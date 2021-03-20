Journalists Analyze the Covid Relief Bill
Share This Story:
KHN On Air

Journalists Analyze the Covid Relief Bill

KHN and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media this week to discuss their stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances.

Reporter LJ Dawson discussed how undocumented immigrants have been left out of the pandemic relief package with Newsy on Tuesday.

KHN correspondent Emmarie Huetteman discussed Affordable Care Act provisions included in the recent covid-19 relief bill with Newsy on Monday.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip