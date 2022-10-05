- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 2
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
$80,000 and 5 ER Visits: An Ectopic Pregnancy Takes a Toll Despite NY’s Liberal Abortion Law
If an embryo has implanted in a fallopian tube, ending the pregnancy is imperative to protect the patient’s life. Women’s health advocates have raised concerns that the needed treatment may be hampered by restrictive abortion laws in some states. Yet women seeking treatment in states with more liberal abortion laws may still find the process expensive and harrowing. (Michelle Andrews, )
Addiction Experts Fear the Fallout if California Legalizes Sports Betting
If California voters approve one or both sports-wagering initiatives on the November ballot, psychiatrists anticipate more cases of problem gambling and gambling addiction. They’re especially concerned about online betting, a very addictive way to play. (Mark Kreidler, )
Political Cartoon: 'Original Anti-Vaxxer?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Original Anti-Vaxxer?'" by Mike Luckovich.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
YOU MAY AWAKE WITH A 'TUMMY ACHE' — OR WORSE
The good ship covid
sets sail into the sunset.
Perfect storm ahead?
- Micki Jackson
Summaries Of The News:
Biden Announces Abortion, Reproductive Health Protections Under Title IX
During a White House meeting between administration cabinet members and doctors, President Joe Biden warned voters that Republicans will double down on a nationwide abortion strategy if they win back the congressional majority. He also said that steps would be taken to protect contraceptive access at universities.
The New York Times:
Biden Unveils New Measures To Protect Abortion Access
President Biden unveiled new measures on Tuesday to protect access to abortion, 100 days after the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, and called on Americans to pressure Congress to pass legislation that would ensure abortion is legal across the United States. (Rappeport, 10/4)
The 19th:
Education Department Issues Title IX Guidance On Abortion
The Biden-Harris administration issued fresh guidance Tuesday reinforcing the legal protections for pregnancy and abortion under Title IX as it recognizes the 100-day milestone since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Panetta and Haines, 10/4)
The Hill:
Biden Bashes University Of Idaho Policy On Contraception: ‘What Century Are We In?’
President Biden on Tuesday bashed the University of Idaho over its new guidance against offering birth control for students, arguing contraception shouldn’t be controversial in this day and age. “Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this — personal decision they make. But, my lord, we’re talking about contraception here. It shouldn’t be that controversial,” Biden said during a meeting of the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. (Gangitano, 10/4)
Bloomberg:
Biden Says Republicans ‘Doubling Down’ With Plan For Nationwide Abortion Ban
President Joe Biden warned that Republicans want to institute a nationwide ban on abortion as his administration directed universities to increase protections for students who obtain the procedure. “Congressional Republicans are doubling down on an extreme position with the proposal for a national ban. Let me be clear what that means. It means that even if you live in a state where extremist Republican officials aren’t running the show, your right to choose will still be at risk,” Biden said Tuesday during a speech at the White House. (Gardner, 10/4)
Politico:
Biden Wants To Use Medicaid To Address Abortion ‘Crisis.’ States Aren't Biting
The Biden administration is offering the opportunity to use Medicaid to help cover costs for people who cross state borders for abortions. States aren’t so sure they want to take it. In the two months since President Joe Biden signed an executive order encouraging states to use the health insurance program to expand abortion access, no state has applied to do so. (Messerly, 10/4)
In related news —
The 19th:
Petition To FDA Asks For Mifepristone Label To Include Miscarriage Management
Over 40 medical and advocacy groups submitted a petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asking for miscarriage management to be added as a use case for mifepristone, a drug commonly used in medical abortions, and ease the restrictions around who can prescribe it. (Gerson, 10/4)
Wis. GOP Makes Mockery Of Governor's Request For Abortion Referendum
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had asked the legislature to create a way for voters to repeal the state's abortion ban. But it took just 15 seconds for the Wisconsin Senate to gavel in and adjourn the special session. Similarly, the Republican-controlled Assembly took about 20 seconds to end the session.
