of new information linking genes and health, thanks to the efforts of humble Englishmen and women such as Chritopeher Fletcher. The 70-year-old man recently drove 90 miles from his home in Nottingham to a radiology clinic outside the city of Manchester. He is one of half a million Brits who have donated time, blood and access to their medical records to a remarkable resource called UK Biobank. (Harris, 8/31)
WBUR:
For Trans Women, Silicone 'Pumping' Can Be A Blessing And A Curse
"Pumping" refers to a kind of underground plastic surgery. While cisgender people also get silicone injections, pumping in trans communities is largely done to help address gender dysphoria — a community-preferred term for the anguish of feeling a disconnect between the sex a doctor determined for you at birth and the gender you truly feel you are. Being unable to address dysphoria is linked with increased risk of mental health problems and suicide. (Nett, 9/1)
The Washington Post:
Ranking Cheeses By Healthfulness
Americans love cheese. While U.S. dairy milk consumption has fallen, cheese consumption keeps on increasing year over year. According to an Agriculture Department report from 2018, per capita cheese consumption increased to a record 37.23 pounds. If you’re a die-hard cheese fan, you’re probably consuming your mozzarella and ricotta (Italian cheese are now the most popular in the United States) with a side of guilt. After all, cheese has long gotten a bad rap because of its high saturated fat content, which is considered bad for heart health. (Birch, 9/2)
Iowa Public Radio:
As Rising Heat Bakes U.S. Cities, The Poor Often Feel It Most
Across Baltimore, the hottest areas tend to be the poorest and that pattern is not unusual. In dozens of major U.S. cities, low-income neighborhoods are more likely to be hotter than their wealthier counterparts, according to a joint investigation by NPR and the University of Maryland's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. ...And living day after day in an environment that's literally hotter isn't just uncomfortable, it can have dire and sometimes deadly health consequences – a fact we found reflected in Baltimore's soaring rates of emergency calls when the heat index spiked to dangerous levels. (Anderson and McMinn, 9/3)
Kaiser Health News:
How To Get Bargain Dentistry And A Vacation To Boot
“Do you want numbing gel?” the dental technician asked me as she prepared to plunge into my mouth. In the entire history of dentistry, from caveman days to now, who has ever said no to more painkiller? Smear that gel around like spackle! She did. And then ground and scraped. And scraped and ground, for a full hour and a half. (Salmon, 9/3)
The Washington Post:
Liver Donor Ed Henry Puts Sister On Way To Normal Life
After donating about 30 percent of his liver to his sister this summer, Ed Henry is amazed at what happened next. Not only is his sister on the road to a normal life, but almost all of his liver grew back in less than six weeks. (Free, 8/31)
Kaiser Health News:
Starving Seniors: How America Fails To Feed Its Aging
Army veteran Eugene Milligan is 75 years old and blind. He uses a wheelchair since losing half his right leg to diabetes and gets dialysis for kidney failure. And he has struggled to get enough to eat. Earlier this year, he ended up in the hospital after burning himself while boiling water for oatmeal. The long stay caused the Memphis vet to fall off a charity’s rolls for home-delivered Meals on Wheels, so he had to rely on others, such as his son, a generous off-duty nurse and a local church to bring him food. (Ungar and Lieberman, 9/3)
Staff Cuts, New Fees For Patients Follow Decision By Health Clinics To Pull Out Of Federal Family Funding Program
Some family planning clinics across the country announced that they would no longer be accepting Title X funding following changes that they say turned it into a "gag rule" on abortion services. And now many are taking austerity measures to brace for the financial fallout.
