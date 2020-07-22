Editorials And Opinions

Stat: My Patients Want The Good Old Days Of Office Visits I recently got a note from my secretary with this message from a patient: “Tell the doctor I have no interest in a phone call or one of those video visits. When she is back to seeing patients again in the office, let me know. ”I’m hearing that a lot lately from patients who continue to delay routine medical care, not due to fears of Covid-19 but because they yearn for the old face-to-face office visit. (Amy E. Wheeler, 7/22)

Stat: Medical Schools Need To Lower The Cost Of Producing Doctors Medicine has become a profession accessible mainly to the rich. Just look at the price tag for medical school. In the 1960s, the four years of medical education needed to earn an M.D. in the United States could be had for about $40,000 in today’s dollars. The price is now $300,000, a 750% increase. (David A. Asch, Justin Grischkan and Sean Nicholson, 7/21)

The New York Times: The Sacklers Could Get Away With It The billionaire Sacklers who own Purdue Pharma, maker of the OxyContin painkiller that helped fuel America’s opioid epidemic, are among America’s richest families. And if they have their way, the federal court handling Purdue’s bankruptcy case will help them hold on to their wealth by releasing them from liability for the ravages caused by OxyContin. The July 30 deadline for filing claims in Purdue’s bankruptcy proceedings potentially implicates not just claims against Purdue, but also claims against the Sacklers. The Sacklers may yet again benefit from expansive powers that bankruptcy courts exercise in complex cases. (Gerald Posner and Ralph Brubaker, 7/22)

The Washington Post: 2020 Is Shattering Gun Violence Records. We Must Act. As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the United States, another epidemic is surging: gun violence. Most other types of crime fell during the initial phases of the pandemic, but gun violence increased and mass shootings in particular continue to spiral out of control. There are a lot of crises tugging at the public’s attention, but we cannot let this go unresolved. Often when people discuss mass shootings, they focus on the number of people killed, but that overlooks the massive public health and economic toll that nonfatal shootings have on this country. To better take that into account, we define mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter. (Devin Hughes, 7/21)

The New York Times: My Uncle Died Of Covid-19 In America. In China, Would He Have Lived? Eight is thought to be a lucky number in China because in Chinese it sounds like the word for “fortune”; 444 is a bad number because it rings like “death”; 520 sounds like “I love you.” Having always disliked superstition, I was dismayed to receive a message by WeChat at 4:44 p.m. on May 20, Beijing time, informing me that my uncle Eric, who lived in New York, had died from Covid-19. He was 74. Uncle Eric was a pharmacist, so presumably he contracted the virus from a patient who had visited his shop in Queens. (Yi Rao, 7/22)

The Hill: COVID-19 Is Quietly Ravaging The LGBTQ Community A growing body of research is showing that Black people are being hit disproportionately hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lack of LGBTQ-inclusive data designed to capture the experiences of people who are both racial and sexual minorities renders many of us invisible — and puts us at even greater risk of harm. There’s growing reason to worry that the pandemic is also particularly dangerous for diverse members of the LGTBQ and same gender loving (SGL), the affirming term some members of the Black community use to define themselves, particularly if they’re older. (David Johns and Earl Fowlkes Jr., 7/21)

The Washington Post: As The Pandemic Surges, There Are Three Scenarios Of What Happens Next At least two Americans will die of covid-19 in the time it takes to read this op-ed. The mortality rate is climbing in 13 states as infections rise in more than 30 states. As the pandemic surges, policymakers are asking how they can stop this explosive spread. I see three scenarios for what happens next: 1. Status quo. Texas, Florida and Arizona are among the states already on the brink of overwhelming their health-care systems. More and more intensive-care units will reach and exceed capacity. Arizona has already implemented “crisis standards of care” to ration its increasingly scarce resources. (Leana S. Wen, 7/21)

Bloomberg: Covid-19 Antibody Studies Don't Rule Out Immunity Or A Vaccine It’s hard to imagine more depressing news than some recent studies showing that antibodies to Covid-19 fade within a few weeks — a blow to any hopes for a vaccine, or for any chance of getting out of the pandemic without years of hardship.Don’t let it raise your blood pressure. (Faye Flam, 7/21)

