Public Health And Education

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Issues Health Advisory For Possible E-Cigarette Health Issues Health officials in Missouri are warning residents about the potential dangers of vaping. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services has issued a health advisory for severe lung conditions possibly related to e-cigarette use. It comes after Illinois reported what is believed to be the first vaping-related death in the United States. (Pratt, 9/2)

The Hill: More Than 200 Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Reported To CDC E-cigarette companies have been under fire lately as health authorities struggle to deal with what they have called an epidemic of vaping among young people. (Hellmann, 8/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Lung Illnesses Linked To Vaping Rise, Says CDC Patients, mostly teenagers and young adults, often first report symptoms like breathing difficulty, coughing, chest pain and fatigue, officials said, which gradually grow worse and have resulted in hospitalization. Some patients also experienced diarrhea and vomiting. Many patients needed assisted ventilation, and some had to be intubated, according to the CDC, and one adult in Illinois died after being hospitalized for severe respiratory problems linked to recent e-cigarette use. (Abbott, 8/30)

The Washington Post: As Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses Spike, Investigators Eye Contaminants State and federal health authorities are focusing on the role of contaminants or counterfeit substances as a likely cause of vaping-related lung illnesses — now up to 354 possible cases in 29 states, nearly double the number reported to be under investigation last week, The Washington Post has learned. Officials are narrowing the possible culprits to adulterants in vaping products purported to have THC, the component in marijuana that makes users high, as well as adulterants in nicotine vaping products. (Sun and McGinley, 8/30)

Politico: CDC Urges Vapers To Beware As Toll Of Lung Cases Rises To 215 There does not appear to be a single product involved in all of the cases, but many of the patients reported through Aug. 27 said they vaped THC or cannabinoids like CBD, the agencies said in a news release. Expressing growing concern about the outbreak, the agencies said they were "working tirelessly" to investigate the illnesses, which resulted in at least one death, in Illinois. (Owermohle, 8/30)

The New York Times: Don’t Use Bootleg Or Street Vaping Products, C.D.C. Warns The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people not to use vaping ingredients bought on the street, and to stop modifying either nicotine or cannabis e-cigarette devices, in an effort to curb the vaping-related lung sicknesses that have alarmed health officials in more than two dozen states this summer. Despite the lack of evidence pointing to a single flawed product or device common among many of the patients suffering respiratory problems, the agency took the unusual step of issuing several recommendations — including telling people worried about their health that they should not even use e-cigarettes and should consult a doctor if they are trying to quit smoking. (Kaplan, 8/30)

The New York Times: The Mysterious Vaping Illness That’s ‘Becoming An Epidemic’ An 18-year-old showed up in a Long Island emergency room, gasping for breath, vomiting and dizzy. When a doctor asked if the teenager had been vaping, he said no. The patient’s older brother, a police officer, was suspicious. He rummaged through the youth’s room and found hidden vials of marijuana for vaping. “I don’t know where he purchased it. He doesn’t know,” said Dr. Melodi Pirzada, chief pediatric pulmonologist at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, N.Y., who treated the young man. “Luckily, he survived.” (Kaplan and Richtel, 8/31)

The CDC which has been investigating the outbreak has warned the public not to use vaping ingredients that have been bought on the street. But health investigators are still trying to determine whether a particular toxin or substance has sneaked into the supply of vaping products or if something else is the cause of the illnesses.

The Associated Press: As With Adults, No Easy Way To Address Weight With Children Red, yellow, green. It's a system for conveying the healthfulness of foods, and at the center of a debate about how to approach weight loss for children. This month, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers provoked a backlash when it introduced a food tracking app for children as young as 8. The app uses a well-known traffic-light system to classify foods, giving children a weekly limit of 42 "reds," which include steak, peanut butter and chips. (Choi, 8/30)

Bloomberg: For Diabetics, Weight-Loss Surgery Slashes The Risk Of Death “When diabetes gets better, when risk factors like high cholesterol and blood pressure decrease, we would expect improvement,” said Ali Aminian, the lead researcher and a bariatric surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. “But we didn’t expect it to this extent. That’s what’s surprising to us.” The findings come amid two critical trends in public health: a growing obesity epidemic and the slowing of progress made against heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. The two trends appear to be inextricably related, said Steve Nissen, head of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic and the senior author of the paper. (Cortez, 9/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Weight-Loss Surgery Has Other Benefits: Easing Diabetes And Heart Disease Analyzing the electronic health records over eight years of 13,722 obese patients with Type 2 diabetes and other high-risk health problems, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found that those who had bariatric surgery—also known as metabolic or weight-loss surgery—were 39% less likely to experience a heart- or stroke-related event than those who had standard medical care. The surgery patients were also 41% less likely to die from any cause. Those effects were huge, said Ali Aminian, a bariatric surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic and lead author. (McKay, 9/2)

