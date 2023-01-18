Covid-19 Crisis

KHN: Numbers Don’t Lie. Biden Kept His Promise On Improving Obamacare In a speech on Nov. 2, 2020, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden promised, “I’ll not only restore Obamacare; I’ll build on it.” Two years and counting since then, how is he doing in meeting that promise? KHN has teamed up with our partners at PolitiFact to monitor 100 key promises — including this one — made by Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. The pledges touch on issues related to improving the economy, responding to calls for racial justice, and combating climate change. (Appleby, 1/18)

Dallas Morning News: Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs Could Have Saved His NBA Team Almost $150,000 On Medications The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. has simplified things for nearly 2 million customers, Cuban told a packed crowd at the Dallas Regional Chamber’s 2023 annual meeting Tuesday. The only company Cuban has ever put his name on sells drugs at a flat 15% markup, a $3 pharmacist fee and a $5 fee for shipping. “Sometimes disruption is just about simplifying,” he said. “The pharmaceutical industry has just morphed into a very complicated industry.” (Skores, 1/17)

Stat: Large Health Insurers Lowered Barriers To Fair Access To Some Drugs Most of the largest health plans in the U.S. generally provide “fair access” to 19 treatments for a handful of serious diseases, although transparent coverage information is often lacking for some medicines, a new analysis found. (Silverman, 1/17)

Stat: Purchasers Predict New Therapies Will Keep Driving Drug Price Hikes More than two dozen big buyers of prescription medicines expect that prices will rise by an average of 8% annually over the next three years, a slight uptick from a year ago. And 19% believe that a “substantial portion” of the anticipated increases can be attributed to a shift to newer, pricier therapies, which is up from 8% a year ago, a new survey found. (Silverman, 1/17)

Modern Healthcare: Gallup: More Patients Delayed Healthcare Over Costs In 2022 A record number of patients delayed medical care because of high costs last year, according to survey results Gallup published Tuesday. Gallup found that 38% of respondents or a family member delayed treatment over costs in 2022, a 12 percentage point increase compared to 2020 and 2021. The upswing coincided with economywide inflation reaching a 40-year high. (Berryman, 1/17)

Axios: Pandemic Years Saw A Reduction In Medical Debt Researchers said the CARES Act, American Rescue Plan Act, and other pandemic relief legislation may have indirectly softened the blow of medical debt by providing direct monetary payments, increasing the percentage of people covered by insurance using COBRA premium subsidies and expanding eligibility for subsidies in Affordable Care Act markets, among other things. (Bettelheim, 1/18)

Bloomberg: Covid Measures Helped Families Pay Medical Bills, Study Shows Fewer American families struggled to pay their medical bills in 2021, according to a new report, a sign that efforts to broaden access to health care and insurance are succeeding. About 11% of people belonged to families that had trouble paying medical bills in 2021 — down from 14% in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, according to a study of thousands of US households by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. (Meghjani, 1/18)

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show medical debt hit fewer American families in 2021 than in 2019, due in part to relief measures enacted to soften the economic blow of covid. Separately, a survey finds that a record level of patients delayed health care over costs in 2022.

Rush To Return To 'Normal' May Have Outpaced Anti-Covid Air Safety Device

Bloomberg spotlights an invention that creates an "air shield" by clipping on to air vents — but flyers have returned back to the skies regardless of concerns over cabin air quality. Other pandemic news is on the dangers of dual RSV-covid infections, state actions, China, and more.

Bloomberg: Anti-Covid Gadget Creates Air Shield In Plane Cabins, But Coming Too Late

A Covid-era invention that protects plane passengers from the virus with a curtain of fast-flowing air is proving redundant, underscoring how little travelers care about the risk of infection in the rush back to the skies. (Whitley, 1/18)

In other pandemic news —

CNN: When Young Children Test Positive For Covid-19 And Another Respiratory Virus, Their Illness Is Much More Severe, A New Study Suggests

When Covid-19 patients younger than 5 also test positive for another respiratory virus, they tend to become sicker and develop more severe disease, a new study suggests. Among hospitalized children younger than 5, testing positive for both Covid-19 and another respiratory virus at the same time is associated with about twice the odds of severe respiratory illness than those who tested negative for other viruses, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics. (Howard and Chavez, 1/18)

NPR: Can You Get COVID And The Flu At The Same Time?

If you're like most Americans, someone in your family or social circle is sick right now with COVID, flu, a cold or RSV. With the rolling waves of sickness hitting many households, some people are wondering: Could I have caught more than one of these germs at the same time? The answer is: Yes, it can happen. There's plenty of evidence of people testing positive for, say, COVID and the flu or flu and RSV simultaneously. (Stein, 1/18)

Politico: DeSantis Pushes To Make Covid-19 Changes Permanent

At an event that featured a dermatologist who spreads Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he will push Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature to make permanent many of his pandemic-era policies that have made him a star with many in the GOP and a potential 2024 presidential candidate. The proposal, announced during a press conference in Panama City, would put into state law many of the policies DeSantis implemented through executive order or were temporarily passed during a 2021 special legislative session. (Dixon, 1/17)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Elko County Health Board To Consider Banning COVID, Flu Vaccines

The Elko County Board of Health is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss and consider placing a moratorium on COVID-19 and flu vaccines in the county. The board also will consider discontinuing local advertising for COVID-19 and flu vaccines, pending “further investigation and results of the Florida Supreme Court case to investigate the wrong doing related to COVID-19 vaccines,” the agenda says. (Hill, 1/17)

On vaccines and covid treatments —

Stat: Pfizer To Widen Access To Off-Patent Products In Low-Income Nations

In another bid to widen access to its medical products, Pfizer plans to provide roughly 500 medicines and vaccines — many of which are no longer protected by patents — at not-for-profit prices to 45 mostly low-income countries. The goal is to make it possible for the countries to purchase the drugs and vaccines at substantially lower prices than they might otherwise. (Silverman, 1/18)

Reuters: Moderna CEO Says He Wants To Have MRNA Factory On Every Continent

Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. ... The company is building or planning to build factories in Canada, Australia, Britain and Kenya, he said. (1/18)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Supreme Court To Rule On Court-Ordered Ivermectin For COVID

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is deciding whether a hospital should have been forced to give a patient ivermectin to treat COVID-19, a ruling that will have implications on how far the court can intervene in the decisions of healthcare providers. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Gahl v. Aurora Health Tuesday. (Hess, 1/17)

KHN: What Older Americans Need To Know About Taking Paxlovid

A new coronavirus variant is circulating, the most transmissible one yet. Hospitalizations of infected patients are rising. And older adults represent nearly 90% of U.S. deaths from covid-19 in recent months, the largest portion since the start of the pandemic. What does that mean for people 65 and older catching covid for the first time or those experiencing a repeat infection? (Graham, 1/18)

In related news —

Bloomberg: China’s Covid Deaths Expected To Hit 36,000 A Day Over Lunar New Year

China is likely to see 36,000 Covid deaths a day during the Lunar New Year holidays, making it one of the most deadly periods of the pandemic, according to an updated analysis of the largest outbreak the world has yet experienced. (Hong, 1/18)