‘An Arm And A Leg’: What We’ve Learned And What’s Ahead For The Show

About This Podcast Health care — and how much it costs — is scary. But you're not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. "An Arm and a Leg" is a podcast about these issues, and its second season is co-produced by KHN.

In this bonus episode of “An Arm and a Leg,” reporter and colleague Sally Herships (“Planet Money,” “Marketplace”) takes a turn in the host’s chair.

The conversation covers what we have learned so far and what’s ahead for the show.

You’ll hear stories culled from the cutting-room floor, including an early adventure from the medical-bill ninja profiled early on in Season 3.

We also dig into the stories — and lessons — listeners have shared with the show.

Looking ahead to Season 4, our question is: “How do we make this into kind of a community education project? We’ve profiled a ninja. Now, how do we build a dojo?”

Season 3 is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

