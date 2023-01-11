- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 2
- The Decision of Where to Seek Care Is Complicated by the Multitude of Options
- Listen: Who Investigates Suspicious Deaths in Your Community — And Why It Matters
- Capitol Watch 2
- Judge Hands Decisions On Disputed 340B Payments To HHS
- White House Shines Spotlight On GOP Plans Against Medicare, Social Security
- Science And Innovations 1
- Building On Covid Tracking Successes, UK Turns Viral Surveillance To Flu, RSV
- Prescription Drug Watch 2
- Tamiflu Shortage Due To Inadequate Ordering; Antibiotic Use Linked To IBD
- Perspectives: Changes Needed In Drug Production; OTC Mifeprex Still Has Too Many Regulations
From Kaiser Health News - Latest Stories:
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
The Decision of Where to Seek Care Is Complicated by the Multitude of Options
The proliferation of care options — particularly urgent care centers and free-standing emergency departments — can make the head spin. Facilities have little incentive to clear up the confusion of where to go. But for patients, the wrong choice can mean big bills and possibly poor health outcomes. (Sam Whitehead, )
Listen: Who Investigates Suspicious Deaths in Your Community — And Why It Matters
KHN senior correspondent Samantha Young appeared on the “Apple News Today” podcast and KOA, a public radio station in Denver, to discuss the difference between coroners and medical examiners and why it matters. ( )
Summaries Of The News:
Defense Department Ends Covid Vaccine Mandate For Service Members
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the Pentagon urges military members to get covid shots and is giving commanders discretion in how to deploy unvaccinated troops. Other covid news reports on Moderna's proposed vaccine price hike and on the spread of XBB.1.5.
AP:
Pentagon Drops COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Troops
The Pentagon formally dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also gives commanders some discretion in how or whether to deploy troops who are not vaccinated. Austin’s memo has been widely anticipated ever since legislation signed into law on Dec. 23 gave him 30 days to rescind the mandate. The Defense Department had already stopped all related personnel actions, such as discharging troops who refused the shot. (Baldor, 1/11)
Military Times:
Austin Ends The Military’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
The move comes weeks after President Joe Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, and with it a plan to rescind [Defense Secretary Lloyd] Austin’s August 2021 memo directing the services to create a vaccination policy. “The Department will continue to promote and encourage COVID-19 vaccination for all Service members,” Austin wrote. “The Department has made COVID-19 vaccination as easy and convenient as possible, resulting in vaccines administered to over two million Service members and 96 percent of the force ― Active and Reserve ― being fully vaccinated.” (Myers, 1/10)
On Moderna's planned vaccine price hike —
Reuters:
Sen. Sanders Asks Moderna Not To Hike COVID Vaccine Price
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sent Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) a letter this week asking the drug company to halt planned U.S. price increases on its COVID-19 vaccine, saying price hikes could make the shot unaffordable for millions of Americans. (Erman, 1/10)
The Hill:
Sanders Tells Moderna Planned COVID Vaccine Price Hike Is ‘Unacceptable Corporate Greed’
“As you know, the federal government, over the years, has supported Moderna every step of the way going back to 2013 when your company reportedly only had three employees. Now, in the midst of a continuing public health crisis and a growing federal deficit, is not the time for Moderna to be quadrupling the price of this vaccine,” he wrote. “Now is not the time for unacceptable corporate greed.” (Weixel, 1/10)
Meanwhile, covid surges as a global threat, again —
Reuters:
WHO Urges Travellers To Wear Masks As New COVID Variant Spreads
Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday. In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant was detected in small but growing numbers, WHO and Europe officials said at a press briefing. (Tétrault-Farber and Grover, 1/10)
CIDRAP:
Europe Sees Small But Growing Presence Of COVID XBB.1.5 Subvariant
In a statement today, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) European office said data from countries in the region with strong genomic surveillance show a small but growing presence of XBB.1.5, the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 subvariant that has grown rapidly in the northeastern United States. (Schnirring, 1/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
China’s Covid-19 Infections Hit Peak In Populous Regions, Officials Say
Some of China’s most populous provinces have passed the peak in the current wave of Covid-19 infections sweeping across the country, officials said Monday. In central China’s Henan province, 89% of the 100 million residents had already been infected by the Omicron variants by Friday, said Kan Quancheng, director of the provincial health commission. (Fan, 1/10)
AP:
WHO Europe: No Immediate COVID-19 Threat From China
The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Tuesday that the agency sees “no immediate threat” for the European region from a COVID-19 outbreak in China, but more information is needed. China is battling a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions. (1/10)
And on future covid treatments —
Stat:
Regeneron Says It Will Test A Durable Antibody For Covid
For months, drugmakers have been pleading with regulators to lower the bar for authorizing antibody drugs for Covid. The virus, they noted, had evolved fast enough to render every previous antibody obsolete. Any new antibody may only survive a few months or a year before variants evade it — too fast for a company to profit and potentially too fast to manufacture and test the drug in clinical trials before it goes extinct. (Mast, 1/10)
NY Governor Pledges $1 Billion To Filling Gaps In Mental Health System
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined during her State of the State address her plan to address untreated mental health issues in the state, saying the money will go toward more psychiatric beds, increased outpatient services, and hospital reforms.