AP:
Wisconsin Senate Convened For 15 Seconds, To Gavel In And Adjourn Special Session Called By Evers
Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature took mere seconds on Tuesday to reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to create a way for voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban, even as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voiced support for letting the people decide the issue. The move by Evers is the latest by Democrats in the battleground state to turn the Nov. 8 election into a referendum on abortion. But Evers’ opponent Tim Michels, Johnson and other Republicans are focusing instead on crime and public safety in arguing that Democrats have failed to keep the state safe. (Bauer, 10/4)
ABC News:
Arizona Medical Association Files Lawsuit Seeking Clarity Over Abortion Laws
The Arizona Medical Association and a physician filed a lawsuit Tuesday, asking a court to provide clarity amid what they say is "significant confusion" over the state's abortion laws. (El-Bawab and DiMartino, 10/5)
Houston Chronicle:
Federal Judge Orders Texas AG Ken Paxton To Testify In Abortion Fund Suit
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in a lawsuit over the ability of abortion funds to help people access the procedure in states where it's still legal. (Goldenstein, 10/4)
The ACLU receives a $3 million gift from Sheryl Sandberg —
Bloomberg:
Sheryl Sandberg Donates $3 Million For ACLU’s Abortion Fight
Sheryl Sandberg, who once sparred with the American Civil Liberties Union, is now one of its biggest benefactors, providing a $3 million grant to boost its political activities around access to abortion. “This is as important as any civil liberty a woman can have, which is the right to control her own medical path, the right to choose when she has children,” the former Meta Platforms Inc. chief operating officer, who has three teenage daughters, said in a Zoom interview from California last week. (Larson, 10/4)
In election updates on the issue of abortion —
Politico:
Walker’s Team Knew Of An Abortion Allegation Months Before It Surfaced
Months before news broke alleging that Herschel Walker paid for an abortion, top Republicans in the state — including those advising his team — warned him that the story could torpedo his campaign. Four people with knowledge of those preliminary discussions said that the abortion issue was well known within the state, even before reporters began inquiring about it. (McGraw, Allisonand Stein, 10/4)
Bangor Daily News:
Paul LePage Says He’d Veto 15-Week Abortion Ban In Debate With Janet Mills
Former Gov. Paul LePage said he would veto a 15-week abortion ban in a first debate with Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday that featured feisty exchanges on the economy and the opioid crisis ahead of their high-profile November election. (Shepherd, 10/4)
AP:
Kari Lake Walks Back 'Rare And Legal' Abortion Comment
A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” (Cooper, 10/4)
Roll Call:
Midterm State Races See Increased Emphasis On Abortion Post-Roe
Democratic candidates are ramping up messaging on reproductive health in races for governor and attorney general as they capitalize on renewed interest in protecting access to abortion and contraception ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. (Raman, 10/4)
Fauci Expresses Regret Over Early Days Of Pandemic Messaging
“It is really unfortunate, that that’s the world in which we live, in that it’s a bunch of sound bites, sound bites that sometimes get cut in half and get misinterpreted," infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday at a California seminar.
The Hill:
Fauci Says He Should Have Been ‘More Careful’ On Pandemic Messaging: ‘No One’s Perfect’
Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said he should have been “much more careful” in his messaging on COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, including doing a better job of conveying the uncertainty present at that time. ... Fauci bemoaned that the only remarks that were “thrown back” at him from that time were his recommendations that things did not have to change. (Choi, 10/4)
Axios:
Fauci Says Another COVID-19 Variant Could Emerge This Winter
NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter. (Doherty and Habeshian, 10/4)
More on the spread of covid —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Excess Death Rates Higher Among Republican Voters, Study Finds
Republican voters have experienced a higher rate of excess deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. In an analysis of data on “excess deaths” in Ohio and Florida since January 2018, Yale University researchers found a sharp divergence between political party affiliation shortly after the first year of the pandemic. (Vaziri, 10/4)
CIDRAP:
Study: Paxlovid Effective For COVID-19, Not Tied To Higher Risk Of Rebound
The oral antiviral drug Paxlovid is safe and effective for treating COVID-19 and carries no additional risk of viral rebound beyond other treatments, according to a meta-analysis published late last week in the Journal of Infection. (10/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Doctors Who Question COVID Vaccines Sue California Over New Medical Misinformation Law
“The goal of AB2098 is to chill speech — in particular the speech of doctors who make a different assessment of the available evidence than the state of California,” attorneys from two conservative nonprofit organizations said in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles on behalf of doctors seeking to declare the law unconstitutional. (Egelko, 10/4)
San Francisco Chronicle:
S.F. Father And Son Who Claimed To Create Apparel That Could Detect COVID Charged With Fraud
Federal prosecutors accused a San Francisco father and son on Tuesday of defrauding investors out of millions of dollars with fabricated business promotions — including a claim that their company had designed apparel equipped with a device that could detect whether the wearer was infected with COVID-19. (Egelko, 10/4)
In related news about global health —
Reuters:
Exclusive: Biden To Nominate U.S. Surgeon General To Join WHO Executive Board, Official Says
President Joe Biden intends to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to be the U.S. representative on the World Health Organization's executive board, administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday. Murthy has served as the top U.S. doctor under Biden and under former President Barack Obama. He will continue in that role while taking on the WHO position, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Mason, 10/4)
Environmental Health And Storms
UnitedHealthcare Offering Some Exceptions To Aid Hurricane Aftermath
UnitedHealthcare is the U.S.'s largest insurer and has attempted to boost post-Ian efforts with an emotional support helpline, exceptions on early prescription refills and other flexibilities. Becker's Hospital Review covers moves by other health systems in Florida to help patients seeking care.
