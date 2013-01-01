KHN reporters preview some of the big issues coming this year: KHN Senior Correspondent Phil Galewitz says he’ll be watching state decisions on expanding Medicaid, establishing exchanges and reaching out to the public on the law.
Senior Correspondent Phil Galewitz Discusses What 2013 Will Hold For Health Care