Crain's New York Business:
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Dedicates $1B To Address Mental Illness
Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed Tuesday a $1 billion, multiple-year mental health investment plan, in advance of her State of the State address. (Neber, 1/10)
The New York Times:
Hochul To Unveil A $1 Billion Plan Addressing Mental Illness In New York
The governor’s plan would compel state-licensed hospitals to reopen more than 800 inpatient psychiatric beds that disappeared during the pandemic, create 3,500 units of housing with supportive services and expand mental health services in schools, which have seen steep increases in children with psychological problems. (Ferré-Sadurní and Newman, 1/10)
AP:
NY Governor Pledges New Psychiatric Beds, Bail Reform Talks
“We have underinvested in mental health care for so long and allowed the situation to become so dire, that it also has become a public safety crisis, as well,” Hochul said to enthusiastic applause. “New Yorkers are anxious on the subways and in our streets when they see individuals who need help.” (Khan and Hill, 1/10)
Anti-Abortion Activists To Target Retail Pharmacies Selling Abortion Pills
Politico covers news from anti-abortion activists who plan to target retail pharmacies that will sell abortion pills where they're permitted to by state law, under the new FDA rules. WUSF Public Media reports that Florida laws mandating multiple physician visits will rule out such sales in the state.
Politico:
‘We Want People To Be Uncomfortable’: The Conservative Plan To Target Pharmacies That Dispense Abortion Pills
Anti-abortion advocates are organizing pickets outside CVS and Walgreens in early February in at least eight cities, including Washington, D.C., in response to the companies’ plans to take advantage of the Food and Drug Administration’s decision last week allowing retail pharmacies to stock and dispense abortion pills in states where they’re legal. (Miranda Ollstein and Gardner, 1/11)
WUSF Public Media:
Florida Patients Won't Benefit From FDA Change Allowing Pharmacies To Offer Abortion Pills
Florida law requires patients to have an in-person visit with a physician at least 24 hours before an abortion procedure, including for medication abortion. The patient then needs to make another appointment to take the first dose in person. (Carter, 1/10)
In other news relating to abortion from across the states —
Politico:
America’s Abortion Access Divide Is Reshaping Blue-State Border Towns
A Tennessee-based health care provider announced plans in May — just one week after POLITICO published the draft Supreme Court opinion that foreshadowed the end of federal abortion protections — to open a clinic in Carbondale, Ill. The provider, Choices, is seeing a steady stream of abortion patients from Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Texas since it set up space in a shuttered dermatology office last fall, its only location outside Memphis. (Kapos, 1/11)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Ohio AG Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Ban On Most Abortions
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants the Ohio Supreme Court to reinstate the state's ban on most abortions sooner rather than later. Yost's office appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court after the 1st District Court of Appeals sent a dispute over Ohio's abortion ban back to a Hamilton County judge. The court's decision allows abortions to continue in Ohio through 21 weeks and 6 days into pregnancy. (Balmert, 1/11)
AP:
Illinois Lawmakers Greenlight Enhanced Abortion Protections
Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois’ access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. (Savage, 1/11)
The Washington Post:
Democrat Aaron Rouse Projected To Win Va. Senate Seat To Replace Kiggans
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) pushing to ban abortion in Virginia after 15 weeks, Rouse, a former football safety for the Green Bay Packers, made defending abortion access a key campaign issue. He focused two of his three TV ads on the topic. Although Adams did not make it a focus during his campaign, he had said he favors Youngkin’s proposal, which includes exceptions for rape, incest and to preserve the mother’s life. (Elwood, 1/10)
Judge Hands Decisions On Disputed 340B Payments To HHS
A federal judge ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services will put a plan in place to address more than $1 billion in underpayments to hospitals under the federal drug discount program. Obamacare enrollment stats and Medicaid expansion benefits are also in the news.
