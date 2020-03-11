Global Health Watch

The Hill: Trump Officials Considering Extending Tax-Filing Deadline Over Coronavirus: Report The Trump administration is reportedly considering pushing back the April 15 tax-filing deadline as part of an effort to dampen the effects of coronavirus on American households and businesses. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night, citing two sources, that the administration is likely to extend the deadline. The newspaper reported that no decision has been finalized. (Byrnes, 3/11)

The New York Times: It’s Not 9/11 Or A Housing Crash. So What’s The Coronavirus Fiscal Playbook? The government can’t prevent the coronavirus from damaging the U.S. economy. The usual tools that economic policymakers rely on, like tax cuts and stimulus spending, won’t restore canceled conferences, unclog supply chains or persuade wary consumers to go out to bars and restaurants. Even if such policies would help, they conflict with the advice of health officials who are urging “social distancing” to slow the spread of the virus. (Casselman, 3/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Struggles To Balance Mitigating Epidemic, Protecting Economy The White House has struggled to strike a balance between mitigating the epidemic and protecting the economy. It swiftly cut off travel to affected countries, which seemed overly aggressive at the time but no longer does. It has since bent over backward to downplay the risk and prevalence of the disease in the U.S., at times with misleading information. Mr. Trump’s focus on the stock market led him to insist that the main economic remedy was for the Fed to cut interest rates. He is still obsessed. On Tuesday he renewed attacks on the Fed, calling on it again to lower rates more than it has done so far. “Our pathetic, slow moving Federal Reserve, headed by Jay Powell, who raised rates too fast and lowered too late, should get our Fed Rate down to the levels of our competitor nations,” he tweeted. (Ip, 3/10)

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Not Top Priority In COVID-19 Economic Relief Talks While lawmakers came together to quickly pass emergency funding to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, a larger package to address economic fallout from the outbreak is shaping up to be a partisan fight with little focus on healthcare. President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to call for Congress to pass a payroll tax cut and relief for hourly wage earners, small businesses and the airline and cruise industries. But Democrats prefer an approach that would expand paid sick and family leave and unemployment insurance for those impacted by COVID-19, ensure free testing for the coronavirus and address food insecurity in case of school closures. (Cohrs, 3/10)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: Trump Lobbies Republicans On Economic Stimulus In the first sign of bipartisan cooperation to address the growing health crisis, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin was dispatched to begin negotiating an economic package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). The pairing of Mnuchin and Pelosi (D-San Francisco) on a coronavirus bill comes as Republicans and Democrats are at loggerheads on an economic response. In addition to the payroll tax cut, the White House supports tax relief for the travel and tourism industries. (Haberkorn, 3/10)

Politico: Dems Press Ahead On Coronavirus Package As Senate Waits For Trump President Donald Trump presented Republican senators with several potential actions Congress could take as lawmakers look to avert disastrous economic impacts from the virus — but he did not offer a specific legislative package during their hour-long lunch meeting on Tuesday, according to several attendees. Trump — who was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow — was eager to show that he was taking charge of the federal response to the burgeoning crisis, including the potential financial fallout associated with it. He rattled off a list of ideas to try to mitigate the economic damage from the outbreak, which is dominating the national dialogue just eight months before he asks voters for a second term. (Caygle, Desidrio and Bresnahan, 3/10)

Politico: Trump Seeks 'Big' Stimulus Steps But Aides Are Skeptical At a meeting of top economic officials on Monday night, the president and aides like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow and Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought all broadly agreed on ideas such as paid sick leave for hourly workers and loans for small businesses affected by the coronavirus, according to two administration officials briefed on the meeting. But Mnuchin, Kudlow and Vought were far less enthusiastic about the temporary payroll tax cut idea, arguing it is too early to take that kind of measure. “The president seems to like the idea, but there are a number of people around him who were not as enamored of it,” said one administration official. (Cook, 3/10)

ABC News: Trump Pushes Economic Relief Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Stay Calm And 'It Will Go Away' In a brief appearance at a White House coronavirus briefing Monday evening, the president said reporters would be told more on Tuesday about what he called "very major" and "very substantial" proposals to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, which he has tried to downplay. U.S. cases jumped overnight to more than 750 infected across 36 states, leaving at least 26 Americans dead. (Cathey, 3/10)

Roll Call: Tax Cut Plan Hits Rough Patch As Trump, Lawmakers Talk Stimulus President Donald Trump’s push for some form of payroll tax holiday is stumbling out of the gate as lawmakers and the White House try to cobble together a quick stimulus package to help those adversely affected by the COVID-19 virus. The president wants to cut the Social Security payroll tax, currently 6.2 percent paid by workers and employers on the first $137,700 in wages, to as low as zero through Dec. 31, according to a senior administration official. The White House is also looking at an option to cut only the employee share of the Social Security tax to 2 percent, so clearly the parameters are still the topic of debate. (Lerman and Sword, 3/10)

The Associated Press: Lawmakers Resist Trump's Proposed Payroll Tax Break President Donald Trump's proposed payroll tax break met with bipartisan resistance on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout. Flanked by his economic team, Trump on Tuesday pitched his economic stimulus ideas privately to wary Senate Republicans on another grueling day in the struggle against expanding infections. (Mascaro and Miller, 3/11)

Reuters: Washington Considers Actions To Bolster U.S. Economy As Coronavirus Cases Mount As U.S. coronavirus cases rose steadily, the White House and Congress negotiated measures on Tuesday to bolster the U.S. economy and Americans' paychecks against the outbreak's impact, although there was no immediate sign of a deal. The rise in the number of U.S. cases of COVID-19, a highly contagious and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, has concerned health officials and spurred calls within Congress for action to expand testing and avert an economic meltdown. (Holland and Cowan, 3/11)

The New York Times: Talks Begin On Stimulus Plan As Trump Plays Down Virus Threat President Trump and lawmakers began negotiations on Tuesday for an emergency relief package to bolster an economy battered by the coronavirus crisis, with lawmakers and administration officials expressing optimism despite partisan divisions about what to include. Mr. Trump, after weeks of playing down potential effects of the virus, called for a temporary elimination of payroll taxes that could cost nearly $700 billion, rivaling both the financial bailout of 2008 and the economic stimulus measure that followed. (Stolberg and Tankersley, 3/10)

