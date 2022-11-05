Journalists Cut Through the Noise, From Open Enrollment to Magic Mushrooms
KHN On Air

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner helped listeners navigate open enrollment season for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans on Maine Public Radio’s “Maine Calling” on Nov. 1.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani joined a conversation about the 988 suicide prevention hotline on Apple Podcasts’ “Committable” on Nov. 1.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed what’s new for this year’s ACA open enrollment period on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Oct. 31.

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed Colorado’s magic mushroom ballot initiative on KGNU’s “Morning Magazine” on Oct. 28.