Healthcare Finance News:
Health Insurers Introduce Flexibilities In Response To Hurricane Ian
UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest insurer, has activated an emotional support line Monday through Friday that caters to anyone in need from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. UHC is also offering exceptions on early prescription refills for members and waiving authorization transfers for in-network skilled nursing facilities. ... Aetna, which is owned by CVS Health, is expanding eligibility for its Resources for Living program. ... Humana, meanwhile, said it would be waiving requirements for primary care referrals and prior authorizations for affected members. (Lagasse, 10/3)
Becker's Hospital Review:
4 Florida Health Systems Offering Free, Reduced Telehealth For Hurricane Ian Victims
Hospitals and health systems in Florida are offering patients free or reduced prices for telehealth visits in order to help Hurricane Ian victims. (Diaz, 10/4)
PBS NewsHour:
Hurricane Ian Impacts Health Care Access Across Florida
Hurricane Ian has impacted health care facilities across Florida, making it very difficult for medically vulnerable people to get the care they need. Tom Carter is the president and executive director of Health Care Ready, a nonprofit that coordinates public, private and government responses to disasters. He joined William Brangham to discuss the needs of hurricane victims. (Brangham, 10/3)
WUSF Public Media:
Hospital Patients And Emergency Crews Are Recovering Following Evacuation Chaos
In total, 67 babies had to be evacuated from Southwest Florida hospitals to regions throughout the state. All Children's in St. Petersburg has 21 of them. (Lebron, 10/4)
WGCU:
Cleanup In Storm Surge Aftermath Can Pose Health Risks For Lungs
A Broward County pulmonologist warns that storm surge aftermath may present health problems and that people need to protect themselves while cleaning up from Hurricane Ian. (10/4)
USA Today:
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Detail Victims' Last Moments
A 96-year-old Charlotte County man found trapped under a car in high water is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly course through Southwest Florida, whose wrath is now revealed in a grim spreadsheet compiled by the state’s Medical Examiners’ Commission. (Kennedy, 10/5)
In related news about Hurricane Fiona —
USA Today:
Mental Health In Puerto Rico: Hurricane Fiona Reveals 'Pain And Anger'
Puerto Ricans may be facing a mental health crisis, experts say, as hurricanes, earthquakes, and a global pandemic have traumatized island residents, destroyed homes and ripped families apart over the last five years. (Rodriguez, 10/3)
Elevance Health Must Face $100 Million Medicare Advantage Fraud Case
Judge Andrew Carter ruled Elevance, formerly Anthem, must face a Department of Justice lawsuit alleging the insurer submitted fraudulent patient information. In other news, a Bay Area hospital is sued over a $6,000 urine test, and John Muir Health is sued for allegedly overcharging patients.