"We had a good reception on Capitol Hill. We're going to be working with Republican and Democratic leadership to move a legislative package," Vice President Mike Pence said. What an economic package will look like, though, is unclear as of yet.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: ‘It’s Surreal.’ Coronavirus Casts A Pall On Georgia Politics With hundreds of Republicans packed into the same tight space for a rally for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the question was bound to come up: Should candidates even hold such a crammed event with concerns about the spread of coronavirus? Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, on hand to endorse the Georgia senator, downplayed the concern. But it underscored how coronavirus, which has sickened more than a dozen people in Georgia and triggered other widespread changes, is also shadowing the state’s politics. (Bluestein, 3/10)

The Baltimore Sun: Campaigning In The Time Of Coronavirus: Baltimore Mayoral Candidates Embrace Hand Sanitizer, The Elbow Bump Politicians on the campaign trail are all about shaking hands and kissing babies. But with heightened concerns about the new coronavirus, Baltimore’s mayoral candidates are making some adjustments. They’re arming themselves with Purell, going in for the elbow bump and reminding both voters and volunteers to get any symptoms checked out. Others are talking about how they’d handle the crisis if they were in office. (Richman, 3/11)

Roll Call: Campaigns Grapple With Uncertainty Amid New Coronavirus Concerns While some who had contact with people known to have the virus announced plans to self-quarantine, lawmakers running for reelection so far say they’re monitoring advice from public health officials before deciding their next steps. But one thing is clear: In the world of campaign staffs huddled in war rooms and candidates out glad-handing and kissing babies, this is uncharted territory. “There is a heightened sense of urgency in terms of management of campaign staff that I have never seen,” said Alex Slater, a Democratic donor and fundraiser who founded the consulting and PR firm the Clyde Group. (Bowman, Ackley and Akin, 3/10)

The New York Times: Sanders And Biden Cancel Events As Coronavirus Fears Upend Primary The disruption to traditional campaigning was the first powerful sign that the virus is changing American politics, coming at the height of a primary season as Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. battle for the Democratic nomination. Mr. Sanders especially relies on huge rallies to energize his base of younger voters — the kind of barnstorming he needs to halt Mr. Biden’s growing momentum in the race. Mr. Sanders, quickly followed by Mr. Biden, called off events scheduled for Ohio just hours before they were set to begin and as the candidates awaited the results of voting in six other states. Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, had asked earlier Tuesday for all major indoor events to be canceled. The Sanders and Biden campaigns indicated they would evaluate future events; the Biden campaign added one for Tuesday night in Philadelphia. (Ember, Karni and Haberman, 3/10)

The Associated Press: Sanders, Biden Cancel Ohio Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns The Democratic National Committee also announced that the party's next debate, being held Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience, “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution. ”The moves suggest the coronavirus could upend the Democratic primary at a pivotal time in the race for both candidates. Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the latest round of voting Tuesday night, while the former vice president is looking to further pad his delegate lead. (Jaffe and Weissert, 3/10)

The New York Times: As Coronavirus Worries Grow, Biden And Sanders Have Kept Shaking Hands Outside a polling place, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont did a few fist bumps. He clasped some shoulders. There were high fives and, yes, he shook a couple hands. At an auto plant that is under construction, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. shook hands and posed for pictures as workers in hard hats and fluorescent vests crowded around him. Fears about the coronavirus, which is often spread through person-to-person interaction, led Mr. Sanders’s campaign to announce on Tuesday afternoon that it was canceling a rally that night in Cleveland. Soon after, Mr. Biden’s campaign canceled its own Tuesday night rally in Cleveland. (Epstein and Kaplan, 3/10)

Both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden canceled events as fears over an ever-spreading U.S. outbreak grow. Both candidates are in their 70s, a particularly hard-hit population with this particular virus, yet they are still interacting freely with the public.

Politico: Pelosi Joins Asian American Lawmakers In Demanding McCarthy Apology For 'Bigoted' Tweet House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is taking heat for calling Covid-19 the “Chinese coronavirus'' in a recent tweet — a reference that prompted the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to demand an apology Tuesday. “Calling the 2019 novel coronavirus the ‘Chinese’ or ‘Wuhan’ coronavirus is as descriptive as calling it the ‘CPAC coronavirus’ — that is to say not descriptive at all,’’ CAPAC Chairwoman Rep. Judy Chu, the first Chinese American woman elected to Congress, said in a statement. “Worse, it’s harmful.’’ (Marinucci, 3/10)

The Hill: Pelosi Stands Firm Amid Calls To Close Capitol Business in the Capitol will carry on amid coronavirus concerns. With the outbreak sparking chaos around the globe, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday sought to calm volatile financial markets and an anxious American public, declaring that House lawmakers would neither flee the Capitol nor extend next week’s recess. “We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave,” she told rank-and-file Democrats in a closed-door meeting in the basement of the building, according to multiple sources in the room. (Wong and Lillis, 3/10)

The New York Times: Avoid Flights And Crowds? Try Telling That To Congress Public health officials concerned about the new coronavirus have been warning people over 65 to avoid crowds, limit physical contact with others and skip “nonessential travel.” Yet this week, a group of Americans 65 and older who fly frequently between cities — shaking hands with many strangers as they go — have been meeting in large groups to conduct their work. Between the U.S. House and Senate, there are almost 200 of them. When a reporter in the Capitol asked Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma, 85, what precautions he was taking to protect himself from the disease known as Covid-19, he said none — and extended his arm with confidence: “Wanna shake hands?” (Fandos and Sanger-Katz, 3/11)

The Washington Post: Two Trump Allies Got Coronavirus Tests Despite Shortage And Lack Of Symptoms Two close congressional allies of President Trump underwent coronavirus testing in recent days in apparent defiance of federal recommendations reserving those tests for patients exhibiting symptoms of infection — and amid growing concerns about the availability of testing for Americans who are sick. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the latter of whom Trump named last week as the next White House chief of staff, both said in statements that the tests showed no infection after exposure to a coronavirus carrier at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference last month in suburban Washington. (DeBonis and Johnson, 3/10)

ABC News: Trump Says He's OK With Coronavirus Test But Doesn't Need One: 'I Feel Extremely Good' President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has not been tested for the new coronavirus and that his doctor has advised him against doing so at this time, since he does not have any symptoms. “I feel extremely good. I feel very good,” he told reporters as he explained that he’d be willing to get tested but that there’s no reason for him to do so at this time. (Phelps, 3/10)

Roll Call: Trump Talks About His Contact With Now Self-Quarantined Members President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that getting tested for COVID-19 is “not a big deal” after recently coming in contact with two members of Congress who are now under self-imposed quarantine. GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins were informed that they had come in contact with an attendee at the CPAC conference who later tested positive for the disease transmitted by the novel coronavirus. Both were in contact with Trump days after the conference but before they knew of the potential exposure. While Gaetz has since tested negative for the disease, he is one of several members under quarantine at home. (MacGillivray, 3/10)