Politico:
Family Planning Clinics Watch Their Safety Nets Vanish
Some health clinics that quit the federal family planning program over Trump anti-abortion policies are cutting staff, charging for services that had been free and making other austerity moves to avert a major hollowing out of reproductive health care for poor women. At least four state health departments, hundreds of Planned Parenthood clinics and dozens of independent providers have withdrawn from the more than $250 million Title X program. Some have literally had to box up and return unused supplies bought with a government discount. They’re leaning on emergency funds, private donations and in some instances, state assistance. (Ollstein and Roubein, 9/1)
The Hill:
Health Advocates Fear Planned Parenthood Funding Loss Could Worsen STD Crisis
Public health advocates are warning that record-high rates of sexually transmitted diseases could worsen as Planned Parenthood, a major provider of STD testing and treatment, faces a loss of federal funding under a new Trump rule. Planned Parenthood’s loss of $60 million a year in government funding is seen by advocates as a huge setback in the fight against “epidemic”-level STD rates that could lead to more low-income people going untreated. (Hellmann, 8/31)
In other Planned Parenthood and women's health news —
Politico Pro:
Anti-Abortion Activists Behind Secret Videos Face Trial
Two anti-abortion activists who secretly videotaped Planned Parenthood employees discussing fetal tissue are set to face trial this week, more than four years after their videos ignited a political firestorm. David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress and colleague Sandra Merritt are facing 14 felony charges of illegally recording Planned Parenthood employees. (Colliver, 9/3)
Getting Medical Records Through An App Would Be Fast. But It Might Also Lead To Serious Data Abuses, Doctors Group Warns.
“Patients simply may not realize that their genetic, reproductive health, substance abuse disorder, mental health information can be used in ways that could ultimately limit their access to health insurance, life insurance or even be disclosed to their employers,” said Dr. Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, chair of the American Medical Association’s board. Other health technology news looks at a potential data breach in Oregon, a fast norovirus test via smart phones and novel drug discoveries, as well.
The New York Times:
Getting Your Medical Records Through An App? There’s A Catch. And A Fight.
Americans may soon be able to get their medical records through smartphone apps as easily as they order takeout food from Seamless or catch a ride from Lyft. But prominent medical organizations are warning that patient data-sharing with apps could facilitate invasions of privacy — and they are fighting the change. The battle stems from landmark medical information-sharing rules that the federal government is now working to complete. (Singer, 9/3)
The Oregonian:
122,000 Providence Health Plan Customers May Be Affected By Data Breach
The personal information of as many as 122,000 customers of Providence Health Plan’s dental program in Oregon may have been compromised in a security breach at the program’s administrator, Virginia-based Dominion National. The timing of the breach? Dominion doesn’t really know, but said it may have started up to nine years ago. The company sent an ambiguous letter to Providence customers this month saying an unauthorized party may have accessed its computer servers and personal information. (Sickinger, 8/30)
NPR:
A Speedy Test For Norovirus Could Help Water Supplies Check For Contamination
Norovirus tends to makes the news when an outbreak occurs on cruise ships. But the virus affects many more people than ocean-going vacationers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates some 20 million people suffer acute intestinal illness from norovirus each year in this country. It's responsible for more than half of all cases of foodborne illness in the United States. (Palca, 9/30)
Stat:
AI System Can Create Novel Drug Candidates In Just 46 Days
It often takes years and hundreds of millions of dollars to discover a novel drug candidate. It requires the identification of promising molecules that can grab on to the right protein, synthesizing a compound, and then testing it. The process is so complicated that it has defied most computational methods to shorten it. But a paper published Monday in Nature Biotechnology describes a new method using artificial intelligence that, within 46 days, generated compounds capable of hitting a specific disease target. (Ross, 9/2)
State Highlights: Review Panel Says State Medical Board Ignored Evidence Of Abuse By Ohio State Doctor; California Lawmakers Set For Showdown On Medical Exemptions For Vaccines
Media outlets report on news from Ohio, California, New York, Minnesota, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Colorado.
