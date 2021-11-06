Journalists Follow Leads on Curbing Violence, Improving Psych Care and Crowdsourcing Covid Safety

KHN’s Peggy Girshman fellow Amanda Michelle Gomez discussed how Washington, D.C., is adopting public health tools to help curb gun violence on Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Wednesday.
- Click here to watch Gomez on “Morning Rush”
- Read Gomez’s “DC’s Harllee Harper Is Using Public Health Tools to Prevent Gun Violence. Will It Work?“
KHN interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller discussed the shortage of beds at state psychiatric facilities on Newsy on Wednesday.
- Click here to watch Miller on Newsy
- Read Miller’s “Understaffed State Psychiatric Facilities Leave Mental Health Patients in Limbo“
KHN freelancer Morgan Gonzales discussed how vigilantes are crowdsourcing covid safety information about local businesses on Newsy on Tuesday.
- Click here to watch Gonzales on Newsy
- Read Gonzales’ “The Yelp of Covid: Vigilantes Crowdsource Pandemic Safety Tips for Consumers”