Politico: Trump's Life During Coronavirus: Same Routine, More Purell Before President Donald Trump took photos with about 100 VIP donors at his South Florida Mar-a-Lago resort Sunday afternoon, staffers gave them each a squirt of hand sanitizer and a form to list recent international travel. That was the exception. As the novel coronavirus quickly spreads across the U.S., schools are closing, employees are working remotely and major conferences are being canceled. But for the White House and Trump, changes have been limited — and inconsistent. (Kumar, 3/10)

The Associated Press: As Americans Take Virus Precautions, Trump Flouts Advice At the Pentagon, top military brass have been begun “social distancing" to avoid spreading disease. At the Capitol, legislators have been encouraged to forgo hand shakes and flash the “Star Trek” Vulcan greeting instead. But at the White House, President Donald Trump is flouting his own government's advice on how to stay safe. He continues to shake hands with supporters and visitors, hold large events and minimize the threat posed by a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 115,000 people and killed over 4,000 worldwide. (Colvin, 3/10)

Despite the fact that there is a chance President Donald Trump was exposed second-hand to a patient with coronavirus at CPAC, Trump seems to want to send a message to Americans that he's not worried. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) remained adamant that she won't close the Capitol, despite the higher risk lawmakers are facing because they travel so much. “We are the captains of the ship. We are the last to leave,” she said.

The New York Times: U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1,000: Full Map As America scrambled to understand the scope of an escalating public health crisis, the number of known coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday, signaling that the virus was spreading widely in communities on both coasts and in the center of the country. (3/10)

Stat: U.S. Cities Are Braced For The Coronavirus. Seattle Is Already In The Thick Of It As much of the United States prepares to see large clusters of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that’s circling the globe, this city and the surrounding area are already in the thick of it. As of Tuesday afternoon, 190 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in King County, which includes Seattle, and 22 had died, including the first fatal case in the country. State and local health officials here have already issued emergency declarations, set up quarantine sites, and asked the public to avoid large, nonessential gatherings. (Buch, 3/10)

The Associated Press: US States Race To Contain Coronavirus As Cases Near 1,000 As coronavirus cases crop up across the United States, some governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow its spread, banning large public gatherings, enforcing quarantines and calling National Guard troops. With new deaths reported and the number of confirmed U.S. cases closing in on 1,000, lawmakers and health officials set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected. (Villanueve and Rodriguez, 3/11)

The New York Times: Governors Seeking Coronavirus Help Can’t Keep Trump At Arm’s Length Vice President Mike Pence, fresh from a conference call with nearly all of the nation’s governors, spoke this week about how much those governors appreciated President Trump’s leadership in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. “The president’s leadership has made the difference here,” Mr. Pence said at a White House news conference on Monday. “I heard it again today from 47 governors.” On the whole, the feelings of America’s governors, whose health departments are on the front line of the escalating health crisis, are complicated when it comes to Mr. Trump and his federal response to the outbreak. (Fausset and Bosman, 3/11)

USA Today: Coronavirus: Former FDA Chief Warns Of Sharp Increase In US Cases Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned there will likely be a dramatic acceleration of U.S. coronavirus cases the next two weeks as more testing detects new infections. Gottlieb said the federal government should have coordinated with both academic and private industry labs to begin testing sooner for the respiratory virus rather than rely solely on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s test kits. “The mistake we made is we took a very linear approach rather than an all-of-the-above approach,” Gottlieb said during an editorial board meeting Monday with USA TODAY. (Alltucker and O'Donnell, 3/10)

Politico: U.S. Tops Grim Coronavirus Milestone: 1,000 Cases Hopkins compiled the numbers using data from local and national health departments including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has lagged the Hopkins count, and from local news reports of confirmed cases. The count has risen in part because hospitals, labs and other public health facilities finally now have access to more testing kits after weeks of confusion and delay. Public health experts believe the ongoing testing problems mean that unknown numbers of cases have gone undetected. At least 28 people have died from the disease in the United States, according to the Hopkins database, though public health officials expect that toll to rise. (Choi, 3/10)

Los Angeles Times: True Number Of U.S. Coronavirus Cases Is Far Above Official Tally, Scientists Say An analysis of the novel coronavirus’ spread inside the United States suggests that thousands of Americans are already infected, dimming the prospects for stomping out the outbreak in its earliest stages. Researchers estimate that by March 1, the virus had already infected about 1,000 to 10,000 people who have not yet been accounted for. At the start of this month, about 80 U.S. cases had been confirmed and officials were still expressing confidence they could contain the new virus. (Healy, 3/10)

The Hill: Coronavirus Cases In US Top 1,000 The number of known cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. has topped 1,000 as of Tuesday night, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The first case was confirmed in Washington in January, but the outbreak has since spread across the state as well as the country, hitting mainly California and New York but also impacting states such as Massachusetts and South Dakota. (Axelrod, 3/10)

The New York Times: ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays In Testing Set Back The U.S. Coronavirus Response Even now, after weeks of mounting frustration toward federal agencies over flawed test kits and burdensome rules, states with growing cases such as New York and California are struggling to test widely for the coronavirus. The continued delays have made it impossible for officials to get a true picture of the scale of the growing outbreak, which has now spread to at least 36 states and Washington, D.C. Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview on Friday that acting quickly was critical for combating an outbreak. “Time matters,” he said. He insisted that despite the rocky start, there was still time to beat back the coronavirus in the United States. “It’s going to take rigorous, aggressive public health — what I like to say, block and tackle, block and tackle, block and tackle, block and tackle,” he said. “That means if you find a new case, you isolate it.” (Fink and Baker, 3/10)

Out of the more than 1,000 cases in the country at least 28 people have died from the disease. Many experts predict those numbers will get exponentially worse once testing ramps up. Meanwhile, governors are scrambling to slow its inevitable spread and are having to reach out to a federal administration with whom they've been at odds.