Stat:
HHS Will Decide How To Resolve $1 Billion In Payments For 340B Hospitals
The Department of Health and Human Services will get to decide how to compensate hospitals for years of underpayments related to a federal drug discount program, a federal court decided Tuesday. The decision is the latest installment in a legal dispute between hospitals that get discounted drugs through the 340B program and the federal government over Medicare payment formulas. The repayments HHS owes hospitals total more than $1 billion, and hospitals had hoped the court would force the government to pay them back immediately. (Cohrs, 1/10)
Modern Healthcare:
340B Cuts Must Be Undone After Supreme Court Ruling: Judge
In 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services cut 340B reimbursement by nearly 30%, which generated $1.6 billion in savings. The agency redistributed the money to all hospitals, sparking frustration among hospitals that participate in 340B. (Berryman, 1/10)
As the enrollment deadline nears, HHS announces the latest ACA sign-ups —
Reuters:
Nearly 16 Million Americans Sign Up For 2023 Obamacare Plans
Nearly 16 million Americans have so far signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's marketplace, a 13% jump from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday. Enrollment for 2023 healthcare plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is open between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15. About 3.1 million people who have signed up for the plans are new enrollees, HHS said. (1/11)
In news on Medicaid expansion —
Pew Trusts:
NC May Be The Last State To Expand Medicaid For A While
For years, state Sen. Phil Berger says, there was nobody in North Carolina who opposed Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act more vehemently than he did. Berger, a Republican, is president pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, the most powerful position in the chamber, so his opposition virtually guaranteed that the legislature would not expand the joint federal/state program to include an additional 600,000 adults with low incomes. That’s why Berger’s recent conversion from opponent to proponent has shot North Carolina to the top of the list of the states that are most likely to break ranks with the other 10 that have refused to expand Medicaid. (Ollove, 1/11)
Axios:
Study: Medicaid Eligibility Expansion Leads To Fewer Post-Birth Hospitalizations
Expanding Medicaid coverage leads to fewer post-birth hospitalizations, according to a new study in Health Affairs. Health experts have long recommended that states expand postpartum coverage and take other steps to improve maternal and child health in the U.S., which has the highest maternal mortality rates among developed nations. (Gonzalez, 1/10)
White House Shines Spotlight On GOP Plans Against Medicare, Social Security
The Biden administration is using a political strategy it previously employed during the midterms, The Hill reports, by drawing attention to words from Republican lawmakers about their plans under the new House majority and framing them as efforts that "threaten social welfare programs."