CBS News: Surgery For Weight Loss Found To Decrease Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke, Study Reports Carolyn Auckerman is one of those people. The 57-year-old is now a bundle of energy — that's a far cry from more than two years ago, when her weight hit 310 pounds. "I got tired very easily, I had sleep apnea, diabetes," she told "CBS Evening News." Then she had gastric bypass surgery, where doctors shrink the size of the stomach so less food can be absorbed. Carolyn has lost 130 pounds and her Type 2 diabetes has disappeared. Dr. Steven Nissen and colleagues at the Cleveland Clinic wanted to know if bariatric surgery could also prevent the cardiovascular problems associated with diabetes. They followed nearly 2,300 people who had undergone bariatric surgery and compared them to more than 11,000 obese patients with similar symptoms who did not have the surgery. (Lapook, 9/2)

The New York Times: Weight-Loss Surgery May Reduce Heart Risks In People With Type 2 Diabetes Every year, hundreds of thousands of obese Americans undergo weight-loss surgery in a last-ditch effort to shed pounds and control their Type 2 diabetes. Now a new study suggests that bariatric surgery may also have other significant health benefits, cutting the overall risk of serious cardiovascular events and premature death by almost half. (Rabin, 9/2)

While some diabetes' experts disagreed with the findings, an editorial accompanying the paper Monday in JAMA suggested that weight-loss surgery should be the preferred treatment for Type 2 diabetes in certain patients with obesity. The report's authors stress the findings must be confirmed in clinical trials. News on weight loss also looks at conversations to have with children about healthy eating.

Can Looking On The Bright Side Of Life Actually Help You Live Longer? Researchers Explore Health Benefits Of Optimism

Researchers already knew that optimistic individuals tend to have a reduced risk of depression, heart disease and other chronic diseases. But now a study suggests that optimism also is linked to exceptional longevity. In other public health news: liver transplants, congenital syphilis, sleeping issues, gender, psychosis, and more.

NPR: Optimists Live Longer, Study Finds — And A Positive Outlook Is Teachable

Good news for the cheery: A Boston study published this month suggests people who tend to be optimistic are likelier than others to live to be 85 years old or more. That finding was independent of other factors thought to influence life's length — such as "socioeconomic status, health conditions, depression, social integration, and health behaviors," the researchers from Boston University School of Medicine and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health say. Their work appears in a recent issue of the science journal PNAS. (Neighmond, 9/1)

Modern Healthcare: Publicly Insured More Likely To Drop Off Liver Transplant Waitlist, Study Finds

Cancer patients with public health insurance were more likely to drop off the waitlist for a liver transplant than patients with private insurance, according to a study published Friday in JAMA Network Open. Among 705 patients with a common type of liver cancer waiting for a transplant at the University of California, San Francisco, 46.7% of patients with public insurance dropped off the waiting list over a seven-year study period. (Livingston, 8/30)

The Washington Post: Congenital Syphilis Spikes, Leading To Birth Defects And Baby Deaths

Rates of congenital syphilis — which can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and severe birth defects — are rising in the United States, and the number of babies infected with syphilis during pregnancy is now the highest in decades. Health experts are pushing for better education, testing and access to health care, and some states with the most cases of congenital syphilis are beginning to respond to the crisis. (Bever, 8/30)

The New York Times: Wide-Awake At 3 A.M.? Don’t Just Look At Your Phone

The only thing worse than feeling completely wired at 11 p.m. when you’re ready for sleep is being stark awake at 3 a.m. Blissfully passing out at an appropriate bedtime is cold comfort when the brain wakes up too soon and refuses to take advantage of those eight full hours. I toss and turn and scrunch up my pillow every which way, exasperated and fixated on the impending doom of the alarm clock set to go off at 6 a.m. (Chen, 8/30)

The Wall Street Journal: For Those Who Don’t Identify As Male Or Female, Growing Acceptance—And Accommodation

A growing number of states and companies are allowing people to designate their gender as “X” instead of male or female on driver’s licenses and other forms of identification. The changes are a response to transgender Americans who don’t identify as exclusively male or female and others who feel binary gender categories don’t accurately describe them. Two years ago, Oregon became the first state to officially accommodate such residents by allowing them to select an X in the gender field of their driver’s license to convey that their gender is nonbinary or unspecified. (Adamy, 9/1)

The New York Times: Interventions To Prevent Psychosis

Tiffany Martinez was a 17-year-old college freshman when she began hearing voices, seeing shadowy figures and experiencing troubling, intrusive thoughts. Her friends at the University of Southern Maine, where she was majoring in psychology, noticed that she was acting strangely and urged her to get help. They most likely saved her from a crippling mental health crisis, prevented the derailment of her education and ultimately enabled her to become a psychiatric nurse practitioner who can help other young people avert a psychiatric crisis. (Brody, 9/2)

Stat: Chinese Scientists Returning Home From The U.S. To Advance Their Careers

At the dawn of the new millennium, Ting Han, a graduate of Tsinghua University in Beijing, followed his dream of going to the United States to pursue a career in biology. He enrolled at the University of Michigan, and in 2013, earned his Ph.D. It was an important step for Han, who envisioned a career — and a life — here. “At that time, I was single-mindedly thinking I would be a professor in the U.S.,” he said. (Cai, 9/3)