Colorado Sun: Colorado Directs Insurers To Waive Co-Pays For People Seeking Coronavirus Tests. But Only If They Meet Testing Criteria. Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is directing Colorado health insurers regulated by the state to waive co-pays, deductibles and other charges for anyone who visits a doctor, urgent care center or hospital to seek a coronavirus test in what is one of the state’s first executive actions to date in response to the outbreak. (Paul, 3/9)

Modern Healthcare: Cigna Extends Free Coronavirus Tests To Self-Funded Employer Plans The potential costs for the testing and treatment of coronavirus could deter some Americans from seeking medical care, public health experts worry. Several states, including New York and Washington, have moved to tackle one of those issues by ordering health insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 medical tests and certain other services. (Livingston, 3/10)

The Associated Press: At White House, Insurers Again Pledge No-Cost Virus Tests Major insurers pledged to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients at the White House Tuesday, but those assurances — while welcome — may not resolve public concerns about testing. For one, insurers can't control the availability of the tests themselves. While the capacity for labs to test more patients is growing daily, the U.S. still has nowhere near the capacity for millions of tests that public health officials say are needed. (3/10)

Modern Healthcare: AMA Fast-Tracks Code To Bill For Coronavirus Testing The American Medical Association said Tuesday it will hold a special meeting this week to consider a new administrative code for labs and providers to report novel coronavirus testing to insurers. A specific code for coronavirus testing will help streamline reporting of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the AMA. The association's long-standing Current Procedural Terminology coding system is widely used to process insurance claims. The CMS also recently announced two billing codes to be used by laboratories when testing for the virus. (Castellucci, 3/10)

Reuters: French Group Biomerieux Launches Three Coronavirus Tests French healthcare company Biomerieux announced on Wednesday the launch of three tests to help fight a coronavirus that has killed thousands worldwide, and the updates lifted BioMerieux's shares. BioMerieux, which provides diagnostic solutions to identify the source of disease, said it had finalised development of a SARS-CoV-2 R-GENE test that is expected to get a European 'CE' mark. (3/11)

NPR: Don't Expect A Coronavirus Test Just Because Your Doctor Requests It In the face of mixed messages and confusion about who can or should be tested for the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted updated guidance for doctors Sunday about when to test a patient. The short answer is, if your doctor feels a test is appropriate, he or she can request the test. But a request doesn't guarantee that you'll get one. Confused? You're not alone. (Harris, 3/11)

CNN: US Coronavirus Cases Reach 1,000 As Millions More Testing Kits Are On The Way To Labs Across The Country As states are working to contain the virus, health officials are ramping up efforts to test more Americans. Vice President Mike Pence said Monday another 4 million tests would be available by the end of the week, on top of at least a million tests already in place across the country. (Maxouris, 3/11)

ABC News: Coronavirus Testing On The Rise In US, But Experts Say It’s Not Enough As state and federal officials race to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, an ABC News analysis of all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico indicates more than 6,600 tests for the disease have been administered across the country -- a figure that continues to sharply rise as testing kits become more readily available. Officials in Washington, the state hit hardest by the virus thus far, have tested more than 1,300 patients. California has tested more than 900 patients, while Florida, Oregon, New York, Illinois, Colorado and Texas have each tested more than 100 patients. (Bruggeman, 3/10)

Stat: Shortage Of Crucial Chemicals Creates New Obstacle To Coronavirus Testing The push to increase testing in the U.S. for the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has hit a new stumbling block: shortages of key chemicals needed to start up and run the tests. In particular, one key product, made by the diagnostics testing giant Qiagen, is in dwindling supply. The chemical is used to isolate the virus’ genetic material, or RNA, so that it can be tested. (Herper and Branswell, 3/10)

Politico: Exclusive: U.S. Coronavirus Testing Threatened By Shortage Of Critical Lab Materials A looming shortage in lab materials is threatening to delay coronavirus test results and cause officials to undercount the number of Americans with the virus. The slow pace of coronavirus testing has created a major gap in the U.S. public health response. The latest problem involves an inability to prepare samples for testing, creating uncertainties in how long it will take to get results. CDC Director Robert Redfield told POLITICO on Tuesday that he is not confident that U.S. labs have an adequate stock of the supplies used to extract genetic material from any virus in a patient’s sample — a critical step in coronavirus testing. (Lim and Ehley, 3/10)

One key chemical that is used to isolate the virus’ genetic material, or RNA, so that it can be tested is in dwindling supply. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence promised there are more tests being made available to states, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the government is now working to create a reporting system to help "keep track of how many we're testing." Meanwhile, the American Medical Association promised to fast-track a proposal to create a billing code for the tests.

San Francisco Chronicle: Ro Khanna’s Bay Area District Is Being Hit By Coronavirus. He Says Congress Must Do More Fremont Rep. Ro Khanna’s district has been one of the hardest hit in the country by the novel coronavirus.Santa Clara County, which covers much of Khanna’s 17th Congressional District, reported 43 cases as of Tuesday, the most in California. There are at least 153 cases across the state.Khanna says Congress isn’t doing enough to stop the virus from spreading. The Chronicle spoke with him Monday about his push to increase emergency funding and quell racist sentiments during the outbreak. Here are highlights from the interview, which has been condensed for space purposes and clarity. (Gardiner, 3/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Archdiocese Shutters 90 Schools After Student Tests Positive For The Coronavirus The Archdiocese of San Francisco announced the closure of all its schools after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.The 90 schools in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties will shut down Mar. 12 through Mar. 25, said Pamela Lyons, superintendent of schools in a letter to families Tuesday. The announcement did not identify the school the student attends, but the principal of Riordan High School in San Francisco confirmed that a student there tested positive for the virus Sunday. (Tucker, 3/10)

Reuters: Passengers Plod Off Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship In Face Masks In California Hundreds of travelers who boarded a cruise liner for Hawaii last month in sandals and sunglasses trudged off the coronavirus-stricken ship in face masks at the Port of Oakland, California, on Tuesday, headed to quarantine sites around the country. The tightly controlled disembarkation began on Monday, hours after the cruise ship Grand Princess arrived at a specially secured terminal across San Francisco Bay from its home port amid cheers from weary passengers who had spent days at sea confined to their staterooms. (3/10)

The New York Times: Coachella, Influential Music Festival, Is Postponed Amid Virus Fears Coachella is postponed. Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the giant pop festival in the picturesque desert of Southern California, have delayed next month’s event to October over concerns about the coronavirus, the festival announced on Tuesday after days of speculation. (Sisario, 3/10)

The Hill: Three TSA Employees In California Test Positive For Coronavirus Three employees with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in California tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency confirmed Tuesday. The employees, who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport in Santa Clara County, and all other workers they came in contact with over the past two weeks are quarantined at home. (Axelrod, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: California Coronavirus: Silicon Valley Bans Gatherings Of 1,000 Or More With Silicon Valley reporting a rapidly rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the health officer for Santa Clara County issued a rare legal order banning mass gatherings of 1,000 or more people. Santa Clara County, with 43 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death, has California’s largest number of confirmed infections. After declining an earlier recommendation to halt mass gatherings late last week, the San Jose Sharks said the team would abide by the county’s new order at SAP Center in downtown San Jose, which is enforceable by the county sheriff and city police agencies. (Lin, 3/10)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. School Board Weighs Emergency Declaration For Coronavirus The Los Angeles Board of Education on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, giving Supt. Austin Beutner the authority to take actions needed to close schools if necessary in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The action is seen as a precaution that would allow Beutner to act quickly as the need arises in the nation’s second-largest school district. As of Tuesday night, there were no plans to close schools and no individual diagnosed with COVID-19 had a connection to an L.A. Unified school, according to the district. (Blume and Kohli, 3/10)

KQED: Coronavirus: As Cases In California Climb, Newsom Addresses Testing Concerns In a wide-ranging press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that 157 people in California have now tested positive for the new coronavirus. The governor also detailed the latest steps California is taking to ramp up testing, implement social distancing guidance, and prepare for school closures, while processing passengers from the Grand Princess cruise — 21 of whom are confirmed to have COVID-19. (Stark, 3/10)

Los Angeles Times: Northern California Woman Dies Of Coronavirus In Senior Facility An elderly patient in a northern California assisted living facility has died of the novel coronavirus, sparking fears of an outbreak among other residents of the facility and renewing concerns about statewide availability of testing kits to detect the virus. Sacramento County health officials announced Tuesday that a patient in her 90s was the county’s first fatality from COVID-19. The Sacramento Bee identified the facility as Carlton Senior Living. (Chabria, 3/10)

NPR: Coronavirus: Sacramento County Gives Up On Automatic 14-Day Quarantines California's Sacramento County is calling off automatic 14-day quarantines that have been implemented for the coronavirus, saying it will focus instead on mitigating the impact of COVID-19. The change is an acknowledgement that the county cannot effectively manage the quarantines while its health system copes with coronavirus cases. It also reflects problems with the U.S. government's coronavirus testing program — issues that slowed efforts to identify people with the deadly virus and to contain COVID-19. (Chappell, 3/10)

Los Angeles Times: Why Bay Area Coronavirus Warnings Are Stricter Than L.A. Area's Up to now, some Bay Area public health agencies have been more aggressive than those in Los Angeles and some other counties in issuing coronavirus-related restrictions. But that could be about to change. With the first case of the coronavirus believed to be transmitted within the community now reported in Los Angeles County, the experiences in the San Francisco Bay Area may offer a glimpse for what Southern California is in for. (Lin and Shalby, 3/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Counties Shift Coronavirus Stance: It Can Be Slowed, But Not Contained Coronavirus cases have blown up across Northern California in the past week, and counties increasingly are refocusing from aggressive containment of the disease to acceptance that it’s in the community and their limited resources are better spent on slowing down its spread. On Tuesday, Sacramento County reported its first death, and the third in the state. The victim in their 90s with underlying health problems was a resident of an assisted living facility. The same day, the county announced it would no longer conduct extensive investigations on every new case of COVID-19 — the disease caused by coronavirus — and that people who have contact with a known case will no longer be asked to quarantine for two weeks. (Allday, 3/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Could Sap New York’s Tax Revenue, Cuomo Says New York lawmakers, facing a $6 billion budget deficit, began the month with an optimistic projection. Stock markets were doing well, Wall Street bonuses were coming in strong, and lawmakers could plug some of the gap by assuming another $700 million in revenue was coming. Also at the beginning of the month, the state confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus. (Vielkind, 3/10)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Eyes Measures To Stop Virus Spread To Jails New York City correctional officials said Tuesday they were preparing measures to stop the coronavirus from infecting staff and prisoners at jails that experts said could become incubators for the rapidly-spreading disease. The Department of Correction is focused on keeping its jail cells and shared space clean, screening visitors for symptoms, raising awareness with posters about avoiding the disease and encouraging inmates to keep a physical distance from each other, officials said. (Paul, 3/10)

CBS News: New York Has 173 Cases Of Coronavirus — Among The Highest In The U.S. As the total number of cases of coronavirus in the U.S. continues to rise, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York now has at least 173 cases — making it among one of the states with the largest number of confirmed cases in the country. In New York, 108 cases are in Westchester County, with New York City and Nassau County following with 36 and 19 cases, respectively, according to officials. Rockland county has six cases, Saratoga has two, Suffolk and Ulster each have one. (Lewis, 3/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Containment Area Planned For New York Suburb To Stem Coronavirus Spread Now this Westchester County suburb has become ground zero for one of the largest efforts in the country to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many residents are in quarantine. Businesses are struggling to get customers in the door. And on Thursday, New York state plans to close schools for two weeks in a roughly three-square-mile area of New Rochelle and limit large public gatherings, officials said. People would be able to enter and exit the zone and move about within it. Restaurants and businesses would remain open, officials said, but facilities such as houses of worship and schools would be closed. (Vielkind, Brody and Paris, 3/10)

Associated Press: National Guard Sent Into New York Suburb To Help Control Virus New York’s governor announced Tuesday he is sending the National Guard into a New York City suburb to help fight what is believed to be the nation’s biggest cluster of coronavirus cases — one of the most dramatic actions yet to control the outbreak in the United States. The move came as health authorities contended with alarming bunches of infections on both sides of the country and scattered cases in between. (Villeneuve and Rodriguez, 3/10)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.: ‘Containment Area’ Is Ordered For New Rochelle The National Guard will move in. Schools, churches and synagogues will be shut down. Large indoor gatherings will be officially banned. The sights and rituals of life in this New York City suburb, which had already been altered, took an eerie turn on Tuesday when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a drastic new step to try to control the spread of the coronavirus in the largest cluster in the United States. (Nir and McKinley, 3/10)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus: Schools Close, National Guard Deployed To Help New York Suburb Stem Spread Of Disease New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo took the country's most drastic steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, ordering the closure of schools and other gathering places within a one-mile radius in this New York suburb. The creation of what he called a "containment zone" for two weeks will keep about half the city's 10,500 students at home and will allow the National Guard to sanitize public spaces. (Guarino, Bailey, Meckler and Zezima, 3/10)

Los Angeles Times: California Retreats From Containment, New York Sends In National Guard In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent the National Guard to a suburban enclave northeast of New York City to prevent COVID-19 from infecting more people there, after 108 residents tested positive in recent days. In Santa Clara, where California is experiencing its largest outbreak of the virus with 45 positive cases confirmed, health officials continued to direct residents not to congregate, following a ban on large events earlier this week. (Chabria, Gutierrez, Baumgaertner and Karlamangla, 3/11)

California and New York are two of the states that have seen the most cases. Officials in California say the "cat is out of the bag" when it comes to community spread, and it is focusing on mitigation strategies like canceling large events. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has created a one-mile containment zone to try to stop the spread in a community that was particularly hard hit.

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cancels Vote At Federal Regulator A federal regulator canceled a planned public vote this week in which officials were expected to give some companies relief from audit requirements after an employee was referred for novel coronavirus testing. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s move highlights a new front in the growing spectrum of potential impacts from the coronavirus: the possibility that its spread in the nation’s capital could slow down routine government policy-making. (Kiernan, 3/10)

The Washington Post: Federal Government Telework Could Become More Widespread To Limit Coronavirus Outbreak The Trump administration is racing to develop contingency plans that would allow hundreds of thousands of employees to work remotely full time, an extreme scenario to limit the coronavirus that would test whether the government can carry out its mission from home offices and kitchen tables. The Office of Personnel Management, which oversees policy for the workforce of 2.1 million, has urged agency heads in recent days to “immediately review” their telework policies, sign paperwork with employees laying out their duties, issue ­laptops and grant access to computer networks. (Rein, 3/10)

Politico: CDC Director Breaks With Trump On Claim That Border Wall Will Help Stop Coronavirus Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday he was unaware of any indication from his agency that physical barriers along America’s borders would help halt the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. — contradicting an assertion President Donald Trump made earlier in the day. Appearing before House lawmakers to testify about the public health crisis and the White House’s budget request for his agency, Redfield was asked by Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) whether the CDC’s recommendations for combating the coronavirus addressed whether “structural barriers” at the borders “would be of any use in mitigating” the growing outbreak. (Forgey, 3/10)

Politico: Exclusive: Email Crash Impeded HHS Response To Coronavirus As health department officials worked quickly to negotiate an emergency funding package to fight the spreading coronavirus outbreak on Feb. 23, they came to a frustrating realization: Their email system had crashed. The outage in the Health and Human Services secretary’s office stretched on much of the day, with some messages delayed up to 11 hours, creating frustration and slowing the Trump administration’s coronavirus response. (Diamond, 3/10)

A test of CMS's email crashed the system on Feb. 23, frustrating health officials just as they were trying to negotiate the first bloom of the coronavirus in the United States. Meanwhile, CDC Director Robert Redfield counters claims that closing the borders would help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Wall Street Journal: Amazon Battles Counterfeit Masks, $400 Hand Sanitizer Amid Virus Panic As the coronavirus outbreak expanded across the globe, anxious shoppers turned to Amazon.com Inc. for face masks, hand sanitizer and other products promising to help protect against the virus. The problem: Many didn’t have federal certifications for the safety standards they were touting, some were counterfeit or deceptively labeled, and others were being sold at many times their usual prices. More than 100 safety masks and respirators on Amazon were counterfeit or had unverifiable protection and certification claims, a Wall Street Journal investigation found. (Berzon and Hernandez, 3/11)

Reuters: To Limit Coronavirus Exposure, U.S. Airport Security Screeners Push For Better Masks A union representing U.S. airport security screeners is urging the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to supply more effective masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus, union leadership told Reuters on Tuesday. The union, the AFGE TSA Council 100, which represents about 45,000 transportation security officers at airports across the United States, sent an email on Tuesday morning to TSA Administrator David Pekoske calling on the agency to provide the masks to workers. The email has not been previously reported. (Hesson, 3/11)

The Washington Post: CDC Says Surgical Masks Can Replace N95 Masks For Coronavirus Protection In Some Cases A shortage of specialized masks has prompted federal health officials to loosen their recommendations on the face protection that front line health-care workers should use to prevent infection from the highly contagious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Instead of recommending that health-care workers use specialized masks known as N95 respirators, which filter out about 95 percent of airborne particles, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new guidelines Tuesday that said “the supply chain of respirators cannot meet demand” and that looser fitting surgical face masks “are an acceptable alternative." (Sun, 3/10)

The Washington Post: Face Masks In National Stockpile Have Not Been Substantially Replenished Since 2009 The H1N1 influenza pandemic of 2009 triggered the largest deployment in U.S. history of the Strategic National Stockpile, the federal government’s last-resort cache of drugs and medical supplies. The stockpile distributed 85 million N95 respirators — fitted face masks that block most airborne particles — along with millions of other masks, gowns and gloves. The gear to protect medical personnel came from multibillion dollar emergency funding authorized by Congress in 2007 and 2009, leading to calls for the government to better prepare for the next outbreak. (Reinhard and Brown, 3/10)

Limited funding forced emergency preparedness officials to focus on other supplies needed for the Strategic National Stockpile. In response, the CDC loosens its recommendations on masks. Also, a union representing airport workers is requesting better masks and Amazon tries to battle counterfeit coronavirus products.

The New York Times: A Call To Arms: Under Attack, Pro-Vaccine Doctors Fight Back Brad Bigford, a traveling nurse practitioner from Boise, Idaho, jumped at the invitation: spend an afternoon at Fred’s Reel Barber Shop in nearby Meridian, offering the flu vaccine to customers. “Ladies, send your guys for a trim and a flu shot,” Mr. Bigford posted on Facebook. He added, “Anti-vaxxers need not reply.” Within hours, his Facebook page was swarmed with hundreds of vitriolic comments, even violent threats from people opposed to vaccines. Vicious reviews on Yelp and Google about his urgent-care business, Table Rock Mobile Medicine, popped up from “patients” as far away as Los Angeles, Texas and Australia. Protesters circulated his cellphone number, hometown and wife’s name. (Hoffman, 3/10)

Colorado Sun: Inside The Colorado State University Lab That Is Trying To Develop The World’s First Vaccine For COVID-19 Welcome to Colorado State University’s Research Innovation Center, where scientists study many of the world’s scariest pathogens — including some carried by bats — and create medicines to protect humans and animals from them. Researchers here hope to be among the first in the world to create a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. They are among a handful of teams across the globe racing to develop a vaccine in record-setting time. And, as early as this week, researchers at the center may be able to achieve a key, early step toward creating the vaccine. (Ingold, 3/10)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Labs Working On Coronavirus Vaccine Two Maryland biotech firms said Tuesday they will join the effort to make a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is sickening people in the state and across the globe. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will produce the experimental vaccine that was developed by Novavax Inc. to protect against COVID-19 by using a genetically engineered protein nanoparticle technology. (Cohn, 3/10)