The Wall Street Journal: The Raid On Remdesivir As coronavirus cases have spread through the South and West, the good news is the lower death toll than in New York and East Coast states in the spring. One reason is better treatments such as Gilead’s anti-viral drug remdesivir, but powerful progressives now want the government to set prices for and even confiscate the Covid-19 treatment. Six Senate Democrats including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders said in a letter last week to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar that the Trump Administration “acquired its supply of remdesivir at an exorbitant cost” in a deal that allows Gilead Sciences to reap “windfall revenues” that are paid “by increased premiums for American families.” (7/21)

USA Today: Time To Get Serious About COVID-19 Testing As recently as May, President Donald Trump boasted of how his administration would embark on “the most advanced and robust testing system anywhere in the world, by far.” “My administration” he said, “marshaled every resource at our nation’s disposal: public, private, military, economic, scientific, and industrial — all at your disposal. We launched the largest manufacturing ramp-up since the Second World War. There’s been nothing like it since.” Today, America's ability to test for COVID-19 is well below what is needed. In fact, in some places it is failing miserably. (7/21)

The Washington Post: The Pandemic Exit Lane Is Jammed. More Testing Is The Way Out. The Rockefeller Foundation makes an essential point in a new report about the coronavirus pandemic. “Testing is the only way out of our present disaster,” the research organization says, recommending a $75 billion crash program to ramp up diagnostic testing across the country so that the sick are identified and the healthy can return to work and school. Then there is President Trump. Asked about testing in a Fox News interview broadcast Sunday, he said, “We’re finding — in a way, we’re creating trouble. Certainly, we are creating trouble for the fake news to come along and say, ‘Oh, we have more cases.’ ” (7/21)

Bloomberg: Coronavirus Testing Is Broken And There's No Plan To Fix It Many of the recent stories are familiar, but still distressing and perplexing. There was the gentleman in Tucson who waited 27 days to get results from a Covid-19 test, only to discover he didn’t have the virus and the two weeks he spent in quarantine had been pointless. There was the nonprofit nursing home chain in the Phoenix area that waited five days for test results, only to learn that several staff members and residents had the coronavirus; the asymptomatic staffers had roamed freely until the results arrived. And there have been many tales of Arizona residents waiting a week, on average, to get test results — and sometimes much longer — even though their state has been a coronavirus hotspot for more than a month. Texas, Florida, California and many other newly resurgent corona-states have similar stories. (Timothy L. O'Brien, 7/22)

Parsing Policies: Calls For A COVID Commission; Mask Mandate; More Aid For Economy, Health Care; And Good Briefings

Editorial pages focus on ways government can respond to the pandemic.

Los Angeles Times: America's Coronavirus Crisis Needs A 9/11 Commission

COVID-19 has altered the course of our nation’s history in so many ways. Even as we fight to bring the virus under control and save lives, we are also aware that our country will be feeling the effects of the pandemic for years and possibly decades to come. It isn’t enough to beat the virus, we have a responsibility to learn from our mistakes so we can be better prepared in the future. This pandemic has devastated communities across America. As this piece gets posted, nearly 4 million Americans have been confirmed as infected, and more than 140,000 have died. Our home state of California is particularly hard hit, with most of the state seeing a renewed surge of cases and hospitalizations. (Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff, 7/22)

The New York Times: Mask Up, America

My state was hit hard by Covid-19. For many weeks, we had the nation’s third-highest number of deaths despite having only the 10th-largest population. As a result, we took some of the most aggressive measures in the country in the fight against the disease, and our hard work paid off. Our actions saved thousands of lives. We are now working around the clock to restart our economy in a way that protects workers, businesses and families. But as people in Michigan and across the country begin to return to work, cases are rising again. To slow the rise and further protect our families from this virus, we need the Trump administration to issue a federal mask mandate. (Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 7/22)

USA Today: Sweden's COVID Death Toll Is Unnerving Due To Herd Immunity Experiment

Sweden has often been considered a leader when it comes to global humanitarian issues, regarded as a beacon of light in areas such as accepting refugees and working against global warming. In the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden has also created interest around the world by following its own path of using a “soft” approach — not locking down, introducing mostly voluntary restrictions and spurning the use of masks.This approach has been perceived as more liberal and has shown up in “Be Like Sweden” signs and chants at U.S. protests. Wherever measures have been lenient, though, death rates have peaked. In the United States, areas that are coming out of lockdown early are suffering, and we are seeing the same in other countries as well.The motives for the Swedish Public Health Agency's light-touch approach are somewhat of a mystery. (25 Swedish doctors and scientists, 7/21)

