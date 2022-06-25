Journalists Investigate Private Equity, Medical Debt, and Mental Health Care

KHN senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble examined how private equity hijacks health care, reporting on rural hospital closures in Missouri, on KBIA’s “All Things Considered” on June 23.

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk also discussed private equity, along with power wheelchairs and Colorado’s “right to repair” law, on “Texas Standard” on June 22.

KHN senior correspondent Noam N. Levey discussed the KHN-NPR investigation into America’s medical debt crisis on KJZZ and WNHN’s “The Attitude With Arnie Arnesen” on June 21 and June 22. Levey also discussed the project’s findings on “CBS Mornings” and the “CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell.”

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the role of mental health funding in gun safety legislation being debated in Congress on WAMU/NPR’s “1A” on June 21.

KHN interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller discussed delays in mental health care for people awaiting trial on WUGA’s “The Health Report” on June 19.