The Hill:
White House Turns Talk Of Medicare, Social Security Cuts Against GOP
The Biden administration is already building on a strategy it deployed during the midterm election season in which it highlighted talk from multiple GOP congressional lawmakers about how they plan to use their new House majority to consider cuts to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare. (Gangitano and Samuels, 1/10)
In other political, legal news —
Stat:
Study: FDA Pathway To Clear Medical Devices Puts Patients At Risk
The Food and Drug Administration’s approach to evaluating some new medical devices might actually increase the risk that those devices will later be recalled over safety concerns. For some medical devices, the FDA requires data from studies in people to show that the device, including things like implantable heart defibrillators or stents, is safe and effective. That process is roughly equivalent to how regulators review new medicines. But the FDA also approves devices including artificial joints, infusion pumps, and scalpels using a process known as the 510(k) pathway, which simply lets manufacturers show that the new devices are “substantially equivalent” to products already on the market. (Herper, 1/10)
Stat:
FDA Scolds Sun Pharmaceutical For Serious Quality Control Problems At A Key Plant In India
Sun Pharmaceutical, one of the world’s largest generic drugmakers, was scolded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a host of serious manufacturing violations at a key plant in India, the latest instance in which the company was tagged by the regulator for quality-control problems. (Silverman, 1/10)
Reuters:
FDA Warns Japan's Olympus Units Over Testing Violations
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it has issued warning letters to manufacturers of medical scopes used in surgical procedures, citing violations found during inspections of facilities in Japan. Warning letters pertain to a category of devices known as endoscopes, which allow doctors to see and access the urinary tract, gastrointestinal tract, and respiratory tract, during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. (1/10)
Politico:
EPA Unveils $100M For Environmental Justice
“This is a great shot in the arm,” Regan told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We all know communities know their problems better than the federal government does. … We know we are going to see different types of grants from all over the country." The agency will offer the grants in two categories. The first will provide $30 million directly to community-based nonprofits through its Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving Program. (Brugger, 1/10)
Big Health Insurers Plan Legal Battle Over Biden Medicare Advantage Audits
Stat reports that at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Humana, Centene, and CVS Health-Aetna executives explained concerns over upcoming final rules on audits, also known as risk adjustment data validation. Meanwhile, the New York nurses strike entered a second day, among other news.
Stat:
Insurers Hint At Suing Over Plans For Medicare Advantage Audits
Big health insurers who spoke at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference are gearing up to battle the Biden administration once it finalizes its plan for auditing Medicare Advantage, which is expected to happen next month. (Bannow, 1/10)
On the nurses strike in New York —
The New York Times:
Nurses Strike At Mount Sinai And Montefiore Extends For Second Day
Hundreds of nurses, wearing their bright red union hats and scarves, marched outside both hospitals Tuesday morning to call for improved wages and more nurses to care for patients, chanting, holding signs and blowing air horns. Inside the hospitals, a skeleton staff cared for reduced patient loads. The nurses said they worried that patient care was suffering inside, but that improving patient safety in the long term was one of the main reasons they went on strike. (Otterman, 1/10)
Politico:
1199 SEIU Tells Montefiore To Stop Sending Its Members To Fill In For Striking Nurses
The health care union 1199 SEIU sent a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday to Montefiore Medical Center, alleging that management is involuntarily sending licensed practical nurses represented by that union to work at its Bronx hospital campuses where members of the New York State Nurses Association are on strike. (Kaufman, 1/10)
CNN:
Nurses Strike: Mount Sinai NICU Mom Stays By Her Son's Side In Hospital After His Primary Nurses Leave To Strike
Lora Ribas hasn’t left her son’s bedside in four days. Her one-year-old baby, Logan, has been in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) since he was born. For the past three and a half months, he’s been under the care of Mount Sinai Hospital where thousands of nurses are currently striking. (Tebor, 1/10)
Meanwhile, hospitals say labor costs may have peaked —
Stat:
Hospitals Say Peak Labor Costs Are Behind Them
Rising labor costs have been the main financial concern for hospitals over the past year, but those costs have peaked and are now a lot lower, according to hospital system executives who presented during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. (Herman, 1/10)
In other industry news —
Axios:
CVS Health Is On A Shopping Spree
CVS Health is exploring a takeover of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a Medicare-focused operator of a network of value-based primary care centers, per Bloomberg. A deal could be valued north of $10 billion, including assumed debt. (Primack, 1/10)
Reuters:
Abbvie Raises Sales Outlook Of Two Immunology Drugs To More Than $17.5 Bln In 2025
AbbVie Inc on Tuesday raised its 2025 sales forecast of its newer immunology drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq to more than $17.5 billion as it hopes to replace the loss of revenue from its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira. The company's previous sales outlook for Skyrizi and Rinvoq in 2025 was more than $15 billion. (1/10)
Modern Healthcare:
J.P. Morgan 2023 Healthcare Conference Live Updates, Day 2
Health Catalyst has pivoted its strategy as its health system customers focus less on long-term return on investment. (1/10)
Also —
KHN:
The Decision Of Where To Seek Care Is Complicated By The Multitude Of Options
One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley’s husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa. (Whitehead, 1/11)
KHN:
Listen: Who Investigates Suspicious Deaths In Your Community — And Why It Matters
Each state has its own laws governing the investigation of violent and unexplained deaths, and the expertise and training of those in charge of such investigations vary widely across the nation. The job can be held by an elected coroner as young as 18 or a highly trained physician appointed as medical examiner. (1/11)
Building On Covid Tracking Successes, UK Turns Viral Surveillance To Flu, RSV
Reuters and Stat report on a five-year gene sequencing initiative aimed at seasonal viruses that British scientists will begin this year. Among the goals are tracking variants and transmission routes, and designing techniques and tools ahead of the next pandemic. Other research news is on antibiotics, air pollution, and covid vaccines.