Boston Globe: Congress: Please Don’t Force The States To Fend For Themselves

Congress went back to work this week with a crucial task on its plate: crafting another big-money rescue package for a pandemic-battered US economy. It would the latest effort to keep consumers and businesses afloat amid record unemployment and shore up strained public health systems across the country. But after authorizing $2.8 trillion in spending since March, lawmakers are confronting two crises (coronavirus and economic) that are inexorably intertwined and have only gotten worse. (Larry Edelman, 7/21)

Dallas Morning News: Congress Shouldn’t Overlook Access To Health Care In The Next Financial Package To States

Congress shouldn’t overlook access to health care in the next financial package to states. As Congress weighs a new spending package to help Americans through the financial hits that keep coming during this COVID-19 pandemic, we urge our lawmakers to also pay particular close attention to access to health care. (7/22)

The Washington Post: The New Season Of Trump’s Pandemic Reality Show Is Headed For Early Cancellation

The instructions for President Trump could not have been clearer: Stick to the script. Talk about the virus. Be serious and sober. Don’t go off on tangents. And for a few minutes, Trump did as he was supposed to do at Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, his first in nearly three months. He admitted, “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better — something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is.” He encouraged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. If only he hadn’t taken the bait when Steven Nelson of the New York Post asked him about Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of aiding Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of minors. “I just wish her well,” Trump said. (Dana Milbank, 7/21)

CNN: Trump's Return To Fronting Virus Briefings Is Too Little, Too Late

President Donald Trump's return to coronavirus briefings delivered exactly the strong public health message America needed to hear -- four months ago. Trump, coaxed back to the White House briefing room by his tumbling poll numbers and plummeting public confidence in his handling of the pandemic, mostly stuck to an unusually disciplined, scripted message on Tuesday. (Stephen Collinson, 7/22)

CNN: Trump's Pandemic Pivot Is About Politics, Not Policy

Who was that man speaking at the White House podium, and what did he do to President Donald Trump? I'm just kidding, of course. The man addressing the media on Tuesday evening was Candidate Trump, terrified that his approval ratings are collapsing and his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, is leading him by what could turn into a humiliating defeat in November. Unless something changes. (Frida Ghitis, 7/21)

The New York Times: I Spoke To Anthony Fauci. He Says His Inbox Isn’t Pretty.

Americans may have lost faith in their most cherished institutions — the presidency, Congress, the media, perhaps even democracy itself — but 65 percent of them still believe in Dr. Anthony Fauci. This, in spite of the fact that he’s practically disappeared from network and cable television while the pandemic has whipped through the country with alarming speed (his message of sober realism does not, one suspects, align well with the wishful thinking of his boss). This, in spite of the fact that the Trump White House waged a highly unusual campaign last week to undermine his credibility, with both named and unnamed administration officials dispatched to impale him like an hors d’oeuvre. (Jennifer Senior, 7/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus May Give Trump An Edge

President Trump’s detractors profess to be mystified at the way he plays down the threat of the novel coronavirus, comparing it to the “sniffles” and refusing to wear a mask in public. Liberals accuse him of pandering to libertarians, putting on a macho front, or denying science. Could it be his secret to re-election? Political polarization around the coronavirus could turn out to be a game changer in a race likely to turn on which party is most successful at getting its base to the polls. That’s especially true if the dreaded second wave is cresting by Nov. 3. Who will turn out in greater numbers to stand in long, socially distanced lines outside voting stations—Republicans, who are relatively unconcerned, or Democrats, terrified that going outdoors could kill them? (Ted Rall, 7/21)

The Washington Post: I’m A Doctor In Miami. Here’s How I Know Florida’s Covid-19 Outbreak Won’t Improve Anytime Soon.

I knew something was amiss when I had my car repaired in early June, shortly after Miami began relaxing its coronavirus restrictions. At first glance, the dealership looked as if it was following the recommended precautions: Every other seat was blocked off with tape, and customers and workers were wearing face coverings. On closer inspection, many of the customers’ nostrils protruded above their masks. Staff members wore masks with one-way valves, allowing their breath to escape as they told customers the cost of fixing their clunkers. And no one was enforcing limits on the number of customers who could enter the reception area while waiting for their repairs. (Erin N. Marcus, 7/21)