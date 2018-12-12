State Watch

The Washington Post: McKenzie Adams, Alabama 9-Year-Old Who Hung Herself, Faced Racist Bullying, Her Family Says McKenzie Adams wanted to be a scientist when she grew up. The 9-year-old excelled in math. But she also liked riding her bike, playing with dolls and PlayStation 4 and recording goofy home videos with her cousins, according to media reports in Alabama, where Adams attended elementary school in the city of Demopolis. Instead of making plans to gather McKenzie and her cousins for Christmas, the child’s family is preparing to bury her on Saturday after she hung herself. Her body was discovered at their home in Linden, Ala., on Dec. 3 by her grandmother, family members told the Tuscaloosa News. (Stanley-Becker, 12/12)

Boston Globe: Tech Firms Enter The Business Of Campus Mental Health Care At many college counseling centers therapists are overwhelmed and students are forced to wait weeks for an appointment, even as more of them seek help for anxiety, depression, and sleep and eating disorders. Christie Campus Health, a Lexington start-up that will be launched Wednesday, thinks it has a solution: technology. (Fernandes, 12/12)

WBUR: Survey: More Than Half Of Mass. Adults Struggle Finding Help With Mental, Substance Abuse Problems It found that more than half of Massachusetts adults who tried finding help for mental health or substance abuse problems said they had difficulty finding anyone who would see them. More than one-third gave up seeking help entirely, and about 1 in 8 went to the emergency room for treatment. (Bebinger, 12/11)

San Jose Mercury News: California Parents Trusted Their Son's Mental Health Treatment, But ‘Our System Failed Them’ It turns out that the Sovereign “step-down” house Nelson went to after release from a hospital was not licensed by the state as either a mental health facility or an addiction treatment facility. Nelson didn’t have a team of professionals overseeing his transition — he apparently didn’t even get his medications on time, according to his parents and police reports. (Sforza, 12/11)

ProPublica: Criminally Insane In Oregon Attack Twice As Many People Than Previously Known, New Data Shows People freed by Oregon officials after being found criminally insane are charged with new felonies more often than convicted criminals released from state prison, with family members and first responders often the targets of violence, a new analysis by the Malheur Enterprise and ProPublica shows. All told, 23 percent of people freed by the state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board are charged with felonies within three years of their release, compared with 16 percent of those released from Oregon prisons. (Fraser, 12/12)

ProPublica: Illinois Regulators Are Investigating A Psychiatrist Whose Research With Children Was Marred by Misconduct Illinois regulators have launched an investigation into a prominent former University of Illinois at Chicago psychiatrist whose research into children with bipolar disorder was shut down because of her misconduct. The state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has issued three subpoenas to UIC seeking records related to Dr. Mani Pavuluri, who resigned from the university in June amid controversy. (Cohen, 12/12)

Seattle Times: Inslee Unveils $675 Million Plan To Reverse Crisis In Washington’s Mental-Health System Seeking to reverse the multitude of crises that have engulfed Washington’s mental-health system, Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday released a plan that would radically reshape the care of patients. Inslee’s $675 million proposal would fund hundreds of new community mental-health beds and create a partnership with the University of Washington to establish a new teaching hospital focused on behavioral health. It would boost the ranks of mental-health workers, who have been in short supply, and provide long-term housing options to ease the bed shortage. (O'Sullivan, 12/11)

The plan for the 2019-21 budget comes after years of court orders and federal inspection findings that highlight the suffering and unlawful treatment of Washington’s mental-health patients at the hands of the state. Mental health news comes out of Illinois, Oregon, California, Massachusetts and Alabama.

State Highlights: Safety Panel Tries To Pinpoint, Rectify Flaws That Allowed For Parkland Mass Shooting; Top Hospital Executives Resign From Fla. Hospital Following Report On Mortality Rates

Media outlets report on news from Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia, California, Tennessee and New York.

The Associated Press: Florida Massacre Commission Considers School Safety Plans

There were plenty of missteps in communication, security and school policy before and during the Florida high school massacre that allowed the gunman to kill 17 people. Now, the state commission investigating the shooting will consider a long list of recommendations addressing these problems statewide. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will consider proposals Wednesday and Thursday, including whether to arm trained, volunteer teachers; making it harder for outsiders to enter Florida’s nearly 4,000 public schools; mandating armed security on all campuses with explicit orders to confront shooters; improving communication systems on campus; and imposing more statewide uniformity in how troubled students are identified, helped and, if necessary, dealt with by police. (Spencer, 12/12)

Tampa Bay Times: Top All Children’s Executives Resign Following Times Report On Heart Surgeries

The CEO of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and two other hospital administrators have resigned following a Tampa Bay Times investigation that found dramatic increases in the hospital’s mortality rates for heart surgeries, Johns Hopkins announced Tuesday. In a statement, the health system said All Children’s CEO Dr. Jonathan Ellen, Vice President Jackie Crain and deputy director of the hospital’s Heart Institute Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs had resigned. (McGrory and Bedi, 12/11)

Houston Chronicle: Patient Confusion Is Business Model For Free-Standing Emergency Rooms