The New York Times:
Officials Ignored ‘Clear Evidence’ Of Abuse By Ohio State Doctor
Medical regulators found evidence that an Ohio State University doctor had sexually abused students but inexplicably failed to punish him, a review panel said Friday. A working group, largely made up of state and local law enforcement officials, said that “for reasons that simply cannot be determined,” the State Medical Board of Ohio’s inquiry into Dr. Richard H. Strauss’s conduct essentially went dormant, even though it had, in 1996, yielded evidence of wrongdoing. It was ultimately closed years later without any penalties. (Blinder, 8/30)
The Associated Press:
California Lawmakers Eye Bills On Vaccines, Guns, Housing
California state lawmakers have just two weeks remaining in their session to sort through hundreds of bills, some addressing volatile topics such as vaccinating children and shootings by police. The session that began in January will end Sept. 13 after lawmakers pile bills on the desk of freshman Gov. Gavin Newsom. He'll have until mid-October to approve or veto the legislation. (9/2)
The Associated Press:
Clock Is Ticking On NY Deadline For Student Vaccinations
When New York lawmakers revoked a religious exemption for mandatory school vaccinations, the change sent thousands of the state's parents scrambling to get their kids shots — or get them out of the classroom entirely. Lawmakers did away with the exemption in June amid the nation's worst measles outbreak since 1992. More than 26,000 children in public and private schools and day care centers had previously gone unvaccinated for religious reasons, according to the state Health Department. (9/1)
The Star Tribune:
Another Top Official Resigns At Minnesota's Department Of Human Services
Another top official at the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) has resigned, the second departure this week and the latest in an extraordinary string of changes in the agency’s upper ranks. Marie Zimmerman, the assistant commissioner for health care, said Friday she will leave her post in about 10 days. Zimmerman, who first started with the agency in 2011, has been one of the top officials overseeing Minnesota’s Medicaid program, a sprawling operation funded by federal and state dollars, with 1.1 million enrollees. (Howatt, 8/30)
Georgia Health News:
Anthem Faces Contract Standoff, Launches New Health Plan In Georgia
September is shaping up as a worrisome time for thousands of Georgia patients. Consumers are being notified that on Sept. 30, the contract between the state’s largest health insurer, Anthem, and Northeast Georgia Health System is due to expire. That would make Northeast Georgia’s Gainesville hospital and other facilities out of network for Anthem members, who would face higher costs to continue to visit the medical system’s facilities. (Miller, 8/30)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Colleges Add Fee For Working Spouses Who Use Health Plan
The Georgia Board of Regents approved a proposal at its August meeting to impose a monthly $100 surcharge on employees whose spouses choose not to join the health insurance plan provided by their own employer. The fees, proposed by the University System of Georgia, take effect in January. (Stirgus, 9/3)
Kansas City Star:
Missouri Doctor Who Botched Surgeries Practices At Kansas VA
Now six years after Susan Guillaume’s death from a massive infection, her husband of 46 years was surprised to learn from a reporter that Missouri officials agree urologist Christel Wambi-Kiesse was out of his depth in the operating room. Missouri’s Board of Registration for the Healing Arts recently began seeking disciplinary action against the physician, who the board says was ill-equipped to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures while practicing at an Independence hospital in 2012 and 2013. (Hendricks, 9/1)
Reuters:
Oklahoma Hospital Used Dirty Gastroscopes On Almost 1,000 Patients; No Infections Reported
An unnamed hospital in Oklahoma used contaminated gastroscopes in procedures performed on nearly a thousand patients in recent months, device maker Pentax Medical told U.S. regulators last month, putting the patients at risk of exposure to bacteria that can cause infections. (8/30)
Columbus Dispatch:
Should Ambulances Always Go To Nearest Hospital? Many Cities Require It, But Central Ohio Officials Say Emergency-Room Diversion Plan Works
For nearly a quarter century, central Ohio hospitals and the Columbus Division of Fire have operated under a partnership that uses a protocol to ensure that critically ill patients receive hospital care quickly while trying to prevent individual emergency rooms from being overwhelmed. But other communities have moved away from the practice of diversion, citing concerns over patient safety. (Doyle, 9/1)
Pioneer Press:
Departing Minnesota DHS Commissioner Says State Should Break Up The Agency
Minnesota’s interim Human Services commissioner is leaving the embattled agency with a parting recommendation: Split the department in two. In an email to staff members Friday, Acting Commissioner Pam Wheelock said the Department of Human Services should split off its health care system that deals with mental health, addiction and other treatment services from the agency’s other responsibilities, which range from licensing child-care providers to administering food stamps. The idea of splitting up the department isn’t new. The agency is the state’s largest, with a budget of nearly $18 billion and 7,200 employees. Its services reach more than 1 million Minnesotans. (Faircloth, 8/30)
The CT Mirror:
Federal Ruling On Conditions Of Confinement Leaves State Unsure Of Next Step