Modern Healthcare:
Elevance Health To Face DOJ Medicare Advantage Fraud Case
Anthem must face a Department of Justice lawsuit alleging the Medicare Advantage insurer intentionally submitted inaccurate patient information to the federal government that allowed it to fraudulently collect more than $100 million in overpayments. (Tepper, 10/4)
In other news about health care costs —
Bay Area News Group:
A $6,000 Urine Test? Bay Area Hospital Firm Sued Over 'Unconscionable' Fee
Savannah Thompson walked into the emergency department at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek just after midnight June 14, fearing she had ingested fentanyl — a synthetic opiate responsible for a North America-wide epidemic of fatal overdoses — in what she had been told was cocaine, according to a new lawsuit accusing John Muir Health of fraud. (Baron, 10/4)
Becker's Hospital Review:
John Muir Health Sued For Allegedly Overcharging Patients
The law firm Hagens Berman has filed a lawsuit against Concord, Calif.-based John Muir Health accusing the health system of "unconscionable" billing practices. The proposed class-action suit alleges the health system charged a patient more than $6,000 for a routine drug screening during an emergency department visit, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the firm. (Cass, 10/4)
The Boston Globe:
After Years Of Increases, Massachusetts Health Insurance Rates Set To Rise Another 7.6 Percent
Nearly 86,000 people who purchase largely unsubsidized health insurance on the Massachusetts Health Connector will face a 7.6 percent premium increase next year, on top of increases totaling at least 31 percent since 2015. (Bartlett, 10/4)
Oklahoman:
Oklahoma DHS Implements 25% Targeted Provider Rate Increase
As part of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services' push to eliminate its 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services, the agency has implemented a 25% rate increase for providers who work with some of the state's most vulnerable individuals. (Forman, 10/4)
KHN:
$80,000 And 5 ER Visits: An Ectopic Pregnancy Takes A Toll Despite NY’s Liberal Abortion Law
When Sara Laub’s period was late, the New York City resident shrugged it off. She’d used an intrauterine device, or IUD, for three years and knew her odds of getting pregnant were extremely slim. But after 10 days had passed, Laub, 28, took a home test in early July and got unwelcome news: She was pregnant. Laub went to a Planned Parenthood clinic because she knew someone could see her immediately there. An ultrasound found no sign of a developing embryo in her uterus. That pointed to the possibility that Laub might have an ectopic pregnancy, in which a fertilized egg implants somewhere outside the uterus, usually in a fallopian tube. (Andrews, 10/5)
Care Aide Staffing Shortage Has Biggest Impact In Rural Areas: Study
Axios reports where the shortage of personal care aides has the greatest impact. Meanwhile, understaffing in EMS departments across North Carolina is reported, and Bloomberg explains that the ongoing nursing staff crisis has led to an international bidding war.
Axios:
Caregiver Shortage Hits Rural Areas The Hardest
States in the Southeastern U.S. have the highest percentage of adults with conditions that interfere with daily activities like dressing or getting around — and the fewest personal care aides per capita to help them, according to a study in Health Affairs. (Reed, 10/4)
North Carolina Health News:
EMS Departments Across North Carolina Are Understaffed And Over Burdened
About 10:30 a.m. on April 20, an 84-year-old Forsyth County resident tripped and fell to the floor in her kitchen. She laid there, unable to get up. Her husband quickly called 911. (Crumpler and Donnelly-DeRoven, 10/5)
Bloomberg:
Nursing Shortage Sparks Bidding War As Countries Vie For Talent
The toll of nearly three years of Covid-19 includes millions of nurses broken by punishing hours and low pay, many of whom quit the profession and left hospitals dangerously short of critical staff. (Matsuyama and Calonzo, 10/4)
Becker's Hospital Review:
A Single Health System Among 100 Big Companies With Competitive Pay
Tech reigns supreme and healthcare providers are scant when it comes to competitive compensation among companies with more than 500 employees, according to workplace review site Comparably's 6th annual list of Best Companies for Compensation, released Oct. 4. (Gamble, 10/4)
In news about cybersecurity —
Des Moines Register:
MercyOne Online Systems Shut Down Following 'IT Security Incident'
MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center has shut down some of its information technology systems, including its electronic health records, after its parent organization faced an unspecified cybersecurity incident Monday. (Ramm, 10/4)
Houston Chronicle:
Some Appointments Rescheduled At St. Luke's Health In Houston Following IT Security Incident
Some appointments have been rescheduled at CHI St. Luke's Health in Houston following an IT security incident affecting its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, the hospital system said. The security incident, the details of which have not been released, prompted CommonSpirit facilities throughout the country to take precautions. (Gill, 10/4)
In other health care news —
Dallas Morning News:
North Dallas Surgical Center Reopens After Investigation Into Compromised IV Bags
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas reopened last week for normal operations following a federal investigation into a doctor who is accused of tampering with IV bags at the facility. Baylor Scott & White said in a written statement that the Department of Justice concluded the incidents were isolated to one person. (Volmert, 10/4)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
N.H. Lawmakers Eye Changes To Medical Board Transparency
State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. (Cuno-Booth, 10/4)
The Boston Globe:
R.I. To Build New Public Health Lab As Part Of $165 Million Project
Governor Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday announced that the 212,000-square-foot building will house both the public health lab plus space that will be available for lease to life-sciences organizations. The building will be at 150 Richmond St., near the state’s Garrahy Judicial Complex and the Wexford Innovation Center. (Fitzpatrick, 10/4)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Palomar Health Launches Nurse Advice Line For All Local Residents
Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health has debuted an advice line that connects registered nurses with community members in need of guidance and treatment options. The system's nurse advice line is available to all members in the San Diego area — regardless of whether they have been a patient at the health system before — and is available 24/7, according to an Oct. 3 news release sent to Becker's. (Carbajal, 10/4)
Also —
The New York Times:
Nobel Prize In Chemistry Is Awarded To 3 Scientists For Work ‘Snapping Molecules Together’
Carolyn R. Bertozzi, a chemist and professor at Stanford, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless were honored for their advances in “click chemistry,” which could have important applications in treating and diagnosing illnesses. (Engelbrecht, Ward and Whang, 10/5)
Detroit's Mental Health Care System Criticized After Man's Shooting
Police fired 38 shots and killed Porter Burks, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, after the man allegedly charged at them with a knife during a crisis call. Also: Researchers warn of risks from high-potency cannabis.