Reuters:
British Scientists Plan To Expand Genomic Sequencing From COVID To Flu
Genomic sequencing allowed the world to track new coronavirus variants throughout the pandemic. Now British researchers plan to use it to better understand a host of other respiratory pathogens, from influenza to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The work is aimed at shedding more light on known threats and, potentially, emerging ones, the team at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, working with the UK Health Security Agency, said. (Rigby, 1/10)
Stat:
Covid Showed The Power Of Viral Sequencing. The U.K. Plans More
Building on the global boom in viral surveillance during the pandemic, U.K. scientists on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to expand sequencing of the common seasonal respiratory bugs that have received comparatively little attention. (Joseph, 1/10)
On other health developments, innovations —
CIDRAP:
Antibiotics May Increase Risk Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Study Finds
The study, which included data on more than 6 million Danish citizens ages 10 and older, found that antibiotic exposure was associated with an increased risk of IBD compared with no antibiotic exposure for all age-groups. The risk was highest among those aged 40 and older, increased with cumulative antibiotic exposure, and was highest following the use of antibiotics commonly used for gastrointestinal pathogens, the researchers found. (Dall, 1/10)
Stat:
Air Pollution And Neurodegenerative Diseases: Researchers Study Possible Link
The air in Mexico City was once so toxic that people watched as dead birds fell out of the sky. In 1992, the United Nations declared the city the most polluted in the world, with its unregulated diesel engines, factory production, fossil-fuel powered energy plants, and widespread use of internal-combustion engines, all trapped in a high-altitude, mountain-lined valley. (Gravitz, 1/11)
In news on research into covid —
CIDRAP:
COVID Vaccine Moderately Protective Against Omicron Infection In Kids
A South Korean study involving children aged 5 to 11 years estimates the vaccine effectiveness (VE) of two doses of the monovalent (single-strain) Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron variant infection to be 58%, 50%, and 41% at 15, 31, and 61 days, respectively, with 100% protection against critical illness for up to 90 days. (Van Beusekom, 1/10)
CIDRAP:
Global COVID Vaccine Acceptance Rose 5% From 2021 To 2022
COVID-19 vaccine acceptance climbed from 75% in 2021 to 79% in 2022 in 23 countries representing nearly 60% of the global population, finds a survey published yesterday in Nature Medicine. (Van Beusekom, 1/10)
After More Infant Deaths, Fisher-Price Recalls Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, Again
Since the original recall in April 2019, about 70 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 100. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, eight of those fatalities happened after the first recall. Additional public health news covers opioid overdoses, gas stoves, social media's impact on teen mental health, and more.
