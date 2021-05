From Covid Coverage to ‘Public Option’ Plans, Journalists Delve Into Details

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed the pause on Colorado’s potential public option plan on KUNC on May 3.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani joined Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon to discuss their investigation into the lack of oversight at Pennsylvania addiction treatment facilities on WURD’s “Wake Up With WURD” on May 3.

KHN senior correspondent Mary Agnes Carey discussed Connecticut’s legislative efforts to pass a “public option” insurance plan on WNPR’s “Where We Live” on Wednesday.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes in insurance coverage for covid-19 care on Newsy on Thursday.

