Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work

KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29.
KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
- Read Sam Whitehead’s “Much of the CDC Is Working Remotely. That Could Make Changing the Agency Difficult.“