Michigan Radio:
Detroit Police Say Broken Mental Health Care System Led To Fatal Police Shooting
Detroit Police Chief James White said Tuesday that a broken mental health care system failed 20-year-old Porter Burks. Burks was shot and killed Sunday by officers who responded to a report by his brother that Burks was having a mental health crisis, according to police. (Rice, 10/4)
ClickOnDetroit:
5 Detroit Officers Fire 38 Shots, Killing Man With Knife During Mental Health Check — What We Know
Five Detroit police officers fired a total of 38 shots, killing a 22-year-old man during a mental health check because he charged at them with a knife, according to authorities. On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit police Chief James White showed body camera footage of what happened the night of the fatal shooting. He said he wanted to provide the update in an “abundance of transparency.” (Hutchinson, 10/4)
In other mental health news —
Seattle Times:
Researchers Warn Of Mental Health Risks Of High-Potency Cannabis
Such products are setting off alarm bells for physicians and a group of research scientists in the Pacific Northwest, who see the wide availability of dabs and other highly concentrated substances as a quiet but growing threat to public health, especially among young adults and teenagers. Lawmakers are considering new regulations, like a THC cap or higher tax on potent products. However, retailers and suppliers point out that these products are already illegal for those under 21. And they warn that bans or increasing taxes on certain products could spur the growth of an illegal market that would be significantly more difficult to monitor and control. (Furfaro, 10/4)
NPR:
A Drug Based On Psychedelic LSD Relieves Anxiety And Depression In Mice
"We found our compounds had essentially the same antidepressant activity as psychedelic drugs," says Dr. Bryan Roth, an author of the study and a professor of pharmacology at UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. But, he says, "they had no psychedelic drug-like actions at all." (Hamilton, 10/5)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Native American Communities Prioritize Culture, Recruitment To Treat Mental Health
The shortage of Native American mental health clinicians is both a professional and a personal issue for Mary Owen. She's devoted much of her professional career to increasing the number of Native American health care professionals of all kinds. (Kraker, 10/4)
KHN:
Addiction Experts Fear The Fallout If California Legalizes Sports Betting
Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that states could legalize betting on sports, California — with 40 million people and numerous professional teams — has been the great white whale, eluding gambling companies and casino-hosting tribal communities. At stake is $3.1 billion in annual revenue, according to one industry consulting firm. It’s little surprise, then, that voters will face not one but two ballot propositions this fall aimed at capturing California’s sports betting market. Although neither appears to have strong public support, gambling addiction experts are worried about one far more than the other. (Kreidler, 10/5)
In news about developmental and behavioral health —
Houston Chronicle:
Scientists Say Obesity Should Be A Neurodevelopmental Disorder
“This is something that is established long before you ever have any say in the matter. This isn't necessarily because you are weak willed,” said MacKay, who is now a behavioral scientist in Canada. “It's difficult to lose weight because you're fighting against stuff that was ingrained in your brain’s architecture.” (MacDonald, 10/4)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Nevada Violates Law By Segregating Kids With Behavioral Issues, DOJ Finds
The Justice Department has determined that Nevada violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide adequate community-based services to children with behavioral health disabilities. (Clarkson, 10/4)
Anchorage Daily News/Hechinger Report/AP:
Nationally, Kids With Disabilities Face Off-The-Books School Suspensions, Advocates Say
John, who has ADHD and finds it soothing to fidget during class, had been removed from the classroom after he refused to stop using a pair of safety scissors to cut his cuticles. When she asked why he couldn’t stay for the rest of the day, Manwell said the school told her they would call child protective services if she didn’t take him home. (Kolodner and Ma, 10/4)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
New St. Louis Program Provides Dental Care To Severely Disabled
Cassandra Holland, 42, of St. Louis, has spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy. She uses a wheelchair because her muscles are rigid and stiff. She’s prone to seizures. She can’t speak. For years, her mom and caretaker, Sallye Holland, 69, struggled to find a dentist for Cassandra. (Munz, 10/4)
Charges Dismissed Against Key Figures In Flint Lead Water Crisis
Seven people, including the former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and chief medical executive, have seen criminal charges against them dismissed. Other news comes from Florida, Oklahoma, California, Vermont, Iowa, and Massachusetts.