NBC News: A New York Biotech Company Is Working To Make An Antibody Treatment For The Coronavirus As the new coronavirus continues to envelop much of the globe, a lab outside New York City is racing to find a antibody treatment that could temporarily protect from the illness — or even treat it. The biotech company Regeneron is in early development of a treatment that could guard against catching the coronavirus for several months using antibodies from mice that have been genetically modified with immune systems to mimic those of humans. (Blackman and Ali, 3/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Regeneron, Sanofi To Test Arthritis Drug As Coronavirus Treatment Drugmakers Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA are racing to launch clinical trials exploring whether their arthritis drug could treat symptoms of novel coronavirus infections. The study preparations mark the latest effort in an emerging front in researchers’ hunt for effective treatments for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In the U.S., there aren’t any drugs or vaccines approved for the condition. The research aims to see whether certain drugs already on the market to tackle immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis could help ease damage to the lungs and respiratory system caused by the immune system’s overreaction to the virus causing Covid-19. (Walker, 3/10)

A very small study showed promising results with a drug that's similar to the Sanofi and Regeneron drug, called Kevzara, that treats arthritis. Several patients in the study “got out of death’s bed and walked out of the hospital” after receiving Actemra, said a Regeneron scientist. The race for a treatment has sent pharma into a tizzy to be the first to strike on something that works. Meanwhile, other labs are working on creating an effective vaccine.

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Prompts Hospitals To Fast-Track Telemedicine Projects Hospital chief information officers, no strangers to emergencies, are putting in place new systems and workflows to get ahead of a growing coronavirus epidemic that threatens to tax limited resources and staff. Their tasks include greenlighting telemedicine projects to reduce expected patient gridlock, developing digital dashboards to speed triage, and testing and retesting systems expected to allow staff to work remotely. (Shah, 3/10)

The New York Times: Doctors And Patients Turn To Telemedicine In The Coronavirus Outbreak The man had recently traveled, including a brief stop in Tokyo. He had a fever and cough about a week ago, but was now feeling fine. He called the virtual medical line set up by Rush University Medical Center in Chicago recently to help screen patients for coronavirus. “He said all the right buzzwords: cough, fever, fatigue,” said Dr. Meeta Shah, an emergency room physician at Rush. (Abelson, 3/11)

Politico: White House To Huddle With Tech Firms On Coronavirus Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter are all expected to participate in person or via teleconference, a spokesperson for the Office of Science and Technology Policy said. U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios will lead the meeting. It was not immediately clear whether other White House officials or agency representatives would participate. The internet companies have in many ways found themselves at the epicenter of the outbreak, both in person and online. Most of the major tech platforms restricted nonessential travel for employees and canceled their participation in major technology conferences to reduce the likelihood of community spread. (Overly, 3/10)

The Hill: White House To Meet With Top Tech Companies About Coronavirus Response The White House is set to meet with the country's top tech companies on Wednesday to discuss coordinating a coherent response to the new coronavirus, as social media platforms scramble to rein in an escalating wave of online misinformation about the illness. A spokeswoman with the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy confirmed to The Hill that White House officials, including U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, are set to meet with tech industry representatives and federal agencies to "to discuss ways to coordinate on COVID19 response efforts" on Wednesday. (Birnbaum, 3/10)

Flattening The Curve And Social Distancing: Understanding The Drastic Measures That Experts Keep Talking About

Health experts have been vocal about how it is a make-it or break-it moment for America and that the outcome will rest on the country's ability to "flatten the curve" of the spread of the disease by "social distancing." What do those terms mean and what do they entail? Meanwhile, there's a lot of comparison between the flu and the coronavirus, but they're quite different illnesses. Scientists also take a look at the hardest-hit populations and how the fact that kids aren't getting critically sick can help them better understand the virus.

The New York Times: Flattening The Coronavirus Curve

At the end of February, Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, had just flown across the country to visit his daughter in Eugene, Ore., when he saw an article on his Google news feed. It was from the Economist, and was about limiting the damage of the coronavirus. The accompanying art, by the visual-data journalist Rosamund Pearce, based on a graphic that had appeared in a C.D.C. paper titled “Community Mitigation Guidelines to Prevent Pandemic Influenza,” showed what Dr. Harris called two epi curves. (Roberts, 3/11)

Stat: 'Flattening The Curve’ May Be The World’s Best Bet To Slow The Coronavirus

For many countries staring down fast-rising coronavirus case counts, the race is on to “flatten the curve. ”The United States and other countries, experts say, are likely to be hit by tsunamis of Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks without aggressive public health responses. But by taking certain steps — canceling large public gatherings, for instance, and encouraging some people to restrict their contact with others — governments have a shot at stamping out new chains of transmission, while also trying to mitigate the damage of the spread that isn’t under control. (Branswell, 3/11)

The Washington Post: Social Distancing Could Buy U.S. Valuable Time Against Coronavirus

With coronavirus cases in more than 30 states and the District of Columbia already starting to strain limited resources, including masks and lab tests, the United States is at a make-or-break moment that will depend on one of the most basic, but inconvenient and disruptive, public health tools in the book: social distancing. The best way to prevent a catastrophic explosion of cases in the next few weeks, many experts think, is to break potential chains of transmission by preventing infected people from coming in close contact with healthy ones, whether it means canceling conferences or relying on individual decisions to avoid crowded public transportation or postpone weddings. (Johnson, Sun and Freedman, 3/10)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: What Is Social Distancing? Will It Help Curb Coronavirus?

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised people to begin practicing “social distancing.”It’s quickly become a buzz word, with memes and jokes from introverts have sprung up quickly online, social distancing is more than just an excuse to cancel plans and stay in. (Kueppers, 3/10)

Stat: Simple Math Offers Alarming Answers About Covid-19, Health Care

Much of the current discourse on — and dismissal of — the Covid-19 outbreak focuses on comparisons of the total case load and total deaths with those caused by seasonal influenza. But these comparisons can be deceiving, especially in the early stages of an exponential curve as a novel virus tears through an immunologically naïve population. Perhaps more important is the disproportionate number of severe Covid-19 cases, many requiring hospitalization or weekslong ICU stays. What does an avalanche of uncharacteristically severe respiratory viral illness cases mean for our health care system? (Specht, 3/10)

Bloomberg: Can US Contain Coronavirus? Window Passed In Some Places: CDC

The window for fully containing the coronavirus has passed in some parts of the U.S. and the White House will roll out plans later Tuesday to mitigate its impact. Vice President Mike Pence is expected later Tuesday to roll out a wider mitigation strategy for places dealing with outbreaks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said at a hearing in Washington on Tuesday. (Flatley and Armstrong, 3/10)

The New York Times: Flu And Coronavirus: Similar Symptoms, Different Fears

Is it the flu, a cold or the new coronavirus? Patients and doctors alike are parsing signs of illness to figure out who needs what tests or care and how worried they should be. "You have three different major viruses floating around at the same time," causing somewhat similar symptoms — but different levels of concern, said Dr. Gary LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. (3/10)

The Washington Post: Is Is An Allergy, Coronavirus Or Flu?

