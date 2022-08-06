Journalists Put Polio, Price Transparency, and a Personal Covid Battle in Perspective
Donate
KHN On Air

Journalists Put Polio, Price Transparency, and a Personal Covid Battle in Perspective

KHN senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed New York’s polio case with WBEZ’s “Reset With Sasha-Ann Simons” on Aug. 2.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed health insurance price transparency rules that took effect July 1 on WJR’s “The Pre W. Smith Show” on July 28.

KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed his experience with covid-19 on WGUA’s “The Health Report” on Aug. 1.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip