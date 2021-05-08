From Covid Coverage to ‘Public Option’ Plans, Journalists Delve Into Details

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes in insurance coverage for covid-19 care on Newsy on Thursday.
- Click here to watch Appleby on Newsy
- Read Appleby’s “Time to Say Goodbye to Some Insurers’ Waivers for Covid Treatment Fees”
KHN senior correspondent Mary Agnes Carey discussed Connecticut’s legislative efforts to pass a “public option” insurance plan on WNPR’s “Where We Live” on Wednesday.
KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani joined Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon to discuss their investigation into the lack of oversight at Pennsylvania addiction treatment facilities on WURD’s “Wake Up With WURD” on May 3.
- Click here to hear Pattani on WURD
- Read “Addiction Treatment Providers in Pa. Face Little State Scrutiny Despite Harm to Clients” by Pattani and Mahon
KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed the pause on Colorado’s potential public option plan on KUNC on May 3.
- Click here to hear Hawryluk on KUNC
- Read Hawryluk’s “What a Difference a Year Makes in Colorado’s Case for a Public Option Plan“