TheStreet:
Fisher-Price Recalls 4.7 Million Baby Products After Multiple Deaths
Fisher-Price announces of the recall of nearly 5 million of its Rock 'n Play Sleepers which have been linked to about 100 deaths. Fisher-Price announced another recall of its Rock 'n Play Sleeper that has linked a total of 100 deaths, federal safety officials said. The sleeper was first recalled in April 2019, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a Jan. 9 filing. The recall covers about 4.7 million products. (Lenihan, 1/10)
NPR:
Fisher-Price Re-Announces Recall Of Rock 'n Play Sleeper Linked To Child Deaths
Fisher-Price is reminding consumers not to use the company's once-popular Rock 'n Play sleepers, which were recalled in 2019 but have continued to lead to infant deaths. On Monday, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the child product giant re-announced the recall of 4.7 million of its Rock 'n Play sleepers. The Atlanta-based company Kids2 also re-announced the 2019 recall of 694,000 of its Rocking Sleepers. (Hernandez, 1/10)
In news concerning drug use, overdoses —
The Hill:
Cannabis-Related Emergency Room Visits On The Rise Among Older Adults In California: Study
The number of seniors visiting emergency rooms in California for cannabis-related issues is growing, according to new research. From 2005 to 2019, the state’s emergency departments saw a 1,808 percent relative increase in the rate of cannabis-related trips among those aged 65 and older. (Melillo, 1/10)
Reuters:
U.S. FDA Panel To Review Emergent's OTC Opioid Overdose Drug
The U.S. health regulator said on Tuesday its advisory panel will meet on Feb. 15 to review Emergent Biosolutions Inc's (EBS.N) over-the-counter (OTC) nasal spray to treat suspected opioid overdoses. Emergent is seeking the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA)approval for the prescription-free sale of Narcan, its nasal spray form of the drug naloxone. Narcan is already cleared for the treatment of opioid overdose in the country. (1/10)
Axios:
Surging Opioid Overdoses Prompt More Americans To Carry Narcan Spray
The worsening opioid epidemic is prompting more people to carry a nasal spray that reverses overdoses and become de facto first responders in life-or-death situations. Naloxone acts five times quicker than the approximately 10-minute average arrival time for EMS technicians, according to a federal overdose tracker launched last month. (Moreno, 1/11)
In other public health news —
NPR:
A Child Or Youth Died Every 4.4 Seconds In 2021. That Number Could Get Worse
It's an open question whether more children will die of preventable diseases in the next few years because of COVID-19 related interruptions in health-care delivery and vaccine programs. During the years of the pandemic, vaccinations against measles, pertussis and other preventable diseases plummeted. (Brink, 1/10)
The 19th:
Gas Stove Health Concerns Add Urgency To Calls For Changes In Public Housing
A new study bolstering evidence of the connection between childhood asthma and gas stovetops has added urgency to calls for federal housing authorities to remove gas stoves from public housing, where a majority of households are headed by women. (Kutz, 1/10)
Axios:
Axios Finish Line: How To Wake Up With A Spring In Your Step
If you're routinely waking up feeling sluggish, you're not alone. Fewer than 1 in 3 Americans are getting "restorative sleep," according to a recent study from researchers at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital. (Pandey, 1/10)
On mental health matters —
Axios:
Social Media's Effects On Teen Mental Health Comes Into Focus
Experts are increasingly warning of a connection between heavy social media use and mental health issues in children — a hot topic now driving major lawsuits against tech giants. Some scientists who study technology's effects on children say the negatives far outweigh any positives. (Kingson, 1/11)
The New York Times:
Prince Harry Said Psychedelics Helped His Grief. Here’s What To Know
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been remarkably transparent about their psychological struggles. In a documentary about mental health that he filmed with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Harry included a video of himself undergoing E.M.D.R., or eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, which helps people with post-traumatic stress disorder cope with triggering memories. Ms. Markle has spoken candidly about experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts. (Smith, 1/10)
Illinois Lawmakers Ban Manufacture, Sale Of Assault Weapons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill targeting the sale and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, plus large-capacity magazines. Also: health care layoffs in California, a farmers' mental health helpline in Texas, and more.
