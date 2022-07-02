Listen: Julie Rovner Rehashes the ‘Roe’ Decision
Donate
KHN On Air

Listen: Julie Rovner Rehashes the ‘Roe’ Decision

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on NPR/WAMU’s “1A” on June 24. She also discussed the impact of the ruling in the Carolinas on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins” on June 27, and joined WBUR/NPR’s “Here & Now” on June 29 to discuss the Biden administration’s response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip