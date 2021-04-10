Journalists Document True Toll of Covid on Health Care’s Front-Line Force
KHN on the Air

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

Senior KHN correspondent Christina Jewett spoke on Thursday with NPR’s “Morning Edition” and the PBS NewsHour about the yearlong project, “Lost on the Frontline,” in which KHN and The Guardian counted and profiled health care workers who have died of covid-19.

Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber joined WAMU’s “1A” to discuss vaccination rates on April 2.

Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell spoke with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” about Durango’s covid cowboys enforcing mask mandates on April 1.