Capitol News Illinois:
Illinois Lawmakers Pass Assault Weapon Sales, Manufacturing Ban, Pritzker Signs It Into Law
On the first full day of his second term, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill banning the sale, distribution and manufacture of high-power assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them. (Hancock, 1/10)
Chicago Tribune:
Website Tracks COVID-19 In Wastewater Across Illinois
Local researchers and scientists have been testing wastewater for COVID-19 since 2020, even recently turning to use tampons in order to swab human waste in sewers. Now, Illinois residents will be able to keep an eye on the levels of COVID-19 in their community as measured by 75 wastewater treatment plants in the state. (Perez, 1/10)
San Francisco Chronicle:
SF Layoffs: Healthcare Company To Lay Off 200 Workers
Carbon Health, a San Francisco company that provides urgent and primary care through clinics in California and elsewhere, will lay off more than 250 people, company CEO and co-founder Eren Bali tweeted. “We’re unwinding major initiatives like public health, (remote patient monitoring), hardware, chronic care programs to focus on our core primary care & urgent care service. And we’ve reduced our global work force by more than 200 people,’’ Bali wrote. He said he was still optimistic about the future, but that “the current market conditions force us to be more diligent.” (DiFeliciantonio, 1/9)
The Texas Tribune:
Farmer Mental Health Helpline In Texas Aims To Prevent Suicide
Grant Heinrich was working in the office on his family’s farm when he got a text message from one of his closest friends and farm hands. A suicide note. Heinrich jumped in his truck and sped to the barn. The West Texas roads seemed like a tunnel with blurred walls of crops curving around him. (Lozano, 1/11)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Worst Winter Air Quality In Minnesota Since 2005. Why Is It So Bad?
It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog. What’s behind this sudden turn to poor air quality that has prompted an alert from state officials through Wednesday — and left many Minnesotans with coughs, irritated eyes and burning throats? (Krueger, 1/10)
WUSF Public Media:
Amid An EMT Shortage, Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay Offers Incentives To New Recruits
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, along with much of the nation, is dealing with a shortage of emergency medical technicians. The organization recently launched an apprenticeship program that offers incentives to new recruits. (Colombini, 1/10)
AP:
W.R. Grace Offers $18.5M To Settle Montana Asbestos Claims
The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. (1/11)
AP:
Judge Outlines Fixes To Poor Health Care In Arizona Prisons
A federal judge who previously concluded Arizona was providing inadequate medical and mental health care to prisoners said she will give the state three months to ensure it has enough health care professionals to meet constitutional standards. (Billeaud, 1/10)
AP:
Indianapolis Fire Sends Man, 4 Children Into Cardiac Arrest
An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday. Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said. (1/10)
Tamiflu Shortage Due To Inadequate Ordering; Antibiotic Use Linked To IBD
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
Bloomberg:
US Tamiflu Shortage Blamed On Failing To Stock Up Before Flu Season
A US shortage of influenza treatment Tamiflu was caused in part by distributors failing to stock up before the flu season, according to the head of one of the largest generic manufacturers of the drug. (Swetlitz, 1/10)
CIDRAP:
Antibiotics May Increase Risk Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Study Finds
An observational study conducted in Denmark suggests that frequent use of antibiotics may heighten the risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), researchers reported yesterday in the journal Gut. (Dall, 1/10)
ScienceDaily:
Hydrogel Injections Treat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections After Hip, Knee Replacements
Total hip and knee replacements are challenging enough for patients. When an infection occurs in the aftermath, the results are often disastrous, requiring potent antibiotics and revisionary surgery. (American Institute of Physics, 1/10)
Bloomberg:
China’s Push For Cheap Covid Drugs Rebuffed By Merck, Pfizer
Top US makers of Covid drugs appear to be pushing back on China’s efforts to get them to cut their prices, underscoring the challenges the country faces in giving its vast population easy access to antivirals. (1/10)
FiercePharma:
Spectrum Labs Recalls 3 Lots Of Epinephrine Because Of Discoloration Complaints
Spectrum Laboratory Products issued a voluntary recall of three lots of bulk compound epinephrine in the wake of customer complaints of discoloration. (Keenan, 1/10)
FiercePharma:
Bayer Raises Peak Sales Forecast For New Drugs; Amgen CEO Reflects On Pricing Law