The Hill:
Charges Dismissed Against 7 People In Flint Water Crisis
Criminal charges are now wiped out against several state government officials, including Nick Lyon, the former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and former chief medical executive Eden Wells. Lyon and Wells were charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of nine people and had faced up to 15 years in prison. (Dress, 10/4)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
News Service of Florida:
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Florida's Request To Hear The Case Over 'Medically Fragile' Kids
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Florida’s request to take up a dispute with the federal government stemming from concerns about “medically fragile” children being placed in nursing homes. (Saunders, 10/4)
Oklahoman:
Oklahoma Bill Keeps OU Hospital From Providing Gender-Affirming Care
The governor signed Senate Bill 3 that earmarks $108.5 million in federal stimulus funds for the University of Oklahoma health system on the condition that none of its medical facilities offer "gender reassignment medical treatment" to children. (Forman, 10/4)
The Mercury News:
Law Inspired By South Bay Prosecutor's Leukemia Aims To Expand Marrow Registry
A new law inspired by a South Bay prosecutor’s experiences with leukemia — and his struggle to get a bone-marrow transplant — aims to make it easier to join a national marrow registry, which advocates hope will increase donor diversity and the availability of life-saving treatments. ‘Charlie’s Law,’ named for Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Charles Huang, will let California residents register for the National Marrow Donor Program when they apply for or renew their state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. (Salonga, 10/3)
AP:
5 Legionnaires' Disease Cases, Including 1 Death, In Vermont
The Vermont Health Department has confirmed five cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Franklin County, including one death, but the source of the infection is unknown, it said Tuesday. The cases were reported between Aug. 12 and Aug. 29 and appear to be clustered in the St. Albans area, the department said. The death was in a person in their 70s, it said. (10/4)
Des Moines Register:
DMPS Joins School Districts Turning To Naloxone For Opioid Overdoses
The Des Moines School Board unanimously approved a policy Tuesday night that allows school nurses and selected staff to administer naloxone, also known as Narcan, a powerful drug that temporarily reverses the deadly effects of opioids. (Hernandez, 10/4)
AP:
Trucker Strike Raises Concerns About Disrupted Food Delivery
More than 300 truck drivers at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor have gone on strike, raising concerns about disrupted food deliveries to schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The drivers represented by the Teamsters Local 653 took to the picket line at Sysco Boston early Saturday seeking better pay and benefits. (Pratt, 10/4)
Doxycycline Doses After Sex Linked To Lower STI Risks: Study
Post-exposure prophylaxis with the antibiotic lowers risk of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis, according to the new study. Separately, warnings that a severe flu season is inbound, a prediction of soaring global Type 1 diabetes, risks of late-night eating, and more are also in the news.
