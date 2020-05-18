‘An Arm And A Leg’: Angst And Advice From A Health Insurance Insider

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen.

After hearing the story of Anna Davis Abel’s fight with her insurance company over testing related to COVID-19, we heard from a listener who has worked for a health insurance company for decades.

“I am shocked,” she wrote. In Davis Abel’s position, “I would be screaming from the rooftops.”

She added: “I have listened to all the episodes in this podcast, and there are times I come away feeling bad for working for the insurance company.”

We talked for Episode 6. In addition to angst, she had valuable insights and advice for anyone getting ready to call their insurance company with a tough question or two.

