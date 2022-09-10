Journalists Delve Into Inflation Policy, Hospital Closures, and Needle Exchanges
KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act with Newsy’s “The Why” on Sept. 2.

KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the upcoming closure of a trauma hospital in metro Atlanta with WUGA’s “The Health Report” on Sept. 6.

KHN correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed rural needle exchanges with The Nevada Independent’s “IndyMatters” on Sept. 6.

