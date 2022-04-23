Journalists Cover the Gamut, From Rising Insulin Costs to Delays in Autism Care for Children

KHN Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith shared a firsthand perspective on ballooning insulin costs on “Tradeoffs” on April 21.
- Click here to hear Sable-Smith on “Tradeoffs”
- Read Sable-Smith’s “I Write About America’s Absurd Health Care System. Then I Got Caught Up in It.”
KHN’s Colleen DeGuzman profiled the last abortion clinic in the Rio Grande Valley on KUT and “Texas Standard” on April 21.
- Click here to hear DeGuzman on “The National Daily News Show of Texas”
- Read DeGuzman’s “Abortion Clinic on Texas-Mexico Border Faces Unique Legal and Cultural Challenges”
KHN South Carolina correspondent Lauren Sausser detailed how families travel across state borders to access psychiatric care on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on April 19.
- Click here to watch Sausser on “Morning Rush”
- Read Sausser’s “Profit Strategy: Psychiatric Facilities Prioritize Out-of-State Kids”
Bernard J. Wolfson, a senior correspondent and columnist for California Healthline, discussed growing opposition to Kaiser Permanente’s no-bid Medi-Cal contract with the state on KCBS’ “KCBS News” on April 18.
- Click here to hear Wolfson on “KCBS News”
- Read Wolfson’s “Battle Lines Are Drawn Over California Deal With Kaiser Permanente”
KHN interim Southern Bureau editor Andy Miller reviewed delays in autism diagnoses and treatment for children on Newsy’s “Evening Debrief” on April 8.
- Click here to watch Miller on “Evening Debrief”
- Read Miller and Jenny Gold’s “Delays for Autism Diagnosis and Treatment Grew Even Longer During the Pandemic”