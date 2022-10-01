Journalists Dig In on the Fiscal Health of the Nation and Hospital Closures in Rural Missouri

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed health care costs and the fiscal health of Medicare and Social Security on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Sept. 28. She also discussed President Joe Biden’s comments about the covid-19 pandemic being “over,” as well as health inflation, the government funding bill, and other domestic news on WAMU/NPR’s “1A” on Sept. 23.
KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the collapse of two rural Missouri hospitals on The Eagle 93.9-KSSZ’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” on Sept. 26.
- Click here to hear Tribble on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
- Read Tribble’s “Buy and Bust: After Platinum Health Took Control of Noble Sites, All Hospital Workers Were Fired”
KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed the legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act provision that guarantees free preventive care benefits on Texas Public Radio’s “The Source” on Sept. 21.
- Click here to hear Appleby on “The Source”
- Read Appleby’s “Many Preventive Medical Services Cost Patients Nothing. Will a Texas Court Decision Change That?”
KHN correspondent Brett Kelman discussed a recent Supreme Court ruling that may affect doctors charged with overprescribing opioids on Apple News’ “Apple News Today” on Sept. 30.
- Click here to hear Kelman on “Apple News Today”
- Read Kelman’s “Doctors Rush to Use Supreme Court Ruling to Escape Opioid Charges”