A federal judge’s ruling earlier this week that the state is imprisoning former death row inmates under cruel and unusual conditions at Northern Correctional Institution could upend the way Connecticut treats prisoners who were originally sentenced to die. State officials would not say Thursday whether they intend to appeal the ruling by U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill. (Lyons, 8/30)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Grady May Become State's Largest Ambulance Service
To Grady executives, the effort is synonymous with its drive to provide quality healthcare to Georgians. ...But a growing chorus of critics wonder if Grady’s widening business strategy for EMS has it veering away from its charitable purpose. (Berard, 8/30)
Columbus Dispatch:
More Than 3 Million Ohioans Lack Dental Insurance
For many Ohioans, dental care is nothing to smile at. More than 3 million Ohioans lack dental insurance, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Those without coverage are far less likely to see a dentist for regular preventive checkups or treatment of pain or other problems. (Henry, 9/1)
New Hampshire Union Leader:
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Opens New Tele-Intensive Care Unit Hub
Patients at hospitals throughout New England who are in need of intensive care can now turn to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Center for Connected Care’s Tele-Intensive Care Unit (TeleICU) Program. Located in a newly renovated, technologically innovative and dedicated space at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, the TeleICU hub is staffed with critical care nurses and board-certified physicians who have undergone advanced training in providing care for critically ill patients. (9/2)
WBUR:
Mass. Weighs Bringing In Drug-Sniffing Dogs To Its Psychiatric Hospitals
The Worcester Recovery Hospital is one of six inpatient psychiatric hospitals overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. Built in 2012, it was created to provide state-of-the-art, individualized mental health care.Since 2016, Labonte's overdose was the fifth — and only fatal — overdose at WRCH. In response to his death, DMH imposed new security restrictions. (Becker, 8/30)
The CT Mirror:
Whites In Midsize Cities Report Poor Health Compared To Counterparts In Urban Centers
A C-HIT analysis of the results from the recent DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey found that residents in a number of midsize, blue-collar cities reported lower health ratings than residents of the state’s largest cities. The results are likely influenced by economic status, upending the long-held belief that urban centers, with concentrations of poverty, have the lowest health ratings. (Farrish, 9/1)
The Inquirer:
Hahnemann Bankruptcy Has A High-Stakes Showdown Set For Wednesday
A major showdown in the bankruptcy of Hahnemann University Hospital and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children is slated for Wednesday afternoon, when a judge in Wilmington will be asked to approve the sale of Hahnemann’s medical residency programs to a consortium of six Philadelphia-area health systems for $55 million. The unexpectedly high price is potentially a “game-changer” for the bankruptcy, Mark Minuti, the bankrupt hospitals’ lead attorney, with Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, said in court on Aug. 19. The children’s hospital will be subject to a separate sale process this month. (Brubaker, 9/3)
The Baltimore Sun:
Maryland Regent, Baltimore Lawyer Dies Of Cancer In The Middle Of Medical Malpractice Trial
Katrina Dennis, a regent for the University System of Maryland, lawyer and prolific volunteer, has died after a battle with breast cancer that had led her to sue her doctor and the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center for malpractice. She was a week into what was expected to be a two-week civil trial in Baltimore County Circuit Court, but Dennis was hospitalized and unable to attend. Dennis was seeking about $24 million in damages, but the impact of her death is unclear. (Cohn, 9/1)
Kaiser Health News:
Firing Doctor, Christian Hospital Sets Off National Challenge To Aid-In-Dying Laws
A Christian-run health system in Colorado has fired a veteran doctor who went to court to fight for the right of her patient to use the state’s medical aid-in-dying law, citing religious doctrine that describes “assisted suicide” as “intrinsically evil.” Centura Health Corp. this week abruptly terminated Dr. Barbara Morris, 65, a geriatrician with 40 years of experience, who had planned to help her patient, Cornelius “Neil” Mahoney, 64, end his life at his home. Mahoney, who has terminal cancer, is eligible to use the state’s law, overwhelmingly approved by Colorado voters in 2016. (Aleccia, 8/30)
Different Takes: Reasonable Ways To Break The Maniacal Hold Of The NRA; Gun Violence Won't Change Until Americans Understand They're Hooked On Violence
Opinion writers weigh in with ideas for gun control.
The Washington Post:
A Modest Proposal For Gun Control
As a hunter who has owned firearms since adolescence without breaking any laws or feeling under-gunned, I think I am equipped to offer a modest proposal that could produce a safer America and also break the maniacal hold of the National Rifle Association on the nation’s recreational shooters, not to mention Congress. My proposal is simply that we revert to the gun laws that prevailed in the United States around 1960. From a public-safety standpoint, that was far from a perfect world. The cheap revolvers called “Saturday night specials” ruled the night in many cities. Loopholes as to the sale and registration of long arms allowed the importation of the mail-order rifle that Lee Harvey Oswald used to kill President John F. Kennedy in 1963. (Howell Raines, 9/1)
The Washington Post:
Marianne Williamson: America Doesn’t Just Have A Gun Crisis. It Has A Culture Crisis.