Free-standing ERs dot the suburbs, where census data tells physician-entrepreneurs that most residents have private insurance or Medicare. Operators also like to locate where people have a lot of money and little patience for waiting.These for-profit ERs, which have no affiliations with hospitals, take advantage of the typical consumer’s ignorance of the difference between an urgent care clinic, a free-standing ER and a hospital ER. (Tomlinson, 12/11)

Boston Globe: Aetna Settles With State Over ‘Ghost Networks’

Health insurer Aetna has agreed to vastly improve information for consumers, after an investigation by the Massachusetts attorney general found that its provider directories are inaccurate and deceptive. The office filed a settlement agreement in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday, closing its investigation into the company. (Kowalczyk, 12/11)

Boston Globe: Business Groups Aim To Curb Emergency Room Use, And Save Money, Too

On Tuesday, a coalition of business groups representing thousands of employers kicked off an ambitious new effort to reduce these potentially avoidable emergency room visits, and in the process lower health care costs by up to $100 million. Companies in the coalition will pepper their employees with fliers, memos, and meetings about alternatives to emergency rooms, such as walk-in clinics and telehealth services. (Dayal McCluskey, 12/12)

Georgia Health News: Health Care Taking Bigger Share Of Workers’ Income, Report Finds

Average premium contributions by employees are 7 percent of median income nationally. But Georgia is among 11 states where these contributions for single and family plans amounted to 8 percent of median income or more, said the report from the Commonwealth Fund, released Friday. (Miller, 12/11)

Columbus Dispatch: 'Heartbeat' Bill Might Wait, But GOP Brings Out Another Abortion Bill

An Ohio Senate committee has again delayed a vote on the anti-abortion “Heartbeat” Bill, as the chairman said Tuesday that he’s waiting for amendments he hasn’t yet seen. Some Republicans question why the bill is being voted on at this time, considering it faces a veto from Gov. John Kasich. (Siegel, 12/11)

The Associated Press: New Survey Finds 14 Percent Of Virginians Are Smokers

A new state survey shows that about 14 percent of Virginians consider themselves regular smokers. A report by the Virginia Department of Health found that Southwest Virginia had the highest rate of smoking, with smokers making up more than 18 percent of the region’s population. Smokers only make up less than 8 percent of the population of Northern Virginia. (12/12)

The Associated Press: Study: Virginia Poorly Supervises Its Foster Care Programs

A legislative study says Virginia does a poor job of supervising local foster care systems and intervening when they don’t deliver adequate services to children in their care. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the study says Virginia’s 120 local foster care programs aren’t good at recruiting foster parents, reuniting families or finding children permanent homes. It says this has led to an increased reliance on costly and often unnecessary institutional care such as group homes. (12/11)

California Healthline: Blue Shield’s Trims To Out-Of-State Coverage Give Some Californians The Blues

Denise Roberts is still coping with complications from a life-threatening bout of Valley Fever three years ago that claimed part of a lung. Roberts, who lives in Doyle, Calif., a tiny rural community near the Nevada border, typically drives to Reno for the care she needs. Specialists in her own state, she said, are too far away. But starting Jan. 1, Roberts’ insurer, Blue Shield of California, likely won’t cover the out-of-state care Roberts has come to rely on. (Feder Ostrov, 12/11)

Miami Herald: Patient Sues Nova Southeastern Over Use Of Dirty Equipment

A South Florida woman whose young daughter was an orthodontics patient at a Nova Southeastern University clinic in Davie filed a lawsuit against the school this week for potentially exposing the girl to infectious diseases, including HIV and hepatitis, from dirty equipment used by dentists at the facility. (Chang, 12/11)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Activists Speak Out Against Conditions At Cuyahoga County Jail At Council Meeting

Dozens of activists protesting conditions in the Cuyahoga County Jail demonstrated Tuesday outside county headquarters before attending a Cuyahoga County Council meeting. Twenty-six people addressed council members directly, many of whom railed against the treatment of inmates in the jail, referenced the deaths of seven inmates between June 10 and Oct. 2, and cited findings from a U.S. Marshals Service report that identified “inhumane” conditions at the jail. (Astolfi, 12/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: California’s Water Needs: A Balancing Act Sought By Feinstein, Brown

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is joining forces with House Republicans to try to extend a controversial law that provides more water for Central Valley farms, but with a sweetener for the environment: Help with protecting California’s rivers and fish. The proposed extension of the WIIN Act, or Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, would keep millions of federal dollars flowing for new dams and reservoirs across the West. (Alexander, 12/11)

Nashville Tennessean: Aspire Health Says Hacked Emails Never Opened; Ends Hunt For Hacker

A large Nashville-based healthcare company that was hacked earlier this year said Tuesday an internal investigation has revealed the stolen emails were intercepted before they were ever opened by the cyberattacker. Aspire Health, which offers in-home treatment in 25 states, has also abandoned its legal hunt for the unknown hacker that targeted them. (Kelman, 12/11)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Medical Marijuana Farming And Sales Proposed In Georgia

Georgia lawmakers are recommending that the state government pass laws next year to allow hemp farming and cannabis oil distribution. The proposals from two Republican-led committees would help provide medical marijuana to Georgia’s 6,000 registered patients and give farmers another crop to support themselves. (Niesse, 12/11)