Bay Area Reporter:
Taking Doxycycline After Sex Reduces STI Risk, Study Finds
Taking the antibiotic doxycycline as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) after sex can lower the risk of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis, according to a study presented at the recent International AIDS Conference in Montreal. San Francisco health experts discussed the findings and local implementation at the September 22 meeting of the Getting to Zero Consortium. The DoxyPEP trial showed that gay and bisexual men and transgender women who were living with HIV or on PrEP reduced their risk of acquiring the three most common bacterial sexually transmitted infections by more than 60% if they took doxycycline within 72 hours after condomless sex. (Highleyman, 9/30)
In other health and wellness news —
CBS News:
Health Officials Warn Severe Flu Season Is Coming, Urge Vaccinations
"I don't want to be alarmist, but I am concerned. We know that it's going to be a strain of flu that tends to be more severe," said Dr. Michael Phillips, an infectious disease expert at NYU Langone Health. "For those ages greater than 65, there's a specific formulations of vaccines that you should get and it dramatically reduces the likelihood of hospitalization and death." (Lapook and Hastey, 10/4)
The Washington Post:
New Model Says Type 1 Diabetes Cases Worldwide Could Double By 2040
Using a new model for projecting the number of people with Type 1 diabetes worldwide, members of an international team of researchers estimate up to 17.4 million cases by 2040, double the number of people known to have the disease today. A study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology says 8.4 million people now live with Type 1 diabetes, which occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, leading to a buildup in blood sugar that can be disabling or fatal. Symptoms include excessive thirst and urination, blurred vision, exhaustion, dry skin and unintended weight loss. (Blakemore, 10/3)
Fortune:
Is Late-Night Eating Bad For You? Study Shows It Can Lead To Increased Hunger
A new study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital published Tuesday in Cell Metabolism analyzed the mechanisms behind why later mealtimes lead to obesity, assessing changes in feelings of fullness and hunger, and how the body stores fat and burns calories. (Mikhail, 10/4)
The Washington Post:
Every 2,000 Steps A Day Could Help Keep Premature Death At Bay
For every 2,000 steps you take each day, your risk for premature death may fall by 8 to 11 percent, according to research published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Along with the results from a related study, published in JAMA Neurology, the researchers also found that walking more, accumulating up to roughly 10,000 steps a day, was linked to a reduction in the occurrence of cardiovascular disease (including heart disease, stroke and heart failure), 13 types of cancer and dementia. (Searing, 10/4)
The Washington Post:
How Many Concussions Is Too Many? Neurologists Answer Your Questions
When we fall, hit our head or are tackled to the ground, our brain can bounce or twist against the skull. The result is a mild traumatic brain injury, also known as a concussion. The head injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, witnessed by millions on prime-time television, has put the spotlight back on concussions in sports. But experts say concussions are an all-too-common injury in everyday life. Overall, about 7 percent of children have had concussions, according to 2020 data from the National Center for Health Statistics. But the risk goes up significantly with age. Among 12- to 17-year-olds, about 12 percent have had concussions. Among adults, 29 percent report having had a concussion. (Amenabar, 10/4)
Prenatal Covid Vaccination Proves Effective; How Successful Is Jynneos In Preventing Monkeypox?
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
COVID Vaccines In Pregnancy Tied To Lower Risk Of NICU Stay, Stillbirth
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was linked to a lower risk of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission, stillbirth, and maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection and no additional risk of preterm birth, small for gestational age (SGA), low Apgar score, cesarean delivery, postpartum hemorrhage, or chorioamnionitis, finds a systematic review and meta-analysis published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics. (Beusekom, 10/4)
CIDRAP:
Study Prompts More Monkeypox Vaccine Efficacy Questions
A new study published in JAMA documents 90 monkeypox cases after one or two doses of the Jynneos vaccine—including 2 infections 3 weeks or more after two doses—among more than 7,000 vaccine recipients. (Soucheray, 10/3)
FiercePharma:
FDA Warns AZ's Evusheld Is Less Effective Against New Subvariant
On Monday, amid reports that the antibody combo is ineffective against the latest subvariant of omicron, BA.4.6, the FDA has updated (PDF) its fact sheet for Evusheld, saying it can increase the risk of COVID-19 infection for variants that the product does not neutralize. (Dunleavy, 10/4)
Miami Herald:
Recall: Blood Pressure Drug Bottles With Heart Patient Drugs
Bottles of medication designed to keep blood pressure down contained medication designed to help prevent strokes and blood clots in people with heart conditions, causing a recall of one lot of each. (Neal, 10/2)
Reuters:
AstraZeneca Pays 660% Premium For Gene Therapy Firm LogicBio
Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics skyrocketed on Monday after Britain's AstraZeneca said it would buy the U.S.-based gene therapy developer at a rare 660% premium for $68 million. LogicBio is developing gene editing therapies to treat pediatric rare disease like methylmalonic acidemia, where the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats. (10/3)
FiercePharma:
Constipation Prescription Awareness Remains Low Despite Known Risks Of Long-Term OTC Meds: Report
Despite patients' widespread acknowledgment of their recurring or chronic constipation, their knowledge of prescription and therapy options are low, according to a new report by Phreesia. (Renfrow, 10/4)
ScienceDaily:
Robotic Drug Capsule Can Deliver Drugs To Gut
A new drug capsule can help large proteins such as insulin and small-molecule drugs be absorbed in the digestive tract. The capsule has a robotic cap that spins and tunnels through the mucus barrier when it reaches the small intestine, allowing drugs carried by the capsule to pass into cells lining the intestine. (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 9/29)
In legal news —
Reuters:
Eli Lilly Loses Bid To Cancel Teva Migraine-Drug Patents Before Emgality Trial
A Boston federal judge on Monday rejected Eli Lilly & Co's request to invalidate three Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH patents in a long-running legal battle over the companies' competing migraine medications. (Brittain, 10/4)
Reuters:
U.S. Supreme Court Grants Novartis Request To Halt Gilenya Generic Rivals
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to halt an appeals court mandate that Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp said would green-light up to 20 generic versions of its blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drug Gilenya. (Brittain, 9/29)
FiercePharma:
In Daiichi Case, Court Upholds Jury's 177.8M Infringement Ruling Against Novartis
In a long-running patent case against pharma giant Novartis, Daiichi Sankyo has secured a key win in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. (Becker, 10/4)
Perspectives: Intradermal Jynneos Jab Shows Promise; Is Lecanemab The Miracle Alzheimer's Drug?
