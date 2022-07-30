Journalists Detail the Scope of the Abortion Ruling, Monkeypox, and Public Health Powers

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of the Supreme Court decision on abortion on SiriusXM’s “The Briefing With Steve Scully” on July 28.
- Click here to hear Rovner on “The Briefing With Steve Scully”
- Read Rovner’s “Three Things About the Abortion Debate That Many People Get Wrong”
KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed monkeypox on Newsy’s “Evening Brief” and on C-SPAN’s “Washington Today” on July 25. She also discussed monkeypox and public health litigation on WAMU’s “1A” on July 22.
- Watch Weber on “Evening Brief”
- Listen to Weber on “Washington Today” (starts at the 11:40 time stamp)
- Listen to Weber on “1A”
- Read Weber’s “Fighting Monkeypox, Sexual Health Clinics Are Underfunded and Ill-Equipped”
- Read Weber’s “Conservative Blocs Unleash Litigation to Curb Public Health Powers”