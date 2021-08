KHN correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed covid vaccine mandates and the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Tuesday.

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony talked about covid vaccines on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st Show” on Monday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine on WAMU’s “1A” on Friday.