Another day, another mass shooting. We grieve for Odessa, Tex., and we grieve for America. The aftermath of every mass shooting follows a now-routine pattern: Feverish coverage will be followed by politicians and pundits engaging in a predictable conversation about gun-safety legislation. All of which we know by now. Of course, we need universal background checks; we need to close all loopholes; we need to outlaw bump stocks; and we need to outlaw assault weapons and the bullets needed to shoot them. But politicians trotting out various forms of I-will-do-this-or-that neither gets to the heart of the matter nor breaks the logjam that has made this horrific and uniquely American problem so intractable. (Williamson, 9/2)
The Washington Post:
How To Send A Message On Gun Violence In Virginia
Virginia is one of four states facing legislative elections this fall, and the only one where control of both chambers, each run by Republicans holding tissue-thin margins, hangs in the balance. Small wonder, then, to see one of the most vulnerable Republicans, now clinging to a seat in Northern Virginia, struggling to do damage control on a key issue: guns. The state has suffered its share of firearms-induced carnage: 32 people massacred in 2007 by a gunman on the campus of Virginia Tech; an additional dozen killed this May by a shooter at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. (8/31)
CNN:
Stop Treating Mass Shootings Like Hurricanes
If you look at the numbers, we're looking at an active shooter every other week in this country," said Christopher Combs, the lead FBI agent in charge of federal resources assisting in the investigation of Saturday's deadly mass shooting in Texas. His chilling comments about the state of violence in America come after seven people were killed and at least 22 injured when a gunman opened fire with an AR-type assault rifle along a West Texas stretch of highway. (Josh Campbell, 9/2)
The New York Times:
Texas Is A Leader In Mass Shootings. Why Is The Governor Silent?
Exactly how many dead Texans does it take for Gov. Greg Abbott to actually do something about the epidemic of gun violence sweeping his state? So far, no body count is too big for our governor, who seems determined to do exactly nothing. We Texans love to swagger, brag and boast that we are biggest, most and first. In the uniquely American horror story of mass shootings, we are closing in on all three. (Richard Parker, 9/1)
Viewpoints: Fentanyl Crisis Calls For Desperately Needed Innovative Ideas; Lessons From Pediatricians On Dangers Of Public Charge Rule
Editorial pages focus on these public health issues and others.
Los Angeles Times:
Treat The Fentanyl Crisis Like A Poisoning Outbreak
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released drug overdose statistics for 2018, and they are shocking. Of the estimated 47,000 deaths from opioids last year, roughly two-thirds involved potent synthetic opioids, most of them fentanyl. America’s fentanyl problem is far deadlier than past crises with other illegal drugs. It also has a fundamentally different character. For most victims, fentanyl was not their drug of choice. Rather, they were poisoned by dealers who mixed it into baggies of heroin or pressed into fake-opioid tablets. (Bryce Pardo, Jonathan P. Caulkins and Beau Kilmer, 9/1)
The Hill:
Pediatricians Speak Out: A 'Public Charge Rule' Is Dangerous For Children
Every child has a right to housing, food and medicine. As physicians and humanists, we affirm this fundamental principle. By targeting our nation’s residents who access publicly funded programs to provide for these basic needs, the Department of Homeland Security’s final rule on public charge — set to take effect this October — is a direct threat to the health of our most vulnerable neighbors. As pediatricians practicing in New York City’s diverse Washington Heights neighborhood, we condemn this rule and applaud the efforts of states throughout the nation that have filed lawsuits to block the rule. (Avital Fischer, Sumeet Banker and Claire Abraham, 9/1)
The New York Times:
That Beloved Hospital? It’s Driving Up Health Care Costs
As voters fume about the high cost of health care, politicians have been targeting two well-deserved villains: pharmaceutical companies, whose prices have risen more than inflation, and insurers, who pay their executives millions in salaries while raising premiums and deductibles. But while the Democratic presidential candidates have devoted copious airtime to debating health care, many of the country’s leading health policy experts have wondered why they have given a total pass to arguably a primary culprit behind runaway medical inflation: America’s hospitals. (Elisabeth Rosenthal, 9/1)
The Washington Post:
We’re Finally Getting Some Accountability For The Opioid Crisis — Long After Victims Are Dead