After a busy first day, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is rolling on in San Francisco. Roche, GSK, Bayer and many others are set to share their updates today. (Sagonowsky, Becker, Liu, Kansteiner and Dunleavy, 1/10)
FiercePharma:
Pfizer Entering The 'Most Important' Stretch In Company History: CEO
Pfizer was among the drugmakers most elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and, going forward, the pharma giant has no plans to give up on its current momentum. (Sagonowsky, 1/10)
The Lancet:
Trends In Antipsychotic Prescribing To Children And Adolescents In England: Cohort Study Using 2000–19 Primary Care Data
The prescription of antipsychotics to children and adolescents has been increasing worldwide. We described up-to-date trends in antipsychotic prescribing and identified likely indications in a contemporary English cohort. (Radojcic, PhD, et al, 1/10)
The Boston Globe:
Black And Hispanic Patients With Terminal Cancer Receive Fewer Opioids For Pain, New Study Finds
In another troubling finding on persistent racial disparities in medicine, a new study from researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute found that elderly Black and Hispanic patients with advanced cancer are less likely than white patients to receive opioid medications for pain relief in the last weeks of their lives. (Mohammed, 1/10)
Perspectives: Changes Needed In Drug Production; OTC Mifeprex Still Has Too Many Regulations
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Stat:
Continuous Manufacturing Can Help Pharma Companies Save Time, Money, And More
The pharmaceutical industry has been slow to adopt a business practice that is faster, safer, and more efficient than its current way of operating; that the FDA has been encouraging the industry to implement more widely for years; and that has been used effectively in other industries for decades. I’m talking about continuous manufacturing. (Patricia Hurter, 1/6)
East Bay Times:
New FDA Rules On Abortion Pills Leave Too Many Hurdles
Recent decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the two biggest pharmacy chains are bringing the post-Roe v. Wade landscape more clearly into focus. America is becoming a country where abortion is a crime in some states but just a normal part of health care in others. (Sarah Green Carmichael, 1/10)
Bloomberg:
Bayer Activist Needs To Push For A Break From The Past — Not A Breakup
Attracting big-name activist shareholders comes easy to Bayer AG, the drugmaker known for its disastrous $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018. (Chris Hughes, 1/11)
Viewpoints: Advocates Make Doctor Visits Less Stressful For Patients; It's Time To Revamp The FDA
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Dallas Morning News:
You Don’t Have To Navigate The Medical Landscape Alone
In the past couple of years, I’ve dealt with a few — melanoma, chronic migraines, debilitating tendonitis, a whole mess of dental troubles caused by missing adult teeth. I’m usually adept at finding answers and giving advice, but, because I’ve been dealing with so many issues at once, I’ve often felt inadequate advocating for myself. (Tyra Damm, 1/11)
The Washington Post:
After Baby Formula Crisis, Break Up The FDA
The Food and Drug Administration last year failed repeatedly to keep the nation’s babies safe from tainted formula. The baby formula fiasco was the latest in a long line of food crises that the agency was slow to catch and handle. (1/10)
Chicago Tribune:
Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest Reveals Medical System's Disparities
Our sophisticated emergency treatment is unrivaled even as the comprehensive U.S. patient care system remains the world’s most expensive and possibly the most dysfunctional. (Cory Franklin, 1/10)
Chicago Tribune:
CPR Saved Damar Hamlin’s Life. We Need To Teach These Skills
After the shocking and emotional accident on the field that sent Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, we have recently learned that he is making a remarkable neurological recovery. (Bernice Fokum, 1/10)
Stat:
Banning Noncompete Agreements Would Be A Boon For Physicians
The last two decades have been a period of declining economic influence for practicing physicians. Independent medical practice has been steadily eroded by hospital employment, as well as by private equity and corporate acquisitions, to the point where less than half of physicians in the U.S. work in private practices. (Jeff Goldsmith, 1/11)
Bloomberg:
China Lashes Out At Neighbors Over Covid Visa Curbs
In China’s binary view of the pandemic, there can be only zeros and ones — that is, Covid Zero or Covid for Everyone. (Gearoid Reidy, 1/10)
Stat:
There Are 4 Gaps In Global Pandemic Responses. The Biggest Is Missing Leadership
Three years after news of the first cases of Covid-19 infections and deaths began to appear, the global response to pandemics remains in a sluggish, reactive mode, waiting until dire threats emerge before initiating action. Take the latest Ebola outbreak in central Uganda. (Jerome H. Kim, 1/11)