Allergy symptoms can be debilitating: itchy, red, watery eyes; sneezing; runny nose and sometimes, coughing. This year, the coronavirus adds a layer of unease to the seasonal annoyance, especially in areas such as Washington, D.C., where pollen counts are already at moderate to high levels. With fear rising in tandem with the number of cases of covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, doctors worry allergy sufferers will conflate their routine reactions to pollen with coronavirus symptoms and overwhelm an already-strained health care system with panicked visits. (Bhanoo, 3/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Vs. Flu: Which Virus Is Deadlier?

The new coronavirus and the seasonal flu are similar in many ways. Both are respiratory diseases that spread through droplets of fluid from the mouth and nose of someone who is infected. Both are contagious, produce similar symptoms and can be deadly. But there are some major differences. While both produce many of the same symptoms—fever, cough and muscle aches—and are particularly hard on the elderly, they come from two different families of viruses. People have more protection from the flu because there is a vaccine and they are exposed to flu viruses every year. (McKay, 3/10)

CBS News: Coronavirus Versus Common Flu: Doctor Explains The Difference

As public alarm about coronavirus grows, so does concern and confusion over what separates it from more familiar illnesses such as the common flu. CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explains why the viruses are very "different things." (Elkind, 3/10)

The Washington Post: Who's At Greatest Risk From Coronavirus And How They Should Protect Themselves

The coronavirus is most brutal to the old and the chronically ailing. That is a vast cohort in the United States — millions of people — who are not blessed with youth and good health and who now face an enigmatic pathogen that no human immune system has ever encountered and for which there is no vaccine. Late Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new coronavirus guidelines that attempted to describe who is at higher risk and provide common-sense counsel on how everyone can protect themselves and their families and communities from covid-19, the flu-like disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Achenbach and McGinley, 3/10)

CBS News: CDC Tells High-Risk Adults To Prepare Accordingly For Coronavirus Outbreak

The cleaning crew arrived in full hazmat gear at the nursing home that's been ground zero in the coronavirus epidemic. Some 21 residents at the Kirkland facility have now tested positive for the virus. Families are on edge and have been forced to communicate through a window. With the virus now in 10 nursing homes in King County alone, Governor Jay Inslee is sounding the alarm: imposing some of the strictest requirements in the country for older adults at all long-term facilities in the state, including limiting visitors to one per day; requiring visitors to wear special protective gear; and screening employees for symptoms before each shift. (Vigliotti, 3/10)

The Washington Post: Why Doesn’t Coronavirus Make Kids Sick With Covid-19?

One of the few mercies of the spreading coronavirus is that it leaves young children virtually untouched — a mystery virologists say may hold vital clues as to how the virus works. In China, only 2.4 percent of reported cases were children and only 0.2 percent of reported cases were children who got critically ill, according to the World Health Organization. China has reported no case of a young child dying of the disease covid-19. (Wan and Achenbach, 3/10)

The Wall Street Journal: How Vulnerable Are Children To The New Coronavirus?

Only 2% of the patients in a review of nearly 45,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in China were children, and there were no reported deaths in children under 10, according to a study published in JAMA last month. (In contrast, there have been 136 pediatric deaths from influenza in the U.S. this flu season.) Three percent of Covid-19 cases occurred in people over 80, while 87% were in those 30 to 79 years-old.About 8% of cases were in people in their 20s. Those 10 to 19 years old accounted for 1% of cases and those under 10 also accounted for only 1%. A separate study looking at the number of infants hospitalized for Covid-19 in China between Dec. 8 and Feb. 6 found only nine infected babies. (Reddy, 3/10)

NPR: What To Do If You Think You've Got Symptoms Of COVID-19

If you or someone in your household is sick with a fever and cough you may be dealing with another symptom: the fear that you have coronavirus. What are you supposed to do? First of all, don't panic. Remember that it's still flu and cold season in the U.S., and seasonal allergies are starting up, too. Unless your symptoms are getting dramatically worse or you feel short of breath, you may not need to seek medical treatment (though it's OK to call your doctor and ask). (Godoy and Simmons-Duffin, 3/10)

The New York Times: How Coronavirus Hijacks Your Cells

The intricate journey of the virus that causes Covid-19. (Corum and Zimmer, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: The Stress—And Stress Relief—Of The Gym During Coronavirus

The gym, an escape and haven in the day-to-day lives of millions, has become yet another source of anxiety in the age of coronavirus. As cases of Covid-19 rise in the U.S., health officials are urging people to practice social distancing. That could make spin classes and yoga sessions seem more harmful than healthy. Yet many fitness fanatics crave exercise more than ever and are forging forward, while taking precautions. (Murphy, 3/10)

The New York Times: Can I Boost My Immune System?

As worries grow about the new coronavirus, online searches for ways to bolster the immune system have surged. Are there foods to boost your immune system? Will vitamins help? The immune system is a complex network of cells, organs and tissues that work in tandem to protect the body from infection. While genetics play a role, we know from studies of twins that the strength of our immune system is largely determined by nonheritable factors. The germs we are exposed to over a lifetime, as well as lifestyle factors like stress, sleep, diet and exercise all play a role in the strength of our immune response. (3/10)

The New York Times: 5 Ways To Help Teens Manage Anxiety About The Coronavirus

People of all ages are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, and teenagers, as a group, tend to experience emotions especially intensely. If you are raising, teaching or otherwise caring for an adolescent who is feeling very nervous about it, here are five things you can do. (Damour, 3/11)

Kaiser Health News: How To Avoid Coronavirus? Lessons From People Whose Lives Depend On It

Andrea Amelse knows hand-washing. For the past eight years, she’s been washing her hands pretty much every time she passes a sink. When she’s near a bottle of antibacterial gel, she uses it. She makes a point of avoiding people with contagious illnesses, even though it can be uncomfortable to ask to work from home or miss a date with friends. And she makes sure she gets plenty of sleep, not always easy at age 25. (Barry-Jester, 3/11)