The endgame may be at hand for massive litigation pitting major pharmaceutical-makers against thousands of states, municipalities, tribes and other plaintiffs seeking accountability and compensation for the epidemic of prescription opioid overdoses that has ravaged the United States over the past two decades. An Oklahoma judge has held Johnson & Johnson liable for that state’s opioid problems, imposing a $527 million penalty. And Purdue Pharma, widely blamed for triggering overprescription of the OxyContin opioid through allegedly misleading marketing, is in talks to settle the cases for up to $12 billion. (9/2)
The Wall Street Journal:
White Supremacy And Abortion
Are pro-lifers in bed with white supremacists? That’s Marissa Brostoff ’s contention in a Washington Post op-ed last week, wherein she alleged that “antiabortion politics” can provide “cover for white nationalist sentiments.” Her argument followed a Laurence Tribe tweet in which the Harvard law professor told his followers, “Never underestimate the way these issues and agendas are linked.” The timing is likely not accidental. The hope may be that tarring pro-lifers with white nationalism will distract attention from the agenda the Democrats have rallied around as they head into 2020. (William McGurn, 9/2)
The New York Times:
The Dignity Of Disabled Lives
The eugenic movement spearheaded by Francis Galton in England in the late Victorian period reached a culmination in the view that if you got rid of the misfits, you could breed a pure, advantaged race. The reach of the movement was reflected in the American campaigns to sterilize disabled people, supported in a 1927 Supreme Court decision in which Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote, “It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. Three generations of imbeciles are enough.” (Andrew Solomon, 9/2)
The Hill:
Here's What The Surgeon General Gets Wrong About Marijuana
Recently, the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams sounded the alarm on cannabis. There is nothing novel or altogether objectionable about the nation’s top public health official speaking out in an effort to discourage cannabis use, especially among young people and other potential higher-risk populations. However, the Surgeon General’s campaign launch emphasized a variety of questionable and inaccurate claims that not only undermine his credibility but also his cause. (Paul Armentano, 9/2)
The New York Times:
Is Dying At Home Overrated?
“If time were short, where would you want to be?” As a palliative care physician, I regularly ask my patients, or their family members, where they want to die. The specific language I use depends on what they know, what they want to know and how they process information, but the basic premise is the same. Having asked this of hundreds of patients, I have come to expect most will tell me that they want to be at home. But recently I have struggled with the complex realities of dying at home, and the unintended consequences of our making it a societal priority. (Richard Leiter, 9/3)
Boston Globe:
Biopharmaceutical Companies Aren’t Free-Riding On Government Research
The government funds important, basic research that expands scientific knowledge and helps lay the foundation for targeted or applied research. This early work is essential, but it’s only the beginning of a long, arduous, and highly risky process that is the domain of private-sector companies. (Michael Rosenblatt, 9/2)
San Francisco Chronicle:
SF Streets Are A Tragedy Waiting To Happen. Do We Have The Will To Head It Off?
People in this town are becoming increasingly disgusted with the behavior they have to deal with on the streets. When there is no law enforcement, even law-abiding people are going to stop being tolerant and humane. They may even take matters into their own hands. Whether it’s someone half out of his mind on meth or a mentally ill person throwing things around in a store or going off in a Starbucks, it’s just a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt — and it could be the one who’s acting out. (Willie Brown, 8/31)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Ga.’s Working To End Substance Addiction, Overcome Stigma
September is National Recovery Month. Today, an estimated 180,000 Georgians are living with an opioid-use disorder. To put this staggering number into perspective, that means we have a population the size of Macon coping with the malicious effects caused by the opioid crisis. (Carr and Campbell, 8/30)
Sacramento Bee:
Protecting New Black Mothers Shouldn’t Be Up For Debate
SB 464 aims to reduce adverse maternal health outcomes in California by mandating implicit bias training for perinatal health care workers and requiring rigorous tracking of pregnancy-related deaths and complications. The California Department of Finance opposes this bill, deeming it too costly and saying it should be considered as an addition to next year’s budget instead. As medical students, we strongly disagree. (Jazzmin Williams and Christina Schmidt, 8/30)