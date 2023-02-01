Public Health

Experts Urge More Women To Remove Fallopian Tubes To Avoid Cancer

The radical step is recommended for women with high genetic risk for ovarian cancer. Meanwhile, a new study suggests obesity can cause similar changes in the brain to Alzheimer's disease. And Bloomberg reports that some Americans are still drinking toxic bleach products as a cure-all.

The New York Times: To Prevent Cancer, More Women Should Consider Removing Fallopian Tubes, Experts Say

There is no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer, so doctors urge women at high genetic risk for the disease to have their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed once they are done having children, usually around the age of 40. On Wednesday, a leading research and advocacy organization broadened that recommendation in ways that may surprise many women. (Rabin, 12/1)

In updates on mpox —

The Hill: Public Health Emergency For Mpox Officially Ends

The public health emergency for the mpox outbreak that began last year is officially ending as of Tuesday, with the number of reported cases continuing to dwindle and advocacy groups declaring the emergency’s conclusion a victory for the LGBTQ community. The Biden administration announced in December that it was not expecting to renew the public health emergency (PHE) for mpox, previously referred to as monkeypox, that was first declared in August 2022. The PHE was renewed once in November. (Choi, 1/31)

In other health and wellness news —

NBC News: Obesity Can Cause Changes In The Brain Similar To Alzheimer's, Study Suggests

Being overweight in midlife has been linked to greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, and a new study shows that brain changes in obese people mirror some of those with Alzheimer’s. Scientists at McGill University in Montreal analyzed brain scans of more than 1,300 people in the first research to directly compare the patterns of brain shrinkage in obese people and in Alzheimer’s patients. (Carroll, 1/31)

Stat: Brain MRIs Reveal Impact Of 'Toxic Stress' On Black Children

Stressful experiences during early childhood — particularly economic strife — appear to act as a toxic stressor that can alter regions of the brain tied to the processing of stress and trauma, according to a new study published Wednesday. The researchers found that Black children were impacted more than white children, largely because of the higher amounts of poverty and adversity they face. (McFarling, 2/1)

Bloomberg: Drinking Bleach Is Deadly. Why Are Some Americans Still Consuming MMS?

Enter the term “Miracle Mineral Solution” into the search bar on Amazon.com, and, sure enough, there’s a wide selection of products that online reviewers say cure everything from asthma to arthritis. The problem is that the cure-all potion commonly known as MMS is, in essence, industrial grade bleach. And selling this toxic and sometimes deadly chemical concoction as medicine is illegal. (Brown, 2/1)

CBS News: Layoff Survivor Guilt Is Real For Workers Who Survive Layoffs

Mass layoffs like those roiling the tech industry affect more than the people who lose their jobs. Laid-off workers face practical challenges, such as staying financially afloat and securing new employment, as well as tough emotions, like feeling rejected. Meanwhile, those who remain after their colleagues are dismissed suffer from "survivor layoff guilt," according to workplace psychologists and layoff survivors themselves. (Cerullo, 2/1)

CBS News: Sausage Recall: Daniele International Recalls 53,000 Pounds Of Charcuterie, Salami, Pepperoni And Sausage Products Over Listeria Concerns

Daniele International, an American maker of prepared meats, is recalling nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage products that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The ready-to-eat products under recall were produced between May and November of last year, and were shipped to retailers in December and January. (Cerullo, 1/31)

In environmental health news —

CNN: The Dirtier Your Air, The Higher Your Risk Of Depression Or Anxiety, Study Finds

People who live in a highly polluted area have a much higher risk of depression and anxiety than those who live with cleaner air, a new study says. The study, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, found that people who were exposed to higher amounts of multiple air pollutants for a long period – including particle pollution, nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen oxides – had an increased risk of depression and anxiety. (Christensen, 2/1)