The Washington Post: Rare Childhood Disease Prompts Family To Seek Cure

It had been two agonizing years of not knowing what was wrong with their baby who, since birth, had frequent spells of eye flickering, uncontrollable muscle contractions, pain and temporary paralysis. Simon and Nina Frost had spared no expense, taking Annabel to all the best neurologists around the country. Finally a potential diagnosis emerged: alternating hemiplegia of childhood, an ultrarare genetic disorder. The Frosts’ initial excitement at having answers quickly waned, however. (Broder, 9/2)

The New York Times: Think Your Aging Parents Are Stubborn? Blame ‘Mismatched Goals’

To what extent, the researchers asked middle-aged adults, do your parents ignore suggestions or advice that would make their lives easier or safer? Ignore instructions from their doctors? Insist on doing things their own way, even if that makes their own or others’ lives more difficult, inconvenient or unsafe? (Span, 8/30)

The Washington Post: A Free Online Course Reveals The Scary Reality And Health Dangers Of Climate Change. But It Also Gets You Involved In Solutions.

Scientists warned for years about the ramifications of human-caused climate change. Now, those predictions are coming to pass as glaciers melt, wildfires rage and the global surface temperature continues to rise. But the polar ice caps and the Amazon rainforests aren’t the only things at risk. Climate change is expected to have a big influence on our health. (Blakemore, 8/31)

Stat: Biohackers Grapple With Embracing Elements Of Mainstream Science

Biohackers have gained notoriety with provocative stunts like injecting themselves with CRISPR, an untested gene therapy, and an experimental herpes treatment. At a gathering of some 150 biohackers here on Saturday, nobody injected themselves on stage — though a few did get magnets implanted under their skin during the conference’s happy hour. To be sure, the Biohack the Planet conference featured plenty of the brash talk and rage-against-the-machine attitude that has characterized a community built around bucking the conventions of mainstream science. (Robbins, 9/1)

NPR: Measles Immunity: Some Millennials Need Another Shot

Destination: Bulgaria. It's a small country in Eastern Europe, often overlooked by American tourists. But my husband's father grew up in Bulgaria, so it's long been on our travel list. It's also on the list of countries with recent measles outbreaks. Bulgaria has had almost 800 cases this year, according to the World Health Organization. (Dembosky, 9/2)

NPR: UK Biobank Gets Geneticists To Cooperate, Not Compete

There's an astonishing outpouring of new information linking genes and health, thanks to the efforts of humble Englishmen and women such as Chritopeher Fletcher. The 70-year-old man recently drove 90 miles from his home in Nottingham to a radiology clinic outside the city of Manchester. He is one of half a million Brits who have donated time, blood and access to their medical records to a remarkable resource called UK Biobank. (Harris, 8/31)

WBUR: For Trans Women, Silicone 'Pumping' Can Be A Blessing And A Curse

"Pumping" refers to a kind of underground plastic surgery. While cisgender people also get silicone injections, pumping in trans communities is largely done to help address gender dysphoria — a community-preferred term for the anguish of feeling a disconnect between the sex a doctor determined for you at birth and the gender you truly feel you are. Being unable to address dysphoria is linked with increased risk of mental health problems and suicide. (Nett, 9/1)

The Washington Post: Ranking Cheeses By Healthfulness

Americans love cheese. While U.S. dairy milk consumption has fallen, cheese consumption keeps on increasing year over year. According to an Agriculture Department report from 2018, per capita cheese consumption increased to a record 37.23 pounds. If you’re a die-hard cheese fan, you’re probably consuming your mozzarella and ricotta (Italian cheese are now the most popular in the United States) with a side of guilt. After all, cheese has long gotten a bad rap because of its high saturated fat content, which is considered bad for heart health. (Birch, 9/2)

Iowa Public Radio: As Rising Heat Bakes U.S. Cities, The Poor Often Feel It Most

Across Baltimore, the hottest areas tend to be the poorest and that pattern is not unusual. In dozens of major U.S. cities, low-income neighborhoods are more likely to be hotter than their wealthier counterparts, according to a joint investigation by NPR and the University of Maryland's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. ...And living day after day in an environment that's literally hotter isn't just uncomfortable, it can have dire and sometimes deadly health consequences – a fact we found reflected in Baltimore's soaring rates of emergency calls when the heat index spiked to dangerous levels. (Anderson and McMinn, 9/3)

Kaiser Health News: How To Get Bargain Dentistry And A Vacation To Boot

“Do you want numbing gel?” the dental technician asked me as she prepared to plunge into my mouth. In the entire history of dentistry, from caveman days to now, who has ever said no to more painkiller? Smear that gel around like spackle! She did. And then ground and scraped. And scraped and ground, for a full hour and a half. (Salmon, 9/3)

The Washington Post: Liver Donor Ed Henry Puts Sister On Way To Normal Life

After donating about 30 percent of his liver to his sister this summer, Ed Henry is amazed at what happened next. Not only is his sister on the road to a normal life, but almost all of his liver grew back in less than six weeks. (Free, 8/31)