Journalists Cut Through the Noise, From Open Enrollment to Magic Mushrooms

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner helped listeners navigate open enrollment season for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans on Maine Public Radio’s “Maine Calling” on Nov. 1.
KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani joined a conversation about the 988 suicide prevention hotline on Apple Podcasts’ “Committable” on Nov. 1.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “Committable”
- Read Pattani’s “Social Media Posts Criticize the 988 Suicide Hotline for Calling Police. Here’s What You Need to Know.“
KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed what’s new for this year’s ACA open enrollment period on NPR’s “All Things Considered” on Oct. 31.
- Click here to hear Appleby on “All Things Considered”
- Read Appleby’s “Shopping for ACA Health Insurance? Here’s What’s New This Year“
KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed Colorado’s magic mushroom ballot initiative on KGNU’s “Morning Magazine” on Oct. 28.
- Click here to hear Hawryluk on “Morning Magazine”
- Read Hawryluk’s “5 Things to Know About Colorado’s Psychedelics Ballot Initiative“