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
New England Journal of Medicine:
Intradermal Vaccination For Monkeypox — Benefits For Individual And Public Health
Intradermal vaccination delivers antigen into the space between the epidermis and the dermis. This space is an anatomically favorable site for immune stimulation, enriched in a heterogenous population of dendritic cells, macrophages, and monocytes that endow this tissue with a potent capacity to detect and respond robustly to immunologic stimuli, including those present in vaccines. (John T. Brooks, M.D., et al, 9/29)
The Boston Globe:
Hope For Those With Alzheimer’s Disease?
Last week’s reports that an experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease may slow the disease, which affects about 6.5 million Americans over age 65, brings cautious optimism to millions of families. Currently there’s little hope following such a diagnosis. (10/3)
Stat:
How Can Lecanemab Reach Patients? Follow This Trustworthy Process
The press release issued by pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen on Sept. 27 might someday be remembered as the beginning of a revolution in Alzheimer’s diagnosis and treatment. (Jason Karlawish, 10/3)
NPR:
Can The COVID Vaccine Make You Test Positive? What's The Best Booster Timing?
A few weeks ago, my friend Ashley was preparing to take her final examinations for her Ph.D. and trying to take all the right precautions so that the exams would go smoothly. "It was a Thursday afternoon. I had gotten the bivalent vaccine and the flu shot," she said. "Then the next day I started feeling bad." (Max Barnhart, 10/4)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Product Hopping In The Drug Industry — Lessons From Albuterol
any patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) rely on albuterol, a short-acting β2-agonist, to relieve acute symptoms of bronchospasm. (Oliver J. Wouters, Ph.D., et al, 9/29)
Viewpoints: NyQuil Chicken Challenge Can Be Fatal; How Important Are A Therapist's Political Beliefs?
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The Washington Post:
The FDA Was Right To Warn About The ‘NyQuil Chicken Challenge’
Here’s something you might not have expected to hear from the Food and Drug Administration: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. The FDA is warning that doing so could be dangerous — even fatal. (Leana S. Wen, 10/4)
The New York Times:
What A Conservative Therapist Thinks About U.S. Politics And Mental Health
Partisanship and polarization are everywhere in America these days, from classrooms to board rooms. Americans are sorting themselves into worlds separated by their political beliefs. Why would therapists’ offices be any different? One reason: Therapists seem to be overwhelmingly liberal. (Meghan Daum, 10/4)
The New York Times:
What Do The Physical Costs Of Pregnancy Mean For The Abortion Debate?
“My pregnancies were not separate from me,” writes Charlotte Shane in the latest issue of Harper’s Magazine. “The growth would be impossible without my organic matter; nothing about it occurred without incorporating the material of me.” (Ross Douthat, 10/5)
Chicago Tribune:
Is The COVID-19 Pandemic Really Over?
President Joe Biden elucidated his thoughts on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with “60 Minutes” last month. “The pandemic is over. … We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so, I think it’s changing.” (Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein, 10/4)
Modern Healthcare:
The Challenges Of Rural Hospitals
Rural hospitals confront many of the same issues as their urban counterparts, while facing other concerns unique to their regions and communities. And usually with much less cushion on the bottom line. (Alan Morgan and Larry Van Der Wege, 10/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Where Do We Go From Here?
What happens when you take dozens of healthcare executives, who run some of the nation’s biggest organizations, out of their element and put them together in a meeting room for two days? (Mary Ellen Podmolik, 10/4)
Stat:
Gene Synthesis Suppliers Need Tighter Order, Customer Screening
Scientists rely on gene synthesis technologies as a research tool for everything from basic research to vaccine development and drug target identification. Ever since the inception of gene synthesis, there have been concerns about possible misuse of synthetic genes. (Gigi Kwik Gronvall, 10/5)