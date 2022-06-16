A Surgery Shatters Retirement Plans and Leads to Bankruptcy

They took everything we had. Sherrie Foy

About This Project “Diagnosis: Debt” is a reporting partnership between KHN and NPR exploring the scale, impact, and causes of medical debt in America. Read More

Sherrie Foy, 63, Moneta, Virginia

Approximate Medical Debt: $850,000

Medical Issue: Colon surgery

What Happened: Sherrie and Michael Foy thought they’d made all the right preparations when they moved to rural southwestern Virginia after Michael retired from Consolidated Edison, New York’s largest utility.

Sherrie Foy loved horses and had started to rescue unwanted animals. The couple had diligently saved. And they had retiree health insurance through Con Edison.

“We were never rich,” Sherrie said. “But we had what we wanted.”

Then in 2016, Sherrie, who had lived for years with persistent bowel irritation, had her colon removed. After the surgery, she contracted a dangerous infection and barely survived.

The complications produced nearly $800,000 in bills from the University of Virginia Health System for services that weren’t covered by the Foys’ health insurance.

When the couple couldn’t pay, the state sued Sherrie. The only way past it, the Foys concluded, was to declare bankruptcy.

The nest egg they’d carefully built so her husband could retire early was wiped out. They cashed in a life insurance policy to pay a lawyer and liquidated savings accounts they’d set up for their grandchildren.

“They took everything we had,” Foy said. “Now we have nothing.”

Sherrie and Michael Foy (Carlos Bernate for KHN and NPR)

What’s Broken: Foy fell victim to a gap in her husband’s retiree health insurance plan that capped lifetime coverage at $1 million.

Such caps were more common before the 2010 Affordable Care Act, though some plans with these caps were grandfathered in.

Relatively few patients with medical debt are sued, and some medical centers have been forced to scale back the practice in recent years after news reports about the lawsuits. (The University of Virginia Health System changed its policies following a 2019 KHN investigation.)

But hospitals and other medical providers still rely on the courts to collect from patients.

More broadly, bankruptcy caused directly or partially by medical debt remains a significant problem.

A nationwide KFF poll conducted for this project found about 1 in 8 adults with health care debt have been forced to declare bankruptcy.

What’s Left: Sherrie said her health has improved.

After the complications from her surgery in Virginia, she returned to New York to seek care at a hospital she said saved her life. That hospital never billed her, she said. She doesn’t know why, but she believes she may have qualified for charity care.

The bankruptcy has been devastating. The Foys get by on Michael’s pension and their Social Security checks.

The same year they declared bankruptcy, Michael also had a heart attack, and their daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was a disaster of a year,” Sherrie said. “No one should have to go through this.”

Sherrie has no health insurance. She hopes there won’t be more major medical bills before she turns 65 and qualifies for Medicare.