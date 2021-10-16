Journalists Tell How Covid Complicates Organ Transplants and the Health of Rural America
KHN On Air

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed organ transplants and the covid-19 vaccine on NBC’s “NBC Now” on Oct. 8.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed covid deaths in rural America on Iowa Public Radio’s “River to River” on Oct. 7.

